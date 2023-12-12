Vincent C. Post, Sr. (1945 – 2023)

Vincent C. Post, Sr., 78, of Linden, Virginia, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family and friends on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 20, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The inurnment will be private.

Vincent was born September 29, 1945, in Dutchess County, New York, the son of the late Vince and Daisy Hoag Post.

He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran serving during Vietnam and drove a truck carrying heavy equipment for 50 years.

Vincent loved the outdoors and living in the mountains. He also loved fishing, hunting, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving is his loving and devoted wife of 40 years, Wanda Post; four children, Vincent Jr., Wayne (Leslie), James, and Ashley (Josh); seven grandchildren, Caleb, Joshua, Aralynn, Stephanie, Tyler, Phillip, and Nicholas; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Patricia.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 20 from 1-2 p.m..