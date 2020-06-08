Local News
Virginia announces temporary moratorium on evictions
~ At Governor’s request, Chief Justice suspends all eviction proceedings through June 28 ~
Governor Ralph Northam today, June 8, 2020, announced a temporary statewide moratorium on all eviction proceedings in Virginia. The Governor requested this moratorium in a letter sent to Virginia Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Lemons this weekend.
The Chief Justice’s order issued today remains in effect through June 28 and modifies the Court’s earlier Declaration of Judicial Emergency in response to COVID-19. The temporary moratorium will halt all eviction proceedings for a period of nearly three weeks, as the Northam administration implements a comprehensive rent relief program for the thousands of Virginians facing housing insecurity in the midst of this public health crisis.
“I am grateful to the Chief Justice for granting this order, and for the activists who have been working tirelessly on this important issue,” said Governor Northam. “Access to safe and stable housing is critically important, and this action will keep thousands of families in their homes as we work to get them the support they need.”
Details of the Governor’s rent relief initiative, supported by federal CARES Act funding, will be announced in the coming weeks. Tenants are encouraged to know their rights and responsibilities and pay their rent on time if they are able. Please visit StayHomeVirginia.com for more information and resources on tenant rights.
Governor Northam’s letter to Chief Justice Lemons requesting this moratorium is available here. Today’s order from Chief Justice Lemons can be found here.
Your voice matters: Local Community Health Needs Assessment due June 22, 2020
Fauquier Health is teaming up with the Culpeper Wellness Foundation, Novant Health Culpeper Medical Center UVA Health System, PATH Foundation and the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District to launch the 2020 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA). This assessment will aid in the development of an action plan surrounding health needs for the Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.
The CHNA process takes place every three years and was last conducted in 2017. It will consist of four parts – background information, community needs related to COVID-19, general community needs, and a section for community member insights. This collaborative effort helps residents, local stake holders and healthcare providers learn more about the pressing health needs these communities are facing and where needed improvements lie.
All community members are encouraged to participate in this quick and easy assessment by using this link. The assessment itself should take no longer than 10 minutes to complete and will remain available through June 22, 2020. Fauquier Health strongly encourages all community members to voice their needs and share their opinions. Additionally, those who complete the survey are encouraged to share with fellow family members, friends, coworkers and neighbors that reside in the Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock Counties.
This survey is being administered by Community Health Solutions, Inc. Any technical questions or problems can be reported to Community Health Solutions at 804.673.0166 or chs@chsresults.com.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
Town Talk: Skyline Christian Academy opens in August
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Butch Hammond and Karin Tyson from the Skyline Christian Academy. Skyline Christian Academy is a ministry of The Church at Skyline.
Skyline Christian Academy will be opening for the 1st time in August for grades Kindergarten through 12th. (Yes, they will abide by the CDC regulations.). They are an affordable Christian School with quality teaching and training. They want students and families to feel like they are family not just a number.
The new school will use the Abeka streaming curriculum, but there is a teacher with a Master’s Degree always available to work with the students. They will keep the student/teacher ratios low so each student will receive some one-on-one attention each day. The students are their number one priority. The goal is to be a light in this community and to keep prayer and the Bible as a top priority in the classroom.
Skyline Christian Academy will have an Open House at the school on Friday, June 12, from 6-7 p.m. and Saturday, June 13, from 1-3 p.m. Please come and visit the school, or if you would like more information, please call their administrator, Karin Tyson, at 540-629-4531. Or you can find them on the church website at www.thechurchatskyline.com. The address is 7655 Stonewall Jackson Hwy, Front Royal, perfectly located on 340 between Front Royal and Luray.
Skyline Christian Academy
PO Box 1582 Front Royal VA 22630
Email: SCA@thechurchatskyline.com
Phone: 540-629-4531
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
County Board Chairman Walter Mabe’s remarks to Front Royal Unites rally
Following Friday’s peaceful march of over one thousand citizens calling for racial and social unity in our community and nation, the crowd including community leaders returned to Bing Crosby Stadium for remarks by a variety of people. Among them was County Board of Supervisors and COVID-19 Emergency Management Team Chairman Walter Mabe. Mabe made his remarks available to us, and they are printed in their entirety below:
George Floyd is dead. Nothing we do here today will change that. What we can do is make his life, and his death, meaningful.
We’re gathered here for a variety of reasons. For many, it is to demonstrate and highlight the racial inequality that exists in our country. Some are here to pray for peace and for the wish that calm will prevail. Others simply hope this will be the start of a process to heal our country. I know there are many more good and valid motivations of those who are here and those that would be here if they could.
I look out among you and see diversity, young and old from all walks of life that have come together for a common purpose, the purpose of Community Unity.
I see a community of leaders, religious leaders, our County Sheriff and Front Royal Police Chief, and representatives of our elected bodies showing their reverence with members of our community.
Together we are making a statement just by being here, we are a peaceful assembly at a respectful distance from one another, united as a community.
I see strength and determination among us. Not just for this day, or this evening. I would like to see this continued going forward.
I see the ability to unify our community. Not just for this gathering, but to always remember that we must make a difference. Each of us can do better by leading and becoming the example of unity and fighting for those whose voices aren’t heard, and ensuring that every resident is treated with respect and equality under the eyes of the law. We are all the same, we are people and citizens of our beautiful county and town.
While this is a sad occasion to gather, there is also cause for celebration. We’re here celebrating freedom of assembly and the constitutional right to free speech. We’re freely and peacefully voicing our concerns here in Front Royal, in Warren County, in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and in the United States of America.
For that we are grateful.
If we could, I’d ask all of us to join hands, but please, just do it symbolically… COVID-19 is still with us. We’re stronger together when we’re joined in a common purpose. Take that strength and use it to make your life and those around you, a better place. It’s the best way to give meaning to the memory of George Floyd.
I leave you with this quote from Martin Luther King, “We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.”
Thank you for coming and remember:
We are Stronger Together.
Front Royal Unites draws over 1,000 for anti-racism rally
While there was yet to be an official crowd size estimate, it appeared that well over one thousand, perhaps between 1200 and 1500 people gathered at Bing Crosby Stadium off a flooded Eighth Street Bridge for the Front Royal Unites rally against racism early Friday evening, June 5th.
Several organizers spoke to kick off what was planned as about an eight-block circular path march through Front Royal beginning westbound on Eighth Street to North Royal Avenue, left to Sixth Street, left on Commerce and back to Eighth and Bing Crosby Stadium. But with the heavy rains that began mid-afternoon suddenly flooding the bridge, the march detoured southbound on Crosby Road out of the stadium parking lot to Sixth Street and across Commerce to North Royal and back around to Eighth Street and ultimately back to the Stadium for closing speeches.
And while the rain was hard in the hours leading up to the rally, the skies lightened and the rain stopped about a half-hour prior to the rally’s 6:30 p.m. start.
The Front Royal Unites rally grew out of the nationwide reaction to the brutal and unprovoked videotaped treatment of George Floyd at the hands of four Minneapolis, Minnesota policemen in what some are equating to a modern-day lynching. All four officers were immediately fired upon release of a videotape of their collective action leading to Floyd’s death.
Derek Chauvin, the white officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes as the black man plead for his life, saying he could not breathe and was dying, has been charged with 2nd Degree Murder and the other three have been charged with complicity in 2nd Degree murder and related manslaughter charges.
And while violence has been an issue from both demonstrator and police at some consequent demonstrations across the country, the Front Royal crowd was peaceful, the message was “Love, Love, Love – not hate”. As the march began a spirit of unity seemed prevalent between demonstrators and a combined local law enforcement presence of Front Royal Police and Warren County Sheriff’s Office personnel as both crowd and traffic control, as well as supporters of the message of community unity across racial and uniformed/non-uniformed boundaries.
A report from one person who participated in the entirety of the march told us the crowd remained peaceful, encountering some minor verbal harassment from a very small minority of onlookers along the way. Some pickup trucks sporting Confederate flags were also observed at some distance from the marchers, but there was no encounter between occupants and marchers observed.
See for yourself the message, the march’s outset, and conclusion in this exclusive Royal Examiner video and accompanying still photographs:
Virginia Beer Museum re-opens
The Virginia Beer Museum reopened today, June 5, 2020, as part of Phase Two of ‘Forward Virginia’. Many local restaurants also reopened or plan to open in the next few days.
The Virginia Beer Museum tells this fascinating story through artifacts, displays, and an interactive tasting tour that promotes Virginia breweries. Each room represents a different historic era of Virginia’s history of beer, from the beginning of the Virginia Colony in 1607, through our Founding Father’s recipes, Virginia’s failed efforts of Prohibition, the introduction of the first beer can in America, to the craft beer Renaissance of today.
The Virginia Beer Museum is the FIRST beer museum in the country to focus on a single state’s history of beer.
Lord Fairfax Health District offers free COVID testing session in Woodstock
The Lord Fairfax Health District (LFHD) will offer COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, June 8, at the Shenandoah County Fairgrounds, 300 Fairground Road, in Woodstock. Five hundred tests will be available.
Testing offered will be the nasal swab sample that looks for the presence of RNA from the actual virus. It will be offered in a drive-through format. Participants will be required to provide consent for testing and contact information so that proper follow-up can occur.
“We selected this location for our first community testing session, due to the presence of several outbreaks in Shenandoah County, and a desire to reach out to members of the medically underserved community, many of whom live in the area,” said Dr. Colin Greene, District Director. “We are very happy to be able to offer these tests at no charge to the patient.”
LFHD will offer testing on a first-come, first-served basis, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., or until test supplies are exhausted, whichever comes first. Testing is available to anyone ages 10 years and older. All persons must remain in the vehicle, and no walk-ups will be tested. Those seeking tests should be seated near a window of the vehicle.
To protect yourself and healthcare workers, please wear a cloth face covering or mask. Please keep at least six feet of distance between yourself and other people at all times. Please tell the testing providers if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, deep cough, or shortness of breath, or believe that you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
For more information, call the Lord Fairfax Health District at 540-459-3733.
