Vernon Lee Ramey II (1979 – 2023)

Vernon Lee Ramey II, 44, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital with his beloved wife by his side.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Vernon was born to the late Robert and Donna Ramey on March 17, 1979, in Winchester, Virginia.

Surviving Vernon is his loving wife of 13 years and a total of 23 years together, Tammy Renee Ramey; his sister, Michelle Bennett (Rodney); his sister, Jessica; his brother, Tony; and numerous friends and extended family who loved him dearly.

Everyone knew that Vernon was a recovering addict, but his family proudly announced that he had been eight months sober.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to assist with his services c/o Maddox Funeral Home 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia.