Viola Mae Santmyers (1938 – 2023)

Published

6 hours ago

on

Viola Mae Santmyers left this world on Saturday, May 13, 2023, to finally reunite with her beloved husband, Robert. While her family will always wish they had more time with her, we knew they could never stay apart too long. Married for over 65 years, Bob & Vi set a standard for a loving relationship that the rest of us can only aspire to.

Viola Mae Santmyers

Out of that marriage came Carolyn “Tootie” Santmyers Andrews (Rex), a devoted daughter who kept her promise to her father, providing loving care that allowed Vi to live out her final days within the comfort of her home. Mam-Maw also leaves behind her grandchildren Branyon (Beth), Holli (Colby), Daniel (Melissa), and Tiffany (James) and great-grandchildren, Cade, Creed, Brynnen, Ramzie, Rylan, Ayla, Dani, Sadie, Duke, Logan, Braden, Kelsi and Jesse (who Mam-Maw referred to as “Tater”) and her sister-in-law Betty. In addition to her husband, Vi was preceded in death by her parents, Roy & Lucy, and her “favorite” granddaughter, Jodi.

Vi worked hard all her life, starting with peeling oranges in the school cafeteria to pay for her lunch. She perfected her sewing skills while working at the sewing factory in Front Royal, putting them to use throughout the years when she made various Halloween costumes for her grandchildren. She worked for nineteen years as a USPS rural mail carrier, getting to know her customers and celebrating their milestones as cherished friends.

Following retirement, one of Vi’s favorite activities was a monthly get-together with her younger sisters, Odessa “Dessie” Crowder and Patricia “Pitter” Orndorff. Whether they were going fishing, shopping, or simply hanging out, they had fun…probably a little too much at times. The rest of us are still shocked that we never had to come up with bail money. Vi’s passing marks the end of the “Three Amigos,” these three best friends who were blessed to be born as sisters.

Vi was known as a woman who spoke her mind, whether you wanted to hear it or not. She always had a witty comeback or a funny turn of phrase – you learned never to ask a question unless you were prepared to hear the answer. As a grandmother, she delighted in the accomplishments of her grandchildren while regularly encouraging the rascal in all of us. Her influence on the younger generations can be heard in the clever banter that often erupts into boisterous laughter.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 11:00 am at Panorama Memorial Gardens, followed by a reception at the family home.

Pallbearers will be great-grandsons Logan Burner, Cade Spittler, Braden Burner, Ramzie Phillips, Rylan Phillips, Creed Spittler, and Jesse Caputo. Honorary pallbearers are Kelsi Caputo, Ayla Phillips, Brynnen Williams, Dani Jennings, Sadie Jennings, and Duke Jennings.

Jerry Martin Williams (1945 – 2023)

Published

21 hours ago

on

May 15, 2023

By

Jerry Martin Williams, 78, of Chester Gap, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Consulate Health Care of Woodstock.

Services will be held at a later date.

Jerry was born March 11, 1945, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of the late William Bradley and LaMerle Bolt Williams.

Surviving is a daughter, Donna Leigh Williams Burke, and husband, Joseph David Burke of Front Royal; one sister, Carolyn Williams of Chester Gap; two brothers, Sonny Williams, and Bobby Williams, both of Chester Gap; and one grandson, Damion Martin Burke, and one granddaughter, Khloe Janelle Burke, both at home.

Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy L. Wines Williams.

Edward Junior “Ed” Daniels (1942 – 2023)

Published

2 days ago

on

May 14, 2023

By

Edward Junior “Ed” Daniels, 81, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 12, 2023.

Edward Junior “Ed” Daniels

Born January 8, 1942, in Jennerstown, Pennsylvania, to Edward and Lillian Shaulis Daniels, Ed led a life of great love and dedication to his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved granddaughter Chrissy Marie Peña, and his dear sisters Gladys and Ruth.

Ed is survived by his four devoted daughters, Heather Louise Deras, Veronica Lynn Daniels Martinez, Mary Ann Peña, Kimberly Elizabeth Cook; and his loving son, Matthew Edward Daniels. He also leaves behind his sister, JoAnn Sajko; twelve cherished grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews who will dearly miss him.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. The service will be officiated by Rev. Alvin Walker. In respect of Ed’s roots, the burial will take place on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Beam Cemetery in Boswell, Pennsylvania.

Proud to honor their grandfather, Ed’s grandsons and sons-in-law will serve as pallbearers. The family will welcome friends for visitation one hour before the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks for memorial donations to be made to a charity of one’s choice. This gesture reflects Ed’s generous spirit and his belief in giving back to the community.

Ed’s life was filled with enduring love for his family and friends. His memory will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

Roger Wayne “Goofus” “Ra Ra” Cameron (1956 – 2023)

Published

4 days ago

on

May 12, 2023

By

Roger Wayne “Goofus” “Ra Ra” Cameron, 67, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in the comfort of his home.

Roger Wayne “Goofus” “Ra Ra” Cameron

A funeral service will be held for Roger at 10:00 am on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630, with Sammy Campbell officiating. A visitation will occur at Maddox on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.

Roger was born on January 22, 1956, in Warren County, Virginia, to the late Melvin and Ida Cameron.

Surviving Roger are his loving siblings, Shelbert Jenkins of Front Royal, Melvin “Sonny” Guy Cameron Jr. of Culpeper, Virginia, Judy Ann Bartlett of Martinsburg, West Virginia, Patricia Marie Aliff Cameron (Wayne) of Galivants Ferry, South Carolina, Michael Landon Cameron (Brenda) of Front Royal, and Lisa Michelle Welsh Cameron (Gary) of Front Royal; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Roger loved his dogs, Bernie and Tequila, and his family. He worked for 30 years at Gilliam Lumber Yard until they closed down. He also enjoyed helping his family out with mowing, scraping, and landscaping. In his downtime, he enjoyed watching NASCAR, Football, Wrestling, and of course, his western movies.

Honorary pallbearers are Eric Cameron, Dwayne Cameron, and Aaron Cameron.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local ASPCA.

Sally Smith Lupton (1951 – 2023)

Published

5 days ago

on

May 11, 2023

By

Sally Smith Lupton, 72, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 17, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The inurnment will be private.

Sally was born May 7, 1951, in Winchester, Virginia, the daughter of the late Aubrey Marion and Mildred Sirbaugh Smith.

She retired after many dedicated years from the Warren County School System.

Surviving is her devoted husband of 46 years, George E. Lupton, Jr.; one son, Todd E. Lupton and wife Heather of Front Royal; one daughter, Becky Spiker and husband Bob of Front Royal; and four grandchildren, Scott, Adam, Abby, and Brady.

She will be long remembered for her wonderful smile and laughter. Sally will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 16, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home.

Roberta Ann “Bobbie” McDonald (1935 – 2023)

Published

6 days ago

on

May 10, 2023

By

Roberta Ann “Bobbie” McDonald, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.

Roberta Ann “Bobbie” McDonald

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Panorama Memorial Gardens, Waterlick, Virginia, with Sammy Campbell officiating.

Mrs. McDonald was born on September 30, 1935, in Richwood, West Virginia, to the late Homer and Nellie Keen Hiserman. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph McDonald, and brother, Arthur Alvin Hiserman.

Survivors include her daughter, Kathleen Gilliam (Carlton Clay Gilliam); companion, Ernest Fogle; two grandchildren, Samantha Gilliam and Jason Poe and four great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 18, 2023, from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.

Vickie “Kay” Campbell Winnings (1953 – 2023)

Published

7 days ago

on

May 9, 2023

By

Vickie “Kay” Campbell Winnings, of Inwood, West Virginia, went to be with our Lord in her home surrounded by her family on May 4, 2023.

A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 4-6 pm at the Millwood Fire Station at 250 Costello Drive in Winchester. Kay requested that those attending dress casually and colorfully to celebrate her life.

Kay was born in Front Royal, Virginia, on March 25, 1953, to the late Marvin Campbell and Bernice Jett. After graduating from Clarke County High School, she attended Lord Fairfax Community College, retiring from the Warren County Commissioner of the Revenue office as the Deputy Commissioner of the Revenue in 2003.

She is survived by her loving husband, Len Winnings; her son Del-Ray Meredith, and wife, Sally; stepchildren: Angela Terrant and significant other Andrew Drummond, Eric Winnings and wife Casey, Jeremy Winnings and significant other Kourtni Welzel, Jenica Limani and husband, Lirim, Jabe Winnings, Josianna Anderson and husband, Tim; her sisters: Donette Porter and husband, Randall and Becky Cather and husband Tommy; her granddaughters: Katie Mosher and fiancé Steve Brill, Morgan Meredith and significant other Francisco Meza, and Schae Meredith; and step-grandchildren, Gabrielle, Georgia, Joseph, Denver, Dayne, Haydn, Kyren, Zamir, and Zaida; and her traveling companion and best friend, Wendy Beasley.

While there are truly no words to express who Kay was, those who know her would say that Kay will be best remembered for her larger-than-life personality. She was someone who truly lived life with conviction; if she loved you, she loved you fully, and you knew it. She loved spending time with her family and friends and was a gifted hostess who worked hard to make others feel welcome. She loved the beach, a good sunset, her pets, domestic and international travel, cooking, and a good laugh. Kay was a breath of fresh air-nourishing to the souls of everyone who knew her. The world is truly a smaller place without her in it.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to a humane society or animal rescue of your choice.

