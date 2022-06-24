Connect with us

Food

Vegetable rolls with peanut sauce

Published

10 hours ago

on

These vegetable rolls and tasty sauce are bursting with freshness and make the perfect patio snack on a sunny day.

Ingredients
Servings: 4 rolls

• 4 leaves of lettuce
• 1 red pepper, julienned
• 1 yellow pepper, julienned
• 1 carrot, julienned
• 1 cucumber, julienned
• A few sprigs of fresh parsley
• 1/4 cup peanut butter
• 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
• 2 tablespoons mirin
• 1/4 cup lukewarm water
• 2 tablespoons chopped peanuts
• 1 lime, cut in half
• 1/2 teaspoon dried chili pepper flakes

Directions
1. Lay one lettuce leaf flat on a plate. Take one-quarter of the peppers, carrots, and cucumber and place them at one end of the leaf. Sprinkle with fresh parsley. Wrap the lettuce around the vegetables to create a roll. Repeat for the remaining three rolls. Set aside.
2. In a bowl, combine the peanut butter, rice vinegar, and mirin. Gradually add the water, stirring constantly until you achieve the desired consistency.
3. Serve the rolls on a small plate garnished with chopped peanuts, fresh parsley, and lime. Garnish the sauce bowl with chopped peanuts and dried chili pepper flakes.


 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Food

How to make cake pops in 3 easy steps

Published

4 days ago

on

June 20, 2022

By

Cake pops are the perfect treat to satisfy your sweet tooth while you’re on the go. Here’s how to make them at home in three easy steps.

1. Prepare the cake
First, you need a cake. Bake one yourself at home or use any store-bought cake. Crumble the cake and combine it with homemade buttercream or store-bought icing until the mixture holds together. Form into balls, and then place them on a cookie sheet and freeze for about 15 minutes.

2. Make the coating
To attach the wooden skewers firmly, dip one end into melted chocolate or icing and insert it into the cake ball. Place the skewered cake balls in the freezer for a few more minutes to harden. Then, dip each ball into a coating of melted chocolate or icing.

3. Decorate the pops
Before the coating hardens, roll each cake ball in a tasty topping like shredded coconut or sprinkles. To hold each completed cake pop securely, push the skewers through a piece of cardboard or Styrofoam. Let stand in the fridge or freezer until the coating sets.


Now your creations are ready to eat. Enjoy.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Front Royal Virginia

Continue Reading

Food

Food waste: a self-assessment

Published

4 days ago

on

June 20, 2022

By

Despite best intentions, few individuals can boast of never wasting food. To improve your food usage balance sheet over the next few weeks, here are some questions to help you take stock of how much you throw in the trash or compost.

• Have any of your unopened perishables become wilted or moldy?
• Do you have to scrape food like uneaten spaghetti or milk-soaked cereal from your dishes before washing them?
• Do you dispose of food as soon as it passes the expiry date on the packaging?

Once you’ve evaluated what foods you throw away, you’ll have a clearer picture of your household’s habits. You may find you’re serving oversized portions or buying more perishables than you can eat. With these insights, you’ll be able to adjust your practices accordingly.

Before throwing away any food, ask yourself if it can be used in another dish. For example, leftover vegetables might work in an omelet. Additionally, you can turn a slice of dry bread into breadcrumbs. If you’ve prepared too much food that can’t be frozen, offer the extras to friends or coworkers. You can reduce your waste and make others happy at the same time.


Best if used by
Remember, the expiration date leaves room for flexibility. According to the Food and Safety Inspection Service, this date isn’t a guarantee of the safety of a product. Rather, it’s an index of the freshness and potential shelf life of foods that haven’t been opened. This means that after the date indicated, the food may no longer have the same freshness or nutritional value but may nevertheless be edible. Of course, sure signs of deterioration, like a foul odor or mold, don’t lie. You just need to be cautious.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Food

5 tips for hosting a vegetarian barbecue

Published

5 days ago

on

June 19, 2022

By

During summer, the smell of barbecued food wafts through all the backyards in the neighborhood. If you’re a vegetarian or want to offer meatless options to your friends and family the next time you grill, try some of these tips.

1. Take care with your vegetables. Wash and dry your veggies and cut them into uniformly sized pieces to ensure even cooking. Coat them with heat-resistant oil to prevent them from burning or sticking to the grill.

2. Choose local, in-season produce. Your guests will appreciate the extra freshness and flavor of locally-grown veggies. Plus, you’ll feel good knowing you’ve supported producers in your community.

3. Vary your cooking methods. If sliced thick enough or threaded on skewers, many foods can be cooked directly on the grill. However, you can cook small food items en papillote by wrapping them in parchment. You may also want to consider adding a grilling basket or wok to your outdoor cooking arsenal. Use a cast-iron griddle on your barbecue to cook a la plancha.


4. Diversify the flavors. In addition to serving a variety of vegetables, you can include meat substitutes like lentil patties, tofu burgers, and sausages made with tempeh or textured vegetable protein (TVP). Cheeses like brie and halloumi are also delicious when grilled.

5. Prepare a dessert. Serve frozen treats combined with succulent fruit grilled on skewers. Pineapples, melons, bananas, and peaches are excellent choices.

Visit a home supply store in your area to stock up on barbecue accessories and find the freshest produce at your local farmers’ market.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Food

Let’s hear it for patio season

Published

1 week ago

on

June 17, 2022

By

As the weather grows finer, you’re looking for fresh ways to enjoy good food in good company. Whether you’re enjoying a tasty breakfast with the family, grabbing a bite with co-workers, or planning an elegant dinner date, there’s no more pleasant atmosphere than a restaurant patio.

How much have you missed the summertime sensations of enticing aromas and a stimulating view of the street, with engaging conversation and laughter? Then there’s the soothing fresh air with warm sunshine or cooling shade. It’s time to make up for lost time and create new memories with an enticing meal and well-earned beverage.

Many restaurants, bistros, cafes, microbreweries, vineyards, and creameries provide terraces for outdoor enjoyment. This summer, visit the eateries in your area to discover (or rediscover) the myriad of tastes available to delight your senses.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Food

Practical tips for your next U-pick visit

Published

2 weeks ago

on

June 13, 2022

By

U-picks are a great way to support local businesses, have fun in the clean country air and enjoy the freshest fruits of the season. Follow these tips to make the best of your next berry-picking outing with family and friends.

• Check with local producers about the availability of the berries you want to pick and reserve your spot early.

• Get the timing right to enjoy the best harvest. For example, you should pick strawberries in the morning when the weather is dry.

• Dress appropriately. It’s a good idea to wear long sleeves to protect your arms from thorns and brambles. Moreover, remember to cover your head and wear comfortable footwear.


• Avoid unnecessary discomfort by wearing sunscreen and insect repellant.

• Find out beforehand whether you can bring your own containers. If so, choose ones that are recyclable or reusable.

• Determine when the berries you want to pick are ready to harvest. Raspberries, for example, don’t ripen any further once picked. Therefore, they must be picked when completely ripe. You’ll know they’re ready to eat when they easily slip off the vine.

Why not prolong the pleasure of your berry picking outing by bringing along a picnic lunch? Above all, don’t forget to greet the workers as you arrive and thank them as you leave.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Food

Discover Korean hot dogs: tokkebi

Published

2 weeks ago

on

June 11, 2022

By

Looking to try a new culinary trend? Tokkebi, or Korean hot dogs, have gained popularity around the world. Here’s a look at this popular East Asian street food.

What’s tokkebi?

Tokkebi is a Seoul-style fast-food dish. It’s essentially a battered, deep-fried sausage on a stick and comes in both savory and sweet varieties. You can make tokkebi vegetarian by replacing the sausage with cheese, tofu, or Korean rice cake. Unlike the breading on a classic corn dog that’s made of wheat flour and cornmeal, this delicacy uses rice flour, which gives it its signature crunch.

Korean hot dogs are extremely customizable. Along with a wide choice of fillings, the coating can include tasty additions like small pieces of fried potato or crispy ramen noodles. To top off this treat, choose from an array of sweet and spicy sauces. Dessert versions provide even more flavor possibilities.


Visit a local Korean restaurant to try tokkebi or pick up a few ingredients from the Asian food aisle of your local grocery to make tasty Korean hot dogs at home.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
82°
Sunny
5:48am8:42pm EDT
Feels like: 86°F
Wind: 5mph SE
Humidity: 59%
Pressure: 30"Hg
UV index: 1
SatSunMon
88/66°F
88/68°F
75/54°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Jun
24
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Jun 24 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
…and be sure to attend our Fourth of July event!
Jun
25
Sat
all-day Great American Campout @ Sky Meadows State Park
Great American Campout @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jun 25 – Jun 26 all-day
Great American Campout @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. Don’t miss your chance to camp out in the beautiful Historic Mount Bleak backyard. See all that Sky Meadows has to offer through activities beginning at noon on Saturday and running until noon[...]
8:00 am Indoor Yard Sale @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Indoor Yard Sale @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Jun 25 @ 8:00 am – 1:00 pm
Indoor Yard Sale @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Large indoor yard sale will be held in the Front Royal United Methodist Church’s Fellowship Hall on Friday, June 24th, from 8 am – 1 pm, and Saturday, June 25th, from 8 am – 12[...]
9:00 am Bi-Annual Quilt Show @ Woodmen Life Building
Bi-Annual Quilt Show @ Woodmen Life Building
Jun 25 @ 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
Bi-Annual Quilt Show @ Woodmen Life Building
Come visit the FREE Shenandoah Valley Quilt Guild’s Bi-Annual Quilt Show on Saturday, June 25th, from 9 AM to 5 PM, at the WoodmenLife Building, 3045 John Wayland Highway in Dayton, Virginia! We will have[...]
Jun
29
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jun 29 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jul
1
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Jul 1 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
…and be sure to attend our Fourth of July event!
Jul
2
Sat
10:00 am A Tree-mendous Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
A Tree-mendous Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 2 @ 10:00 am – Jul 3 @ 11:00 am
A Tree-mendous Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sensory Explorers’ Trail. Join Shenandoah Chapter Master Naturalist Paul Guay and explore the rich natural history of trees along the park’s Sensory Explorers’ Trail. Discover the tips and tricks of basic tree identification and the[...]
12:00 pm Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 2 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Settle's Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Log Cabin in the Historic Area. Follow your nose to the Log Cabin to see what tasty treats are cooking on the hearth. Watch as a Sky Meadows volunteer dons historic clothing and cooks delicious[...]
12:00 pm The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 2 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work in the Historic Area. Members of the Blacksmith Guild of the Potomac have set up shop and are ready to show[...]
Jul
4
Mon
3:00 pm 4th of July Celebration @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
4th of July Celebration @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Jul 4 @ 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm
4th of July Celebration @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
 