VIEWPOINT: When Compromise is Capitulation

Despite the courage and goodwill of a number of young families in our county to expose a cultural cancer and to have the resolve to pursue its removal for the sake of their children, neighbors, and most of all, their God, our community’s collective response has sorely let them down.

As a result, we have gained little and surrendered much. What have we achieved as a community with the recent capitulation of this county’s “leaders” (Warren County Board of Supervisors at the head of the list) to the “heels dug in” refusal of the Samuels Public Library leadership to acknowledge the pornography and age-inappropriate materials on their shelves?

Have we taken a stand for decency?

Have we asserted our community’s responsibility to provide a public place for our kids to develop into responsible citizens without the overarching moral threat from those who don’t share our values… our values that rightly insist that our children be free of the incessant attempts to sexualize them (at an earlier and earlier age) or free of attempts to groom them toward a deviant lifestyle that always leads to disappointment and disillusionment (a man can have a baby, chemical castration can make a man a girl, disfiguring and unreversible surgery can make a girl a boy), take your pick, etc.

Have we established that the American Library Association – the Samuels Library’s proclaimed authority for establishing the appropriateness of the filth on their shelves – is to remain unchallenged for determining the appropriateness of future submissions of like materials?

Note: A careful examination of the American Library Association (led by Emily Drabinski, a self-proclaimed Marxist Lesbian) would quickly reveal the massive invasion of that association by a cadre of US-hating social Marxists that are totally self-certifying and unabashed in their support and promotion of all things anti-traditional family values… if there is any question about the President of the ALA’s bona fide “wokeness” and her capacity to attack matters of decency, one only has to look at her website “Truth Out” in which she has an international sounding board for her deviance.

Have we established any requirements or standards of decency or appropriateness for future submissions of reading or viewing materials?

No. What our representatives have done is surrender the high ground of decent community values and acquiesce to the clanging bell of perversion and the well-organized effort and voices of those that all too eagerly and with far too much practice and direction attack any effort to uphold traditional community/family values. Instead, we have accepted the legitimacy of an ever-expanding demand that perversion and obscenity be placed on an equal footing with decency and time-proven values that respect the Creator of this universe and Christ’s sacrifice on the Cross that was freely offered to each of us.

Our community leaders are forging ahead with a “deal” that:

It does nothing to remove the objectionable materials from our “public” library (actually a private 501(c)(3) entity)

Does not add the requested (and needed) oversite by county representatives.

Leaves a self-certifying and self-reconstituting “Board of Trustees” to push forward without any “effective” outside community oversight.

Has allowed the library administrators to reclassify the obscene and other objectionable materials as acceptable for older children and move them to a part of the library supposedly inaccessible by younger children… assuming that somehow, in the process, the obscene and sexually explicit materials have become acceptable viewing.

Has not prohibited the library from using the American Library Association as a source or approval for future submissions of pornographic, obscene, and age-inappropriate materials.

Has left the door wide open for the return of questionable materials with no acknowledgment that such filth is actually being presented to the library for inclusion on its shelves (irrespective of which section it is placed in).

The list of capitulations could go on and on, but the sad fact is that our leaders (and the citizens of this region) have missed a grand opportunity to put decency in its proper place as one of the bars by which we measure our progress toward becoming the kind of self-governing community that was envisioned when this country was founded… going forward we should try to do better for our families and especially our kids.

One of the real tragedies of this sordid capitulation is that we have allowed a private non-profit cadre to ignore the pleas for decency from a group of young mothers and fathers and has allowed it (only after being faced with the reality of losing its funding) to provide an alternate location in the library to house the filth… a compromise, really ?

As this process of “compromise” was being permitted to gel, the young families that brought this sordid situation to light were being characterized by many media sources and all of the pro-pornography assemblage as “a small minority of about 90 radical conservatives… maybe even worse, radical Catholic Conservatives (referring to those mothers and fathers that are trying to raise their kids the way God intended).

Apparently, if you make a public case for decency in the face of an onslaught of perversion, you may well be castigated and derided as a fringe part of this community and not worth listening to… you will also earn the characterization as a homophobe (a recently created word by the cultural Marxists), intolerant, divisive, non-inclusive, hateful, and just about any negative term the purveyors of porn can generate.

There has been no noticeable attempt from any public official to correct the mischaracterization of the concerned mothers and fathers as “fringe radicals” despite the fact that “decency” was and clearly is the heart of the issue . Our representatives had/have no stomach for the hard choices that would return this community back to a place where traditional family values are paramount or even important.

During the debate about the fate of pornographic and age-inappropriate materials, it did not help anyone (especially the faith community) that the vast majority of our local church and ministry leaders were not visibly or audibly present to lead (and as minimum support) these young folk’s appeal for decency. In fact, there are several “pastors” (men & women) that stood before the Board of Supervisors and pleaded the cause of retaining the filth in the library and downplayed the damage to our kids that would be caused by its retention.

Note: Everything reported here is available for viewing “in real time” in a series of video recordings at https://warrencountyva.gov/live-video-stream.

Probably the meeting that best lays out the situation with the Samuels Library is the Jun 6 BOS meeting found at https://warrencountyva.new.swagit.com/videos/233312. If you have a weak stomach or a low tolerance for watching young mothers and fathers expose pornography and filth, you may choose not to watch.

The Board of Supervisors may have dodged a bullet for a season, but failing to act appropriately and decisively when the opportunity was presented does not bode well for the future.