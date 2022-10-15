Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for October 17 – 21, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures were reported.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight shoulder closures for pavement marking operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Friday night.
Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for pavement patching, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Possible shoulder closures for utility work between Route 616 (Messick Road/Richardson Road) and Front Royal town limits, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 28.
*NEW* Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Flagger traffic control for tree removal operations between Front Royal town limits and Route 79 (Apple Mountain Road), 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information about Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Community Events
Warren Coalition’s “We See You, Warren County” charges into second year, prepares for “No Tricks, Only Treats” Halloween
With 175 engaged members promoting community throughout Warren County, and nearly 1,000 members on the We See You, Warren County Facebook group, Warren Coalition charged into the second year of the We See You, Warren County campaign with renewed vigor.
After inspiring members with a theme of “Change takes courage” in September, the Coalition is now encouraging people with the October theme of “Respect yourself.” This falls in line with Youth Substance Use Prevention Month and the upcoming Red Ribbon Week (October 23-31). Taking good care of your health is an important part of respecting yourself and adhering to your own values and goals can boost your sense of self-respect. Respecting yourself enough to care for your mental and physical well-being can help you avoid the pitfalls of drug and alcohol misuse.
As a way to close out both Prevention month and Red Ribbon Week, the Coalition will have some extra fun on October 31st with a “No Tricks, Only Treats” Halloween Celebration. Throughout the day, the Coalition will give away gift cards to some of the We See You, Warren County members, including those on Facebook. The gift cards will be to local member stores of the We See You, Warren County program, such as I Want Candy, Down Home Comfort Bakery, or The Apple House. This day will also act as a kick-off for November’s theme of “Share kindness.” Throughout the month of November, the Coalition will continue to give out gift cards to We See You, Warren County members, as a way to thank them for their support of the campaign.
More about the We See You, Warren County Campaign
We See You, Warren County participants are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #WeCUWC. Organizations and individuals that register receive a window cling to show they are participating. Sign-ups are ongoing. Go to weseeyou.warrencoalition.org to learn more, or to officially sign up yourself, your family, or your business or organization. You can also join the Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/wecuwc.
In addition, the Warren Coalition features individuals of the Warren County community on the “We See You” website, and on the Warren Coalition social media accounts. People do not have to be registered members to be featured. Anyone who lives, works, or plays in Warren County can submit a profile on the We See You website (weseeyou.warrencoalition.org)
About Warren Coalition
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug-free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Crime/Court
Valley Health files suit to recoup millions in past due reimbursement owed by Anthem
Valley Health System filed suit in the Circuit Court of the City of Winchester today against Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, now known as Elevance Health. The lawsuit includes two counts: Breach of Contract and Violation of Virginia Ethics and Fairness in Carrier Business Practices Act.
For two years, Valley Health contends, it has worked in good faith to quietly resolve significant reimbursement issues with Anthem, egregious delays in payment for healthcare services delivered to its members.
“Anthem has left us no choice but to take legal action and expend resources to recoup the $11.4 million dollars in past due payments that are contractually owed to our health system, some of which are years past due,” said Valley Health President and CEO Mark Nantz.
At a time when Valley Health is navigating decades-high inflation, pandemic-related financial challenges, and ongoing losses incurred from treating Medicare, Medicaid, and self-pay patients, Anthem has announced record profits.
“We will continue to do our part to serve our community and ensure patients have access to the providers and services of our health system. But we must hold Anthem—one of the nation’s largest health insurers and responsible for a large portion of Valley Health’s revenue—accountable for the harmful effects of their payment delays that ultimately impact our ability to sustain quality community healthcare services,” Nantz explained. “We will not accept Anthem’s continued avoidance of the payments owed to our health system, which limits our resources to deliver the care our patients and their members pay for, expect, and deserve.”
Valley Health is a nonprofit health system serving a population of more than 500,000 in the Northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, the Eastern Panhandle and Potomac Highlands of West Virginia, and western Maryland. As a healthcare provider, employer, and community partner, Valley Health is committed to improving the health of the region. The system includes six hospitals, more than 70 medical practices and Urgent Care centers, outpatient rehabilitation and fitness, medical transport, long-term care, and home health.
Crime/Court
FRPD sting operation nets charges of solicitation of minors for sexual purposes against 22-year-old Bowling Green man
On Thursday, September 22, 2022, Front Royal Police detectives initiated an investigation regarding the solicitation of minors in the Warren County/Front Royal area. Detectives started a proactive approach to apprehend individuals soliciting underage victims for sexual purposes. An undercover operation ensued, and an adult male began soliciting one of our detectives who he believed to be a female under the age of 15 years old for photographs and sexually explicit material. The adult male suspect sent sexually explicit materials to the detective who was posing in an undercover capacity as a juvenile. The initial conversation was unsolicited and started by the offender in this case.
Through the course of this investigation, police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Bowling Green, Virginia resident, Scott M. Cousins, Jr. On October 12, 2022, a search warrant was executed on Cousin’s home, and he was apprehended for the offenses listed below. Cousins was arrested and transported to the Pamunkey Regional Jail. Cousins went before the magistrate and was ordered to be held without bond. Court date for the listed offenses has been set for November 3, 2022, at 09:00 a.m. in Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. The Front Royal Police Department would like to thank the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this case and the successful apprehension of this individual.
The Front Royal Police Department is an active member of the Northern Virginia/DC Metro (NOVA/DC) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which is coordinated by the Virginia State Police. We request anyone with information regarding the solicitation or exploitation of any minor to contact Front Royal Police Department. Anyone with further information regarding this case please contact Detective M.R. Ramey at (540) 636-2208 or by email at mramey@frontroyalva.com.
Community Events
Record numbers attend Warren Coalition’s Celebrate Kids Day
An astounding wave of people flooded the Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center on Sunday, September 25, 2022, keeping the volunteers and Warren Coalition staff members busy during the first Celebrate Kids Day held since 2019.
The children who attended enjoyed pony rides, face painting, and a petting zoo, along with various inflatable rides, including a giant slide, a moon bounce, an obstacle course, and a T-ball challenge. In addition, 200 children painted a pumpkin. Inside the building, children and their parents discovered various games and activities, where they won prizes from the Warren Coalition as well as the agencies who hosted tables: Department of Social Services, Warren County Health Department, Boy Scouts, Phoenix Project, St. Luke’s Community Clinic, Mountainview Music, and Samuels Public Library.
Kids also threw balls at the pitch burst, breaking 11-inch water balloons over six cheerful volunteers: WZRV DJ Randy Woodward, Captain Crystal Cline of Front Royal Police Department (FRPD), FRPD Police Chief Kahle Magalis, Jen Avery of Jenspiration, LLC, George McIntyre of the Apple House, and Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler. Each person was challenged to raise $500 to earn the “honor” of sitting in the pitch burst. The top fundraiser was Jennifer Avery!
Though a passing storm halted activities briefly, it did not subdue the crowd gathered. Some merely headed inside to partake in the activities there, some stayed under the pavilion and finished up their face painting and pumpkin painting, and some even went home to wait out the storm and then returned.
Organizer and Warren Coalition Executive Director Christa Shifflett estimated that approximately 675 people attended the event. “This is the first time we’ve ever run out of pumpkins!” she exclaimed. Several agencies ran out of materials/prizes, and even the food and drinks came close to running out.
The Coalition took a leap of faith this year, lowering the price of the event from $5 per child to just $1 per child before soliciting sponsors. This was done in recognition of difficulties many families are facing in today’s world. Fortunately, additional sponsors stepped up to ensure that the costs of the event were covered, including: Front Royal Dental Care, Marilyn King of Avery Hess Realty, Michelle Napier of CBM Mortgage, Cool Tech Heating & Air, Code Jamboree, Front Royal Elks Lodge #2382, Fraternal Order of Police Front Royal-Warren County Lodge #33, Limeton United Methodist Church and Warren County Parks and Recreation (WCPR). WCPR is also one of the Coalition’s annual “Elite Sponsors,” along with Aire Serv, Family Preservation Services, and Beth Waller, Keller Williams Realty Solutions & What Matters Now.
“I am deeply grateful to all of our amazing volunteers—especially those who sat in the Pitch Burst!—and my wonderful staff for making this event a success,” said Christa. “And of course we are thankful for our sponsors for making the event possible. Having the support of the community to put on an event like this means everything. We couldn’t do it on our own.” Christa also expressed appreciation to “Card My Yard” for the last-minute promotional signage they provided over the weekend, which helped to draw a lot of attention.
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Local News
Warren County Grand Jury of October 2022 indictments
The Warren County Grand Jury of October 2022 has issued the following indictments:
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
COUNT ONE: On or about June 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Anthony Edward Rosario did unlawfully and feloniously sell, attempt to sell or possess with intent to sell or distribute stolen property with an aggregate value of $1000.00 or more, where the accused knew or should have known that the property was stolen, in violation of §18.2-108.01(B) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2303-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about June 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Anthony Edward Rosario did unlawfully and feloniously manufacture, sell, give, distribute or possess with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute, a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine classified in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
COUNT THREE: On or about June 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Anthony Edward Rosario did unlawfully and feloniously did knowingly and intentionally possess or transport ammunition for a firearm, as defined subsection A of Section 18.2-308.2, after having been convicted of a felony, in violation of Section 18.2-308.2 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5298-F6
On or about February 5, 2022, in the County of Warren, Taylor Mariah Budd did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about April 16, 2022, in the County of Warren, Taylor Mariah Budd did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: paraflurorfentanyl listed in Schedule I of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about April 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kelsey Anne Deavers did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about July 10, 2022, in the County of Warren, Ryan Devane Donovan did unlawfully and feloniously possess 10 grams or more, but less than 100 grams, of methamphetamine, its salts, isomers, or salts of its isomers with intent to manufacture, sell give or distribute, in violation of Section 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: NAR-3147-F9
NO PHOTO – Crystal Dawn Wright
On or about the period of June 11, 2022, through June 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Crystal Dawn Wright being a person having the custody of R.B, a child under the age of eighteen years, did unlawfully and feloniously willfully or negligently cause or permit the life of such child to be endangered or the health of the such child to be injured, or caused or permitted such child to be tormented, beaten, or cruelly treated, in violation of §40.1-103 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3810-F6
On or about April 21, 2022, in the County of Warren, William Russell Teel did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about July 10, 2022, in the County of Warren, Travis Lee Kerns did unlawfully and feloniously drive or operate a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent or more by weight by volume or 0.08 grams or more per 210 liters of breath; or while under the influence of alcohol; or while under the influence of a narcotic drug or other self-administered intoxicant or drug, or a combination of drugs, to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely, or while under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug or drugs to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely. The accused committed this offense after having committed two prior violations of §18.2-266 or an offense set forth in subsection E of §18.2-270 during the five-year period ending on the date of the current offense; in violation of Sections 18.2-266/18.2-270 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: DWI-5450-F6
On or about March 18, 2022, in the County of Warren, Rodney Allen Carter did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
NO PHOTO – Christopher Golden
On or about October 9, 2021, in the County of Warren, Christopher Alan Golden did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about May 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, Peggy Sue Goins did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about June 8, 2022, in the County of Warren, John Paul Renaud did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about October 30, 2021, in the County of Warren, Morgan Nicole Courtney did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
NO PHOTO – Danielle Mackenzie Wilbur
On or about September 29, 2021, in the County of Warren, Danielle Mackenzie Wilbur did unlawfully and feloniously, being a person having the custody of K.W., a child, willfully or negligently cause or permit the life of such child to be endangered, in violation of §40.1-103 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3810-F6
NO PHOTO – Trenton Lee Keller
On or about May 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Trenton Lee Keller did unlawfully and feloniously while having been the driver of a vehicle involved in an accident in which a person was injured or an attended vehicle or other attended property was damaged, did unlawfully and feloniously fail to immediately stop as close to the scene of the accident as possible without obstructing traffic and fail to report the accused’s name, address, driver’s license number, and vehicle registration number forthwith to the State Police or local law enforcement agency, to the person, struck and injured or to the driver or some other occupant of the vehicle collided with or to the custodian of the other damaged property. The accident resulted in damage to property valued at $1,000.00 or more, in violation of Section 46.2-894 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: HIT-6604-F5
On or about May 4, 2022, in the County of Warren, David Michael West did unlawfully and feloniously break and enter or enter in the daytime the dwelling house of Peter Keicer with the intent to commit larceny, assault, and battery, or a felony other than murder, rape, robbery or in violation of Sectuib 18.2-91 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: BUR-2213-F9
On or about June 14, 2022, in the County of Warren, David Michael West did unlawfully and feloniously, having received a visible or audible signal from a law-enforcement officer to bring his/her motor vehicle to a stop, drive such motor vehicle in a willful or wanton disregard of such signal so as to interfere with or endanger the operation of the law-enforcement vehicle or endanger a person, in violation of §46.2-817 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: REC-6624-F6
On or about June 17, 2022, in the County of Warren, Mark Alen Shamron Castro did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about July 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Timothy Michael Doggett did unlawfully and feloniously commit an assault or an assault and battery against RSW Regional Jail Officer Powell, knowing or having reason to know that such person was a law enforcement officer engaged in the performance of his public duties, in violation of §18.2-57 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-I342-F6
On or about July 17, 2022, in the County of Warren, Troy Michael Brill did unlawfully and feloniously commit simple larceny (not from the person of another) of goods and chattels of the value of one thousand dollars ($1,000.00) or more, belonging to Lindsay Chevrolet, in violation of §18.2-95 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2359-F9
On or about July 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, Vincent Washington Fraley, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously while unlawfully in possession of a controlled substance classified in Schedule I or II of the Drug Control Act, simultaneously with knowledge and intent possess a firearm on or about his person in violation of Section 18.2-308.4 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5303-F6
On or about July 5, 2022, in the County of Warren, Amber Dawn Smith did unlawfully and feloniously fail to appear as required on a felony charge before the Warren County Circuit Court, in violation of Section 19.2-128 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FTA-5019-F6
COUNT ONE: On or about January 26, 2022, in the County of Warren, Matthew Melvin Miller did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about February 11, 2022, in the County of Warren, Matthew Melvin Miller did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9
On or about March 17, 2022, in the County of Warren, Teresa Lynn Oakes did unlawfully and feloniously, while having custody of T.O, a child, willfully or negligently cause or permit the life of such child to be endangered or the health of such child to be injured, or willfully or negligently cause or permit such child to be placed in a situation that her life, health or morals may have been endangered, in violation of §40.1 -103 of the Code of Virginia. VCC: FAM-3810-F6
NO PHOTO – Kenneth Brown Brinson
COUNT ONE: On or about December 1, 2021, through May 31, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kenneth Brown Brinson did unlawfully and feloniously obtain or attempt to obtain by means of a willful false statement or representation public assistance benefits from programs of the State Boards of Social Services, Health or Medical Assistance Services, in violation of Sections 63.2-522
and amended 18.2-95 of the Code of Virginia, 1950. VCC: FRD-2 695-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about June 1, 2022, through July 31, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kenneth Brown Brinson did unlawfully obtain or attempt to obtain by means of a willful false statement or representation public assistance benefits from programs of the State Boards of Social Services, Health or Medical Assistance Services, in violation of Sections 63.2-522 and 18.2-96, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2 696-Ml
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Yellow-bellied Sapsucker
Wild animals do not want you to think they are injured!
This Yellow-bellied Sapsucker was the victim of a dog attack in West Virginia and was brought to the Center for evaluation. Though the finder suspected this small woodpecker may have been uninjured, they wanted to have the bird examined to be sure.
On exam, we found a large laceration under the right wing that required surgical repair and a left coracoid fracture that required stabilization (in this case, with a bandage).
When animals are attacked by cats or dogs, they sometimes look completely uninjured, and this often makes finders hesitant to bring the animal to a rehabber.
It is important to remember that wild animals do not want you to think they’re injured – they hide pain well.
Many dog attack injuries cause crushing trauma, breaking bones or causing internal damage that can be hard to evaluate.
Many wounds from small, sharp teeth (like cat attacks) seal over as the teeth pull out. These wounds leave little to no evidence and trap bacteria inside the wound, increasing the risk of infection.
If a domestic animal has had a wild animal in its mouth, regardless of how gentle you feel the interaction may have been, it is important to get that wild animal to a licensed rehabilitator, just as this awesome finder did!
