Obituaries
Vernon Lee Ramey II (1979 – 2023)
Vernon Lee Ramey II, 44, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital with his beloved wife by his side.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Vernon was born to the late Robert and Donna Ramey on March 17, 1979, in Winchester, Virginia.
Surviving Vernon is his loving wife of 13 years and a total of 23 years together, Tammy Renee Ramey; his sister, Michelle Bennett (Rodney); his sister, Jessica; his brother, Tony; and numerous friends and extended family who loved him dearly.
Everyone knew that Vernon was a recovering addict, but his family proudly announced that he had been eight months sober.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to assist with his services c/o Maddox Funeral Home 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia.
Obituaries
Gregory Lee Huson (1957 – 2023)
A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the Rockland Community Church, with family visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. Family friends and former Hospice chaplains Susan O’Kelly and Carole Wille will co-officiate the service. A private interment will take place at the Rockland Community Cemetery immediately following the service.
Greg was born on November 17, 1957, in Decatur, Illinois, the son of the late Harold Keith and Virginia (Upton) Huson.
He was a graduate of MacArthur High School (Decatur, Illinois), Southern Illinois University (Carbondale, Illinois), and Marymount University (Arlington, Virginia). A lifelong learner and history buff, Greg was a jack-of-all-trades and never passed on the opportunity to tear apart and rebuild an engine or piece of equipment; additionally, he would eagerly try something new like beer, wine, or bread making. He enjoyed golfing and collecting/rebuilding woodworking, metalworking, and blacksmithing tools. During his lifetime, he was involved in many civic organizations ranging from Little League, Cub Scouts, and Boy Scouts in McLean to most recently serving as a Warren County Planning Commissioner.
Greg served almost 35 years as a federal employee with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office as a Supervisory Patent Examiner in the mechanical arts. The most well-known patent he examined was a Pinch Trigger Pump Water Gun, better known as a super soaker.
For the past ten years, he and his wife, Susie, worked tirelessly to transform the long, neglected Rockland Clover Hill Farm into a short-term tourist destination and a cow/calf breeding operation while also upgrading the property with modern farming techniques and methods, and launching a successful flower farm.
Greg loved his family, took great care of them, and always tried to help others. He is survived by his wife, Susie (Rider) Huson; three sons, Benjamin (Ben), Zachary (Zack) (Brigitte), and Joshua (Josh) (Amanda); two brothers, Dennis (Phoebe) and Brad (Cindy); a sister, Janet; brothers-in-law, Thomas Rider (Barbara) and Gene Joiner; a sister-in-law, Jane Whiting; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Virginia Huson; his brother, Hal; a sister, Rita; sisters-in-law, Delores Scherrer and husband Raymond, Aggie Patton, and husband Jerry, and Rita Brown; and brothers-in-law, Charles and Tony Rider and Jeff Whiting.
Greg was blessed to have many friends throughout his life whom he loved dearly and considered as family. The joy of his life was his six grandchildren, Maryanne, Patrick, Sarah Kate, Heidi, Emma, and Cooper.
Greg kept his promise to his bride of 43 years that life would never be boring!
Memorial contributions may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research at cancerresearch.org; Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street #405, Winchester, Virginia 22601; or the Rockland Community Cemetery Fund, c/o Phil Hartmann, 184 Karst Valley Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Jaquita Ann Quesenberry Moore (1941 – 2023)
Jaquita Ann Quesenberry Moore departed this life on November 11, 2023, in Winchester, VA.
Mrs. Moore was born on April 27, 1941, to the late Margaret Jaquita Aliff and James Jackson “Jack” Quesenberry in Kimball, WV.
She is predeceased by her son, James Carson “J.C.” Moore, Jr., her husband, James Carson “Colonel” Moore Sr., and sister, Pat Cox.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Amanda R. Moore Partlow (Russell P. Partlow III); her two great-grandchildren, Ryder James and Hayden Sky Partlow; her daughter-in-law, Karen Moore; her special friend, Kasey Wilson Yancey; her sisters, Regina Dalton of Wardensville, WV and Renaé Funkhouser of Front Royal, VA; her brothers, Tommy and Mary Quesenberry of Huddleston, VA, Russell and Susan Quesenberry of Huddleston, VA, and Leroy Quesenberry of Hillsville, VA; her nieces, Theresa Dalton, Sheila Newman, Kim Dalton, Sherry Cairns, Jennifer Talbert, Amy Quesenberry, Alissa Quesenberry, Maria Quesenberry, Angie Collins, and Heidi Tanner; her nephews, Mike Dalton and Freddy Bozzuto; her great-nieces, Makayla Newman, Katlyn Newman, Tianna Quesenberry, Xana Smith, and Julianna Bozzuto; and her great nephews, Justin Cairns, Malakki Banks, and Scott Collins.
She retired from Fairfax County with over 22 years of service and was a partner with Moore Construction LLC for 19 years.
Services will be private.
Obituaries
Joe Wayne Dennis (1944 – 2023)
Mr. Dennis was born to the late Benjamin and Effie Jo Simmons Dennis on March 2, 1944, in Shreveport, Louisiana. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Manuel Dennis; brother, Kenneth Dennis; and nephew, Jeffrey Dennis. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and the Air Force Reserves.
Survivors include his son, Stephen Dennis; daughter, Corey Dennis; daughter, Karen Davis & her children; and brother, Michael Dennis.
Wayne was a deeply loving and kind person who would be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Obituaries
Kelly Sue Martin (1967 – 2023)
Kelly Sue Martin, 56, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at her home with her husband and brother by her side.
A funeral service will be held on November 17, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, VA 22630, with Pastor Happy Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens, 4917 Strasburg Rd, Strasburg, VA 22657.
Kelly was born on September 25, 1967, in Front Royal to Bobby Tharpe and the late Carolyn Corbin Tharpe. She was a 1985 graduate of Warren County High School and a 1989 graduate of George Mason University, where she majored in Physical Education & Health. She was a Real Estate Agent with the former Brown and Rutherford Realty and is currently with NextHome Realty. Previously, she was a school teacher for Warren County Public Schools from 1990 to 2006. She was a member of the Bethel Assembly of God.
Surviving along with her father are her husband of 34 years, Wally Martin Jr.; daughter, Jobee Martin; son, Kolby Martin; brother, Jeff Tharpe (Kenny); sister, Kim Tharpe; half-brother, Cory Tharpe; and half-brother, Cody Tharpe, all of Front Royal.
Pallbearers will be Edward “Bo” Corbin, Dennis Clatterbuck, Cody Tharpe, Kenneth Tharpe, Adam Orndorff, and Logan Schultz.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Obituaries
William Allen “Bill” Richardson (1937 – 2023)
William Allen “Bill” Richardson, 86, of Strasburg, Virginia, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away quietly on Friday, November 10, 2023, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Front Royal, Virginia.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 20, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Riverton United Methodist Church, 55 East Strasburg Road, Front Royal.
Bill was born on November 5, 1937, in Winchester, Virginia, to the late W.L. and Bessie J. Richardson. He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Erma Mann, Dorothy Pinkstin, Gene Little, and nephew, Gary Little. He attended Oranda School and graduated from Strasburg High School in 1956. After High School, he entered the United States Air Force, where he served his country for four years as a member of the Air Police and was stationed in Korea for 13 months. Bill started employment with O’Sullivan Rubber Company, then was hired by Howard Shockey & Sons, where he advanced to the position of Job Superintendent until he retired in 1991. He then joined David Farrar Enterprises, where he worked until the COVID-19 pandemic. Bill enjoyed bowling and traveling and assisted with the Boy Scouts, where he found his love for camping. He was a member of Riverton Church, past co-president of the Rivermont Ramblers, and a member of Moose Lodge #829.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Annetta Richardson; son, Randall Richardson; daughter, Robin Richardson; two granddaughters, Ashley Silvious (Ryan) and Lindsey Ingle (Travis); and three great-granddaughters, Savanah Ingle, Everleigh Silvious, and Hazel Silvious.
The family will receive friends one hour before the church service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Riverton Church Building Fund, 55 East Strasburg Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630; to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601; or to Commonwealth Senior Living, 600 Mount View Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Kenneth Wayne “Kenny” Oakes (1935 – 2023)
Kenneth Wayne “Kenny” Oakes, 88, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 16, at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Inurnment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Kenny was born February 14, 1935, in Roanoke, Virginia, the son of the late Wilbur Haywood and Clara Lee McMinis Oakes. He was also preceded in death by his long-time love, Norma Jean Oakes; two brothers, Troy “Ikey” Oakes and Ronald “Butch” Oakes and two sisters, Betty Radomski and Jean Witteveen.
He worked in the steel industry and was an Iron Workers Local 5 member. He was a member of the Giles B. Cook Post 53 of the American Legion and the B.P.O.E. Lodge # 2382 in Front Royal. He was also a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Stephens City, Virginia.
Surviving is a son, Kyle Wayne Oakes of Front Royal; two daughters, Debi O. Foster of Browntown and Jody Oakes Mathias of Front Royal; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 15, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601, or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.