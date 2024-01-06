State News
Virginia AG Miyares Joins Multi-State Effort Urging Supreme Court to Review Trump Ballot Eligibility
In a pivotal move, Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares has aligned with a coalition of 27 states in petitioning the U.S. Supreme Court to review a decision by the Colorado Supreme Court that barred former President Donald Trump from appearing on Colorado’s 2024 Presidential Primary Election ballot. This coalition, which includes states like Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, and many others, is contesting the Colorado court’s interpretation of the Fourteenth Amendment’s Section 3, a post-Civil War provision designed to disqualify federal and state officials who supported the Confederacy from holding office.
The Colorado decision, stemming from Trump’s alleged involvement in the January 6, 2021, Capitol attacks, determined that Trump was ineligible to serve as president under this constitutional clause. The argument pivots on whether the presidency is considered an “office… under the United States” and if Section 3’s disqualification for engaging in insurrection applies to the president. The Colorado Supreme Court, reversing a lower court’s ruling, deemed Trump disqualified under this section.
Attorney General Miyares, echoing the sentiments of the coalition, criticized the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling as an overreach and abuse of power, comparing it to authoritarian practices observed in countries like Cuba. He emphasized the importance of voters having the power to choose their president, viewing the removal of political opponents from ballots as antithetical to democracy.
This case has sparked a broader national debate, with similar challenges to Trump’s eligibility emerging in other states. The Michigan Supreme Court, for instance, allowed Trump on its primary ballot, while the Minnesota Supreme Court dismissed an attempt to remove him but left open the possibility of a challenge for the general election ballot. The debate centers on the interpretation and application of Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment, traditionally associated with the Civil War era but now being invoked in the context of modern political disputes.
As the Supreme Court weighs this significant appeal, the outcomes could have far-reaching implications for the interpretation of the Constitution, the scope of judicial review, and the very nature of democratic processes in the United States.
America’s Most Modern Gateway: Port of Va. is the First US East Coast Port Powered by 100 Percent Clean Energy
Today, January 4, 2024, The Port of Virginia® is powering all its terminals with electricity from clean resources and accelerating its goal to becoming carbon-neutral by 2040. So, it is eight years ahead of schedule that the port has achieved its Clean Energy Goal for all its Terminals.
“Virginia is the first major US East Coast port to power its entire operation using 100 percent clean electricity,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority (VPA). “In doing so, the port is building upon its reputation as America’s Most Modern Gateway.”
“Our cargo operations and overall performance are world-class, and we are advancing sustainability goals that are aligned with how we operate. This is a modern approach to meeting our environmental targets and we are setting ourselves apart as a result.”
Using clean electricity helps the port offset its carbon footprint by reducing carbon emissions 45 percent per container. The reduction comes in two target areas, scope 1 and 2 emissions. Scope 1 are emissions – exhaust — from equipment and scope 2 are the emissions generated from the electricity used to power and charge electric equipment as well as supplying port buildings with lighting, heating, air conditioning, etc.
This milestone demonstrates the port’s commitment to supporting sustainability in Virginia. And, the accomplishment puts the port eight years ahead of its original 2032 goal of using clean energy to power operations, an integral step in reaching its net-zero by 2040 commitment.
“The Port of Virginia has long been a leader in innovation and growth,” said Glenn Davis, director of the Virginia Department of Energy. “It has continued that leadership into the energy sector by powering its entire port operation with 100 percent clean energy.”
Today, the port operates 116 electric stacking cranes, four electric rail cranes and 27 electric ship-to-shore cranes. This fleet of all-electric equipment will grow as the port moves forward on the optimization of the North Berth at Norfolk International Terminals: the expansion will increase the fleet size to 152, seven and 31 respectively.
“The type of equipment we are using, the way we power it and our overall approach to sustainability demonstrates to our customers and those port users seeking clean supply chains that this modern gateway can help meet their goals,” Edwards said.
The move to clean electricity is a result of a Power Purchase Agreement with Dominion Energy and a rider with Rappahannock Electric Cooperative. The Power Purchase Agreement ensures the generation and allocation of enough clean energy to support all current and future operational megawatt requirements.
“Helping The Port of Virginia become the first net-zero port on the US East Coast is part of our core mission to provide our customers with reliable, affordable and increasingly clean energy,” said Robert M. Blue, Dominion Energy’s chair, president and CEO. “Virginia’s port is second to none and plays a vital role in the development of offshore wind along the East Coast. The action it is taking on its sustainability goal shows this is a forward-looking organization at the forefront of Virginia’s clean energy transition.”
The port is also investing $220 million in the development of the US East Coast’s first offshore wind logistics hub in Portsmouth at Portsmouth Marine Terminal (PMT). This project is supporting Dominion Energy’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project, a 176-unit wind-turbine-energy farm off of Virginia Beach and the largest offshore wind project in America to date. The first major components for the project are being discharged and stored at PMT.
(The Virginia Port Authority (VPA) is a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia. The VPA owns and through its private operating subsidiary, Virginia International Terminals, LLC (VIT), operates four general cargo facilities Norfolk International Terminals, Portsmouth Marine Terminal, Newport News Marine Terminal and the Virginia Inland Port in Warren County. The VPA leases Virginia International Gateway and Richmond Marine Terminal. A recent economic impact study from The College of William and Mary shows that The Port of Virginia helps to create more than 437,000 jobs and generated $1 billion in total economic impact throughout the Commonwealth on an annual basis.)
FAFSA Applicants Face ‘Minor Issues’ During Soft Launch of New Aid Process
The U.S. Department of Education said the rollout of its much-anticipated overhaul of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, has run into some problems.
“Leading up to and during the soft launch, we uncovered some minor issues affecting users at various points in the application process, which is to be expected with the launch of a major new website,” the department said in a statement Sunday. “We are addressing these issues concurrently and will continue to monitor for additional issues users may encounter while we conduct the soft launch.”
During the past three years, the department has been redesigning the form to make it less complex, with the goal of granting more students access to financial aid.
Schools and college applicants in Virginia and nationwide have been waiting for the launch of the new form, which ultimately began Dec. 31 with a “soft launch” intended to identify potential performance issues. As part of the process, the department is periodically pausing the site to make improvements, limiting access to applicants.
The Department of Education advised students and families that they will have “ample time” to complete their forms, as institutions are not expected to receive student information for processing aid packages until later this month. Students do not need to rush to complete their form during the soft launch period, the agency said.
Virginia officials have previously expressed concern that any delays in the FAFSA rollout would particularly impact first-generation and low-income students, as well as financial aid offices charged with processing applications and creating aid packages.
“Even by soft-launch standards, this weekend’s rollout was challenging, and students, families, and financial aid administrators who have been waiting for this release for months are understandably frustrated,” said Justin Draeger, president of the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators (NASFAA), which represents financial aid professionals at approximately 3,000 colleges, universities, and career schools across the country. “What we hope students understand is that even if they fill out the FAFSA today, we still don’t have an exact date of when schools will receive FAFSA applicant data, so financial aid administrators can begin building and communicating financial aid packages.”
Bob Spieldenner, a spokesman for the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, the coordinating body for the state’s colleges and universities, said the council is monitoring the rollout of the new form and is urging applicants to be patient but persistent in completing it.
“While the new FAFSA carries a promise of an improved process, the delayed release and implementation timeline compound the difficulty in achieving a successful start,” SCHEV said in a statement. “The soft launch makes a marketing campaign even more challenging.”
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Federal Judge Dismisses Effort to Block Trump From Virginia Ballot
A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit last week that sought to ban former President Donald Trump from Virginia’s presidential primary and general election ballots due to Trump’s efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 election.
In an opinion issued Dec. 29, U.S. District Judge Leonie M. Brinkema ruled that the pair of activists who filed the suit lacked legal standing to challenge Trump’s eligibility for office because they “totally failed” to show that Trump’s presence on Virginia’s ballot would cause them specific harm.
“Although this increasingly litigated legal question of whether former President Trump may be disqualified from running for or serving in public office raises issues of the utmost importance in our democratic system of self-governance, the Court cannot reach the merits of plaintiff’s claims because it lacks subject-matter jurisdiction,” Brinkema wrote.
The ruling indicates there won’t be any late-breaking developments regarding Trump’s eligibility as a primary candidate in Virginia, where early voting for the state’s March 5 presidential primaries is set to begin Jan.19.
As legal battles continue to play out elsewhere, the question of whether Trump’s role in the events leading up to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol qualifies as an act of insurrection — which would bar him from holding office — could ultimately be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.
In the Virginia challenge, the judge drew a distinction between the case before her and recent headline-grabbing decisions by authorities in Colorado and Maine to disqualify Trump from primary ballots on similar grounds. The Colorado Supreme Court and Maine’s secretary of state issued the rulings based on their own states’ election laws, Brinkema wrote, not in response to claims brought in federal court.
“Federal courts across the country have consistently held that individual citizens do not have … standing to challenge whether another citizen is qualified to hold public office,” Brinkema ruled.
Because the suit also named state elections officials as defendants, attorneys in the office of Attorney General Jason Miyares had asked the court to dismiss the case on largely technical grounds. State attorneys said the legal challenge was based on a misunderstanding of how Virginia primaries work, noting that state election officials “do not actively police the eligibility of presidential candidates” in primaries run by the state but overseen by political parties.
The Republican Party of Virginia also sought to intervene, arguing that if allowed to proceed, the lawsuit would threaten GOP voters’ rights to pick their own nominees for office.
In the opinion dismissing the case, Brinkema also chided the plaintiffs, Hampton Roads-area voters Roy L. Perry-Bey and Carlos A. Howard, for a variety of procedural irregularities as they attempted to represent themselves before the court, such as failing to include full contact information and claiming health concerns were preventing them from responding to new filings in a timely manner.
An Incoming Virginia Delegate Wants to Expand use of Speed Cameras
When they reconvene this month, Virginia lawmakers will consider a proposal to allow local governments to install speed cameras wherever they deem them necessary, with penalties of up to $100 for violations.
Bill patron Del.-elect Mike Jones, D-Richmond, said the legislation is intended to increase speed enforcement and reduce the number of traffic fatalities.
“It gives localities the decision of whether they want to do it or not,” said Jones. “So it’s not a ‘shall’ — every locality will have it — but for the ones that are concerned with this, it would help them out.”
In Virginia, local govts increasingly eye speed cameras to slow school and work zone traffic
State law currently allows local governments to install speed cameras in work and school zones as a way for drivers to go slower around children and construction workers. Jones’ bill would go further, allowing their placement in “any location deemed necessary” by local governments.
However, the use of more cameras to enforce speed laws has previously sparked controversy over privacy and public perceptions that the technology is just another way for a locality to raise revenue.
In November, amid a Frederick County debate, outgoing Supervisor Shawn Graber told the Mercury that “there should never be a time when a locality tries to simply put something in effect to make money from someone else’s misdoing.”
Jones said he understands the concerns, but argued people are asking for safer streets and safer neighborhoods.
“There’s not enough police for them and/or they don’t respond to neighborhoods simply because of numbers,” said Jones. “I understand the concern for the over-policing, I get that. I get that as an African American male, I get that as pastor of an African American church, a Black legislator that represented predominantly Black and brown people. I hear that, but the reality is this: People aren’t dying in a lot of these different neighborhoods; where they’re literally dying is in mine.”
Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles data found that last year, 20% of the 122,434 crashes in the state were speed-related, a 1% increase over the previous year. Virginia Department of Transportation crash data also shows that between 2018 and 2022, the annual number of traffic fatalities increased from 819 to 1,005.
The DMV said that, on average, 2.8 lives are lost, and 163 people injured every day because of traffic crashes.
Rob Billington, a spokesman for the Virginia Municipal League, which represents city and town governments in the commonwealth, said the league supports letting local governments expand the use of speed cameras on all roads at all times. He said traditionally, VML has supported local flexibility, and it sees Jones’ bill as providing that.
“VML has supported, and continues to support, expanding the availability of photo-camera traffic enforcement for all localities in the context of a defined transportation safety program that includes engineering, enforcement, education, and emergency response elements while respecting civil rights,” the group has said in a transportation policy statement.
The Virginia Association of Counties said it’s still reviewing the bill.
“We are aware of the bill and will closely monitor its progress during the General Assembly session,” said VACO Executive Director Dean Lynch in a statement. “We always welcome additional tools for local governments to better serve their communities and make them safer for other motorists, pedestrians, etc.”
Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, who will chair the Senate Transportation Committee next session, said lawmakers have considered similar legislation in the past and have raised concerns about the accuracy of the cameras.
“One thing that we don’t want to do is inadvertently penalize somebody for faulty equipment,” Boysko said. “So for me, and I think for many of my colleagues, we want to make certain that before we approve expanding such an item that we want to make sure that it is accurate.”
However, she added, “Nobody can deny that the traffic exacerbation over the past couple of years has really caused some real problems with pedestrian injuries and death, and just overall the lack of concern for speed limits.”
Agriculture
How Virginia’s Dept. of Forestry and Christmas Tree Growers Spruce up the Holidays
The annual holiday tradition of chopping down a Christmas tree from a local farm doesn’t just come with fond memories and green needles stuck everywhere. If you’re a Virginian, choosing to store presents under a white pine, Virginia pine, Scotch pine, or Norway spruce means there’s a chance you’ll also be supporting reforestation efforts by Virginia’s Department of Forestry.
Approximately 500,000 white pine seedlings grown at the department’s Augusta Nursery Center are sold to local Christmas tree farms throughout the commonwealth, said Assistant Nursery Manager Joshua McLaughlin. The goal isn’t to rake in profits for the department, McLaughlin said — it’s to ensure the commonwealth stays evergreen.
“We’re planting white pine for the purposes that it needs to be done,” McLaughlin said. “The nurseries are 100% self-supporting, so every season’s sale and everything that we do keeps this outfit continuously running.”
Seedlings from the state nursery can also be popular among local tree farms, said Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association President Ryan Clouse. While he encourages farms to shop around and compare prices, state seedlings could be less expensive to buy in bulk compared with commercial sellers.
Longtime Christmas tree farm growers Bill Francisco, John Houston, and former grower Charlie Conner all buy state seedlings for their operations. They said while Virginia Department of Forestry seedlings are grown primarily for reforestation purposes and may require more work to turn into a nice-looking tree, their benefits extend far beyond the holiday season.
“They definitely have everything priced really good to help with reforestation and cash crop timber,” said Houston, owner of Sweet Providence Christmas Tree Farm in Floyd County, which produced the tree currently displayed in Virginia’s Executive Mansion.
Not only are white pine trees a good source of timber, said National Christmas Tree Association spokesperson Jill Sidebottom, but their tips are used for roping wreaths and other decorations.
“That has become a big business which is associated with the Christmas tree industry and isn’t talked about a lot,” Sidebottom said. “They cut the bottom branches off of trees that are 15 to 20 feet tall to harvest the tips and then allow the trees to grow up into timber.”
According to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, there are more than 460 Christmas tree farms throughout the Commonwealth. Virginia ranks seventh among U.S. states in terms of total Christmas tree inventory, sixth in total tree acreage in production, and 13th in the number of operations with Christmas tree sales.
Virginia Christmas trees generate more than $11.5 million in sales annually, said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr in a press release last month.
A new study from West Virginia University also found that shopping for a real Christmas tree is good for mental health, and the farmers said they can see why.
“Being a cut-your-own farm, I do think it’s relaxing for mental health for people to be able to just take a long walk in the country and wander around the field and look at trees and the scenery and the view and see wild animals perhaps and just be outside,” Francisco said.
One type of tree you won’t find the Virginia Department of Forestry growing is Fraser fir, one of the more popular Christmas tree species in the commonwealth, primarily grown in Southwest Virginia. But the department has helped to establish the Mount Rogers Christmas Tree Growers Association seed orchard, which grows approximately 1200 Fraser firs, said Conner, the former vice president of the association and owner of Mountain Magic Christmas Trees in Marion.
The association, alongside the department and other groups, “organized to address some research needs that needed to be taken care of, and we worked with the Forest Service as far as collecting seed for Fraser fir,” Conner said.
Clouse also purchases state seedlings for his Clouse’s Pine Hill Farm in Frederick County, but Fraser firs makes up the majority of the trees he sells. However, he said the department is currently testing to see if it can grow fir tree species at the nursery.
While Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently recognized this December as “Virginia Christmas Tree Month,” ensuring Virginians have access to good quality trees and fond memories during the holidays is a year-round operation for farmers.
“We have folks that will come in and take forever to cut it down because they’re cutting it at an angle, and all the kids are sitting there laughing at them,” Clouse said. “Or they’ll have some experience, ‘No, I want this tree, no, I want this tree,’ so they’re back and forth across the farm, and ultimately they come back to the first one, and that’s what they remember for Christmas time and Thanksgiving time. They’re going to talk about that — ‘You remember when Uncle Joe did this or Dad did this?’”
‘Smash-and-Grab’ Robberies Fuel New Laws, But Critics Question the Need
Even before Virginia lawmakers passed a tough new law against organized retail crime earlier this year, Bradley Haywood, a public defender in Arlington, Virginia, challenged the rationale. The idea that retailers in the state had lost billions to organized theft was a myth manufactured by retailers themselves, Haywood argued.
Now, the outspoken lawyer has fresh ammunition for his effort to repeal the law: The National Retail Federation earlier this month retracted its April assertion that nearly half of the $94.5 billion in merchandise that went missing in 2021 was stolen by retail rings. The true percentage was only a small fraction of that amount, about 5%.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Virginia is one of at least 14 states that enacted retail theft laws over the past two years in response to reports of highly organized theft rings invading stores across the country and fleeing, collectively, with billions of dollars in merchandise. Social media posts showing thieves storming retail outlets helped fuel the crackdown.
Nine states passed new laws this year, either toughening punishment or creating task forces to study the potential threats posed by organized theft rings. At least one state — Texas — enacted two laws, one creating a task force and the other allowing potential thieves to avoid prosecution if they agree to an education course designed to steer them away from breaking the law.
In addition to Texas and Virginia, Alabama, Indiana, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Oregon enacted retail theft laws this year. California, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, and North Carolina did so last year.
Over the past several years, retailers, prosecutors, and police have pushed state and federal lawmakers to crack down on thieves who, they say, have become increasingly sophisticated and violent. Some large retailers have shuttered stores with the largest losses. Shoppers at many stores have had to get used to asking clerks to open locked displays of merchandise vulnerable to theft. Some retailers have directed employees not to pursue shoplifters out of fear for their safety.
Despite emerging questions over the extent of the losses, law enforcement officers and prosecutors insist the threat is greater than ever, citing a recent series of busts against sometimes violent shoplifting rings amid the Christmas shopping season.
“To me, it’s getting worse,” said James Kneipp, a Houston Police Department detective. Police in the nation’s fourth-largest city recently arrested 13 suspects for allegedly participating in an organized theft ring, he said. “They’re getting bigger. They’re getting … braver,” Kneipp told Stateline. The investigation is ongoing.
Republican state Sen. Aaron Freeman authored the law in Indiana, which makes the organized retail theft of firearms or at least $50,000 in merchandise a Level 5 felony, which carries a penalty of up to six years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. After the recent arrests of two suspects accused of stealing tools valued at thousands of dollars, Freeman publicly warned anyone thinking of following suit.
“This isn’t misdemeanor land anymore,” he told Indianapolis Fox 59. “You’re going to play in felony world.”
A look at the numbers
The National Retail Federation, which describes itself as the world’s largest trade association, has been at the forefront of the lobbying campaign for tougher laws. In October, representatives from more than 30 retailers traveled to Washington, D.C., on a trip organized by the group to lobby for a major anti-theft bill in Congress.
But the organization’s campaign took a hit after it was forced to walk back its claim that nearly half of the so-called inventory shrink in 2021 was attributable to organized retail crime. Shrink is an industry term to describe all inventory losses from multiple causes, including theft. The true number was closer to 5%, or $4.7 billion. The trade publication Retail Dive first reported the error.
“Obviously, their account that they put out erroneous data hurts their credibility,” said Texas Democratic state Rep. Chris Turner, who authored the Lone Star State’s new law creating a 10-member task force headed by the state comptroller to examine the threat posed by organized retail theft. “From my vantage point, if someone brought me data from that organization in the future, I’d want to double- and triple-check it.”
Mary McGinty, vice president of communications and public affairs for the National Retail Federation, said in statements to news outlets, including Stateline, that the organization was adjusting its figures after discovering the error, which she said was made by an analyst for K2 Integrity, an advisory group that assisted with the report.
According to the federation’s revised 2023 national retail security survey, McGinty said, overall shrink accounted for $112.1 billion in losses in 2022, up from $93.9 billion in 2021. Internal and external theft of all kinds, “on par with previous years,” accounted for about two-thirds — or $73 billion — of retailers’ shrinkage, which she said can vary significantly from sector to sector.
Despite having to retract its initial estimate, retail federation officials said the industry hasn’t changed its position that organized retail theft is more than “just shoplifting.”
“We stand behind the widely understood fact that organized retail crime is a serious problem impacting retailers of all sizes and communities across our nation,” said McGinty.
Other experts, however, say the extent of retail theft is yet to be determined. “At this point, we just don’t have a strong grasp on the extent and changing nature of the shoplifting problem,” said Ernesto Lopez, research specialist for the Council on Criminal Justice, which advocates for safety and equality in the U.S. criminal justice system. “One reason for this is that we don’t know how many retailers are reporting theft incidents to police and how often they are reporting them. We also don’t know how anti-theft measures taken by retailers may be affecting theft levels. Without all of that information, any portrait of shoplifting will be incomplete.”
Although videos of “smash-and-grab” rings storming department stores have ratcheted up concern about theft, a recent report by Lopez’s organization found that such incidents “are rare and account for a very small percentage of overall shoplifting,” said the analyst. More than 95% percent of shoplifting incidents are carried out by “one to two people,” he said.
Public officials respond
But many law enforcement officials, now armed with tougher state laws, continue to assert that retail theft rings are often large and well-organized, made up of “boosters” (shoplifters) and fences who peddle the stolen merchandise online or to other stores.
Fences also provide hotels and rent cars for boosters, who often hit several cities a day to procure stolen goods, according to investigators. Boosters often are given an online shopping list to illegally procure items such as power tools, over-the-counter medical items, cosmetics and toiletries.
Prosecutors and authorities also describe a menacing picture in Alabama, which this year enacted a law that allows law enforcement and prosecutors to cross jurisdictional lines to pursue bands of thieves who hit retailers in multiple cities.
“The main thing is it allows us to go and get the higher-ups … the real people who are profiting off this crime,” said Barry Matson, executive director of the Alabama District Attorneys Association, which pushed for the law. “We’ve had major national retailers close their doors in Alabama because theft was so high.”
Matson disparaged what he called “pro-criminal” advocates, including critics in the media and liberal-leaning social policy groups, who are pushing back against law enforcement’s portrayal of a national retail theft problem. “I think there’s these groups that are more sympathetic to criminal defendants than they are [to] victims,” he told Stateline. “We know it in the numbers. We see the images of the thieves, people going in and cleaning out stores. And it’s been at the expense of victims of crime, and I’m sick of it.”
But in Virginia, Haywood remains skeptical. He says he will fight to repeal his state’s law next year, though he acknowledges that it’s a long shot.
“The notion that, like, the mafia is going to get rich selling air freshener and deodorant … that just seems pretty ridiculous to me,” he said.
Stateline is a sister publication of the Virginia Mercury within States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Stateline maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Scott S. Greenberger for questions: info@stateline.org.
