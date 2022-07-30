Vegan poke bowl

This poke bowl is packed with tasty and nutritious ingredients and makes the perfect healthy summer treat.

Ingredients

Servings: 4

• 2 sweet potatoes, diced

• 2 cups baby spinach

• 4 cups quinoa, cooked and cooled

• 20 cherry tomatoes, cut in half or quarters

• 2 cups arugula

• 1 can chickpeas, drained

• 2 ripe avocados

• 1 tablespoon white sesame seeds

• 1 tablespoon black sesame seeds

• 1/2 cup maple syrup

• 1/4 cup olive oil

• 1/4 cup soy sauce

• Salt and pepper, to taste

• 1 tablespoon sriracha sauce (optional)

Directions

1. 1Preheat the oven to 350 F.

2. Place the sweet potatoes on a baking sheet with a little bit of olive oil and bake for 30 minutes or until tender. Season with salt and pepper.

3. Place the baby spinach in the bottom of four serving bowls. Arrange the quinoa, cherry tomatoes, cooked sweet potatoes, arugula, and chickpeas in separate sections. Set aside in a cool place.

4. Cut the avocados in half length¬wise. Remove the pit and skin. Place one avocado half on a cutting board. Cut into thin slices crosswise, taking care to maintain the shape. Using your hands, fan out the slices. Make sure to keep them stuck together to create a straight line. Take one end́ of the line and roll it over itself until it becomes an avocado flower. Repeat with the other halves.

5. Gently lift each avocado flower and place one in the middle of each bowl. Sprinkle a quarter of the white and black sesame seeds over each bowl.

6. Combine the maple syrup, olive oil, and soy sauce in a separate bowl. Pour a quarter of the sauce over each bowl or serve separately.

Do you like spice? Give your recipe a kick by coating the chickpeas in sriracha.