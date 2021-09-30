Uncategorized
Veronesi Holding S.p.A. to invest in new production facility in Rockingham County, creating more than 150 new jobs over the next four years
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced on September 30, 2021, that Italy-based Veronesi Holding S.p.A., a leading manufacturer and producer of cured meats, will establish its first U.S. production operation. This investment in Rockingham County will create more than 150 new jobs over the next four years. The company plans to explore the possibility of working with smaller Virginia farms for its American production needs.
Located on 75.8 acres in the county’s Innovation Village, the new facility will be used to age, process, and package the company’s products for distribution, increasing its cured meat and charcuterie customer base in the U.S. market. Governor Northam and his staff met with company officials in Italy during his first international trade and marketing mission in July 2018.
“We are pleased that Veronesi Holding S.p.A. chose Virginia, the home of nearly 900 internationally owned businesses, to grow in the U.S.,” said Governor Northam. “The Commonwealth’s sophisticated infrastructure and world-class transportation network are key assets that attract global businesses looking to expand into new markets. We welcome one of Europe’s leading food and beverage companies to Virginia and Rockingham County and look forward to its success in the Commonwealth.”
Veronesi Holding S.p.A is an Italian privately traded company headquartered in Verona, Italy with more than €3.1 billion in sales in 2020 and 9,000 employees. The company is among the top five Fast Moving Consumer Groups in Italy and is the largest vertically integrated poultry and hog producer in the country. Its products range from feed to fresh meats and cured meats. Veronesi has grown through its brands, AIA and Negroni, which are regarded as top names in the Italian agroindustry throughout Europe and across the globe. Negroni has been a leader in the premium delicatessen meats market for over a century.
“Veronesi Holding S.p.A.’s new U.S. operation is a substantial addition to Virginia’s diverse food and beverage processing sector and is a perfect fit for the Shenandoah Valley,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The state-of-the-art facility in Rockingham County will enable the company to build on its centuries-old legacy of high-quality products, and we thank Veronesi for choosing the Commonwealth for this major investment.”
“Virginia’s centuries-old agricultural industry is rich and diverse, making the Commonwealth the perfect new home for a company like Veronesi, which has a long and diverse agricultural history of its own,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring. “Like Virginia’s world-class wines and Veronesi’s premier charcuterie, the company and the commonwealth are indeed a perfect pairing. I look forward to connecting Veronesi with Virginia farmers so they can write a new chapter of quality and tradition in both of their agricultural histories.”
“This is a very ambitious project for us and it marks an important step for our company,” said Veronesi Holding S.p.A Chief Executive Officer Luigi Fasoli. “We want to start a new chapter in our history and establish in this country our first-ever production site for cured meats abroad, offering Americans all our expertise with the maximum freshness and quality. It is with great enthusiasm that we chose Virginia, where we found all the necessary ingredients to live our American dream.”
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Rockingham County, the Shenandoah Valley Partnership, and the Port of Virginia to secure this project for Virginia. Based on the company’s planned investment of approximately $100 million and the creation of more than 150 new jobs over the next four years, Governor Northam approved a $3.8 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Rockingham County with the project. Veronesi Holding is eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program, as well as a Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.
“Rockingham County is excited to work with Veronesi as the company establishes its agricultural presence in the Shenandoah Valley and Virginia,” said Rockingham County Board of Supervisors Chairman Rick Chandler. “This new project adds to the diverse agricultural industry of Rockingham, and we are thankful for the investment into our community and more than 150 new jobs.”
“The Shenandoah Valley Partnership is extremely excited to welcome Veronesi to Rockingham County and the Shenandoah Valley,” said Shenandoah Valley Partnership Executive Director Jay A. Langston, Ph.D. “Its brands have a very high reputation for premium charcuterie, thus its expectations for a location were equally stringent. The need for robust food and beverage infrastructure is exceedingly important, particularly for the successful launch of an international brand in the U.S. Working with Rockingham County, we have shown that the depth of our international-level infrastructure has allowed global success to grow here in the Valley. We are excited to welcome the company to our international food and beverage sector.”
“When a worldwide brand like Veronesi Holding S.p.A. decides to build its first U.S. production facility in Virginia, it sends a very positive message about our business climate,” said Virginia Port Authority Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Stephen A. Edwards. “We are ready to collaborate with Veronesi Holding, help build its business, and serve as its gateway for trade in the U.S. This is another example of what a pro-business environment that is supported by a world-class port can achieve.”
“Thanks to Veronesi Holding for working in partnership with the Commonwealth, Shenandoah Valley Partnership, and Rockingham County,” said Senator Mark Obenshain. “We welcome this new business to the Shenandoah Valley. This project will provide more job opportunities for our citizens and partnerships with small farms, which will be an enormous benefit to our region.”
“This is an exciting announcement for the Rockingham County and Harrisonburg communities,” said Delegate Tony Wilt. “Veronesi Holding S.p.A.’s desire to make such a substantial investment right here in the Shenandoah Valley is once again a testament to the strength of our workforce, the high quality of life that we have to offer, and the importance of the agriculture industry to our future success.”
Uncategorized
Fake companies abound on social media
One of the ironies of social media today is that while Facebook and other social media companies automatically slap a challenge notice on fake news, their own advertising is often fake, with no such fact check in sight.
Advertising fraud on social media takes a number of forms: Brand theft, product misrepresentation, and fake reviews, to name just a few.
Social media users are ripe for the picking. Facebook is one of the largest superstores in history, with billions of shoppers and millions of small businesses pitching products. Small business ad revenues, nearly $70 billion a year in advertising for the company.
The fact is if you have a few bucks, you can advertise on Facebook and no one will look into your business at all.
According to an FTC study, 94 percent of scam victims said they saw an ad on Facebook or Instagram.
Brand theft is an old scam that finds new life on Facebook.
Advertisers use the pictures from real products and then claim you can order them at prices well below retail. Clothing is often fraudulent. If you went to your favorite clothing store and saw a brand name nightgown for sale at $60, you then have an electronic cookie on your computer. When you go to Facebook, you will likely see the same photo of the same nightgown advertised on a Facebook ad for $20. The difference between the two? The Facebook ad is a fraud, and you won’t get the product, it won’t be the same product, or the site will contain a worm or virus that steals your credit card info. Using PayPal doesn’t help. In fact, one hint of a scam is the store takes only PayPal.
Meanwhile, the fake company will list hundreds of positive reviews. Beware. These reviews are often solicited. Users get an email that says: Give us a positive review and we will send the product free. After the review is submitted, reviewers never receive anything.
According to Time Magazine, scammers set up dozens of companies with silly double or triple-word domains. Some examples from the Time article: ByDivStore.com, BoldWon, GoShoes.
According to Buzzfeed and Time, most of the clothing scams originate in mainland China.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Commonwealth Attorney John Bell – New laws as of July 1
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Commonwealth Attorney John Bell about some of the new laws that took effect on July 1, 2021.
Click here for a list of the new Virginia laws that took effect on July 1, 2021.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Uncategorized
7 tips to make your move easier
Moving requires careful planning and months of preparation. To efficiently sort and pack everything, you’ll need to be organized. Here are a few tips to help you keep things in order and make your move easy to manage.
1. Use small boxes since they require less effort to carry. It’s also helpful if they’re all about the same size. This will make it easier to stack and load them onto the truck.
2. Pack the clothes hanging in your closets quickly by slipping large plastic bags over them. Simply cut a hole in the bottom to fit the hangers.
3. Clearly identify each box by room and indicate what’s in it. Label the sides rather than the tops of boxes, so the information is visible when they’re stacked.
4. Keep track of screws, handles, and other small components from disassembled furniture by placing them in a sealable bag and taping it to a corresponding piece of the same furniture.
5. Take pictures of the back of your electronics (television, DVD player, video game console, etc.) before you unplug them. This will make it easier to reconnect them at your new place.
6. Prepare one or more boxes with all the items you’ll need upon arrival such as cleaning products, dishcloths, and toilet paper. Remember to include pajamas, sheets, a toothbrush, and anything else you’ll need for your first night. If possible, place these boxes in your car rather than load them onto the truck.
7. Make sure you have cool drinks and snacks on hand to offer to your moving crew.
Happy moving!
Uncategorized
10 ways to reduce how much you consume
Your consumption habits can have a considerable impact on the planet. This year for World Environment Day, which takes place on June 5, consider taking stock of your daily practices to determine how you can adopt a greener lifestyle. If you’re not sure where to begin, here are some ideas to get you started.
1. Always ask yourself if you really need a product before you buy it. Avoid purchasing items that are likely to end up at the bottom of a drawer.
2. Extend the lifespan of your appliances by getting them repaired by a professional. You may be able to fix minor issues yourself with the help of an online tutorial.
3. Learn how to recognize quality materials and design, so you can choose products that will last a long time.
4. Rent or borrow equipment that you only intend to use occasionally. Keep this in mind before you purchase tools, cleaning equipment, and sporting goods.
5. Buy used goods such as clothing, toys, tools, and cell phones whenever possible.
6. Choose products that are made or grown locally or that have other eco-friendly features.
7. Sell or give away items you no longer want. If something’s still in good condition, there’s no reason it should end up in the garbage.
8. Avoid single-use and over-packaged products. In particular, steer clear of plastic bags, paper napkins, throwaway cutlery and single-serve snacks.
9. Minimize your consumption of beef, dairy products, and processed foods, as these require high amounts of energy and resources to grow, produce and package.
10. Cut back on food waste by making a grocery list and checking expiration dates on the items you buy.
To learn more about World Environment Day, visit worldenvironmentday.global.
Uncategorized
7 facts about beef
In light of May being National Beef Month, here are seven facts about cows and beef that may surprise you.
1. The United States and Brazil are the top beef-producing countries in the world.
2. Beef is a source of 14 essential nutrients: protein, iron, zinc, selenium, thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, vitamin D, phosphorus, pantothenate, magnesium, and potassium.
3. There are more than 1,000 breeds of cow worldwide.
4. Uruguay, Argentina, and Hong Kong consume the most beef in the world at more than 100 pounds per capita each.
5. Only about 60 percent of a cow is used for meat. The rest is used to create items such as leather, glue, soap, and pharmaceuticals.
6. Cows are descendants of a type of wild oxen known as aurochs that were first domesticated more than 10,000 years ago.
7. Beef is the third most popular meat consumed globally, topped only by pork and poultry.
Beef is a nutritious food staple in countries around the world, and global demand for it is on the rise.
Uncategorized
How to use the 2021 Pantone colors of the year in your home
For 2021, Pantone announced not one but two colors of the year: Ultimate Gray and Illuminating. Here’s how to incorporate these shades of natural, stony gray and warm, uplifting yellow into your home.
In the bedroom
Opt for bedding or pillows that combine both colors. For a more dramatic change, consider painting the walls gray and furnishing the room with a bright yellow bedside table, lamp, or reading chair.
In the living room
Add touches to these trendy shades by replacing curtains, throws, cushions, or rugs. You could also hang artwork that features these colors.
If you want to use paint to make an impression, consider creating a gray or yellow accent wall, and provide contrast by placing a footstool, shelf, or side table in the other color against it. Wallpaper in these shades can also wow.
In the kitchen
Find accessories or small appliances in gray or yellow. Look for serving dishes, oven mitts, towels, toasters, and more in these colors. You can also change your chair cushions, tablecloth, and table runner.
Ultimate Gray and Illuminating can be integrated into any design style. Consider bringing these colors that evoke fortitude and optimism into any space that could use a pick-me-up.
Wind: 1mph S
Humidity: 81%
Pressure: 30.2"Hg
UV index: 0
79/55°F
82/63°F