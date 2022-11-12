Local News
Veterans Day 2022 – Giles B. Cook American Legion Post 53
Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served. For one day, we stand united in respect for you, our veterans.
This year’s moderator, event sponsor Giles B. Cook American Legion Post 53’s Adjutant and Afghan War veteran David Kaplan, opened the ceremony with a moment of silence for those not present. Kaplan then called the R-MA Color Guard to present the colors.
Watch the ceremony in this exclusive Royal Examiner video. Thanks to Mark Williams for covering this event.
Boots & Bourbon Fundraiser success helps purchase possibly two book vending machines
The Rotary Club of Warren County hosted the first ever Boots & Bourbon fundraiser last weekend. The event was a great success bringing in approximately $28,000 to help purchase book vending machines for potentially two of our local public elementary schools in Warren County.
Thank you to everyone who attended the event. There were activities to enjoy such as cake walk, mechanical bull riding, 50/50 (with a $2,000 pot), auction items, line dancing, and more! Folks dressed in country western attire and posed for fun photos throughout the night. Congratulations to Mike S., our winner of the 50/50, drawn by the Warren County Public Schools Superintendent, Chris Ballenger.
Huge shout-out to the Front Royal Fire & Rescue Department for allowing the use of the banquet hall for this event. Check out the photos and video to see how the hall was absolutely transformed to a scene out of the wild wild west. Decorations were amazing, BBQ meal was delicious, and the desserts were the best. Thank you to everyone who made this event one to remember!
For full album with videos, Click Here
E. Wilson Morrison ‘Early Act Club’ students help local veterans plant the flag around school’s main entrance in anticipation of Veterans Day
At the end of the school day on Thursday, November 10th, the E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School Early Act Club held a flag presentation and planting event to honor local veterans in the run-up to Veterans Day, November 11th.
Veterans present, and family members of veterans, received small American Flags from students, who later assisted those recipients in planting the flags on the grounds around the school’s main entrance. So, those flags will greet staff, students, and visitors entering by that route on Friday, Veterans Day.
Early Act Club staff sponsor Michael Williams (above) reminded participating students that the sacrifice of veterans like those present, and across the nation, is remembered respectfully, not only on holidays like Veterans Day but each time they recite the Pledge of Allegiance at school or elsewhere.
See the entire flag presentation event in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Dunkin’ salutes our military service guests with a free donut on Veterans Day
At Dunkin’, we salute those who dedicate themselves to protecting our country. That’s why we’re honoring the devoted members of the military with a free donut on us for Veterans Day. We are giving all retired and active military a small thank you for their huge service – a free donut of their choice on Friday, November 11 at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide.*
This free sweet treat and all of Dunkin’s Veterans Day initiatives are part of the brand’s continued commitment to supporting the United States Armed Forces. Through the Dunkin’ Coffee for Our Troops program, the brand has donated more than 235,000 pounds of coffee to troops deployed overseas, sending a case of coffee to deployed troops each week. Since 2003, Dunkin’ has sent over 12,000 pounds of coffee to active military members each year. Additionally, Dunkin’ has 40 locations on military bases around the world.
*Limit one per guest while supplies last. No ID required. Offer available in-store only. Not available for orders placed using On-the-Go Mobile Ordering through the Dunkin’ Mobile App.
96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® theme: “Live. Love. Bloom”
The unveiling of the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® annual theme and its unique artwork represents the official kickoff of the Festival every November. The theme announcement is the foundation for building momentum through the unveiling of newsworthy events and special guest announcements throughout the winter and early-spring months that lead up to the Festival which takes place next year on April 28 to May 7, 2023.
Sharen Gromling, Festival President states, “The theme’s inspirational message consists of three simple, short verbs that reflects the love our community has for this nearly 100-year tradition of celebrating the Bloom. It is an easy to remember, simplistic theme that is filled with energy and action – Live. Love. Bloom. In short, the theme inspires us to Live Fully, Love Deeply, and Bloom Forever.”
The 96th theme is once again designed by the Festival’s talented graphic designer, Erik Zimmerman, of White Spider, Inc. In describing the theme design and inspiration, Zimmerman states, “I wanted the artwork for the 96th theme to be as simple and as powerful as the title “Live. Love. Bloom”. A clean and bold design, incorporating traditional colors along with a splash of something different to provide complimentary impact and Festival energy. Typically, the logo is a simpler version of the program cover, however this year the logo came first, and they mimic each other almost identically with a strong design. The program cover only shows a slight modification to the logo art, along with a halftone blossoms background for a little depth and flare.”
Event ticket sales will be announced at a later date. Tickets can be purchased in person at Festival Headquarters located at 135 North Cameron Street, by phone at (540) 662-3863 or through our online ticketing system at www.thebloom.com. Make plans now to join us for the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® on April 28 through May 7, 2023.
Sign up now to ring the bell for Salvation Army Front Royal Corps
The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps is gearing up for the annual Red Kettle Campaign, with the familiar cheerful bells ringing out in front of various store fronts throughout the Christmas season. The season will officially kick-off with a brief ceremony outside of Wal-Mart at Riverton Commons on November 18th at 10 am, highlighting this year’s theme “Love Beyond Christmas.”
Funds raised throughout the Kettle Campaign go directly back to the local community to support those in need. Each year, the Front Royal Corps assisted over a thousand local families with rent/mortgage assistance, utilities assistance, hygiene items, clothing, or food.
To be successful and provide this level of assistance, the Kettle Campaign relies on organizations to “adopt” days as well as individual volunteers. Anyone who would like to sign up can do so easily online at RegisterToRing.com. This website even allows you to sign up as a “virtual” bell-ringer, hosting a fundraiser online to garner support from your family and friends.
The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps supports the counties of Warren, Page, and Rappahannock, as well as the city of Strasburg. Kettles will be hosted outside of Wal-Marts in Warren and Page Counties, as well as Big Lots, at Royal Plaza Shopping Center, and outside of the ABC stores a few weekends as well.
Red Kettles will be stationed outside area stores and local businesses, Monday-Saturday, from the beginning of November continuing through Christmas Eve. “With fewer and fewer people carrying cash, we’re also offering several cashless ways to donate,” said Captain Ann Hawk, head of the Front Royal Salvation Army Corps. “Donors can give on their smartphone, using Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo right there at the red kettle.”
The Salvation Army is issuing a rallying cry for Americans to “Love Beyond.” The organization’s message is simply that when we love beyond late bills, love beyond shelter, and love beyond Christmas, we can provide hope and help for millions who need it. Love Beyond is also a symbol of the resources and programs that so many people rely on year-round when they turn to The Salvation Army for assistance.
For more information about the Salvation Army or ringing bells at the kettles, contact Capt Ann Hawk at 540-635-4020. To sign up to ring the bell, or to register a group to ring, visit RegisterToRing.com.
Independent Rappaport poised to break GOP sweep in Town Council election
With 8 of 8 precincts reporting in the Town of Front Royal, it appears that independent conservative Bruce Rappaport has broken through the GOP stronghold to win one of three seats that were up for grabs in the general election.
Asked about his apparent second-place finish, Rappaport told Royal Examiner, “I’m really humbled by the town’s voters’ confidence in me for playing a role in the future vision of Front Royal. It appears that early voting played a role in the result, and I worked hard to reach those early voters.
“You never know how things are going to work out until the fat lady sings,” Rappaport added with a nod to the famous NBA playoff quote of former Washington Bullets head coach Dick Motta, adding, “I look forward to serving the citizens of Front Royal, and I won’t let them down.”
The Front Royal Town Council will see some new faces come January. However, a familiar face, incumbent Amber Faith Morris, was the top vote-getter, with 2,345 ballots cast, or 27.29% of the total vote. Rappaport received 2,108 votes, or 24.54 % of votes cast, seeming to assure him a seat on council. Republican Joshua L. Ingram rounded out the top three, with 23.94 % of votes, 2,057, bringing a second new face to council.
Placing fourth in the race was Zachary W. Jackson, garnering 1,948 votes, 22.67%, while write-in votes for the open council seats came in at 135 votes or 1.57% of total ballots.
Jackson, a 27-year-old Republican, was appointed in May to replace Councilman Scott Lloyd, who resigned on March 28. He opted to run for an open seat in the election, but coming in behind Morris, Rappaport, and Ingram, his time on the council has come to an end.
Vice Mayor Lori Cockerell, who was the lone candidate for mayor, received 3,407 votes, or 94.53%. Mayor Chris Holloway announced earlier this year that he would not seek reelection.
Republican-endorsed candidate R. Wayne Sealock took a majority of the votes in the special election to fill the vacancy created by Councilman E. Scott Lloyd’s resignation. He will fill the unexpired term that ends Dec. 31, 2024. The unofficial election results show Sealock garnering 61.7% of the votes, which translates to 2,435 votes. Gene M. Kilby received 1,245 votes, 31.48% of the total ballots cast. L. Jaroma, who withdrew from the race earlier this year, got 238 votes, or 6.02 % of ballots cast. Write In candidates got 37 votes, or 0.94% of the vote.
Election results are unofficial according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
Member House of Representatives (06) Results by Precinct
14 precincts of 14 reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Jennifer Lynn Lewis
Democratic
|4,181
|29.68%
|Ben L. Cline
Republican
|9,878
|70.12%
|Write In
Write-In
|29
|0.21%
Last Modified on 11/08/2022 08:20 PM
Mayor (FRONT ROYAL)Results by Precinct
8 precincts of 8 reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Lori Athey Cockrell
|3,407
|94.53%
|Write In
|197
|5.47%
Last Modified on 11/08/2022 08:25 PM
Member Town Council – Special (FRONT ROYAL)Results by Precinct
8 precincts of 8 reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Nicholas L. Jaroma
|238
|6.02%
|R. Wayne Sealock
|2,435
|61.57%
|Gene M. Kilby
|1,245
|31.48%
|Write In
|37
|0.94%
Last Modified on 11/08/2022 08:30 PM
Member Town Council (FRONT ROYAL) x3Results by Precinct
8 precincts of 8 reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Amber Faith Morris
|2,345
|27.29%
|H. Bruce Rappaport
|2,108
|24.53%
|Joshua L. Ingram
|2,057
|23.94%
|Zachary W. Jackson
|1,948
|22.67%
|Write In
|135
|1.57%
Last Modified on 11/08/2022 08:28 PM
