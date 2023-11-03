Community Events
Veterans Day Native Tree Give-Away
The Front Royal/Warren County Tree Stewards and the Town’s Advisory Committee on Environmental Sustainability (ACES) are excited to team up for a massive native tree giveaway in honor of Veteran’s Day. From 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday, November 11th, there will be more than 350 trees down at the Gazebo waiting to find a good home!
With funding support from the VA Department of Forestry’s Trees for Clean Water grant program, the goal is to continue building out a diverse, native tree canopy across our community. Tree species offered will include Eastern Redbuds, Bald Cypress, Loblolly Pine, Flowering Dogwood, Swamp White Oak, and Red Maple. Tree Stewards will be there to help you pick out the best tree(s) for your desired planting location and will also provide instructions for planting and maintenance.
There are countless benefits for planting a new tree on your property, including:
- Creating shade and cooler temperatures in the summer while creating a more insulated buffer against cold temperatures in the winter.
- Adding beautiful year-round color and structure to your landscape.
- Providing food and shelter for wildlife, including nesting birds and pollinators.
- Improving stormwater control and erosion.
- Sequestering carbon and organic matter into the soil.
- Stewarding the “next generation” of trees for your children and grandchildren to enjoy.
So please invite family, friends, and neighbors to come to the Gazebo on Veterans Day to claim a tree or two! And in honor of our veterans, all trees will come with a poppy!
Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of November
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of November 2023. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Wednesday, November 1
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft about Squirrels! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Squirrel stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Thursday, November 2
- 6:00PM – Teens Connect. For ages 12-18. Join us to solve the mystery of a missing creature! Registration is required.
Saturday, November 4
- 2:00 PM – Aspiring Artists. For ages 10-16. Come be creative painting tile coasters! Registration is required.
Monday, November 6
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, November 7
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Popcorn Popping. Registration is required
Wednesday, November 8
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft about Mo Willems. Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Mo Willems stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Friday, November 10
- 1:00 PM – Wee Sprouts in the Garden. For ages 3-6, with parent. Join a Master Gardener to learn about calico corn, how it pollinates, and its colors. Registration is required.
- 2:00 PM – Elementary Green Thumbs. For ages 7-11. Join a Master Gardener to learn about calico corn, how it pollinates, and its colors. Registration is required.
Saturday, November 11
- Library is closed for Veteran’s Day holiday.
Monday, November 13
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, November 14
- 4:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is Popcorn Popping. For ages 6-11. Registration is required.
Wednesday, November 15
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft about Fairytales. Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00 AM – Preschool Story Time. Read With the Sheriff! This week we will have a special guest from the Sheriff’s office! Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Fairytale stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Monday, November 20
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Wednesday, November22
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft about Imagine stories. Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Imagine stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Thursday/Friday/Saturday, November 23-25
- Library is closed for Thanksgiving holiday.
Tuesday, November 28
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Tie Dying. Registration is required
Col James Wood II Presentation Ceremony
On October 28, 2023, the Colonel James Wood Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted an awards presentation at the Wayside Inn, Middletown, Virginia. The ceremony was held during the monthly chapter meeting to honor two important guests, William “Bill” Hagan and Katie Tyler.
William “Bill” Hagan was presented a Law Enforcement Medal for his outstanding service during a law enforcement career that included 23 years as a Regular Army Officer, serving as a legal advisor to the U.S. Army Inspector General, a judge on the Army’s court of criminal appeals, chief legal counsel of the 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii and chief legal advisor to the theater senior logistician and head of Army contracting in Southwest Asia. Before retiring, Hagan was attorney-advisor in the Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, First U.S. Army, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. In that position, he was responsible for legal advice on a broad range of issues arising out of training, mobilization and deployment of Army Reserve forces. He was highly recognized in the law enforcement community. The Judge Advocates Association, the national bar organization for uniformed and civilian practitioners of military and veterans’ law, had selected as the Army’s Outstanding Career Armed Services Attorney. He was the recipient of the Judge Advocate General’s School Alumni Association Professional Writing Award, having written various essays and articles on law, history and current affairs that have been published in legal and military professional journals in the United States and abroad. For his outstanding career in the law enforcement profession, the Sons of the American Revolution presented William R. Hagan, COL, USA (Ret) with the SAR Law Enforcement Medal.
Katie Tyler is a nurse who demonstrates the values and dedication to the profession while serving the local community. She worked at Winchester Medical Center in the cardiac care unit and currently works as a hospice nurse doing the compassionate work that most cannot do. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, she was at a dinner with friends and family when a gentleman at their table started having a health episode that was extremely serious. Katie proved to be the angel at the table. With her background and training as a cardiac care nurse, she immediately knew it was a heart attack! She jumped into action, ordering her husband to call 911 and let her training lead her as she assessed the vitals as his heart stopped beating. She carefully lowered him to the floor and began chest compressions. Within a minute, she was successful in her efforts to restore the gentleman’s heartbeat. When the Emergency Medical Technicians arrived on scene, he was coherent and communicating with the people around him. It was confirmed that he had suffered a “widow maker” heart attack. Only 12% of those individuals who suffer from one of these survives and it is because of individuals like Katie. If not for her being at the right place and at the right time with the right skills, the outcome would have been very different. After bypass surgery, the gentleman is now well to do and lives a full life. For her astute presence of mind to go along with her training and outstanding skill set, she save the man’s life. For this, the Color James Wood II Chapter presented her with the SAR Life Saving Medal.
Presenting the medals were President Thomas “Chip” Daniel and Secretary Marc Robinson with Color Guard Adjutant Dale Corey reading the citations. Attending with Bill Hagan were his wife and several members of his family as well as friends. Attending with Katie Tyler were her husband Chase, and parents, Richard and Linda Tyler.
“White Christmas” Warms Hearts: St. John’s Drama Club Celebrates 15 Seasons
A Timeless Classic with a Twist this Winter.
As the chill of winter approaches, a beloved musical promises to bring warmth and cheer to Front Royal. St. John’s Drama Club is set to enchant audiences with their rendition of “White Christmas,” a heartwarming tribute as they celebrate a landmark 15th theatrical season.
Local Talents Take Center Stage
Over a decade and a half, St. John’s Drama Club has been an integral part of the Front Royal arts scene, producing classics that have become community favorites. “Sherlock Holmes,” “The Wizard of Oz,” and “Cinderella” are just a few from their illustrious portfolio. This season, their selection of “White Christmas” serves as both a festive treat and a testament to the timeless appeal of musical theater.
Though many are familiar with the movie version, this play adaptation of “White Christmas” brings a refreshing perspective without compromising the beloved melodies of Irving Berlin. Fans can look forward to classics like “Blue Skies,” “Sisters,” and the iconic title track, “White Christmas.”
The stage will shine bright with the talents of Gregory Naccash as Bob Wallace and Matt Clark embodying Phil Davis. The duo is paired with Avery Lo Monaco and Elizabeth Schueckler, who will be captivating audiences as Betty and Judy.
Jazz Tunes and Toe-Tapping Choreography
This year’s musical journey is especially captivating under the seasoned direction of Alex Clark, the club’s new music director. Having once been a student in the club’s debut show, it’s his inaugural year in this role. The cast is navigating the nuanced world of jazz. For many, it’s a novel musical venture, and with over 50 members syncing harmonies and steps, the outcome is truly enchanting.
The dance sequences, choreographed by the renowned Susan Schwartz, promise to be a visual delight. Schwartz, a key figure in local dance circles, has shaped the club’s dance routines over the years.
Community at the Heart of Performance
St. John’s Drama Club is not just about performances; it’s about nurturing talent, community engagement, and a shared love for the arts. Many club members have embarked on personal artistic journeys, from childhood to adolescence, finding their voice and passion along the way.
The upcoming performances at Skyline High School, starting November 11th, are designed to be accessible to everyone. From affordable ticket pricing to special family rates for matinees, the club ensures that everyone has a chance to partake in the magic.
Performances:
Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 pm
Sunday, November 12 at 3:00 pm
Friday, November 17 at 7:30 pm
Saturday, November 18 at 1:30 pm
Saturday, November 18 at 7:30 pm
Sunday, November 19 at 3:00 pm
Location: Skyline High School, 151 Skyline Vista Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630
Ticket Prices:
$10.00 for adults
$7.00 for students
$7.00 for seniors (65 and over)
$5.00 for children (12 and under)
There is also a $40 per family matinee special for the matinee performances (parents and minor children only, please).
For more information or to purchase tickets to the show, click here.
About St. John’s Drama Club:
In the autumn of 2008, St. John’s Drama Club was founded by proactive homeschooling parents who had a rich background in theater. Recognizing a gap in drama education within their community, especially among homeschooled children, they took the initiative to bridge this gap. While the club’s roots were anchored in addressing the needs of homeschooled students, its doors were opened wide to welcome students from all educational backgrounds, whether homeschooled, public schooled, or private schooled. The Drama Club operates under the auspices of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Front Royal, VA, and is an integral component of the St. John’s Youth Group.
Our Mission:
- Nurturing Talent & Creating Magic: We aim to provide a platform where all passionate teenagers can unite to bring heartwarming, family-friendly dramatic productions to life on stage.
- Cultivating Skills & Building Community: Our club serves as a space where teens can gather regularly, not only to hone their acting skills and appreciate the nuances of drama but also to forge strong bonds, socialize, and relish dramatic presentations collectively.
- Upholding Virtue & Celebrating Faith: At the heart of our club is the principle of fostering personal growth in virtue and faith. We believe in ensuring that all our endeavors and performances resonate with our core belief and shine to the glory of God.
Front Royal Lights Up for the Festive Season!
Local Competition Encourages Holiday Cheer and Creativity.
As winter approaches and the air grows chill, there’s no denying the festive season’s imminent arrival. And what better way to usher in the holidays than with the annual Front Royal Light Fight? This year promises an even grander display as the event enters its third consecutive year.
Organized by the enthusiastic Lori Oates, known for her connection to “Lori Loves Homes,” the Front Royal Light Fight is a community-wide event where homes and businesses deck out their facades with festive lights and decorations, all vying for the top spot. The contest not only brightens up the neighborhood but also offers lucrative prizes. The first-place winner wins $1,000, with $500 and $300 going to the second and third places, respectively. In addition to these, there’s a $500 fan-favorite award and a special category for businesses where the top prize is another $500.
To join the contest, participants must sign up on the website and submit a picture of their illuminated house. Upon successful registration, they will receive a unique number and a sign they can pick up at C&C’s Frozen Treats on Main Street, indicating their participation. Judges then have the task of choosing the best-decorated houses based on the number of lights and overall creativity. For those not participating, there’s an option to apply as a judge, adding another layer of community involvement.
In this Town Talk with Mike McCool at the Royal Examiner’s studio, even Santa couldn’t contain his excitement. As he gears up for Christmas, checking his lists and prepping the toys, he’s also cheering on the Front Royal Light Fight. Santa emphasized the importance of the community and the sponsors making the event possible. Partners like Clatterbuck Home Inspections, Quality Title, Green to Ground Electrical Services, Compass West Realty, C & C Frozen Treats, Greenfield Tax Strategies, The Apple House, Benchmark Mortgage, and CSI Exterior Renovations have generously contributed, ensuring that the event remains a highlight of the community’s calendar.
The commitment and effort that go into organizing this event can’t be understated. The whole team, with Santa’s endorsement, brings a much-needed dose of positivity to the community, especially during these times. All eyes are now on December 9th, the final day for applications. Winners will be announced on January 1st at the Apple House Restaurant, making it a splendid start to the New Year.
Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremonies to be Held November 10 in Richmond and Virginia Beach
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) will host two Veterans Day Ceremonies this year on Friday, November 10, 2023.
The Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at the new Jones & Cabacoy Veterans Care Center (JCVCC) in Virginia Beach and marks the official Grand Opening of Virginia’s newest veterans care center.
The 67th annual Veterans Day Ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond.
The public is invited to join local, state, and federal officials, members of the Joint Leadership Council, Board of Veterans Services, active-duty service members, veterans, and families to honor all who have served in America’s Armed Forces from the Revolutionary War to today.
Attendees are encouraged to arrive 30 minutes early to be seated. There is no charge to attend either ceremony and free parking is available at both events.
Both Veterans Day Ceremonies will be held on Friday, November 10 instead of on November 11 which is officially Veterans Day. This is to avoid conflicts with the Veterans Day Parade in Virginia Beach and the Richmond Marathon which take place on Saturday, November 11 this year.
“Hosting two Veterans Day ceremonies this year – one in Virginia’s capital and one in Hampton Roads – gives the Commonwealth the opportunity to honor and remember our veterans for their service and sacrifices,” said Commissioner Daniel Gade of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. “We are especially excited to open the Jones & Cabacoy Veterans Care Center in Virginia Beach to provide affordable, long-term nursing care to veterans in Hampton Roads.”
The Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony will be broadcast live from Virginia Beach on WTVR-TV CBS6.1 and 6.3 television in Richmond and WTKR-TV CBS 3.1 in Norfolk. Livestreaming is also available on WTVR.com, the CBS 6 News app, or the CBS 6 streaming channels on Roku and Apple TV.
The new Jones & Cabacoy Veterans Care Center is located at 2641 Nimmo Parkway, Virginia Beach, VA 23456. Parking for the care center event will be at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, 2425 Nimmo Parkway, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 with shuttle service to JCVCC beginning at 9 a.m. Those needing special accommodations for parking should contact Kathryn Shear at Kathryn.Shear@dvs.virginia.gov or (757) 263-3138.
The Virginia War Memorial is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, VA 23220. There is free parking available on site. The Memorial grounds and exhibit halls will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. for visitors. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org or www.dvs.virginia.gov or telephone 804.786-2060.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with 50 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education, and other programs. The agency operates four long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
Scouting for Food Returns the First Two Saturdays in November
Scouting for Food happens on two consecutive weekends. Saturday, November 4, is Distribution Day when local Scout Troops from the Boy Scouts of America Shenandoah Area and Virginia Headwaters Councils will place reminder door hangers in neighborhoods across the region. Then, November 11 is Collection Day, when the same troops return to community homes to collect food items from generous residents.
All food is donated to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and its network of 400+ community partners. The Scouts kindly request that residents place bags of canned or dry food next to their front doors by 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 11, for them to pick up.
The most-needed food items by the Food Bank are high-protein, low-sodium, low-sugar, and whole-grain non-perishable foods. Please note that they are not able to accept glass containers.
Scouting for Food is an annual food drive sponsored by the Boy Scouts of America, embodying the slogan “Do a Good Turn Daily.” Scouts who participate in this drive have the opportunity to earn a special patch by picking up food donations, reporting the weight, and specifying the donation drop-off location.
Since 2012, the Scouts have collected 901,113 pounds of food for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, equivalent to almost 751,000 meals for our neighbors living with food insecurity! Last year’s drive brought in 48,149 pounds of food.
- Who: Local Scout troops will distribute door hangers to homes throughout the area. They will return the following Saturday, November 11, to collect the food items, which will be directed to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and its partner food pantries and programs.
- Where: Homes across the Charlottesville, Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley, and Northern Shenandoah Valley regions.
- When: Hangers will be distributed on Saturday, November 4, and Scouts will return to homes on Saturday, November 11, to pick up food items left by front doors.
