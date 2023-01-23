Village at Leesburg Ice Festival on January 28

Village at Leesburg (located on Route 7 just east of Leesburg, Va.,) will host its most popular festival – Ice Festival on Saturday, January 28 from noon to 4 p.m. Ice carvers will begin work on their creations on Saturday morning with official festivities kicking off at noon.

There will be ice skating (skates provided) and great photo opportunities around the center. And, there will be interactive ice games including ice corn hole; and other fun activities including a face painter; balloon artist; caricature artist and strolling entertainers for the delight of kids and adults alike. An on-site DJ will provide crowd pleasing music and student performers from Bach to Rock and the Dance Academy of Loudoun are also participating in Ice Fest. The Conche will provide a s’mores station and Vino Bistro is offering hot cider. Many other Village at Leesburg merchants are also participating in the event this year and will have special offers, promotions and giveaways. Special cocktails will be offered throughout the Village and can be taken to go while strolling and looking at the ice sculptures. Information on “Drink in the Good Life” cocktails is here.

The highlight of the event are the magnificent ice sculptures created by some of the country’s top award-winning ice carvers. Chris Wyer serves as creative director of the event. He is a Certified Ice Carving Educator who has been creating works of ice art for more than 25 years. He started his career in the hospitality industry and now works for Ice Lab, a company in the Washington, D.C. area that provides cocktail ice and sculptures. He designs 3-dimensional ice art ranging from animals and icons to international landmarks. He also practices metalsmithing, jewelry-making and woodworking in his home studio. Chris will be joined by Connor Shaw and Angelito Baban, both ice carvers with numerous awards.

For more information on Village at Leesburg, visit www.villageatleesburg.com.