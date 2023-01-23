Community Events
Village at Leesburg Ice Festival on January 28
Village at Leesburg (located on Route 7 just east of Leesburg, Va.,) will host its most popular festival – Ice Festival on Saturday, January 28 from noon to 4 p.m. Ice carvers will begin work on their creations on Saturday morning with official festivities kicking off at noon.
There will be ice skating (skates provided) and great photo opportunities around the center. And, there will be interactive ice games including ice corn hole; and other fun activities including a face painter; balloon artist; caricature artist and strolling entertainers for the delight of kids and adults alike. An on-site DJ will provide crowd pleasing music and student performers from Bach to Rock and the Dance Academy of Loudoun are also participating in Ice Fest. The Conche will provide a s’mores station and Vino Bistro is offering hot cider. Many other Village at Leesburg merchants are also participating in the event this year and will have special offers, promotions and giveaways. Special cocktails will be offered throughout the Village and can be taken to go while strolling and looking at the ice sculptures. Information on “Drink in the Good Life” cocktails is here.
The highlight of the event are the magnificent ice sculptures created by some of the country’s top award-winning ice carvers. Chris Wyer serves as creative director of the event. He is a Certified Ice Carving Educator who has been creating works of ice art for more than 25 years. He started his career in the hospitality industry and now works for Ice Lab, a company in the Washington, D.C. area that provides cocktail ice and sculptures. He designs 3-dimensional ice art ranging from animals and icons to international landmarks. He also practices metalsmithing, jewelry-making and woodworking in his home studio. Chris will be joined by Connor Shaw and Angelito Baban, both ice carvers with numerous awards.
For more information on Village at Leesburg, visit www.villageatleesburg.com.
Lori Oaks and team extends their congratulations to this year’s Front Royal Light Fight winners
We are so happy to have had a successful second annual Lori Loves Homes Front Royal Light Fight. We’d like to extend a huge congratulations to all of the winners and a huge thank you to all of our wonderful sponsors that made the entire event possible.
We are so excited to grow this event bigger with each year, so don’t forget to share it with your friends and family! Who is ready for next year?
Thank You to our Sponsors
The Front Royal Light Fight is all made possible by our wonderful sponsors; Green to Ground Electrical, LLC, Compass West Realty, LLC, Royal Examiner, National Media Services, Inc., Clatterbuck Home Inspections, LLC, The Apple House, GO Mortgage, Nicholls Construction, Inc. Quality Title, LLC, Greenfield Tax Strategies, and C&C Frozen Treats. All of these businesses are staple parts of this community and bring so much value to our daily lives. Thank you!
Are you interested in getting financial help to educate your children?
Christine Accurso, America’s most successful promoter of “no strings attached” state financial aid directly to students who do not use public schools, will explain how they did it in Arizona. The event will be held at St. John’s Church, Front Royal, on Sunday, January 29th, at 3:00 in Fr. Ruehl Hall. This is a free event, and the public is invited.
Essentially, that portion of the State’s per-student contribution to public schools can be redirected to students who opt out of public schools. In Arizona, it is about $7,000 to students in private, parochial, and home school, and no strings attached. The Governor has appointed Mrs. Accurso to administer the Arizona State’s program.
Virginia’s General Assembly is considering a similar program this legislative session, so Christine’s talk is timely. Her short formal presentation will be followed by plenty of time for Q & A. The Front Royal Catholics Civic Education Group hosts the event.
Even secular conservatives recognize what many Christian parents have known for years, namely, that public schools are not the only or best vehicles for educating the Nation’s children. Parents who make the financial sacrifice to educate their children outside of the public schools endure “double taxation” because they are taxed to pay for public schools at the same rate as parents whose children utilize public schools. “School choice” is the civil rights issue of this century.
Front Royal Mental Health Training Series
The Front Royal Moose Lodge and Northwestern CSB’s Prevention and Wellness Services are partnering to bring a series of trainings to Front Royal, Virginia in an effort to provide the community with information, tools and resources to support those with Mental Health and Substance Misuse challenges. Trainings will take place at the Front Lodge, located at 1340 John Marshall Highway, Front Royal, VA 22630. Each event is free of charge thanks to grant funding that Northwestern CSB receives and the generosity of the Front Royal Moose Lodge.
The first training in the series – scheduled for February 9th from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. is Adult Mental Health First Aid, an 8 hour course designed to give members of the public key skills to help someone who is developing a mental health problem or experiencing a mental health crisis. Lunch and snacks will be provided. Seating is limited to 30 and registration is required.
The second training will held on March 8th at 6:30 pm. REVIVE, a Naloxone training class, goes over the signs and symptoms of Opioid Overdose and how to administer Naloxone. At the end of the class, you will be able to administer Naloxone and will receive a free REVIVE Kit with Naloxone. Registration is requested.
The final training of the series, Understanding Adverse Childhood Experiences, is on April 13th from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00.pm with a free lunch being provided at 12:00 p.m. Find out 1) how early childhood trauma impacts brain development, 2) how adversity early in life can lead to lifelong social, behavioral and physical outcomes and 3) what we can begin doing to build more resilience communities. Registration requested.
About Prevention and Wellness Services at Northwestern Community Services Board
Prevention and wellness services aims to prevent substance misuse, suicide, problem gaming/gambling and promote mental wellness through community collaboration and a trauma-informed lens. Find out more information at www.nwcsbwellness.com.
SAR commemorates Battle of Cowpens at Mt Hebron
On January 14, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a ceremony to commemorate the Battle of Cowpens. The event was held at Mt Hebron Cemetery, near the grave site of Daniel Morgan.
Morgan was the commander of the American forces and won this decisive action against one of the elite units in the British Army. This battle was the turning point in the southern campaign of the War for Independence. It was fought on January 17, 1781, near the town of Cowpens, South Carolina. General Nathanael Green was the commander of the American Army in the south. He split his army, sending Morgan to southwest to cut supply lines and hamper British operations in the back country. General Lord Cornwallis, British commander sent Lieutenant Colonel Banastre Tarleton to find and defeat Morgan. Tarleton was highly regarded by Cornwallis, but feared and hated by the Americans. It was his army at the Battle of Waxhaws where American soldiers attempting to surrender were given no quarter. This became known as Bufords Massacre and infuriated the colonists.
Morgan’s Army was joined by militia units, increasing his force to about 2,000 men. Tarleton led an army of 1,150 men, chasing Morgan through harsh weather conditions and rough terrain. Morgan chose the spot for the battle and deployed his troop in three lines in an open pasture known as Cowpens. The land was between two low hills with the Broad River at his back. Tarleton was an aggressive leader who pushed his men hard on an exhausting march to catch the Americans. Morgan developed a plan of double envelopment which led to a devastating defeat for the British. With superior tactics, he crushed an elite British army which eventually led to the Siege of Yorktown and the American victory in the War of Independence. Morgan’s army had 72 casualties and the British suffered over 300 casualties with over 500 men captured.
The ceremony was attended by five SAR chapters, Colonel James Wood II (CJW), Sgt Maj John Champe (SJC), Fairfax Resolves (FR), Culpeper Minutemen (CMM) and Fort Harrison (FH). The Daughters of the American Revolution were represented by the Lane’s Mill Chapter. A presentation was given by compatriot Michael St Jacques with wreath presentations followed by a musket volley to commemorate the occasion.
Participating from the SAR were Brian Bayliss, Ken Bonner, Bryan Buck, Paul Christensen, Dave Cook, Jim Cordes, Forrest Crain, Dale Corey, Chip Daniel, Doug Hall, Charles Jameson, Brett Osborn, Dennis Parmerter, Eric Robinson, Marc Robinson, Bill Schwetke, Jim Simmons, Mike St. Jacques, Richard Tyler, Mike Weyler.
Community News & Real Estate (January 2023) with Jen Avery, REALTOR
COMMUNITY NEWS
- R-MA 5K Run/Walk:
March 25 – The Parent Association at Randolph-Macon Academy is organizing their 2nd annual 5K Run/Walk for the Upper School and Middle School including families and friends. We are looking to begin more business and community connections! Sponsorship is available on multiple levels. Call me to discuss!
- Ride with Rotary:
April 29 – Staggered starts beginning around 8am.
The Rotary Club of Warren County is hosting the 2nd annual RIDE WITH ROTARY fundraiser event benefiting the local Concern Hotline.
There are multiple routes to choose from, all routing through the beautiful and historic Shenandoah Valley.
10 Mile – Casual Ride
24 Mile – Quarter Century Ride
50 Mile – Half Century Ride
64 Mile – Metric Century Ride
This is a rain or shine event – Riders must be 18 years of age or older.
See routes and more details on our eventbrite site: REGISTER NOW!
All riders must sign the waiver and present it at event registration.
First 75 people to register will receive a free event T-Shirt.
(Food vendors will be on-site to purchase food during and after the event)
REAL ESTATE
Warren County Market Report for December 2022 with Jen Avery, REALTOR
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for December 2022. Over the past 7 days, there have been 11 price reductions. Not long ago we had bidding wars well above asking price. Interesting to take notice how much the market has changed.
In general summary:
- New Listings are DOWN -24.5%%
- New Pending DOWN -50.9%
- Closed sales are DOWN -25.7%
- Average Median Sold $371,000
- Average Days on Market 37
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: December 2022 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated January 2023.
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790 | www.jenaveryrealtor.com
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
Apple Blossom Casino & Cash Party
Mark your calendars and reserve your tickets to the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® Casino & Cash Party on Saturday evening, January 21, 2023, from 5:00-10:00 pm at our new location, Fraternal Order of the Elks Lodge 867. Over $7,000 in cash prizes are up for grabs, including a grand prize of $5,000 to the cash drawing winner! Special thanks to our cash prize sponsor, The Floor Shop for their generous support! Tickets are only $75 each and include an open bar, dinner from Claudio’s Pizzeria, silent auction, raffles, 50/50 drawings, $500 in casino chips for table games, and your ticket for a chance to win the cash party grand prize of $5,000!
Tickets are available at the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® office located at 135 N Cameron Street in Old Town Winchester. Cash or check only.
Beneficiary
Proceeds from the Apple Blossom Casino & Cash Party will support the recruitment, awards and travel stipends for marching bands and special units to our 2023 Firefighters’ and Grand Feature Parades as well as generate funds for our 100th Festival in the spring of 2027.
Casino Table Games
Blackjack, Poker, Roulette, Craps
Roll the dice or wager all of your chips at our Casino where you will enjoy table games including Blackjack, Poker, Roulette, and Craps. The lucky person who accumulates the most casino chips at the end of the evening will win $500 cash. A casino cashier will be available throughout the evening selling additional chips to increase your chances of winning the Casino chip grand prize. Didn’t win the Casino cash prize? Redeem your casino chips for special raffle tickets for a chance to win exclusive prizes.
Other Games, Auctions & Prizes
50/50 Drawings, Raffles and Apple Blossom Experiences
50/50 tickets, card drawings and raffles will be held throughout the evening.
Raffles include a chance to win an Apple Blossom Dance Party Experience for a group of four with 2 VIP parking passes, and items signed by past Festival Grand Marshal and Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame Quarterback Terry Bradshaw.
A live auction will take place for an Apple Blossom Golden Ticket experience for two individuals to attend any and all Festival events in 2023.
Silent Auction
Silent auction items will be on display where participants can bid on a wide selection of items and experiences throughout the evening. If you or your business would like to contribute a silent auction item, please contact the Festival office at (540) 662-3863 or at info@thebloom.com.
Cash only for raffle, 50/50 and additional casino chip purchases. Credit cards accepted for silent auction items.
Tickets are Non-Refundable. ID required for entry. This is a 21 and over event.
Thanks to the generosity of our great sponsors: The Floor Shop (Cash Prize Sponsor); Berry Hill Logistics LLC (Beverage Sponsor); Armor Fence, Deck and Patio and John Massoud (Corporate Table Sponsors); First Bank, Hang 10 Car Wash and CNB Bank (Gaming Table Sponsors.)
For more information, visit www.thebloom.com.
