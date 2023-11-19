Vera Virginia “Ginny” Atkins (1935 – 2023)

Vera Virginia “Ginny” Atkins, 88, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, November 17, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 27, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Pastor John Kenney officiating. Entombment will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens in Waterlick, Virginia.

Mrs. Atkins was born on April 27, 1935, in Greene County, Virginia, to the late Willie and Fannie Breeden. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Jackson Atkins; three brothers, Sanford Breeden, William “Buzzy” Breeden, and Lloyd Breeden; and two sisters, Fannie Mae White and Delma Kenney.

Survivors include her daughter, Debbie Llewellyn (Charlie); son, Rob Atkins (Vickie); two sisters, Opal Heflin and Barbara Sealock; two grandsons, Matthew Llewellyn (Molly) and Michael Llewellyn; two great-grandchildren, Kinley Llewellyn and Keaton Llewellyn and numerous nieces, nephews and close family friends.

Pallbearers will be Charlie Llewellyn, Matt Llewellyn, Michael Llewellyn, Billy Kenney, Stevie Heflin and Andy Sealock.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.