Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic Alert for September 4 – 8, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures were reported.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for road and bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of November 27. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit: 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening, with estimated completion in fall 2024.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 603 (Oregon Hollow Road) – Closed to through traffic between Khyber Pass Road/Rockwood Lane and Sloats Mountain Road for pipe replacement, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
*NEW* Route 613 (Panhandle Road) – Flagger traffic control near Route 608 intersection (Wilson Burke Road) for pipe installation, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
Local News
Bikers Against Child Abuse: A Road to Empowerment and Safety for Abused Children
How B.A.C.A. Puts the Pedal to the Metal for Child Safety and Healing.
With the roar of engines and leather jackets adorned with a singular mission—protecting abused children—Bikers Against Child Abuse (B.A.C.A.) is a far cry from your average motorcycle club. This organization, consisting of bikers from various walks of life, lends emotional and physical support to children who have faced abuse. How exactly does a biker gang go from hitting the open road to safeguarding vulnerable kids? This feature delves into the heart of B.A.C.A. to explore its structure, initiatives, and interventions.
Founded with the goal of creating a safer environment for abused children, B.A.C.A. isn’t your stereotypical biker organization. They collaborate closely with local and state authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of abused children. And yes, they are “prepared to be that obstacle” should the need arise, but without advocating violence.
B.A.C.A. operates through a central contact person who receives calls from agencies and concerned individuals. After the information is verified and processed, an initial ride is arranged. “The idea of bikers might be intimidating to some, but when they roll up to your house, not as invaders but as protectors, the dynamic shifts,” says a B.A.C.A Child Liaison. The initial meeting includes giving the child a B.A.C.A. vest and patch, which they can choose to wear. These are symbols of the child’s affiliation with a protective community that’s got their back, quite literally.
The organization has clearly defined ‘levels of intervention,’ which are only performed in countries where they are permitted by law. Level 1 involves a ride to the child’s home, presenting them with patches and stickers. Level 2 escalates the intervention by establishing a more consistent presence at the child’s home, especially during vulnerable hours.
Court appearances can be a horrifying experience for a child who has suffered abuse. B.A.C.A. members attend court sessions to provide emotional support. It helps the child feel less intimidated and more empowered to give an accurate account of the abuse they have experienced. Before they step into the courtroom, they have to go through a protocol that involves petitioning through the
Apart from these intervention methods, B.A.C.A. also holds community events like barbecues and parties for the children. “We want to help the children and their families learn how powerful they can be,” adds a B.A.C.A. representative. These functions serve as community-building exercises and go a long way in rebuilding the confidence and happiness that abuse often strips away.
B.A.C.A. fills an incredibly specialized yet vital role in the ecosystem of child protection. By bringing a unique blend of intimidation and warmth, the organization offers children a sense of safety and empowerment. It is a shining example of community intervention, one that reminds us that protecting vulnerable children is a collective responsibility. With the wind in their hair and a steely determination in their eyes, these bikers ride not just for the thrill of the road but for the wellbeing of children who have been robbed of their innocence.
Local News
Front Royal Community Comes Together for Overdose Awareness Day Vigil
A Night to Remember, a Time to Act: Warren Coalition and Local Leaders Advocate for Hope and Support.
On the evening of August 31st, the Front Royal Moose Lodge became a sanctuary of hope, understanding, and resolute action during the Overdose Awareness Day Vigil. Organized to remember the lost, educate the community, and foster collective responsibility, the event united citizens, experts, and law enforcement to confront the escalating drug crisis.
Robbie Seal, Vice President of the Warren Coalition, kicked off the event by addressing the audience about the staggering statistics of overdose deaths in the United States. He didn’t stop at recounting numbers but emphasized the often-overlooked element: the diabolic role of fentanyl in these overdoses. According to Seal, overcoming opioid use disorders is not a mere choice; it’s a monumental battle against altered brain chemistry. But it’s also a battle that can be won—with the help of medication and familial support.
Robbie encouraged attendees to make use of available resources for medication-assisted recovery, as well as educate themselves on the administration of Narcan, the life-saving overdose reversal drug. A tribute board provided a solemn space for attendees to remember loved ones lost to the scourge of drug abuse.
Chief Wayne Sager of the Strasburg Police Department, in his compelling address, did not sugarcoat the complexities that the law enforcement community faces when it comes to the drug epidemic. While acknowledging that substance use disorders are primarily health issues, he also stressed the need for law enforcement to engage in humane treatment alongside their policing duties.
Sager’s speech underscored the broader societal implications, urging a proactive approach that extends beyond immediate law enforcement efforts to include educational and mental health services. The recent establishment of drug courts in Warren and Shenandoah Counties, he remarked, is a step in the right direction for community-based support.
A moment of raw vulnerability came when Lisa Cochran, a Peer Recovery Support Specialist at Northwest Community Services Board, shared her personal struggles with long-term substance abuse. Losing her daughter, Skylar, to an overdose while she was incarcerated was the crucible moment that triggered her pursuit of recovery. Now, as a support specialist, she strives to bring hope to those embroiled in the same struggle. “If I can inspire even one person, then my daughter’s death will not have been in vain,” she said, fighting back tears.
John Winslow, the founder of International Recovery Day and chairman of the 23 West Club, reinforced the importance of humanizing addiction. With personal losses as his driving force, Winslow urged people to see the issue not as “bad people getting good” but as “sick people getting well.” The road to recovery, he mentioned, is long but should be traversed with self-responsibility and compassion, a message that resonated with many in the room.
As the candlelight vigil marked the close of the evening, one thing became evident: Overdose Awareness Day must be more than an annual event; it must be a catalyst for sustained community dialogue and action. As Chief Sager stated in his concluding remarks, “Keep the Hope.” Breaking the stigma, increasing education, and offering comprehensive treatment options are imperative. A collective effort to change policy, engage the community, and encourage medical assistance could make all the difference.
Local News
Departing County Director of Elections & Voter Registrar Carol Tobin Surprised with Farewell Party
It was fortuitous timing that took this Royal Examiner reporter/editor by the 15th Street Health and Human Services Complex to the Office of Elections & Voter Registration late Wednesday afternoon to try and catch up with retiring Warren County Director of Elections and Voter Registrar Carol Tobin prior to her departure at the end of the week. She confirmed her last day was the following day, Thursday, August 31st.
As noted in the accompanying photos, what we discovered, shortly along with Tobin herself, was a surprise Farewell Party hosted by Electoral Board members past and present, bringing friends, staff, and Tobin’s successor together for an emotional goodbye to the only voter registrar/election director this community has known this century — Tobin came on board in 1999, she confirmed of a quarter century at the helm of the county’s voting registration and electoral processes.
It was a span of time, it was noted during remarks by Electoral Board Chairman Marilyn King when Warren County avoided any complaints or accusations of electoral or registration improprieties of the sort that have surfaced nationally in recent years. Tobin’s commitment to her job and all its out-of-public-view work and responsibilities was noted by past Electoral Board Vice-Chairman Robert Hill.
“It’s amazing,” Hill said of training tools and PowerPoint Tobin had introduced to departmental processes, “and I must say that she is amazing,” Hill added, to which a “We all agree!” reply came from the crowd followed by a rousing round of applause from appreciative co-workers, board members, and those other friends present for the occasion. “I’ll miss everybody,” Tobin responded to the outpouring of affection.
“She’s seen a lot of changes. I’ve been on the board for, I think, 21 or 22 years. I came with Fitzhugh Wickham and Kermit Nichols. We were on the board together, and Carol was registrar at the time,” current longest-tenured Electoral Board member Secretary Lee Bowen observed. “And we’ve gone through a lot of changes from actually voting on the old crank lever machines,” which drew nostalgic laughter before Bowen continued, “through three or four versions of electronic voting during that time. So, we’ve had an interesting road that we’ve been down together … I’m going to miss her,” Bowen concluded before casting an eye to the future. He then introduced one of the staff’s four deputy directors, Matthew “Matt” Reisinger, as Tobin’s successor, to appreciative applause for the passing of the torch to a new generation. He added that another staffer, “Karen” (Deputy Registrar Karen Michaely), would also be leaving soon, drawing some “Oh no’s” from the crowd.
“Thank you, all. You all have been like family to me, and it’s going to be hard to get used to not being here,” Tobin said in response to the respect and affection thrown her way. “And I’ve loved it, but I know it’s time, there comes a time for everyone (to step aside). But thank you. I love all of you,” Tobin told her supporters. In response to a question about her retirement plans, Tobin said she “hoped to spend more time with family, including two children and two granddaughters, located in Florida in the Orlando and Boynton areas.
“But thank you all,” Tobin said as the emotions of the moment began to show.
“You can always stop by,” she was reminded of an open door that would greet her at her long-time professional “home.” — “But don’t forget to bring snacks,” someone said, drawing laughter to punctuate the welling tears of the moment.
And a final thanks to Helen Brinkman, Fitzhugh Wickham, and Kermit Nichols, who were the board members who hired her, Tobin recalled.
Local News
Shenandoah Valley Crowns Walter Brown as 2023’s “Valley Treasure”
Recognizing a Lifelong Steward of Land and Community.
As the golden hues of autumn descend upon the Shenandoah Valley, a region known for its bucolic landscapes and cultural richness, the Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley has unveiled its 2023 Valley Treasure. This year’s beacon of community service and environmental stewardship is Walter Brown of Arbor Hill in Augusta County, a man whose life work embodies the preservation of both the tangible and intangible heritages of this iconic American locale.
For those unfamiliar, the Valley Treasure Award is an annual recognition bestowed by the Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley, an organization committed to the conservation of the region’s natural resources and cultural heritage. It serves as an occasion to acknowledge those individuals who, often behind the scenes, have been ceaseless advocates for the Valley—its land, water, and way of life.
This year, Walter Brown and his family stand out as remarkable torchbearers of such commitment. An Augusta County native, Brown was born and still lives on Hidden Springs Farm, a property that has been in his family for three generations. His father and grandfather before him farmed this land, and Brown, along with his wife Joan, intends to pass this legacy on to his daughters, nieces, and nephews.
Years ago, the family took an important step to safeguard this legacy by securing a USDA easement to protect a spring on their property, which yields a staggering 300,000 gallons of water per day. Later, Hidden Springs Farm was accorded a Virginia Century Farm designation, a nod to farms that have been family-owned for over a century.
But the Brown family’s efforts didn’t stop there. They are presently working with the Black Family Land Trust to place their farm under a conservation easement. This legal agreement will perpetually protect the land and, importantly, recognize the Brown family farm as one of the last remaining African American-owned farms in Augusta County. As Ebonie Alexander, Executive Director of the Black Family Land Trust, remarks, “That land is an economic and spiritual asset that connects African Americans to their rich ancestral history.”
Beyond environmental stewardship, Walter and Joan Brown have been indefatigable in their community service. Long retired from their careers as a police officer and a schoolteacher, respectively, the Browns continue to volunteer in various capacities, all while operating their 1898-established family farm.
The Alliance will honor Walter Brown and his family in a virtual ceremony on September 20 at 7:00 p.m. Dr. Jewel Bronaugh, with over 20 years of agricultural experience and current Senior Advisor to the Dean of Agriculture at Virginia State University, will grace the event as a guest speaker.
In an era when the integrity of both land and community is often compromised for short-term gains, the story of Walter Brown and his family serves as a compelling testament to what can be achieved through long-term vision, dedication, and a sense of communal responsibility. It is fitting, therefore, that Brown receives this year’s Valley Treasure Award, complete with a $500 cash stipend funded by an anonymous donor.
Interested folks can register for the award ceremony at www.shenandoahalliance.org, and those inspired can certainly look forward to next year’s nominations.
Local News
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank Amplifies Call to Action During Hunger Action Month
Uniting the Community to Combat the Silent Crisis of Hunger.
As September ushers in Hunger Action Month, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank joins forces with Feeding America to galvanize the community around the critical yet often overlooked issue of food insecurity. Spearheaded locally by the Food Bank, this year’s campaign endeavors to evoke more than just a passing dialogue on hunger—it aims to instill a fervor that will inspire action.
Michael McKee, CEO of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, addresses hunger as a “quiet crisis,” one exacerbated by the after-effects of the pandemic. “Hunger is not a solitary issue. It’s intrinsically linked to broader social determinants like housing, healthcare, and utilities,” McKee expounded. “It’s more than just a shortage of food; it’s a scarcity of human dignity.”
The numbers speak volumes. The Food Bank, in alliance with a robust network of over 400 partner organizations, distributed nearly 23 million meals last year. Each month, on average, 127,500 individuals sought food assistance through this intricate framework. In every zip code in the Blue Ridge region, citizens wrestle with the gnawing issue of food insecurity, according to Feeding America’s most recent Map the Meal Gap study.
So, what can you do? The avenues for impact are threefold—donation, volunteerism, and advocacy.
- Monetary Contributions: A single dollar can yield four meals, making even modest donations tremendously impactful.
- Manpower: An army of volunteers is the backbone of the Food Bank and its extensive network, facilitating the distribution of food to the scores seeking sustenance each month.
- Voice: Your voice can be your most potent tool. This year, the campaign places emphasis on the advocacy for a robust 2023 Farm Bill. “Even raising awareness about the scale of hunger can be remarkably potent,” urged McKee.
The Food Bank’s vision transcends the provision of mere calories. “Our goal is nourishing food and good health—for everyone, every day,” stated McKee. It’s a holistic approach to well-being that can only be realized through collective action. As Hunger Action Month dawns, let us all heed this urgent call. The solutions to this crisis reside within our community. The time to act is now. Whether you donate, volunteer, or advocate, your contribution reverberates, lifting the entire community.
Learn more about how you can take action by visiting www.brafb.org.
Local News
Town of Stephens City Lost Bid to Purchase Old Aylor Middle School Building & Property
Once sold and lost, where will Frederick County find 23 acres of strategically located land with existing sewer, water, and parking?
Frederick County had sought bids for the old Robert E. Aylor Middle School near Stephens City, where students were educated until its closure in 2021. The 107,000-square-foot building sits on a 23-acre property at 901 Aylor Road. It is being sold “as is, together with all improvements, appurtenances, and rights of way belonging thereto,” according to a request for proposals issued by the County on April 19, 2023. The pre-bid site visits were scheduled for 10:00 a.m. until noon on May 3 and May 10. Bids were to be made through June 2 at 2:00 p.m.
The Stephens City Town Council did not believe that a competitive bid could be provided, so no bid was submitted during the six-week time frame. No bids were received by Frederick County by the June 2 date because the RFP stated no sale would occur without a deed restriction, citing that there could be no residential uses of the land. It is not clear that this is a legal way to rezone the property to restrict residential use.
Frederick County extended the bid due date through June 16. Stephens City was not made aware of the June 16 due date extension granted because the County only informed those entities who showed an initial interest during the pre-bid process. By the time the town personnel became aware of the extension in July, a bid was quickly put together, approved by the Town Council at the first available meeting on August 8, and a $400,000 bid was hand-delivered to the County Office. Apparently, the town’s bid was dismissed. For property sales or exchanges between local governments, state law does not require that they bid as private owners would do.
A Winchester Star article, “Supervisors accept $300,000 bid for old Aylor property,” dated August 11, cites, “After a two-hour marathon of a public hearing Wednesday night, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors accepted Eukarya Christian Academy’s $300,000 bid for the former Robert E. Aylor Middle School. The lone bid for the 23-acre property came from RCS Investments, a company whose owners have publicly stated their intention to convey the property to the private, nondenominational Christian school currently located on Valley Pike near Stephens City.” The article made no mention of the Town of Stephens City bid, although County administrative officials were aware of the higher offer.
On August 9, the County Supervisors accepted the RCS $300,000 bid by a 6-1 vote, with those in support being Chairman Charles DeHaven, Judith McCann Slaughter (Stonewall), Josh Ludwig (Shawnee), Shawn Graber (Back Creek), Heather Lockridge (Gainesboro) and Blaine Dunn (Red Bud).
Supervisor Bob Wells (Opequon) served as the lone dissenter. He understands the property’s appraised value falls between $2.9 million to $3.5 million. Mr. Wells does not think the sale of this very valuable asset for a price well below appraised value is a sound business decision. He believes the old Aylor Middle School could be repurposed and made into office space for the future needs of the County. The residents of Stephens City could be solicited for ideas to identify collaborative community enrichment opportunities while remaining public property. Reuse of the property would avoid costly site work, land acquisition, utilities, and stormwater management efforts.
Since a purchase agreement for the Old Stephens City Elementary School between Frederick County and Stephens City was finalized in October 2012, one might think the County would reach out to the Town to see if they would be interested in purchasing the old Aylor School property. The Grantee of this historic Main Street school property was to use or permit the use solely for such public or community non-commercial purposes as are intended for the benefit of the health, safety, welfare, education, recreation, cultural enlightenment, literacy, or civic awareness of the community, or any other public purpose permitted by law.
Plans for the renovation of the old elementary school at 5516 Main Street include a Town Council meeting room, staff offices, police department offices, a town history museum, and a community center. Why not do the same again with the old Aylor School property?
At the Board of Supervisors public hearing on Wednesday, August 9, Stephens City Town Council members spoke on the possibilities for the Stephens City area to repurpose this strategic property. They wanted the County to hold onto the property for tax-payer public future use.
If the Town of Stephens City had been awarded the bid and purchased the property, the Town Council would seek to partner with departments within the Stephens City area to add much-needed space for public services. The Town would meet with pertinent stakeholders to explore opportunities for re-use based on community desires and concerns. Re-use could include, but not be limited to, parks and recreation, food pantry and homeless shelter offices, a satellite office for the Sheriff’s department, and state police.
The site could be utilized for various types of recreation or social service activities, such as a gymnasium to support full-day summer camp programs or a daycare center to support single and dual-working parents. The site includes spacious athletic fields for football, baseball, and outdoor basketball courts, greenspace, and abundant parking. The City of Winchester has these types of programs, while the South Frederick County area does not.
The Town would work with non-profits that require temporary space to provide essential services to offset government expenditures. The Boy Scout Troops and Cub Scout Packs could stage their Scouting for Food drop-off programs here, and the Marine Corps Toys for Tots programs might use this building as a drop-off location.
Stephens City Council Members are continuously grappling with community matters. Their engagement and commitment to communicate is clear. Especially for exploring development opportunities, the Council is firmly rooted in its goal of uplifting the South County area community.
The old Aylor Middle School acreage should not be designated surplus property and offered to a private entity. Frederick County should endeavor to retain this property for public service. Once sold and lost, where will the County find 23 acres of strategically located land with existing sewer, water, and parking? The Frederick County Board of Supervisors should be good stewards of property purchased with our tax dollars. The County could and should have held onto this valuable tax-payer asset for future multipurpose use.
Frederick County should set aside the sale and re-open the process after it rezones the property to remove the residential component.
Mark Gunderman is a Stephens City resident, Vice President of Autumn Glen HOA, and a member of the Newtown Heritage Festival Committee.
Wind: 4mph SE
Humidity: 32%
Pressure: 30.05"Hg
UV index: 2
97/68°F
100/70°F