VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for September 26 – 30, 2022

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Exit 1, westbound – Shoulder closures along off-ramp to I-81 for sign work, Tuesday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Tuesday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Front Royal town limits and Route 79 (Apple Mountain Road) for tree removal operations, September 26 – October 7 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Mobile work zone between Route 616 (Messick Road/Richardson Road) and Route 664 (Whipporwill Road) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 604 (Harmony Hollow Road) – Road closed near Route 600 (Hickerson Hollow Road) for pipe installation, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. No detour due to dead-end road.

Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information about Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.