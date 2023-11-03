Opinion
VIEWPOINT: When Compromise is Capitulation
Despite the courage and goodwill of a number of young families in our county to expose a cultural cancer and to have the resolve to pursue its removal for the sake of their children, neighbors, and most of all, their God, our community’s collective response has sorely let them down.
As a result, we have gained little and surrendered much. What have we achieved as a community with the recent capitulation of this county’s “leaders” (Warren County Board of Supervisors at the head of the list) to the “heels dug in” refusal of the Samuels Public Library leadership to acknowledge the pornography and age-inappropriate materials on their shelves?
- Have we taken a stand for decency?
- Have we asserted our community’s responsibility to provide a public place for our kids to develop into responsible citizens without the overarching moral threat from those who don’t share our values… our values that rightly insist that our children be free of the incessant attempts to sexualize them (at an earlier and earlier age) or free of attempts to groom them toward a deviant lifestyle that always leads to disappointment and disillusionment (a man can have a baby, chemical castration can make a man a girl, disfiguring and unreversible surgery can make a girl a boy), take your pick, etc.
- Have we established that the American Library Association – the Samuels Library’s proclaimed authority for establishing the appropriateness of the filth on their shelves – is to remain unchallenged for determining the appropriateness of future submissions of like materials?
Note: A careful examination of the American Library Association (led by Emily Drabinski, a self-proclaimed Marxist Lesbian) would quickly reveal the massive invasion of that association by a cadre of US-hating social Marxists that are totally self-certifying and unabashed in their support and promotion of all things anti-traditional family values… if there is any question about the President of the ALA’s bona fide “wokeness” and her capacity to attack matters of decency, one only has to look at her website “Truth Out” in which she has an international sounding board for her deviance.
- Have we established any requirements or standards of decency or appropriateness for future submissions of reading or viewing materials?
No. What our representatives have done is surrender the high ground of decent community values and acquiesce to the clanging bell of perversion and the well-organized effort and voices of those that all too eagerly and with far too much practice and direction attack any effort to uphold traditional community/family values. Instead, we have accepted the legitimacy of an ever-expanding demand that perversion and obscenity be placed on an equal footing with decency and time-proven values that respect the Creator of this universe and Christ’s sacrifice on the Cross that was freely offered to each of us.
Our community leaders are forging ahead with a “deal” that:
- It does nothing to remove the objectionable materials from our “public” library (actually a private 501(c)(3) entity)
- Does not add the requested (and needed) oversite by county representatives.
- Leaves a self-certifying and self-reconstituting “Board of Trustees” to push forward without any “effective” outside community oversight.
- Has allowed the library administrators to reclassify the obscene and other objectionable materials as acceptable for older children and move them to a part of the library supposedly inaccessible by younger children… assuming that somehow, in the process, the obscene and sexually explicit materials have become acceptable viewing.
- Has not prohibited the library from using the American Library Association as a source or approval for future submissions of pornographic, obscene, and age-inappropriate materials.
- Has left the door wide open for the return of questionable materials with no acknowledgment that such filth is actually being presented to the library for inclusion on its shelves (irrespective of which section it is placed in).
The list of capitulations could go on and on, but the sad fact is that our leaders (and the citizens of this region) have missed a grand opportunity to put decency in its proper place as one of the bars by which we measure our progress toward becoming the kind of self-governing community that was envisioned when this country was founded… going forward we should try to do better for our families and especially our kids.
One of the real tragedies of this sordid capitulation is that we have allowed a private non-profit cadre to ignore the pleas for decency from a group of young mothers and fathers and has allowed it (only after being faced with the reality of losing its funding) to provide an alternate location in the library to house the filth… a compromise, really?
As this process of “compromise” was being permitted to gel, the young families that brought this sordid situation to light were being characterized by many media sources and all of the pro-pornography assemblage as “a small minority of about 90 radical conservatives… maybe even worse, radical Catholic Conservatives (referring to those mothers and fathers that are trying to raise their kids the way God intended).
Apparently, if you make a public case for decency in the face of an onslaught of perversion, you may well be castigated and derided as a fringe part of this community and not worth listening to… you will also earn the characterization as a homophobe (a recently created word by the cultural Marxists), intolerant, divisive, non-inclusive, hateful, and just about any negative term the purveyors of porn can generate.
There has been no noticeable attempt from any public official to correct the mischaracterization of the concerned mothers and fathers as “fringe radicals” despite the fact that “decency” was and clearly is the heart of the issue. Our representatives had/have no stomach for the hard choices that would return this community back to a place where traditional family values are paramount or even important.
During the debate about the fate of pornographic and age-inappropriate materials, it did not help anyone (especially the faith community) that the vast majority of our local church and ministry leaders were not visibly or audibly present to lead (and as minimum support) these young folk’s appeal for decency. In fact, there are several “pastors” (men & women) that stood before the Board of Supervisors and pleaded the cause of retaining the filth in the library and downplayed the damage to our kids that would be caused by its retention.
Note: Everything reported here is available for viewing “in real time” in a series of video recordings at https://warrencountyva.gov/live-video-stream.
Probably the meeting that best lays out the situation with the Samuels Library is the Jun 6 BOS meeting found at https://warrencountyva.new.swagit.com/videos/233312. If you have a weak stomach or a low tolerance for watching young mothers and fathers expose pornography and filth, you may choose not to watch.
The Board of Supervisors may have dodged a bullet for a season, but failing to act appropriately and decisively when the opportunity was presented does not bode well for the future.
Opinion
Endorsing Rich Jamieson: A Proven Leader with Financial Savvy for North River District
As a resident of the North River District in Warren County, I strongly endorse and highly encourage all residents of North River District to vote for Rich Jamieson on Tuesday November 7th.
I have known Rich for more than a decade and he has proven to be a solid, reliable, and faithful husband, father, and community leader. As a parent (and a past board member of St. John Athletics), I witnessed first-hand Rich’s commitment to our youth sports program.
From cheering on his own kid’s teams, to coaching, to managing the entire athletic program, Rich is a detailed organizer with an ear for the needs of the children and their parents. In my experience, Rich is a patient listener, proven leader, and a principled conservative who will spend our hard-earned tax dollars in a responsible and transparent way.
Rich is a talented business owner and consultant who brings his financial acumen to bear in any project he undertakes. With his strong faith in God and country, Rich will promote civic decency and morality and will make an excellent county supervisor. Vote for economic competence, performance improvement, and commitment to service on November 7th. Vote for Rich Jamieson for Warren County Supervisor (North River District).
Vince Criste
Warren County, VA
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the letters published on this page are solely those of the respective authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the Royal Examiner’s editorial team, its affiliates, or advertisers. The Royal Examiner does not endorse or take responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or validity of any statements made by the authors. The statements and claims presented in the letters have not been independently verified by the Royal Examiner. Readers are encouraged to exercise their own judgment and critical thinking skills when evaluating the content. Any reliance on the information provided in the letters is at the reader’s own risk.
While the Royal Examiner makes every effort to publish a diverse range of opinions, it does not guarantee the publication of all received letters. The Royal Examiner reserves the right to edit letters for clarity, length, and adherence to editorial guidelines. Moreover, the Royal Examiner does not assume any liability for any loss or damage incurred by readers due to the content of the letters or any subsequent actions taken based on these opinions.
In submitting a letter to the editor, authors grant the newspaper the right to publish, edit, reproduce, or distribute the content in print, online, or in any other form.
We value the engagement of our readers and encourage open and constructive discussions on various topics. However, the Royal Examiner retains the right to reject any letter that contains offensive language, personal attacks, or violates any legal regulations. Thank you for being a part of our vibrant community of readers and contributors, and we look forward to receiving your diverse perspectives on matters of interest and importance.
Opinion
Newcomers to Warren County Question Endorsement, Support Rich Jamieson for North River Supervisor
My wife Amber and I are relative newcomers to Warren County. We moved here in 2016 to the North River District, so we don’t have the deep Warren County knowledge that others may have about who Mr. Ralph Waller is, or why his endorsement for the write-in candidate for the Board of Supervisors would be meaningful. However, we did notice he said he was a strong conservative, and we consider ourselves to be conservative leaning, and we are supporters of Delores Oates for House of Delegates, so we checked out Ms. Wanzer’s web site. We also saw that she had a video on the Royal Examiner “Meet the Candidates” on September 23, so we watched the interview to see what we could learn about who Mr. Waller was endorsing.
After reading Mr. Wallers endorsement letter, looking at Ms. Wanzer’s campaign website, and watching the Royal Examiner interview, we couldn’t figure out who Mr. Waller was talking about. Ms. Wanzer said, “this is my first crack at dipping my toe into things, seeing if I can help”. Mr. Waller said she had “comprehensive understanding of the inner workings of the Board of Supervisors, paired with her fresh and progressive ideas…”. Besides not seeing any conservative ideas, it seems like maybe the county board of supervisors is a lot to trust to someone who is taking their “first crack” at “dipping their toe” into leadership.
We reached out to Rich Jamieson, and he met with us, and told us about his history and his platform, and he showed us his website. He has a long history of volunteering in the community, and he has an education and professional business experience that can actually help the county. He talked about helping our local companies benefit from the growth in the county, while keeping the rural character of the county by preventing rezoning of rural agricultural tracts for high density developments. He also is endorsed by the Republican party. We realize we aren’t known by many in Warren County, but we still want to endorse Rich Jamieson for the North River Supervisor, and hope everyone else would take the time to research and compare to see for yourself who is actually a conservative, if that’s what you intend to vote for.
Tim and Amber
Warren County
Opinion
Former Warren County Board Member Endorses Kristen Pence for South River School Board Position
As a former Warren County School Board member, I had the opportunity to serve alongside Kristen Pence, and I am pleased to be able to endorse her in the upcoming election for South River School Board member.
Kristen, a lifelong resident of Warren County and a graduate of Warren County Public Schools is currently serving as chairman of the school board.
Kristen attends meetings well-prepared, up-to-date, and ready to tackle the issues needed to ensure all students get a quality education. Serving on the school board is a difficult job, yet Kristen has shown that she is uniquely qualified. She runs smooth meetings, works as a team builder, and interacts effectively with other school board members, administrators, and the community.
Thanks to Kristen, our schools are up-to-date with their long-term facilities plan. I support Kristen’s continued leadership and her vision for excellence in education for all children in Warren County.
Cathy Bower
Front Royal
Opinion
Backing Amber Mabie: Beyond Family Ties to Genuine Commitment
Hello, friends in Warren County. I feel the need to speak up for candidate Amber Mabie in her bid for the Warren County School Board. While I no longer live in Warren County, I did live and work in the County for 26 years. Two of my children completed and graduated from this school system. But I still have grandchildren who go to WCPS.
School systems all over the nation are struggling, post Covid. Our world looks different than it did even 10 years ago. School should be a safe space for all children! This means putting our people in positions of authority, such as school boards that we trust! One candidate who will accomplish this is Amber Mabie.
Yes, she is my daughter in law, but I have known her for over twenty years. I knew her when she volunteered her time at the Middletown Fire and Rescue. Soon after, she served the citizens of Warren County as a Communications Officer for the Fire and Rescue Department and Sheriffs Office. She served as one of the better communications officers to my department. She is a volunteer for the schools, in the classroom, and has worked as a substitute teacher. Amber also home schooled her children for several years, three of which graduated through the county school system. One graduated from Seton Homeschool study.
Please understand that I am not supporting my “daughter in law”-persay, I’m supporting a mother who has been dedicated in public service for many years. She, not only wants what’s best for the teachers and the system, but also for her and your children. And trust me, she’s not afraid to take on these problems/issues that have and are occurring in the school system.
Want change for the better, write in Amber for School Board.
Richard E. Mabie
Opinion
Faith, Truth, and Integrity: An Urgent Plea to Warren County Catholics
In May 1959, I embraced the Catholic faith at the Holy Cathedral of Paul the Apostle during a Mediterranean cruise. After my return, I joined St. John’s Parish when its membership was likely under 200. I’ve always held fond memories of the parish.
However, I’m deeply concerned about a troubling trend within St. John the Baptist Parish. This trend seems to be sowing more division than unity in the Warren County community. There’s a group within the Parish asserting their independence from the official church, yet their covert political activism doesn’t reflect the honor of our faith. Their actions, both spoken and written, seem intended to intimidate locals.
Recently, I came across a flyer from a local resident, which appeared to have been manipulated to fit the political motives of this group. I’ve seen other manipulated documents, but I can’t attribute them directly to this group. My understanding is that the Virginia State Police are currently investigating this matter.
I write this letter because, as Catholics, we should exemplify our faith’s high standards. We should be the “salt and light” in our community. Instead, this group’s actions tarnish our reputation.
While I wholeheartedly support our Church’s Pro-Life values and principles, I also believe in the importance of truth and integrity. I cannot find any clause in our Constitution mandating church and state separation, so my issue isn’t about political inactivity. But any political engagement must be genuine, free from deception.
I urge my fellow Catholics to engage in community matters with transparency, abiding by the principles of our faith and God’s commandments.
Bill Hammack
Front Royal, VA
Saint Petersburg, FL
Opinion
Glenn Wood: The Dedicated Choice for a Thriving Front Royal
Over the years, I have had the opportunity to work alongside Glenn Wood. This man is committed to his community, the town of Front Royal, and its citizens. His dedication and that of his family are to only our town.
I support Glenn’s efforts to serve our community and encourage you to vote for him.
Our lives are affected by the representatives we choose to make wise, thoughtful decisions for us. Our neighbors, children, families, and businesses depend on these elected people to consider all matters as important, meaningful, intelligent planning for today and tomorrow.
Please support Glenn Wood’s mission to serve Front Royal when you vote for Town Council.
George McIntyre
Warren County
