Violet Berdene Hardman Clatterbuck Raines (1940 – 2022)

Violet Berdene Hardman Clatterbuck Raines was born on Jan 8, 1940, in Spencer, WV. Violet passed away peacefully at Lynn Care Center on April 8, where she had been a resident for close to five years.

Violet was preceded in death by her parents, Leo J Hardman and Violet Berniece Hersman Hardman; Betty Louise and Phyllis Ann Hardman, her older and younger sisters respectively.. Also preceding her in death is her beloved husband, Gary R Raines. Gary and Violet were married for almost 42 years, residing on 14th St in Front Royal.

All family above had been long-time residents of Front Royal at the time of their passing. Violet is survived by her son, Bruce W Clatterbuck who resides in Reno, NV.