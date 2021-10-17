VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for October 18 – 22, 2021

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures at various locations for litter pickup, Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 7 to 11, eastbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. through October 18.

*NEW* Mile marker 15 to 12, westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. through October 18.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures were reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures were reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Front Royal eastern town limits and Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) for the safety improvement project , 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Estimated project completion December 10.

Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.