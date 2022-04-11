Obituaries
Violet Berdene Hardman Clatterbuck Raines (1940 – 2022)
Violet Berdene Hardman Clatterbuck Raines was born on Jan 8, 1940, in Spencer, WV. Violet passed away peacefully at Lynn Care Center on April 8, where she had been a resident for close to five years.
Violet was preceded in death by her parents, Leo J Hardman and Violet Berniece Hersman Hardman; Betty Louise and Phyllis Ann Hardman, her older and younger sisters respectively.. Also preceding her in death is her beloved husband, Gary R Raines. Gary and Violet were married for almost 42 years, residing on 14th St in Front Royal.
All family above had been long-time residents of Front Royal at the time of their passing. Violet is survived by her son, Bruce W Clatterbuck who resides in Reno, NV.
Thomas Elwood “Tommy” Runion (1951 – 2022)
Thomas Elwood “Tommy” Runion, 71, of Middletown, Virginia passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at his home.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 2 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mr. Runion was born on January 4, 1951, in Tunnelton, West Virginia to the late William and Gladys Carver Runion. He was also preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters. He retired from AP Woodson and was a member of Front Royal Moose Lodge #829.
Survivors include his two daughters, Tammy Bolt (Dannel) and Jennifer Berry Brown (Brian); two sisters, Rosalie Marsengill (Mike) and Barbie Tate; six grandchildren, Mathew Bolt, Katelyn Bolt, Taylor Bolt, Morgan Berry, Emma Berry, and Grace Berry and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
John Franklin Shirley Sr. (1959 – 2022)
John Franklin Shirley Sr. 63, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held at 2 P.M. on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. in Front Royal with Pastor Tim Dyke officiating. A visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Following the service, the burial will take place at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
John was born on January 19, 1959, in Fairfax, Virginia to the late Charles Shirley and Gloria Livingston. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Chuck Shirley and Sue Britten.
Surviving John is his loving wife of 40 years, Diane Shirley; his son, Johnny Shirley Jr.; his sister, Sherry Dawn Thorpe; and numerous extended family members.
Pallbearers will be Stevie Dodson, Jorge Guerrero, Dayne Craig, Bob Didawick, Tommy Thorpe, and Mitchell Sine.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to help with the cost of funeral services contact Maddox Funeral Home.
Timothy “Tim” James Selfridge (1958 – 2022)
Timothy “Tim” James Selfridge, 63, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Mr. Selfridge was born on July 25, 1958, in Pine Grove, Pennsylvania to the late Raymond and Ramona Slaughter Selfridge. He was the Vice President of a large government contractor and a veteran of the United States Army.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Lynn Selfridge; son, Jeremey Selfridge (Jennifer); five grandchildren, Layla, Harper, Jack, Avery, and Emersen and two Shih Tzus, Thor and Apollo.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Tiffany Dawn Houghton (1983 – 2022)
Tiffany Dawn Houghton, 38, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Tiffany was born December 3, 1983, in Winchester, Virginia, the daughter of Ruth Ann Houghton Mann of Winchester, Virginia. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends.
Surviving, with her mother, are her father, Chester “Scotty” Dunlap; maternal grandmother, Ruth Virginia Miller of Winchester; one son, Trenton Devon Houghton of Winchester; two daughters, Nyera Leigh Houghton and Janiah Lynn Richardson, both of Winchester; two sisters, Brandy Lee Dunlap of Martinsburg and Susie Lynn Houghton of Winchester; and one brother, Logan Wade Comer of Winchester.
Memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Kathy S. Conkey (1950 – 2022)
Kathy S. Conkey, 71 of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Winchester Medical Center.
Services will be private.
Kathy was born April 10, 1950, in Washington D.C., the daughter of the late William Clyde and Marie Louise Hurst Mobley.
Kathy and her husband owned and operated Killahevlin in Front Royal for many years. She worked for the Front Royal Visitors Center and was a well-known local artist. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends.
Surviving is her high school sweetheart and husband of over 50 years, Tom Conkey; two sons, Bill Conkey and wife Karen of Alexandria and Dave Conkey and wife Shelly of Gambrills, Maryland; and two grandchildren, Alex Conkey and Zach Conkey.
Memorial contributions may be made to www.healthwellfoundation.org
Kirkland Allen-Reece Vest (1996 – 2022)
Kirkland Allen-Reece Vest, 25, of Huntly, Virginia passed away on April 1, 2022, in Mount Jackson, Virginia.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 P.M. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Front Royal Moose Lodge, 1340 John Marshall Hwy, Front Royal, VA 22630 with Pastor Dan Rogers officiating. All are welcome to join the family for a time of food and fellowship following the service.
Kirkland was born on November 10, 1996, in Warrenton, Virginia. He is preceded in death by his father, Grady Allen Vest; his paternal grandfather, Norman Grady Vest; and his maternal grandparents, Dale Reece and Phyllis Reece.
Surviving Kirkland is his loving mother, Kimberly Reece Vest; his Paternal grandmother, Doris Vest; his sister, Victoria Cooper; his brother-in-law, Richard Cooper; his significant other, Macey Henry; his nieces, Aleeya Cooper and Adallen Cooper; and many close friends.
Kirkland was employed with Richardson-Wayland Electrical with his dear friend, Shane Smith Jr, Kirkland and his father spent several years of his younger life making close friends and family, all across the country, while racing ATVs on the GNCC circuit. The highlight of his racing career was 2013 when he won the national championship for his class. Kirkland could often be found riding the roads or hunting and fishing in Rappahannock County where he grew up and loved.