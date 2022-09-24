Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for September 26 – 30, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Exit 1, westbound – Shoulder closures along off-ramp to I-81 for sign work, Tuesday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Tuesday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Front Royal town limits and Route 79 (Apple Mountain Road) for tree removal operations, September 26 – October 7 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Mobile work zone between Route 616 (Messick Road/Richardson Road) and Route 664 (Whipporwill Road) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.
SECONDARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 604 (Harmony Hollow Road) – Road closed near Route 600 (Hickerson Hollow Road) for pipe installation, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. No detour due to dead-end road.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information about Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Local News
Luray couple perish in five-car crash on Rt. 340
Two Page County residents died at the scene of a five-car crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 21) just south of the Warren County-Page County line.
Virginia State Police spokesman Sergeant Brent Coffey stated in a Friday evening email that the investigation continues into the 3:11 p.m. crash of five vehicles in Page County, at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Route 662 (Compton Hollow Rd).
Coffey stated that a 2006 Honda Pilot was traveling south on U.S. 340 when it swerved to avoid a 2020 Chevrolet van and a 2016 Ford F-150, which slowed to make a left turn. The Honda sideswiped the Chevrolet then the Ford crossed the centerline, striking a northbound 2021 Ford E-350. The impact caused the Ford E-350 to cross the centerline and collided with a southbound 2004 Ford F-150, which subsequently caught fire.
The driver of the Honda, Tina B. Wofford, 43, of Howell, NJ, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated on the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Ford E-350, a 61-year-old male of Harpers Ferry, WV, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The occupants of the 2004 Ford F-150, driver Larry A. Forbus, 64, of Luray, Va., and passenger Connie E. Clark, 61, died at the crash scene due to injuries sustained in the crash. Neither was wearing a seatbelt.
None of the other drivers were injured in the crash.
A GoFundMe account to cover the burial expenses of Mr. Forbus and Ms. Clark has been established by a friend of the couple. https://gofund.me/1ecd3e1b
Donations can also be directly made to Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Va.
Chamber News
Shenandoah Valley Axe Throwing Co moves to a new home in Front Royal
Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, Board Members, and friends welcomed Holly and Perry Leach, owners of the Shenandoah Valley Axe Throwing Co at 20 South Street, to their new home.
Holly said, “No matter your age, you will enjoy the experience. We will teach you everything you need to know. We have many axe-throwing games to play or throw for fun. We offer a safe, kid-friendly environment, and we have a full menu for when you work up an appetite throwing axes.”
Axe Throwing has become a popular recreational adventure worldwide.
Find out more information on their website or Facebook page.
Chamber News
Chamber welcomes Shenandoah Shores Management Group to Front Royal
Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with Board of Supervisor Walt Mabe and friends, welcomed Dederick Brooks and his Shenandoah Shores Management Group to the Front Royal community.
SSMG is a Veteran Owned, Small Business that brings the convenience factor of a full-service concierge to travelers wanting to visit the DC/Maryland/Virginia (DMV), Skyline Drive, Shenandoah National Park, and the Blue Ridge Mountains while servicing the community.
Learn more about them here: ssmanagementgroup.biz
Local News
County Notices: Parks & Recs office moving; Splash pad closing for season
The Warren County Parks and Recreation Administrative Offices will be relocating its office and staff to the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, VA 22630. This move will be effective Monday, September 26, 2022.
Reservations for County owned picnic shelters, and facility use will now be received at the Community Center. Private user groups currently meeting at the Youth Center will remain at that facility.
The Warren County Splash Pad is closing for the season Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 6:00 pm.
The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department looks forward to reopening the Splash Pad in the spring of 2023.
Please contact the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, VA 22630, or call 540-635-1021 for more information.
Local News
Obenshain releases statement on the 2022 model policies on the privacy, dignity, and respect for all students and parents
HARRISONBURG – Senator Mark Obenshain (R-Rockingham) released the following statement in response to the just-released 2022 Draft Model Policies on the Privacy Dignity and Respect for All Student and Parents from the Virginia Department of Education:
“I applaud the 2022 Draft Policy released today by Governor Youngkin and the Virginia Department of Education. This policy was crafted in compliance with the 2020 law signed by then-Governor Northam and patroned by Delegate Marcus Simon and Senator Jennifer Boysko.
Last year, when then-Governor Northam released his administration’s draft model policy, it flatly ignored the rights of students and parents. It went so far as to prohibit school staff from notifying a parent or guardian if a student requested affirmation of his or her gender identity. It even suggested that there was an obligation for school officials to report parents to the Department of Social Services if they suspected them to be insufficiently supportive of their child’s gender identity. The Northam model policy was so extreme and out of touch with communities across Virginia that it was adopted by only approximately 10% of the school divisions in Virginia. This notwithstanding the statutory mandate that it be adopted by every school division. The 2020 legislation requiring the adoption of this policy was just a bad idea, and it accomplished little beyond making Virginia schools an even bigger cultural battleground than they already were.
Parents must be involved in their children’s education. Period. A child’s development is acutely susceptible to influence, and it is the responsibility of parents to play a central role in shaping and molding that development.
To the extent that the law requires adopting a model policy by school divisions across Virginia, I support this new draft model policy that fully complies with the Code of Virginia. And I strongly suspect that the 90% of school divisions across Virginia unwilling to adopt the old policy will find themselves much more comfortable with it.
I hope parents, teachers, administrators, and school board members across Virginia will work together to adopt policies that respect parents’ rights and ensure our children are treated fairly and equitably in a safe environment.”
The 2022 Draft Model Policy can be viewed by clicking here.
Senator Obenshain represents the twenty-sixth district in the Senate of Virginia. The district includes the city of Harrisonburg and the counties of Warren, Shenandoah, Page Rappahannock, and Rockingham (part). He is running to represent the new second district of the Senate of Virginia which includes the city of Harrisonburg and the counties of Rockingham, Augusta (part), Page, Bath, and Highland.
Youngkin administration overhauls Virginia transgender student policies
Local News
Warren County students escape serious injury in 1-81 crash, bus driver charged
A group of Warren County students escaped serious injury after being involved in a school bus crash that occurred Wednesday evening, Sept. 21, on Interstate 81 in Rockingham County.
Virginia State Police spokesman Sergeant Brent Coffey said his agency is investigating the crash that occurred at 9:54 p.m. along Interstate 81 at the 261-mile-marker.
Coffey stated in a media release that a school bus being driven by Jennifer L. Lowe, 48, of Markham, Va. rear-ended a highway truck that was set up in a northbound lane work zone. The truck was in the right lane and bearing a flashing message board directing drivers to the left lane. Workers were setting out coned for the lane closure when the bus struck the truck.
Two 15-year-old female passengers on the school bus suffered minor injuries in the crash and were transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment.
There were 17 students on the school bus at the time of the crash.
The driver of the work truck, a 21-year-old male of Salem, Va., suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated on the scene.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the incident.
Lowe was charged with reckless driving and the crash remains under investigation.
Wind: 2mph ESE
Humidity: 48%
Pressure: 30.05"Hg
UV index: 6
72/48°F
68/45°F