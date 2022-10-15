VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for October 17 – 21, 2022

The Warren County Grand Jury of October 2022 has issued the following indictments:

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

COUNT ONE: On or about June 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Anthony Edward Rosario did unlawfully and feloniously sell, attempt to sell or possess with intent to sell or distribute stolen property with an aggregate value of $1000.00 or more, where the accused knew or should have known that the property was stolen, in violation of §18.2-108.01(B) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2303-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about June 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Anthony Edward Rosario did unlawfully and feloniously manufacture, sell, give, distribute or possess with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute, a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine classified in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9

COUNT THREE: On or about June 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Anthony Edward Rosario did unlawfully and feloniously did knowingly and intentionally possess or transport ammunition for a firearm, as defined subsection A of Section 18.2-308.2, after having been convicted of a felony, in violation of Section 18.2-308.2 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5298-F6

On or about February 5, 2022, in the County of Warren, Taylor Mariah Budd did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about April 16, 2022, in the County of Warren, Taylor Mariah Budd did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: paraflurorfentanyl listed in Schedule I of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about April 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kelsey Anne Deavers did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about July 10, 2022, in the County of Warren, Ryan Devane Donovan did unlawfully and feloniously possess 10 grams or more, but less than 100 grams, of methamphetamine, its salts, isomers, or salts of its isomers with intent to manufacture, sell give or distribute, in violation of Section 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: NAR-3147-F9

NO PHOTO – Crystal Dawn Wright

On or about the period of June 11, 2022, through June 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Crystal Dawn Wright being a person having the custody of R.B, a child under the age of eighteen years, did unlawfully and feloniously willfully or negligently cause or permit the life of such child to be endangered or the health of the such child to be injured, or caused or permitted such child to be tormented, beaten, or cruelly treated, in violation of §40.1-103 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3810-F6

On or about April 21, 2022, in the County of Warren, William Russell Teel did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about July 10, 2022, in the County of Warren, Travis Lee Kerns did unlawfully and feloniously drive or operate a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent or more by weight by volume or 0.08 grams or more per 210 liters of breath; or while under the influence of alcohol; or while under the influence of a narcotic drug or other self-administered intoxicant or drug, or a combination of drugs, to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely, or while under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug or drugs to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely. The accused committed this offense after having committed two prior violations of §18.2-266 or an offense set forth in subsection E of §18.2-270 during the five-year period ending on the date of the current offense; in violation of Sections 18.2-266/18.2-270 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: DWI-5450-F6

On or about March 18, 2022, in the County of Warren, Rodney Allen Carter did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

NO PHOTO – Christopher Golden

On or about October 9, 2021, in the County of Warren, Christopher Alan Golden did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about May 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, Peggy Sue Goins did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about June 8, 2022, in the County of Warren, John Paul Renaud did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about October 30, 2021, in the County of Warren, Morgan Nicole Courtney did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

NO PHOTO – Danielle Mackenzie Wilbur

On or about September 29, 2021, in the County of Warren, Danielle Mackenzie Wilbur did unlawfully and feloniously, being a person having the custody of K.W., a child, willfully or negligently cause or permit the life of such child to be endangered, in violation of §40.1-103 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3810-F6

NO PHOTO – Trenton Lee Keller

On or about May 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Trenton Lee Keller did unlawfully and feloniously while having been the driver of a vehicle involved in an accident in which a person was injured or an attended vehicle or other attended property was damaged, did unlawfully and feloniously fail to immediately stop as close to the scene of the accident as possible without obstructing traffic and fail to report the accused’s name, address, driver’s license number, and vehicle registration number forthwith to the State Police or local law enforcement agency, to the person, struck and injured or to the driver or some other occupant of the vehicle collided with or to the custodian of the other damaged property. The accident resulted in damage to property valued at $1,000.00 or more, in violation of Section 46.2-894 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: HIT-6604-F5

On or about May 4, 2022, in the County of Warren, David Michael West did unlawfully and feloniously break and enter or enter in the daytime the dwelling house of Peter Keicer with the intent to commit larceny, assault, and battery, or a felony other than murder, rape, robbery or in violation of Sectuib 18.2-91 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: BUR-2213-F9

On or about June 14, 2022, in the County of Warren, David Michael West did unlawfully and feloniously, having received a visible or audible signal from a law-enforcement officer to bring his/her motor vehicle to a stop, drive such motor vehicle in a willful or wanton disregard of such signal so as to interfere with or endanger the operation of the law-enforcement vehicle or endanger a person, in violation of §46.2-817 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: REC-6624-F6

On or about June 17, 2022, in the County of Warren, Mark Alen Shamron Castro did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about July 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Timothy Michael Doggett did unlawfully and feloniously commit an assault or an assault and battery against RSW Regional Jail Officer Powell, knowing or having reason to know that such person was a law enforcement officer engaged in the performance of his public duties, in violation of §18.2-57 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-I342-F6

On or about July 17, 2022, in the County of Warren, Troy Michael Brill did unlawfully and feloniously commit simple larceny (not from the person of another) of goods and chattels of the value of one thousand dollars ($1,000.00) or more, belonging to Lindsay Chevrolet, in violation of §18.2-95 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2359-F9

On or about July 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, Vincent Washington Fraley, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously while unlawfully in possession of a controlled substance classified in Schedule I or II of the Drug Control Act, simultaneously with knowledge and intent possess a firearm on or about his person in violation of Section 18.2-308.4 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5303-F6

On or about July 5, 2022, in the County of Warren, Amber Dawn Smith did unlawfully and feloniously fail to appear as required on a felony charge before the Warren County Circuit Court, in violation of Section 19.2-128 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FTA-5019-F6

COUNT ONE: On or about January 26, 2022, in the County of Warren, Matthew Melvin Miller did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about February 11, 2022, in the County of Warren, Matthew Melvin Miller did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9

On or about March 17, 2022, in the County of Warren, Teresa Lynn Oakes did unlawfully and feloniously, while having custody of T.O, a child, willfully or negligently cause or permit the life of such child to be endangered or the health of such child to be injured, or willfully or negligently cause or permit such child to be placed in a situation that her life, health or morals may have been endangered, in violation of §40.1 -103 of the Code of Virginia. VCC: FAM-3810-F6

NO PHOTO – Kenneth Brown Brinson

COUNT ONE: On or about December 1, 2021, through May 31, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kenneth Brown Brinson did unlawfully and feloniously obtain or attempt to obtain by means of a willful false statement or representation public assistance benefits from programs of the State Boards of Social Services, Health or Medical Assistance Services, in violation of Sections 63.2-522

and amended 18.2-95 of the Code of Virginia, 1950. VCC: FRD-2 695-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about June 1, 2022, through July 31, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kenneth Brown Brinson did unlawfully obtain or attempt to obtain by means of a willful false statement or representation public assistance benefits from programs of the State Boards of Social Services, Health or Medical Assistance Services, in violation of Sections 63.2-522 and 18.2-96, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2 696-Ml