Virginia AG announces 20-person ‘election integrity unit’
Attorney General Jason Miyares is creating a new unit dedicated to ensuring “legality and purity in elections,” his office announced Friday.
The 20-person team, the attorney general’s office said, will investigate and prosecute potential violations of election law and be a legal resource for state and local election officials.
“I pledged during the 2021 campaign to work to increase transparency and strengthen confidence in our state elections,” Miyares, a Republican who defeated former Democratic attorney general Mark Herring last year, said in a news release. “It should be easy to vote, and hard to cheat. The Election Integrity Unit will work to help to restore confidence in our democratic process in the Commonwealth.”
The unit will not have its own budget, according to the attorney general’s office, and most of the staffers will continue working on other topics in addition to election issues.
The announcement comes as many Republicans in Virginia and elsewhere continue to echo baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 election being stolen from former President Donald Trump. Earlier this year, Miyares parted ways with a top deputy he hired to oversee election issues, Monique Miles, after the Washington Post revealed Miles made social media posts that falsely claimed Trump won and praised the Jan. 6 rioters. At the time, Miyares’ office said it was unaware of the posts before the hire.
“The Attorney General has said countless times that Joe Biden won the 2020 election,” Miyares spokeswoman Victoria LaCivita said Friday in response to emailed questions from the Mercury.
In Virginia, Trump lost to President Joe Biden by about 10 percentage points, or more than 450,000 votes. A post-election audit of a small sample of ballots overwhelmingly confirmed the validity of that result.
Miyares’ move drew swift condemnation from Democrats, who suggested the new election unit will be chasing flimsy voter fraud claims to appease the conservative base.
“With the creation of this unit, Attorney General Miyares has fully embraced Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ and the far-right fringes of the Republican party,” said Democratic Party of Virginia spokesman Gianni Snidle.
Some Democratic lawmakers reacted with mockery. On Twitter, Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, joked Miyares would next create a “Ghost Busting Unit that will hunt for ghosts and ghouls across the Commonwealth.”
Just prior to 2020, Democrats made major changes to state election procedures designed to make voting easier, like allowing 45 days of excuse-free early voting and eliminating a mandatory photo ID rule.
Virginia Republicans vigorously opposed those changes, claiming they would open the door to fraud and other voting shenanigans. But Miyares and other Republicans went on to surprising wins in a high-turnout 2021 election under those same laws, an outcome some saw as proof the state’s election system works and isn’t susceptible to fraud. Republicans still tried to overturn many of those laws during this year’s General Assembly session, but the repeal efforts were blocked by the Democratic state Senate.
Before losing power, Democrats also passed a state-level voting rights law meant to create new protections for minority voters and prevent race-based vote suppression.
State law already gives the attorney general’s office “full authority to do whatever is necessary or appropriate to enforce the election laws or prosecute violations thereof,” and it’s not uncommon for the office to investigate misconduct claims the state’s election bureaucracy is unequipped to handle.
While praising the Miyares announcement, the Republican Party of Virginia pointed to the recent indictment of Michele White, a former top election official in Prince William County, on corruption charges. Details have been scarce in that case, which the attorney general’s office announced Wednesday. Current Prince William County Registrar Eric Olsen told media outlets a small number of votes in the 2020 election may have been affected, but not enough to change any election outcomes.
“By prosecuting this individual, Attorney General Miyares is sending a strong message to election officials throughout the state to follow the law, because our election process must be held to a high standard,” the Virginia GOP said in its statement. “Today’s announcement is a continuation of Virginia Republicans’ commitment to secure elections.”
Asked if Miyares believes there was fraud in the 2020 election, LaCivita pointed to the recent indictment in Prince William and said the office “cannot comment on pending investigations.”
Though there have been no high-profile cases of fraudulent votes being cast in Virginia recently, there have been occasional complaints that some election-related laws, from campaign-finance rules to transparency requirements for political advertising, are too loosely enforced. The Virginia Department of Elections is often asked to adjudicate complaints, but it has little to no investigative powers.
Under Virginia’s election oversight system, Republicans automatically gain majority control of the state elections board and all 133 local election boards due to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s victory last year. The state board is already under Republican control due to the resignation of a Democratic member who became a judge. All local boards will flip to GOP majorities next year, which could mean more boards asking the attorney general’s office to look into alleged election discrepancies.
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Nottoway elections board censures Republican member over argument with registrar
Ongoing tensions on the Nottoway County Electoral Board reached a new level this week as the board’s two Democrats voted to censure their Republican colleague over an altercation he had with the county registrar last month at an election training event.
Board member Tom Reynolds, who has lodged numerous complaints with the state about how the Nottoway election office is being run, was censured at a heated board meeting Wednesday, according to a video of the meeting obtained by The Virginia Mercury.
“This behavior is unacceptable,” Board Chairwoman Sarah Allen said before the censure vote. “And all staff have the right to work in an environment free of hostility.”
Late last month, Nottoway County Administrator Ted Costin also sent Reynolds a letter informing him he’s now banned from going to the registrar’s office except to carry out his official duties as a board member and to vote.
“Please be further advised that the county administration will seek enforcement of this access restriction by appropriate action under criminal and civil trespass laws,” Costin wrote in the Aug. 29 letter, which he said was written with the consent of the Nottoway Board of Supervisors. “Accordingly, this letter shows that a copy is being provided to the county sheriff.”
The censure vote doesn’t impact Reynolds’ ability to continue serving on the board and is simply a formal expression of disapproval over his conduct. By law, local judges have the power to appoint and remove electoral board members.
Reynolds said Allen hadn’t talked to him to hear his perspective on the incident that occurred on Aug. 11. He also accused the board’s Democratic majority of failing to follow the proper protocols for a censure.
“If you choose to go ahead and do this and do it incorrectly, that’s fine,” Reynolds said. “That’s your choice. You are making a decision that could have huge impacts.”
Allen shot back: “If I get sued, I get sued.”
The fighting in Nottoway, a rural county in Southside Virginia, is the latest example of what critics say is the type of dysfunction that can arise under the state’s election oversight system, which lets local political parties nominate partisan activists to oversee the work of election offices that are supposed to be nonpartisan. Officials already launched an investigation into the feud in Nottoway earlier this year after it became a recurring topic at State Board of Elections meetings.
The dispute has led to numerous warnings from local residents that the county may not be able to effectively carry out an election later this year.
The latest twist began when Tom Reynolds, who joined the board at the beginning of the year, tried to let a local Republican sit in on an election training event to “audit” the course to see if she wanted to become an election officer, according to Reynolds. The county registrar, Rodney Reynolds, objected to the presence of a visitor who was not an approved officer of election. Tom Reynolds felt the woman had the right to be there, and he announced to the group that Rodney Reynolds was trying to kick her out. That led to a confrontation between the two men, who are not related, that became so hostile the Nottoway sheriff’s office was called to the scene.
Conflicting stories have been offered on which man was the primary aggressor.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Nottoway Electoral Board Member Mae Tucker, a Democrat, said Tom Reynolds was trying to “incite the group” and Rodney Reynolds responded in kind.
“Any man is not going to let another man get in his face in public,” Tucker said.
In an interview, Tom Reynolds said it was Rodney Reynolds who became aggressive with the Republicans in the room.
“Honestly, the whole thing I believed was nothing more than an awkward situation,” Tom Reynolds said. “And I believe that I did the right thing in backing away. I never got physical. I never got up in his face.”
Rodney Reynolds declined to comment Thursday, saying he felt it wouldn’t be appropriate because there are “ongoing investigations” into the matter. The county administrator’s letter to Tom Reynolds said the incident was “the subject of a criminal complaint and investigation,” as well as an administrative review by the county.
Under Virginia’s system, partisan control of all 133 local electoral boards is determined by which party won the most recent gubernatorial election. Because of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s victory last year, the Nottoway board and all other boards will switch to Republican majorities in 2023.
Tom Reynolds said he’s not angling to get rid of the current registrar, but he just wants him to “do his job.”
“The whole environment is toxic,” Tom Reynolds said.
In an interview, Allen, the board’s Democratic chairwoman, said she hopes things can calm down.
“With these behaviors escalating … I feel that it actually puts our elections in jeopardy,” Allen said.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Governor Glenn Youngkin cremonially signs Veterans Tax Cut legislation
RICHMOND, VA – On September 9, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin ceremonially signed two Day One Game Plan Bills reducing state income taxes for Virginia’s Military and Veteran Community. SB 528, patroned by Senator Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, and HB 1128, patroned by Delegate John McGuire, R-Goochland, creates a state income tax deduction for military retirement income for veterans age 55 and older at a phased-in rate of $10,000 in the taxable year 2022, $20,000 in the taxable year 2023, $30,000 in the taxable year 2024, and up to $40,000 in the taxable year 2025.
“As part of my Day One Game Plan, I’ve pledged to fight for a reduction in military veteran retirement pay taxation, and today, we are delivering on that promise. This is a great step toward making Virginia the most veteran-friendly state in the country. As we near the anniversary of 9/11, I feel honored to support our service members in this way. I want to thank the legislators for their incredible work as we continue to advocate for our military-connected communities, veterans, and their families,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
“I am grateful for this significant achievement to support our Veterans and incentivize them to stay in Virginia. Veterans and their families are tremendous assets to the Commonwealth, and we must do everything to keep those families here after their service is complete. Virginia will continue to be the best state for our military Veterans and their families,” said Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Craig Crenshaw.
“During my time as a Senator, I have consistently worked to make Virginia the most veteran-friendly state in the country. Today marks a big step toward achieving that goal to attract and retain the best of the best talent that our country produces. When it comes to those who wear the cloth of our country and risk their lives for our freedom, you will find the Virginia legislature standing shoulder to shoulder with all of us, stepping up to do our very best. I’d like to thank the 27 plus veteran service organizations and the Joint Leadership Council (JLC) who helped to get this bill passed,” said Senator Bryce Reeves.
“Many veterans have been leaving Virginia and spending their retirement in more veteran-friendly states. Last year, Governor Youngkin and I discussed the importance of cutting taxes on military veteran retirement, and this year we promised to work together to do just that. With today’s ceremonial bill signing, we celebrate the promise made to our veterans as a promise kept. This is a huge win for our veterans, and I’m thankful for the many parties that came together to make this small token of thanks to our veterans a reality. God bless our veterans. Virginia loves and appreciates you,” said Senator Amanda Chase.
“Today, we witnessed another Governor Youngkin Campaign promise kept – his efforts to make Virginia the most Veteran Friendly state. Thank you, Governor Youngkin, for trusting me to fight hard to get HB 1128, one of your campaign promises, passed in the General Assembly. Governor Youngkin’s message to Virginia veterans is clear, we appreciate your service and want you to stay. As a father, husband, Navy SEAL veteran, business owner, and legislator, I want to thank Governor Youngkin and fellow legislators for caring about Virginia veterans. Together we have achieved a great milestone – the largest veteran tax decrease in Virginia history,” said Delegate John McGuire” said Delegate John McGuire.
Labor Day weekend traffic crashes claim 6 lives – juveniles account for 4 lives lost
Labor Day weekend traffic crashes claim 6 lives – Juveniles account for four lives lost even with a reduction in fatal traffic crashes compared to the 2021 Labor Day holiday weekend, there was still an alarming number of deaths among young people and pedestrians. Of the six traffic deaths reported for the holiday weekend, four involved juveniles; two were pedestrians, and three were not wearing a seatbelt. During the 2021 Labor Day weekend, there were a total of 10 traffic fatalities on Virginia’s highways.
“While the reduction in traffic deaths is encouraging, six families still lost loved ones this past weekend,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “Four of those tragically lost were young people with a full life ahead of them, and two of those children were not wearing a seatbelt or safely secured in a child safety restraint. I implore all Virginians to wear their seatbelts and require all those riding with you to do the same.”
During the 2022 four-day holiday statistical counting period, the six fatal traffic crashes occurred in the counties of Hanover, Henry, Pittsylvania, Shenandoah, and Sussex, along with the city of Norfolk. The two pedestrians killed were a 7-year-old female and an 85-year-old male. The two juveniles not wearing seatbelts were a 17-year-old female and a 6-year-old male. The fourth juvenile traffic death was an 11-year-old female passenger. State police investigated a total of 772 traffic crashes during the holiday weekend.
The Virginia State Police participated in two annual traffic-safety enforcement programs over the 2022 Labor Day weekend: Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (CARE) and Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, the anti-DUI enforcement and education program sponsored by the Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP). Operation CARE is a nationwide, state-sponsored traffic safety program that aims to reduce traffic crashes, fatalities, and injuries caused by impaired driving, speeding, and failing to use occupant restraints. Virginia State Police’s participation in the program began Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at 12:01 am and concluded at midnight Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.
As a result of state police traffic safety enforcement efforts during the 2022 statistical counting period, Virginia troopers:
• Stopped 4,094 speeders
• Stopped 1,807 reckless drivers
• Arrested 87 drivers for DUI/DUID
• Cited 435 seat belt violations
• Assisted 818 disabled/stranded motorists
Funds generated from summonses issued by Virginia State Police go directly to court fees and the state’s Literary Fund, which benefits public school construction, technology funding, and teacher retirement.
Statewide Buckle Up/Slow Down Initiative kicks off this week aiming to curb startling increase in teen driver fatalities
Students, schools, and youth groups across Virginia are kicking off a statewide campaign to increase seat belt usage rates among teens and youth this week.
Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO)’s peer-to-peer campaign, Drive for Change: Buckle Up and Slow Down, is designed to encourage youth and teens to develop a lifelong buckle-up habit by reminding them that seat belts are their best defense against injury and death in a crash.
The campaign also addresses speed prevention after Virginia saw an alarming 56% increase in teen driver fatalities in 2021. According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), from 2020 to 2021, 60% of fatal crashes involving teen drivers (ages 15-19) were speed-related in Virginia, and 62% of teens killed in crashes were unrestrained.
YOVASO is working hard to bring change to those numbers by offering the Drive for Change: Buckle Up and Slow Down campaign over a three-month period starting today (Sept. 6) and concluding on December 16, 2022. High schools, middle schools, and youth groups will participate by completing a monthly activity checklist that educates and reminds teens to buckle up and drive safely. There are two options for participating: non-competing and competing. Schools and youth groups that elect to compete will also be required to complete pre and post-seat belt checks and a creative project that reaches most students at their school or in their youth group. Non-competing schools may register to receive materials and complete any activities of their choice.
“Given the significant increase in teen driver fatalities in 2021, it’s now more important than ever for teens to work together in their schools and communities to lead the change for driver and passenger safety,” said Mary King, YOVASO Program Manager. “The Drive for Change campaign provides schools and students with the tools to educate teens about risky behaviors and influence them to develop safe driving habits, such as buckling up, obeying speed limits, and avoiding distractions. With everyone’s participation, we can save lives by helping our teens make it a priority when driving to protect themselves, their friends, families, and other motorists.”
In addition to addressing speed prevention at the high school level, the campaign will also focus on seat belt use and passenger rights at the middle school level.
The campaign also includes a Halloween component to remind all youth and teens to make good choices and celebrate safely during the celebratory weekend. Students will also be encouraged to connect with their local elementary schools to lead presentations provided by YOVASO on trick-or-treating safety and seat belt safety.
After the campaign, each competing school and youth group will be judged on the completion of required checklist activities each month, the effectiveness and creativity of its seat belt and/or speed educational programs, the percentage of students reached, and the percentage increase in the school’s seat belt usage rate by the end of the campaign.
Prizes funded by State Farm will be awarded to the top three high schools and middle schools as follows: first place, $500; second place, $250; and third place, $100. The winners will be announced on January 11, 2022.
“At State Farm, we want to keep drivers and passengers safe on the roadways,” said State Farm spokesperson Dwayne Redd. “This campaign is a creative reminder to young drivers always to wear seat belts and obey the speed limit. With these actions, the number of accidents, serious injuries, and deaths will be reduced.”
For more information or to register your school for this campaign and free materials, contact Casey Taylor, the Program Development Coordinator, at 540-739-4392 or email casey.taylor@vsp.virginia.gov. Registration can also be completed at www.yovaso.org/driveforchange.
YOVASO is Virginia’s Peer-to-Peer Young Driver and Passenger Safety Program and is a program of the Virginia State Police with grant funding by the Virginia DMV. YOVASO is free and open to all Virginia high schools, middle schools, and youth groups. YOVASO currently has 87 schools and youth groups that actively participate in the program.
Virginia lawmakers fail to reach deal on SCC pick
After taking no action Wednesday on the main piece of business that brought lawmakers back to Richmond, the Virginia General Assembly got into a new fight over how to leave town.
The session ended — partially — without the legislature filling the third, final vacancy on the State Corporation Commission while limiting the powers of the governor and leaving the status of legislative action in limbo.
The Republican-led House of Delegates adjourned sine die, an action that would end the special session the legislature has been in for much of the year after taking extra time to finish the state budget. But the Democratic-controlled Senate didn’t adjourn sine die, putting the two chambers at odds over whether the special session is over or not.
That difference is significant because when the legislature isn’t in session, Gov. Glenn Youngkin gains additional powers to make appointments and set the dates of special elections to fill vacant General Assembly seats.
The Virginia Constitution says neither legislative chamber can adjourn for more than three days without the other’s agreement. But the ramifications of the standoff weren’t fully clear as lawmakers left the Capitol.
Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter declined to comment on if the governor intends to make an appointment to fill the SCC vacancy.
Filling the vacancy on the SCC, one of the state’s most powerful authorities regulating energy, business, insurance and more, was thought to be the primary reason for Wednesday’s session after the appointment was left undone earlier this year.
The vacancy was created when the House let former Commissioner Angela Navarro’s appointment expire.
Two judges currently sit on the State Corporation Commission, which has oversight of massive utility projects being carried out under the 2020 Virginia Clean Economy Act, such as the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project, and utility rates.
Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, said the state Senate’s failure to adjourn sine die leaves the option of reconvening the special session, even during the 2023 regular session, to fill the remaining SCC seat. However, he said Senate Democrats hadn’t discussed the ramifications of not adjourning.
“Today’s session date was agreed upon in June with the express purpose of filling the SCC vacancy,” Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, said in a news release after the session ended. “It is unfortunate that today’s session resulted in no action despite taxpayers’ dollars being wasted.”
House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said Youngkin did not ask the Republican-controlled House to keep the SCC seat open in order to make his own appointment.
“I would ask him not to,” the speaker said when asked if he expects Youngkin to try to make such an appointment.
Gilbert said he hopes the legislature can come to an agreement on the commission seat when the regular session starts in January. The House adjourned sine die, he said, because “we are done with our business.”
The chambers’ split decisions on adjournment could cause other problems. Over two dozen bills passed during the special session are linked to the end of that session and will not go into effect without adjournment. That legislation deals with issues ranging from school construction to medical records privacy. Several bills, however, are tied to budget measures allowing them to still go into effect, Surovell said.
Despite the lack of action on the SCC vacancy, the legislature managed to make several other judicial appointments to local courts around the state.
Abortion speeches, but no bill
As abortion-rights advocates rallied at the Capitol in opposition to potential anti-abortion legislation that didn’t materialize Wednesday, several Democratic lawmakers seized an opportunity to critique the GOP’s plan to eventually pursue a 15-week abortion ban and ding Gov. Glenn Youngkin for his out-of-state political travels.
“They know that if they try to pass a ban in Virginia, today or any other day, it’d be a big mistake” Del. Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, said in a floor speech. “And that’s why they didn’t try today.”
Scott also took issue with Youngkin’s decision to travel to Maine this week to campaign for the state’s former Republican Gov. Paul LePage, who has a history of racially inflammatory remarks. Scott called LePage an “unabashed racist and MAGA Republican.”
“To be going to Maine to stand with a person like that, today, while we’re here working is shameful,” Scott said.
Asked for a response to those criticisms, Porter called it a “baseless partisan attack against a governor rising in popularity for following through on his promises.”
“Partisan Democrats in Virginia have spent the better part of the last decade overtaxing Virginians, telling them what cars to drive and shoving parents out of their kids’ classrooms,” Porter said. “The governor donates his salary and pays for his political travel.”
In an abortion speech of her own, Del. Emily Brewer, R-Suffolk, held up a chart showing the 40 weeks of pregnancy and said Democrats should explain where they think the cutoff should be. Brewer, who noted she is 31 weeks pregnant herself, accused Democrats of trying to “stir the pot” on the issue.
“Are you OK with 40 weeks?” Brewer said. “Are you OK with the moment of birth? Is that acceptable to you?”
Several delegates stood up to praise former Democratic Del. Mark Keam of Fairfax County, who announced his resignation this week and didn’t attend Wednesday’s session. As the day began, Gilbert announced he had set a special election for Jan. 10 to fill the empty seat, ending any uncertainty over whether Republicans would try to keep the seat open for the 2023 session to deprive Democrats of a vote in the House.
“Every Virginian has a right to have their voice heard in Richmond,” Gilbert said in a statement.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin announces September 2022 Spirit of Virginia award recipient
On September 7, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin presented the Spirit of Virginia Award to An Achievable Dream, a full K-12 education program that operates six schools in Virginia in partnership with Newport News Public Schools, Virginia Beach City Public Schools and Henrico County Public Schools.
“Education is a critical component of opportunity for all, and An Achievable Dream’s approach to caring for the whole student, supporting families, and setting high standards is unparalleled,” said First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin. “When we honor Virginians who are changing lives for the better, we need to look no further than the administrators and teachers in these schools.”
“On behalf of An Achievable Dream’s boards of directors, staff, faculty, and most importantly, our students and families, I express our gratitude as a recipient of the Spirit of Virginia Award. Thirty years after our founding, we are proud of the work An Achievable Dream continues to do through our innovative partnership with our school division partners. We are so grateful for our community of supporters,” said Dr. Lee Vreeland, President & CEO, An Achievable Dream.
“An Achievable Dream is an exemplar of the best-in-class education we are working to achieve for all Virginia students. The successes of An Achievable Dream students show what is possible when schools build a culture of high expectations and innovation. Congratulations to the students, parents, teachers, school leadership, and funders that make An Achievable Dream a model of excellence,” said Secretary of Education Aimee Rogstad Guidera.
An Achievable Dream serves over 2,000 K-12 students across its locations. The organization emphasizes a core approach focusing on children’s social-emotional learning, essential life skills, extended academic time to focus on learning, and support for the student’s entire family through various initiatives, including home visits, parent education, clothes closet, anonymous services, and more.
In collaboration with the First Lady, and as a nod to ongoing efforts that highlight the contributions of Virginia’s women and girls, five local women-led businesses announced they will contribute $7,500 to An Achievable Dream to buy much-needed school supplies. Contributors include Kara Elise, owner of Kara Elise Design; Corrie Napier, owner and managing director of Pax Napier consultancy; Amy Markman, owner of Soup Love; Ashley Knox, owner of Polish Boutique in Great Neck; and Jewell Willis, owner of Willis Financial Solutions.
The Spirit of Virginia Award recognizes unique qualities and standout achievements across the Commonwealth and salutes Virginians for their uncommon contributions to private industries, education, culture, the arts, and philanthropy. The inaugural Spirit of Virginia Award was presented to the National Center for Healthy Veterans in Altavista, VA, in March, followed by Jill’s House in Vienna, VA, in May and Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue in Afton, VA, in July.
Governor Youngkin and the First Lady will name two more Spirit of Virginia Award recipients this year. Learn more about the award here.
To learn more about An Achievable Dream, visit the organization’s website here.
