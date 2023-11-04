VDOT: Warren County Traffic Alert for November 6 – 10, 2023

Oldest Methodist Church west of the Blue Ridge continues the mission to reach out and touch lives in the local community.

“Sing to one another with psalms, hymns, and spiritual songs. Sing and make music in your heart to the Lord, always giving thanks to God the Father for everything, in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ” – Ephesians 5:19-20.

Pastor Bertina J. H. Westley invited the community to join Stephens City UMC (SCUMC) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 to celebrate the 20th anniversary year of our Education Building addition. All were welcome. A Homecoming Service at 10 a.m. was followed by a covered dish luncheon in the Orrick Chapel Fellowship Hall. 125 parishioners and guests attended.

Rev. Dr. Jeff Butcher (former SCUMC pastor 2008-2014), was the Guest Speaker. His message, “Witnesses for Life-Defining Christian Education,” was well received by the members of SCUMC.

Rev. Butcher employed John 1:35-42 and Colossians 1:15-20 as the foundation for his message to emphasize the importance in Christian formation for learning more than facts to rather the enabling of life-defining Christian discipleship. He recalled times when church members and programs empowered such transformation to occur and challenged those present to continue this life-changing ministry and practice.

What is our church hoping to accomplish through Christian Education? Rev. Butcher provided four stories, regarding his experiences at SCUMC with youth and adult Bible study classes when Stephens City UMC went deeper in Christian Education than facts to help people to define their lives as Christian disciples.

The first story was about how two young boys, on their journey of faith studied C.S. Lewis to connect more deeply with Jesus. The second story was about how the Holy Spirit bypassed Rev. Butcher and spoke directly to a 13-year-old boy, greatly influencing his thinking process. Rev. Bucher informed us that “Good things happen when the Holy Spirit makes an appearance during Christian Education, as the Holy Spirit is a much more effective teacher.”

A third story was about a young lady who witnessed the power of Christian Education through the LOGOS program. Her experiences on Wednesday night had become life-defining for her, even at her young age. She had learned more than just facts, she had learned about being in a relationship with God, and it felt good to her so that she chose LOGOs over attending softball practice.

The final story was from an adult Sunday school class. A female teacher and male student who often had strongly expressed opposing views, but had great respect for each other. That was a Christian Education class that got beyond teaching facts or reciting a passage in scripture, but to living out John 13:34-35 where Jesus says, “I give you a new commandment, that you love one another. Just as I have loved you, you also should love one another. By this everyone will know you are my disciples, if you have love for one another.”

Rev. Butcher concluded his sermon with an impactful prayer. “Dearest Christ, on this day as we celebrate 20 years of a building addition where so much transformational Christian education has occurred, we give you thanks as you are the source and the reason for those blessings. Continue to work in the lives of teachers and students, so all will become more like Jesus who is the visible image of the invisible God. In keeping with the life lived by you, O Christ, may we be humble in helping others to connect with you, so that their faith might be shaped by you and their lives transformed and defined in ways that leads them to a life that is abundant and everlasting. We pray this in your name, O Christ. Amen.”

Rev. Butcher retired in 2017 after serving 40 years in the Virginia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. In 2018 he received an Ed.D. in Educational Leadership from the University of New England. He and his wife Jan currently worship at Cunningham UMC in Palmyra, VA.

Homecoming Music

The Worship Prelude began at 10 am in the sanctuary. Music continued throughout the service with the Congregation, Ringers, Singers, and Instrumentalists. Our special guest musicians featured a Shenandoah University Conservatory string quartet. The Chancel Choir led congregational hymns and anthems by composers John Ness Beck, Dan Forrest, Mark Hayes, Mack Wilberg, and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

David Renner directed the Chancel Choir, congregation, and guest singers and instrumentalists. John Clawson led the Praise Band and Jacquetta Owen, guided the Stephens City Ringers and Bell Choir Reunion Group.

United Women of Faith (UWF)

UWF President Michele Hruska and VP Mary Beth Powell co-managed the marketing, logistics, volunteers, and venue setup for the successful Silent Auction.

Mildred Smith, Jane Young, Kathie Czerwinski, Jerri Cook and Donna Steward utilized their God-given gifts and talents to create a beautiful, worshipful environment for Homecoming that reflected God’s handiwork in nature.

David and Jane Smith, Rick and Linda Taliaferro, Ron and Karen Paul, Debbie Jones, Carole Baker, Christy Wintrode, Kathy Landrum, Cathy Judy, Ingrid Zimmerman, Jacquetta Owen, and Nancy Hollis coordinated the fabulous “Carolina Style,” Covered Dish Luncheon feeding more than 125 people.

Brief Church History

In 2002, the 1966 educational wing was demolished to make room for an improved, completely accessible education building addition. The totally accessible, 19,000 square ft. Education Facility addition completed in October 2003, empowers our congregation to serve as a “community lighthouse,” encouraging our Church Trustees and Council to initiate new thinking and training processes. These efforts equip the congregation to acquire the necessary skills and connect their gifts to function as an expanding church with an exciting capacity as God’s people serving the citizens of Stephens City, Frederick County and beyond. To honor Rev. Robert Orrick and the Orrick Chapel congregation which merged with SCUMC in 1991, the Church Council dedicated the new educational wing as Orrick Chapel Fellowship Hall.

According to Missions Chair, Cathy Barley, the expanded Education Building enabled our church to increase our Preschool (established in 1984) enrollment to 50 children and is open to all 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Since 1996, we have hosted Seniors First – The Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging programs, four days a week. Pat Long was the first cook and Jack Turner drove the delivery van. Our Food Pantry, (begun in 2004), is one of the largest in South Frederick County, and supports 100 families comprising over 400 adults and children each month with direct church to home deliveries for those who are homebound. We are a founding member (2009) of Winchester Area Temporary Transitional Shelter (WATTS) and host the warming shelter one week each winter. Our Day Care Center, established in 2018, enrolls 50 children ages 6 weeks to 5 years of age.

“The two-story facility allows more classroom space for adult and children Bible School classes. The expanded kitchen empowered the church to solicit non-profit and civic organization morning and evening events. We have a youth ministry, Vacation Bible School, Summer Camp, Chancel Choir, Hand Bell Choir, Praise Band, United Methodist Men’s and Women’s Groups, Grief Support Group, The Caring Outreach Group, numerous Bible studies, local outreach, and National and International programs,” said Barley.

Since 1775, serving as the oldest Methodist Church west of the Blue Ridge, we have cherished the rich heritage of Methodism here, we find inspiration to more effectively meet the challenge God continues to offer our congregation to make new disciples and to serve the community with a focus on the future. Thanks be to God for the powerful work of the Holy Spirit living in our hearts and empowering us to develop our ministries and missions to build out His Kingdom in our community as we connect others to Jesus Christ. Each church anniversary can be used as an opportunity for testifying to God’s grace, mercy, and provision.