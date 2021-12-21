Vehicle insurance coverage requirements change January 1

Are you planning to go on a winter road trip? Maybe you want to hit the slopes or take advantage of an off-season deal? If so, here are four tips to help you prepare for the journey.

1. Plan for delays

Poor road conditions can significantly slow you down or force you to delay your trip. Additionally, daylight is limited during the winter, which means you may have to shorten your afternoon driving time to avoid battling blizzards, black ice, and freezing rain in the dark. For these reasons, be prepared to take extra time to reach your destination.

2. Do your research

Before you get behind the wheel, make sure to check the weather forecast. This will prevent you from getting caught off-guard in a storm. In addition, you should check the local traffic report. Under extreme conditions, certain highways may be closed, which could force you to backtrack or take an alternate route. It’s a good idea to do your due diligence before hitting the road.

3. Inspect your vehicle

If you’re taking a long trip in winter, it’s a good idea to get your vehicle inspected by a professional. A mechanic will make sure everything is in good working order so you don’t run into any unexpected engine problems along the way.

4. Pack an emergency kit

On top of packing everything you want to have with you for your trip, save some space in your trunk for winter road tripping gear such as a shovel, tow rope, jumper cables, traction aids, warm clothes, flashlights, food and water, wiper fluid and more. This equipment could help get you out of trouble if you find yourself in a tight spot.

In addition, road signs can become completely covered in snow, making it difficult to navigate. Consequently, before leaving for your winter road trip, it’s a good idea to pack a physical map or download an offline copy of a Google Map for reference.