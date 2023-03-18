Crime/Court
Victims of recent thefts in Frederick County ask to contact investigators
From December 2022 to February 2023, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office addressed numerous reports of burglarized homes and break-ins at outbuildings, primarily in the county’s Northwestern region, such as North Frederick Pike (Rt. 522 North) and Northwestern Pike (Rt. 50 West).
A tip from a photograph taken by a home surveillance system during one of the burglaries led investigators to a potential suspect’s residence. At this location, they observed multiple items that had been reported stolen in several ongoing cases. The homeowner, who is not a suspect, granted permission for a thorough search of the property, which resulted in the recovery of a large amount of stolen property. Additional search warrants conducted at various locations led to the recovery of a significant quantity of presumed stolen property.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has seized this property and is storing it at their office. All known victims who reported thefts have been contacted and have either claimed their recovered property or identified some items as theirs.
Currently, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office still possesses a substantial amount of property believed to have been stolen within Frederick County. They are urging the public to reach out if they have been a victim of theft within the specified time frame and have not reported it previously.
To report any information regarding such thefts, please contact Investigator J.M. Bowman at (540) 504-6527 or Investigator B.C. Edwards at (540) 504-6562.
Unlucky St. Patrick’s Day for Maryland man
A Baltimore man has been charged with multiple felonies after leading deputies on a car chase in Frederick County’s Sunnyside area and eventually crashing into another vehicle near Winchester Medical Center.
At 11:46 am, Frederick County EOC received a 911 call from a woman identifying herself as Sherita Johnson, claiming that her child’s father, Michael Stewart, had assaulted her at a Sheetz store on North Frederick Pike. The suspect reportedly left and returned while sheriff’s deputies were en route to the scene.
Deputy S.C. Smallwood spotted the suspect vehicle on Fox Drive and attempted to stop it, but the driver sped up and refused to stop. A pursuit ensued, with the suspect vehicle, a 2009 Infinity G37, driving erratically, making multiple U-turns, and even briefly driving the wrong way in an effort to evade law enforcement. Other deputies joined the chase as it continued onto Route 11 and Route 37.
The pursuit ended when the suspect exited Route 37 at Winchester Medical Center, turned left, and collided with a 2016 Toyota RAV4. Both vehicles were disabled in the crash. The suspect tried to flee on foot but was apprehended by Deputy B.A. Armstrong, with the help of a good Samaritan who had stopped for police vehicles.
Initially providing false information, the suspect was eventually identified as Michael Patrick Stewart, 25, from Baltimore, Maryland. He has a suspended Maryland license and is currently on probation. The RAV4 driver, 88-year-old Andrew Jackson Page of Winchester, was examined by EMS at the scene and declined further medical attention.
Deputies tried to locate and speak with Ms. Johnson about the initial assault claims, but she seems unwilling to cooperate with the investigation.
Stewart was taken to Winchester Medical Center for evaluation of potential injuries from the crash. He faces charges of felony eluding, felony hit and run, reckless driving, failure to yield the right of way resulting in a crash, providing false ID to law enforcement, and driving without insurance.
Rappahannock resident arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a two-month long investigation with the arrest of a Rappahannock County, Virginia resident. Keith D. Robinson II, 20, was arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant executed at a residence in Culpeper. Through the course of the investigation, Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force officers learned that Robinson was involved with distribution of illegal narcotics in the counties of Rappahannock and Culpeper.
On Thursday (March 9), members of the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force obtained a search warrant for a residence located along Nancy B Williams Drive in Culpeper County. During a search of the residence, approximately 27 grams of powder cocaine, 13 grams of methamphetamine, 13 grams of crack cocaine, 13 grams of fentanyl, prescription pills, $3,163 in currency, and a vehicle were seized. The drugs seized have an approximate street value of $7,900.
Robinson was charged with five felony counts of distribution of a schedule I/II drug. Robinson was transported to the Culpeper County Jail where he is being held without bond.
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force is composed of law enforcement personnel from the Rappahannock, Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison Sheriff’s Offices; Culpeper, Warrenton, Orange Police Departments; and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.
E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School on lockdown Wednesday afternoon as Front Royal Police pursue wanted subject
On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, Front Royal Police Officer attempted to arrest a wanted subject in the area of 120 N. Commerce Avenue, Front Royal at approximately 12:45 pm. The wanted subject ran away from the officer and a short foot pursuit ensued. The wanted subject, Joseph Heath, 32, jumped over the wooden fence behind the Valley Health Multispecialty Clinic towards Chester Street. The officer jumped the fence after Heath and injured his right leg when landing.
Responding officers converged in the area, set up a perimeter and converged on Heath who had barricaded himself in a shed on the north side of the Love Revival Ministry Center located at 119 Chester Street. Heath had armed himself with a large knife and was causing injuries to himself. A Crisis Negotiator arrived on scene and started speaking with Heath to find a resolution to the incident. After 15-20 minutes, Heath walked out to the crisis negotiator and into the medical care of responding Warren County Fire and Rescue EMS personnel.
During the onset of this incident, E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School was notified to take all students inside the school and to go into lockdown. Joseph Heath was airlifted to Winchester Medical Center with multiple stab wounds to his abdomen. Front Royal Police Officer was transported by ambulance to Winchester Medical Center for injuries to his right leg.
EDA officials, attorneys mum on circumstance of Rappawan/Vaught Jr. civil case dismissal – But a good guess might be…
The Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority has made another out-of-court resolution of part of the civil litigation surrounding the financial scandal alleged to have been orchestrated by former FR-WC EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald between 2014 and 2018. In the wake of a jointly filed motion of December 21, 2022, filed with the court six days later, the EDA’s civil claim against Rappawan Inc. and company official William T. Vaught Jr. was dismissed “with prejudice” – meaning it cannot be refiled.
Vaught Jr. and Rappawan were involved in a 2016 transfer of real estate assets with Jennifer McDonald over a 37 day period in which McDonald, utilizing her DaBoyz real estate company and EDA assets according to the civil action claim, bought a piece of property from Rappawan/Vaught Jr. for $1.9-million dollars, then sold it back to Rappawan/Vaught Jr. 37 days later for $1.3 million, absorbing a $600,000 loss. The EDA alleges McDonald made the transactions with EDA assets and without the knowledge or approval of the EDA Board of Directors.
Royal Examiner contacted what is now the unilaterally Warren County-overseen FR-WC EDA Board of Directors Chairman Jeff Browne about the December resolution of the Rappawan/Vaught Jr. civil action. Browne explained that as part of that resolution he could not comment on the case dismissal. EDA counsel Cullen Seltzer and Executive Director Joe Petty both confirmed the gag order on details of the EDA/Rappawan/Vaught Jr. joint filing for dismissal of the civil case.
But with the EDA and its contracted Sands-Anderson legal counsels’ 5-for-5 track record in five civil jury findings of liability against 7 other civil case defendants last year, one might hazard a guess the EDA did not agree to the binding dismissal without realizing at least a significant compensatory claim in either real estate or cash as part of that dismissal agreement – let’s take a wild guess, somewhere in the $600,000 range.
In four trials last July and one more in October, five people and two companies were found liable for over $14 million in compensatory, punitive, and statutory conspiracy damages by Warren County civil trial juries. Judge Bruce D. Albertson later dismissed all defendant motions to have the jury verdicts overturned.
Judge notifies involved parties of denial of all defense motions to overturn jury verdicts in EDA civil liability cases
As previously reported, the EDA reached an out-of-court, “no-fault” settlement with McDonald for an estimated $9-million in real estate assets held in her or one of her real estate companies names. It would appear that such out-of-court settlements shield defendants against punitive or statutory conspiracy claims that tacked significant additional financial liability to several defendants in civil case verdicts handed down in July and October 2022.
Delayed civil cases
In other EDA civil court news, attorneys for seven more defendants – three companies and four people associated with those companies – filed a joint motion on January 3rd to have civil trials slated for March 13 continued to a date following Jennifer McDonald’s trial on criminal charges related to the EDA financial scandal. McDonald’s trial on over 30 criminal indictments is now scheduled for as many as five weeks in May-June in the Western District of Virginia federal court in Harrisonburg. Those defendants filing for a continuation were: TLC Settlements LLC and Tracy L. Bowers; Campbell Realty Inc., Jeanette M. Campbell and Walter L. Campbell; Service Title of Front Royal LLC and Victoria L. Williams.
The plaintiff EDA claims those companies involvement in some of McDonald’s real estate transactions utilizing EDA assets it says never received the necessary EDA board authorization led to the unjust enrichment of defendants as part of the conspiracy it alleges McDonald orchestrated to move EDA assets to her own benefit, as well as the benefit of other involved parties. EDA counsel filed a Memorandum in Opposition to those filings for delay in the civil trials of those defendants.
Several defense counsel pointed to McDonald’s past testimony in other related civil trial where the predominance of her testimony was to plead her 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination with the criminal cases hanging over her. Should she be acquitted, more forthcoming testimony exonerating their clients might be expected, defense counsels reasoned.
In arguing against the continuance, EDA attorneys noted that the case against these defendants collectively seeking over $4.4-million in damages was filed on April 15, 2020, and all the defendants were served two days later, with the court setting the trial to open March 13, 2023, on June 18, 2020. Plaintiff EDA counsel viewed the motion to continue as a reaction to the EDA’s string of successful civil prosecutions referenced above.
As Royal Examiner as previously reported, including the no-fault out of court settlement with McDonald and the five civil trial verdicts against seven other defendants last July and October, on paper the EDA has been awarded approximately $23 million in liability or settlement findings. And as noted above, with the closing of information on the jointly agreed upon Rappawan/Vaught Jr. civil case dismissal, it remains unknown if that settlement may have raised the compensation which the EDA has achieved in or out of the courtroom into or past the $24-million range.
On February 2nd Judge Albertson removed these civil cases from the March Warren County Circuit Court docket and told attorneys to seek mutually available dates in June for those defendants cases to be heard. Of course, that assumes the oft-delayed and batted from one jurisdiction to another criminal cases against McDonald aren’t once again continued on a motion by her federal court-appointed attorney.
Warren County Grand Jury of February 2023 indictments
The Warren County Grand Jury of February 2023 has issued the following indictments:
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about July 29, 2022, in the County of Warren, Wayne Lee Jernigan did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about June 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, Bryan Edward Haislop did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine, in
violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about August 9, 2022, in the County of Warren, Bryan Edward Haislop did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about November 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Bruce Chester Herring did unlawfully and feloniously drive or operate a motor vehicle on a highway or an engine or train in the Commonwealth during the time the accused was deprived of his right to do so upon conviction of a violation of Section 18.2- 268.3. 4 6.2-341.26:3, or of an offense set forth in subsection E of Section 18.2-270; by Section 18.2-271 or 46.2-391.2; after the license has been revoked pursuant to Section 46.2-389 or 46.2-391; or in violation of the terms of a restricted license issued pursuant to subsection E of Section 18.2-271.1. The accused committed this offense within ten years after having committed two or more violations of Section 18.2-272, in violation of Section 18.2-272 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: DWI-5478-F6
On or about December 30, 2022, in the County of Warren, Raymond Isaac Ruffner Franklin did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit:
Fentanyl, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about April 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Garrett Wade Kennedy did unlawfully and feloniously willfully and intentionally make a material false statement on a consent form required by Subsection Box C or on such firearm transaction record as may be required by federal law in connection with the purchase of a firearm, in violation of Section 18.2-308.2:2 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5281-F5
On or about October 3, 2022, in the County of Warren, Harris Warren Carroll did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Amphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about October 18, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jerry Leon Williams did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about October 18, 2022, in the County of Warren, Jerry Leon Williams did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally while being a prisoner in a state, local, or community correctional facility or in the custody of an employee thereof, procure, sell, secrete or posses a chemical compound which the accused had not lawfully received, in violation of §53.1-203 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PRI-3260-F6
On or about July 31, 2022, in the County of Warren, Taalib Sean Paul Doyle did unlawfully and feloniously unlawfully and feloniously conspire to forge, with the intent to defraud and to the prejudice of another’s rights, a draft or check, or any other writing, in violation of § 18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2520-C5
On or about September 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Taalib Sean Doyle did unlawfully and feloniously buy and receive from another person stolen goods or property, namely a 2007 Ford Focus, having a value of $1000.00 or more, and knowing that the property had been stolen, in violation of §18.2-108 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2808-F9
On or about November 6, 2022, in the County of Warren, Joseph Michael Allen did unlawfully and feloniously, having received a visible or audible signal from a law-enforcement officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop, drive such motor vehicle in a willful or wanton disregard of such signal so as to interfere with or endanger the operation of the law-enforcement vehicle or endanger a person, in violation of §46.2-817 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: REC-6624-F6
COUNT ONE: On or about May 22, 2022, in the County of Warren, Trayvon Michael Freeman did unlawfully and feloniously commit an assault and battery against Officer Z. Wallace, knowing or having reason to know that such person was a law enforcement officer as defined in §53.1-1 of the Code of Virginia, engaged in the performance of his public duties, in violation of §1 8.2-57 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1342-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about May 22, 2022, in the County of Warren, Trayvon Michael Freeman did unlawfully and feloniously commit an assault and battery against Officer M. Hajduk, knowing or having reason to know that such person was a law enforcement officer as defined in §53.1-1 of the Code of Virginia, engaged in the performance of his public duties, in violation of §1 8.2-57 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1342-F6
On or about June 10, 2022, in the County of Warren, George Edward Dodson III did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine. listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act. in violation of §18.2-2 50 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about October 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Lynzie Marie Larsen did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about July 31, 2022, through August 1, 2022, in the County of Warren, Sherri Dawn Kisner did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to forge video gaming tickets to the prejudice of another’s rights, in violation of §18.2-22/18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2520-C5
On or about October 2, 2022, in the County of Warren. Sherri Dawn Kisner did unlawfully and feloniously, being over the age of fourteen years, make and communicate to Sean Doyle a threat to bomb, burn, destroy, or damage any place of assembly, building, other structure, or any means of transportation, in violation of Section 18.2-83 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: ARS-2023-F5
On or about July 1, 2022, through October 26, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dawn Angelica Duty did unlawfully and feloniously wrongfully and fraudulently use, dispose of, conceal, or embezzle U.S. Currency, having a value of $1000.00 or more, which she received by virtue of her office, trust, or employment, belonging to 7-11, in violation of §18.2-111 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2707-F9
On or about August 24, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kaylia Parasitia Newman did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about January 6, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kaylia Parasitia Newman did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine,
in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about January 6, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kaylia Parasitia Newman did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, in violation of Section 18.2-248/256, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-C9
COUNT THREE: On or about January 12, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kaylia Parasitia Newman did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine,
in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9
COUNT FOUR: On or about January 12, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kaylia Parasitia Newman did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, in violation of Section 18.2-248/256, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-C9
On or about October 4, 2022, in the County of Warren, Eric David Jones did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine, having previously been convicted of such an offense or of a substantially similar offense in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248(C), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-F9
COUNT ONE: On or about June 25, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kevon Fontaine Gregory Curtis did unlawfully and feloniously carnally know without the use of force (fellatio), K.D., a child fourteen (14) years of age, in violation of Section 18.2-63 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: RAP-1124-F4
COUNT TWO: On or about June 25, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kevon Fontaine Gregory Curtis did unlawfully and feloniously carnally know without the use of force (cunnilingus) K.D., a child fourteen (14) years of age, in violation of Section 18.2-63 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: RAP-1124-F4
On or about November 4, 2021, in the County of Warren, Clayton Marquis Williams did unlawfully and feloniously assault and batter Tiffany Taylor, a family or household member, after having been at least twice previously convicted of assault and battery against a family or household member within the past twenty years with such offenses occurring on different dates, in violation
of Section 18.2-57.2 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: ASL-1316-F6
COUNT ONE: On or about March 5, 2022, in the County of Warren, Clayton Marquis Williams did unlawfully and feloniously, having received a visible or audible signal from a law enforcement
officer to bring his/her motor vehicle to a stop, drive such motor vehicle in a willful or wanton disregard of such signal so as to interfere with or endanger the operation of the law enforcement
vehicle or endanger a person, in violation of §46.2-817(B) of the Code of Virginia. VCC: REC-6624-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about March 5, 2022, in the County of Warren, Clayton Marquis Williams did unlawfully and feloniously assault and batter Tiffany Taylor, a family or household member, after having been at least twice previously convicted of assault and battery against a family or household member within the past twenty years with such offenses occurring on different dates, in violation of Section 18.2-57.2 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: ASL-1316-F6
On or about August 15, 2022, in the County of Warren, Clayton Marquis Williams did unlawfully and feloniously assault and batter Jaleesa McDuffie, a family or household member, after having been at least twice previously convicted of assault and battery against a family or household member within the past twenty years with such offenses occurring on different dates, in violation of Section 18.2-57.2 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: ASL-1316-F6
On or about September 10, 2022, in the County of Warren, Joey Lynn Crafton did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about March 2, 2021, in the County of Warren, Briant Christopher Taylor did unlawfully and feloniously maliciously burn or cause to be burned, or destroy or cause to be destroyed by the use of an explosive device or substance, in whole or part, the dwelling house or manufactured home of Martha Coleman-Taylor, in violation of Section 18.2-77 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: ARS-2003-F9
COUNT ONE: On or about March 17, 2022, in the County of Warren, Frank John Behnke did unlawfully and feloniously, while being a person eighteen years of age or older, use a communications system or another electronic means, for the purposes of soliciting with lascivious intent, a person the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child less than fifteen years of age to knowingly and intentionally expose his sexual or genital parts to a child to whom he was not legally married. The accused is seven or more years older than the child the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child less than fifteen years of age who was the subject of the solicitations, in violation of Section 18.2-374.3 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: OBS-3702-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about March 17, 2022, in the County of Warren, Frank John Behnke did unlawfully and feloniously, while being a person eighteen years of age or older, use a communications system or another electronic means, for the purposes of soliciting with lascivious intent, a person the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child less than fifteen years of age to knowingly and intentionally expose his sexual or genital parts to a child to whom he was not legally married. The accused is seven or more years older than the child the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child less than fifteen years of age who was the subject of the solicitations, in violation of Section 18.2-374.3 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: OBS-37Q2-F9
COUNT THREE: On or about March 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Frank John Behnke did unlawfully and feloniously, while being a person eighteen years of age or older, use a communications system or another electronic means for the purposes of soliciting with lascivious intent, a person the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child less than fifteen years of
age to knowingly and intentionally expose his sexual or genital parts to a child to whom he was not legally married. The accused is seven or more years older than the child the accused knew or
had reason to believe was a child less than fifteen years of age who was the subject of the solicitations, in violation of Section 18.2-374.3 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: OBS-3702-F9
COUNT ONE: On or about November 16, 2022, in the County of Warren, Christopher Eric Harpine did unlawfully and feloniously possess or transport a firearm after having been convicted of a felony not defined in Section 17.2-805 within the prior ten years, in violation of Section 18.2-308.2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: WPN-5297-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about November 16, 2022, in the County of Warren, Christopher Eric Harpine did unlawfully and feloniously while unlawfully in possession of a controlled substance classified in Schedule I or II of the Drug Control Act, simultaneously with knowledge and intent possess a firearm on or about his person in violation of Section 18.2-308.4 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5303-F6
COUNT THREE: On or about November 16, 2022, in the County of Warren, Christopher Eric Harpine did unlawfully and feloniously possess, with the intent to distribute, a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine Hydrochloride listed in Schedule II of the Drag Control Act, in violation of Section 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
COUNT FOUR: On or about November 16, 2022, in the County of Warren, Christopher Eric Harpine did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2- 250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT FIVE: On or about November 16, 2022, in the County of Warren, Christopher Eric Harpine did unlawfully and feloniously possess, with the intent to distribute, a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine Hydrochloride listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of Section 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
COUNT SIX: On or about November 16, 2022, in the County of Warren, Christopher Eric Harpine did unlawfully and feloniously, having received a visible or audible signal from a law-enforcement officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop, drive such motor vehicle in a willful or wanton disregard of such signal so as to interfere with or endanger the operation of the law enforcement vehicle or endanger a person, in violation of §46.2-817(B) of the Code of Virginia 1950, as amended. VCC: REC-6624-F6
COUNT SEVEN: On or about November 16, 2022, in the County of Warren, Christopher Eric Harpine did unlawfully and feloniously knowingly attempt to intimidate or impede, by the threat of bodily harm or force any law enforcement officer lawfully engaged in the discharge of duties in violation of Section 18.2-460 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: JUS-4832-F5
On or about July 29, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kimberly Dawn Kuser did unlawfully and feloniously forge a check, with the intent to defraud and to the prejudice of another’s rights, in violation of §18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia,.1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2520-F5
On or about September 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kimberly Dawn Kuser did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about February 15, 2021, through July 15, 2021, in the County of Warren, Wade Wheatley Forrester did unlawfully and feloniously carnally know, without the use of force, C.B., a child fourteen (14) years of age. The accused was over the age of eighteen years at the time of the offense and has been convicted previously of an offense specified in subsection B or Section 18.2-67.5:2 or subsection B of Section 18.2-67.5:3 that is not part of a common act transaction or scheme, and the accused was at liberty as defined in Section 53.1-151 between convictions, in violation of Sections 18.2-63/18.2-67.5:2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: RAP-1124-F4 (incident #1)
COUNT TWO: On or about February 15, 2021, through July 15, 2021, in the County of Warren, Wade Wheatley Forrester did unlawfully and feloniously carnally know, without the use of force, C.B., a child fourteen (14) years of age. The accused was over the age of eighteen years at the time of the offense and has been convicted previously of an offense specified in subsection B or Section 18.2-67.5:2 or subsection B of Section 18.2-67.5:3 that is not part of a common act transaction or scheme, and the accused was at liberty as defined in Section 53.1-151 between convictions, in violation of Sections 18.2-63/18.2-67.5:2 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: RAP-1124-F4 (incident #2)
On or about September 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, Rafael Llera, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously utter or attempt to employ as true Queen of Virginia Skill & Entertainment ticket, knowing such document to be forged, in violation of Section 18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2521-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about September 6, 2022, in the County of Warren, Ralph Crouse, Jr. did unlawfully and feloniously utter or attempt to employ as true a $400.00 gaming ticket, knowing such document to be forged, in violation of Section 18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2521-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about September 6, 2022, in the County of Warren, Ralph Crouse, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously utter or attempt to employ as true a $310.00 gaming ticket, knowing such document to be forged, in violation of Section 18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2521-F5
COUNT THREE: On or about September 9, 2022, in the County of Warren, Ralph Crouse, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously utter or attempt to employ as true a gaming ticket, knowing such document to be forged, in violation of Section 18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2521-F5
On or about May 11, 2022, in the County of Warren, Joshua James Schmidt did unlawfully and feloniously take, drive or use a motor vehicle having a value of $1,000.00 or more and belonging to Carolyn Cowherd without the consent of the owner, and in her absence, and with the intent to temporarily deprive the owner of possession thereof, in violation of § 18.2-102 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2412-F6
COUNT ONE: On or about October 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Angela Sue Marie McClellan did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, this being a second or subsequent offense, said prior conviction occurring prior to the date alleged in this indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 (C), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about October 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Angela Sue Marie McClellan did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, this being a second or subsequent offense, said prior conviction occurring prior to the date alleged in this indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 (C), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-C9
COUNT THREE: On or about October 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Angela Sue Marie McClellan did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, this being a second or subsequent offense, said prior conviction occurring prior to the date alleged in this indictment, in violation of Section 18,2-248 (C), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-F9
COUNT FOUR: On or about October 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Angela Sue Marie McClellan did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, this being a second or subsequent offense, said prior conviction occurring prior to the date alleged in this indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 (C), of the Code of Virginia, 950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-F9
COUNT FIVE: On or about October 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Angela Sue Marie McClellan did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, this being a second or subsequent offense, said prior conviction occurring prior to the date alleged in this indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248(C), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-F9
COUNT ONE: On or about April 28, 2022, in the County of Warren, Tiffany Elizabeth Filerman did unlawfully and feloniously manufacture, sell, give, distribute, or possess with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute, a controlled substance, to-wit: Methamphetamine, classified in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-248(C) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about April 28, 2022, in the County of Warren, Tiffany Elizabeth Filerman did unlawfully and feloniously manufacture, sell, give, distribute, or possess with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute, a controlled substance, to-wit: Para-Flourofentanyl, classified in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, namely, in violation of §18.2-248(C) of the Code of Virginia. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
COUNT THREE: On or about April 28, 2022, in the County of Warren, Tiffany Elizabeth Filerman did unlawfully and feloniously manufacture, sell, give, distribute, or possess with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute, a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, classified in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-248(C) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
COUNT FOUR: On or about April 28, 2022, in the County of Warren, Tiffany Elizabeth Filerman did unlawfully possess with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a Schedule VI controlled substance, to wit: Xylazine, in violation of Section 18.2-248(F), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3059-M1
COUNT FIVE: On or about April 28, 2022, in the County of Warren, Tiffany Elizabeth Filerman did unlawfully possess with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a Schedule VI controlled substance, to wit: Medetomidine, in violation of Section 18.2-248(F), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3059-M1
COUNT ONE: On or about October 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Malik Absalam Peterson did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, this being a second or subsequent offense, said prior conviction occurring prior to the date alleged in this indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about October 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Malik Absalam Peterson did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to distribute a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, this being a second or subsequent offense, said prior conviction occurring prior to the date alleged in this indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-C9
COUNT THREE: On or about October 19. 2022 in the County of Warren. Malik Absalam Peterson did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, this being a second or subsequent offense, said prior conviction occurring prior to the date alleged in this indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-F9
COUNT FOUR: On or about October 19, 2022, in the County of Warren, Malik Absalam Peterson did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to distribute a controlled substance to wit: Cocaine, listed in Schedule 11 of the Drug Control Act, this being a second or subsequent offense, said prior conviction occurring prior to the date alleged in this indictment, in violation of Section
18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: NAR-3038-C9
On or about October 26, 2022, in the County of Warren, Barrington Allen Moore did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about October 22, 2022, in the County of Warren, Alan Keith Drummonds did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Bromazolam, listed in Schedule I of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2- 250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about October 22, 2022, in the County of Warren, Alan Keith Drummonds did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Clonazolam, listed in Schedule I of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2- 250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about June 26, 2022, in the County of Warren, Charles William Davis, II, did unlawfully and feloniously possess burglarious tools, implement, or an outfit with the intent to utilize it to commit burglary, robbery, or larceny in violation of Section 18.2-94 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: BUR-2206-F5
On or about November 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Michael Frederick Pearson, while over the age of eighteen (18), did unlawfully and willfully contribute to, encourage or cause an act, omission, or condition that rendered a child delinquent, in need of services, in need of supervision, or abused or neglected as defined in Section 16.1-228, in violation of Section 18.2- 371 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3805-M1
FRPD arrests Bristol, Va man for online sexual exploitation of local minors
On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Front Royal Police detectives initiated an investigation regarding the solicitation of minors in the Warren County/Front Royal area. Detectives started a proactive approach to apprehend individuals soliciting underage victims for sexual purposes. An undercover operation ensued, and an adult male began soliciting one of our detectives, who he believed to be a female under the age of 15 years old, for photographs and sexually explicit material. The initial conversation was unsolicited and started by the offender in this case.
Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Bristol, Virginia, resident Michael T. Houchins II. On February 9, 2023, detectives traveled to Houchins’s home in Bristol, VA, and he was apprehended for the offenses listed below. Houchins was transported to the Southwest Regional Jail, where he went before the magistrate and was ordered to be held without bond. The court date for the listed offenses has been set for March 2, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. in Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
The Front Royal Police Department is an active member of the Northern Virginia/DC Metro (NOVA/DC) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, coordinated by the Virginia State Police. We request anyone with information regarding soliciting or exploiting any minor to contact Front Royal Police Department. Anyone with further information regarding this case, please get in touch with Detective M.R. Ramey at (540) 636-2208 or by email at mramey@frontroyalva.com.
The Front Royal Police Department would like to thank the Bristol Virginia Police Department for their assistance in this investigation and the successful apprehension of this individual.
