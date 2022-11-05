VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for November 7 – 11, 2022

The bridges entering Front Royal over the North Fork and South Fork of the Shenandoah River will be dedicated and formally named in a historic ceremony honoring Warren County’s founder and historical figures who helped birth the nation, as well as all veterans on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Riverton Methodist Church in Riverton, Va.

The bridge over the North Fork will be dedicated as the General Daniel Morgan and Veterans’ Memorial Bridge. The South Fork bridge will be dedicated as the Major General Dr. Joseph Warren and Veterans’ Bridge.

Local government officials and scholars will be in attendance, and there will be presentations that honor Warren County founder Dr. Joseph Warren and other historic figures. The public is invited to this historic event; there is no charge for admission.

Presiding will be Pastor Allan Morrison of Christ Reigns Presbyterian Church, Winchester, Va. The opening prayer will be by the Rev. Marc Roberson, Pastor of Riverton Methodist Church, followed by the posting of the colors by the James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, America’s Outstanding Chapter, headed by Chip Daniel, President. Dominion Ridge Academy students will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

Speakers at the historic event will be Mike St. Jacques, Assistant Professor of History at Laurel Ridge Community College, and author Christian Di Spigna, of New York and Williamsburg.

St. Jacques will provide insight into General Daniel Morgan and his importance in the American Revolution and to General George Washington. Di Spigna will present a lecture on Dr. Joseph Warren. His latest book, Founding Martyr—The Life and Death of Dr. Joseph Warren, the American Revolution’s Lost Hero includes facts and details about the patriot’s life that are largely unknown. Founding Martyr was featured in the Wall Street Journal.

Following the formal program and musket salute by the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) Chapter there will be an opportunity for the audience to ask questions. The chapter will be available for youth to visit after the program. Also present will be The Rt. Rev. Larry W. Johnson, widely known as “Liberty Man” for his portrayal of Gen. George Washington.

The event will be hosted by members of the Shenandoah Christian Alliance and its founder Mr. Dale Carpenter, retired industrialist who makes his home in Front Royal.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors and others will be honored for their support and efforts to get the bridges named. Members of the Warren County School Board, which has permitted historical plaques about Dr. Warren to be placed in each of the public schools, will also be present.

According to the Rt. Rev. Dr. Larry W. Johnson, who has tirelessly spearheaded efforts to honor Dr. Warren, two county schools, the Heritage Society, and the local hospital bear Dr. Warren’s name, as does a street leading into the Warren County Administration Building. Plaques commemorating Dr. Warren are in the Warren County Court House, Front Royal and Warren County Administration buildings, the Heritage Society, and Samuel’s Public Library.

Johnson began the effort to have the bridges named for these historic figures years ago. He stated, “I am pleased that our citizens now know why their county is named Warren. Dr. Warren gave his life at Bunker Hill, at age 34, becoming the embodiment of a young nation’s successful attempt to be free. Most importantly, Dr. Warren is such a great role model for us all, especially at this time when we need real heroes.”

Johnson continued, “We must never forget General Daniel Morgan who turned the tide of the American Revolution and whom the Father of our Country, George Washington, considered one of his closest friends. Morgan was our greatest battle tactician, and his tactics are still taught in our war colleges. As a young Marine I and my fellow recruits were taught these tactics and experienced their importance. “

The naming of the bridges was approved by the Warren County Board of Supervisors and referred to the Virginia State Transportation Commission, which consented and provided signage that will be erected at the entrance of both bridges.

Regarding the naming of the North Fork bridge the General Daniel Morgan and Veterans’ Memorial Bridge and the South Fork bridge the Major General Dr. Joseph Warren and Veterans’ Bridge, Johnson said, “I am so pleased the Board of Supervisors approved the naming of the bridges to include all veterans, from the Revolution to the present day and into the future.”