Vets offered free rides to November medical appointments
Michael Williams and his business MDUB CHAUFFEUR SERVICES, LLC is partnering with Skip Rogers and Able Forces Foundation to mark the third annual Robert “Bob” Williams Veterans Appreciation Month, in honor and memory of his late father.
For the month of November, any U.S. Veteran who needs a ride to a doctor’s appointment is encouraged to complete a query form on his website at www.ridewithmw.com for your complimentary roundtrip transportation (based on availability), as long as your appointment is within a *thirty-mile radius.
*Exception: If you have an appointment at the Martinsburg, WVA VA Hospital, he will gladly cover that as well.
This wonderful partnership is another way we are thanking as many vets as possible for the freedoms we all take so much for granted.
NOTE: Masks will be mandatory for all, to protect the well-being of our amazing veterans.
8 minutes and 46 second of silence on a bridge for an unreached birthday
At 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, October 14, 38 sign-bearing people set out from Riverton’s Greater Joy Baptist Church parking lot to march to the midway point of the bridge over the South Fork of the Shenandoah River at the northern entrance into the Town of Front Royal, Virginia. Those signs as illustrated in accompanying photos, were of the familial and social roles George Floyd, killed on May 25 while being arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota on a minor criminal accusation, played in life. October 14 would have been Floyd’s 47th birthday. It was acknowledged in demonstrations across the nation.
On their way to the bridge’s center the Front Royal Floyd remembrance demonstrators passed a group of 2nd Amendment advocates gathered near the Riverton 7/11 without incident.
They also heard seemingly supportive honks from a few passing vehicles and heard one American and Trump for President flag-bearing pickup truck gun its engine northbound past them, in what did not appear to be a gesture of solidarity.
They also encountered a familiar lone, sign-bearing counter-protester on the bridge, again without incident other than that person following their march along the bridge’s northbound traffic side walkway. That counter-protester’s sign focused on Floyd’s run-ins with the law, none of which carried a death penalty.
Once at their bridge midpoint destination as 6 p.m. approached they stood silent for 8-minutes-and-46-seconds to honor a 47th birthday that did not come for George Floyd, the man killed by a Minneapolis policeman’s knee to his throat for 8-minutes-and-46 seconds as he was being arrested on May 25 for allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 dollar bill at a convenience store purchase.
The cellphone video of Floyd’s death, murder or modern-day lynching some have called it, as he begged for his life launched a national wave of protests over, not only Floyd’s, but a number of other by all accounts unnecessary deaths by police officers of people of color across the United States of America over the past year-plus.
The Front Royal acknowledgement of George Floyd’s unrealized birthday was organized by Front Royal Unites. Units of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office blocked the outer northbound and southbound lanes from traffic as a safety precaution, although it appeared the southbound lane was opened after it became apparent the involved numbers of Floyd mourners would not require the use of walkways on both sides of the bridge. Rush hour traffic did not appear to be impeded by the march or lane closures.
That Wednesday’s local portion of a national acknowledgement of Floyd’s unrealized birthday did not imply a criticism of local law enforcement’s relationship to all aspects of this community, seemed indicated by Front Royal Unites principal Samuel Porter’s megaphoned thank you to the Sheriff’s Office and nearby support-stationed Town Police units for their cooperation in facilitating Wednesday’s, as well as previous events.
However, questions about Front Royal Unites current leadership’s relationship to all aspects of this community were raised by Norma Jean Shaw’s George Floyd birthday event preview report. Shaw noted Front Royal Unites’ under Porter’s leadership’s initial request was that authorities shut down the South Fork Bridge to all traffic during the Wednesday evening rush hour to facilitate the demonstration.
As Shaw reported, the controlling governmental entity, VDOT (the Virginia Department of Transportation) declined that request to disrupt the traffic flow into and out of Front Royal’s northside for a Wednesday rush hour tribute to Floyd. However, county authorities worked to allow the First Amendment expression of free speech on the equal justice under the law demonstration to occur at the requested site without a major disruption of traffic or safety hazard to the 38 demonstrators, 39 counting the counter-demonstrator on the bridge.
Former FR Unites founding member and first president Stevi Hubbard left the organization in the weeks after its second June public march “For Justice” – the first march was June 5 “Against Racism” drawing an estimated 1500 people to the Bing Crosby Stadium starting and finishing point. The second, June 20 “March for Justice” from Skyline Middle School (the old WCHS massive resistance to desegregation site) to the Gazebo drew about 125 people. Hubbard has declined to comment publicly on the reasons for her departure from the organization.
Expect slow moving traffic on Route 7 and Route 11 in Winchester area during the night of October 15th
Motorists should be aware of slow-moving vehicles tonight, October 15 into October 16, in the area of westbound Route 7 in the Winchester area proceeding to Route 11.
Crews will be moving the object left on Route 7 in Clarke County after an incident on Monday, October 12 when a tractor-trailer load disconnected from the trailer. Two cranes were brought to the site on October 13 to remove the heavy concrete object from the eastbound roadway shoulder to a site at the bottom of the steep grade on Route 7. The object is now next to Route 7 westbound.
Beginning at 9 p.m. on October 15 the towing operation will move the object along the following route:
· Route 7 westbound
· Right on Fort Collier Road
· Right on West Brooke Road
· Left on Park Center Road
· Enter Route 11 and proceed on Route 11/37 northbound
· Left onto Welltown Road
· Left onto tow company property entrance
The Virginia State Police will escort the towing vehicle along with two crash cushions, one on either side of the escort. The speed will be around 8 to 10 miles per hour with no passing. As traffic queues occur the escort group can pull aside where room allows and let traffic go by. Coordination with both Shenandoah Electric and Rappahannock Electric to have trucks available to raise overhead lines where needed.
The operation is estimated to conclude by 2 a.m. on October 16.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.
Halloween 2020 Observance: Safety reminder from the Front Royal Police Department
The Town of Front Royal is not canceling Halloween and will leave it at the discretion of parents and homeowners whether they choose to participate. This year the Town of Front Royal will not be sponsoring the annual Hometown Halloween on Main Street due to COVID-19 concerns. However, there will be some businesses on Main Street planning to participate in Halloween festivities on that day.
It is highly recommended that everyone should use a flashlight and wear reflective clothing to increase their visibility. Trick-or-treaters should only approach residences that have porch lights on and are requested to be off the streets by 9:00pm. Motorists should use extreme caution when driving in neighborhoods where children are on the streets. The Front Royal Police Department will have additional officers on patrol to ensure safety in our community.
WCHS DECA installs officers for the 2020-21 school year
On Wednesday, October 7, 2020, the WCHS DECA Chapter conducted a virtual Officer Installation Ceremony. Officiating the ceremony was Ms. Katelyn Watson from Orlando, FL. Ms. Watson is a past WCHS DECA President and chapter member.
The following DECA members were sworn in as chapter officers for the 2020-21 school year:
- Emily Johnson, President
- Mia Santillan, Vice-President – Retail Operations
- Devin Modesitt, Vice-President – Food Operations
- Makayla Grant, Vice-President – Recruitment
- Jordan Cockrell, Vice-President – Marketing
- Michael Kelly, Vice-President – Human Resources
- Jackson Pond, Vice-President – Administration
- Reina Garnett, Vice-President – Corporate Information
Despite the many challenges facing this school year, the WCHS DECA Leadership Team is planning a full schedule of activities promoting the development of leadership skills and marketing professional development for its members this school year. Among the chapter activities planned for this year is the transition of the school store, Wildcats’ Corner, from an “on-site” location to an e-commerce format.
Virginia DECA announced, earlier in September, that district and state competition conferences would be conducted virtually in December and March, respectively.
Judge approves AG Herring’s agreement to extend voter registration deadline
RICHMOND (October 14, 2020) – Judge John A. Gibney, Jr. in the Eastern District of Virginia has approved Attorney General Mark R. Herring’s agreement that extends the deadline for voter registration by two days, through 11:59 PM on October 15, because of a registration system outage that lasted several hours, preventing Virginians from registering to vote on the final day before the deadline. Under the terms of the consent decree, Attorney General Herring has said that the Commonwealth will “take all action necessary to extend the October 13, 2020, registration deadline until 11:59 pm on Thursday, October 15, 2020.”
“Today’s agreement to extend the voter registration deadline is a big win for democracy. Any eligible Virginian who was not able to register to vote yesterday can now do so,” said Attorney General Herring. “I have made it a top priority over the last several months to protect Virginians’ right to vote by making it as easy, safe, and secure as possible, and this agreement is no different. I will continue to fight to make sure that every eligible Virginian can vote in this crucial election and that their vote will count.”
In the granted consent decree, Attorney General Herring agrees that the Commonwealth will:
• Take all action necessary to extend the October 13, 2020, registration deadline until 11:59 pm on Thursday, October 15, 2020
• Take all action necessary to provide notice to the public of the reopening and extension of this deadline
• Provide additional information to the public and to voters attempting to register of alternative methods by which individuals may register to vote, in the event of a system outage during the extension period
Late yesterday evening, Attorney General Herring asked the Court to extend the voter registration deadline following an hour-long registration system outage that prevented Virginians from registering to vote.
You can register to vote online here: https://www.elections.virginia.gov/
This extension will provide all eligible Virginians with the opportunity to participate in the 2020 November General and Special Elections by registering to vote on or before October 15, 2020.
Eligible Virginians may submit a voter registration application or update an existing voter registration record in any of the following methods:
• In-person to the office of their local general registrar by 5 pm on Thursday, October 15th
• By mail postmarked on or before Thursday, October 15th
• Online at elections.virginia.gov/voterinfo through 11:59 pm on Thursday, October 15th
• To an NVRA designated state agency, such as the DMV or a social services office, by October 15th
Currently, registered Virginia voters and eligible Virginians that have already submitted a registration application do not need to take any additional action.
Virginia Department of Elections Commissioner Chris Piper stated, “The Department welcomes today’s court decision to extend the voter registration deadline through Thursday, October 15th. This gives eligible Virginians additional time to register or update their current voter registration record. We encourage Virginians to access the Citizen’s Portal at elections.virginia.gov/voterinfo today or use one of the many other options available for registering to vote.”
In addition to registering to vote, Virginians may also check their current voter registration status, find their polling location and apply for an absentee ballot on the Department’s Citizen Portal at elections.virginia.gov/voterinfo.
Expected traffic delays in Front Royal for Wednesday, October 14
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office wants to inform the motoring public that there will be the potential for traffic delays on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from approximately 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM.
Delays can be expected from 340/Country Club Drive (at Walmart entrance) southbound across the bridge over the South Fork of the Shenandoah River at Strasburg Road, leading into the Town of Front Royal.
Motorists are asked to exhibit caution in the area of the bridge due to pedestrians crossing at crosswalks as part of an event. Law enforcement will be assisting in traffic control there. Alternate routes of travel are encouraged during this time period.
