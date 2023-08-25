State News
Virginia Attorney General Affirms Education Model Policies Align with Nondiscrimination Laws
Miyares emphasizes the crucial role of parents in education decisions.
In a move that underscores the importance of protecting the rights and interests of students and parents in Virginia’s public schools, Attorney General Jason Miyares has given his official endorsement to the Virginia Department of Education’s model policies.
This endorsement comes in response to a request by Governor Glenn Youngkin, seeking clarity on the alignment of the Department of Education’s “Model Policies on Ensuring Privacy, Dignity, and Respect for All Students and Parents in Virginia’s Public Schools” with prevailing nondiscrimination laws. Miyares’ opinion, which reflects meticulous research and a comprehensive understanding of both state and federal laws, asserts that these policies are in complete harmony with the Equal Protection Clause, Title IX, and the Virginia Human Rights Act. Moreover, the opinion makes it clear that local school boards must formulate policies in line with these model standards.
In a statement, Attorney General Miyares shed light on the core principles underlying the model policies. He said, “This official Attorney General Opinion simply confirms what the overwhelming number of Virginians already know; parents have a fundamental right to the care, upbringing, and education of their children.” Miyares went on to emphasize the paramount role of parents in making pivotal life decisions for their children, without interference or “co-parenting” from the government. He championed the policies to ensure both the respectful treatment of students and the preservation of parental rights at the forefront of educational decisions. “It’s not just common sense, it’s the law,” Miyares firmly concluded.
It’s noteworthy that official AG opinions are rooted in meticulous research, encompassing current statutes, insights from both the Virginia and United States constitutions, and a plethora of pertinent court rulings. Thus, this recent opinion doesn’t merely represent the perspective of the Attorney General but serves as a well-founded legal interpretation grounded in the existing legal framework.
FDA’s Proposed Menthol Ban Sparks Mixed Reactions in Virginia
Law enforcement voices concerns over the potential impact on disenfranchised communities.
The Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) impending guidelines on a proposed menthol cigarette ban, slated for release by the end of the month, have generated much discourse across sectors, especially in Virginia, where menthol cigarettes constitute almost half of the state’s menthol cigarette market.
Over recent years, several states, including California, New York, and Rhode Island, have led the charge, prohibiting the sale of menthol cigarettes. Cited as a significant health boon, these bans aren’t unanimously met with applause, especially within the confines of the law enforcement community. Diane Goldstein, the esteemed executive director of the Law Enforcement Action Partnership, articulates the sentiment concisely, expressing skepticism over the practicality and ultimate efficacy of such bans. She emphasizes that regardless of the nature of the product – be it tobacco, caffeine, or alcohol – a ban might not necessarily extinguish the demand. Goldstein pointedly remarks, “People are always going to find a way to get the drugs that they want.”
The potential unintended consequences of such a ban, particularly for marginalized communities, loom large. The enforcement might amplify existing social inequalities, a reality the FDA seems keenly aware of. In a commendable move to prioritize the health of the community, the FDA’s proposed regulations aim to levy penalties on distributors rather than individual smokers. This proposal emerges in the backdrop of Virginia’s underwhelming performance in the American Lung Association’s 2023 State of Tobacco Control Report.
Goldstein, however, presses for a more comprehensive approach before cementing any regulations, advocating for a dual emphasis on harm reduction and education. She posits a nuanced stance, highlighting the importance of implementing robust cessation support, reinforcing youth tobacco prevention measures, and, crucially, understanding the unique challenges faced by disenfranchised communities with elevated smoking rates. To further the dialogue surrounding the ban’s potential benefits, an intriguing study by Quit Now Virginia cites compelling data suggesting that a nationwide menthol cigarette ban might prompt between 25% to 64% of adult smokers to quit.
As Virginia and the nation wait in anticipation for the FDA’s final guidelines on the menthol ban, the ongoing discussions underscore the complex intersection of health, policy, and social equity. Only time will tell if the proposed ban can strike the delicate balance between improving public health and ensuring justice for all communities.
Virginia Budget Negotiators Say Deal Likely By End of Week
Virginia budget negotiators said Wednesday they hope to reach a deal on long-awaited amendments to the state’s two-year spending plan by the end of the week.
The signs of progress, which have followed months of on-again, off-again talks between budget leaders in the Democratic-controlled Senate and Republican-controlled House of Delegates, came as Gov. Glenn Youngkin urged the General Assembly to reach an agreement.
“Our course for the current budget is clear,” Youngkin told the joint money committees of both chambers in an address in Richmond Wednesday morning. “Please send me one.”
Speaking with reporters after his speech, Youngkin said lawmakers needed to “move fast” to reach a deal, pointing out he will soon begin work on his proposal for the next two-year budget, which is traditionally presented to the committees in June.
“Eventually, this just becomes a moment where we say, ‘You can’t reach a deal, fine. We’ll just take care of it in January,’” he said. “And that clock is ticking.”
Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, who, along with Sen. George Barker, is leading negotiations for Senate Democrats, said she was “quite sure we’re going to have a deal probably by the end of this week.”
Lead House negotiator Del. Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, said all of the parties “concur on that.”
“We’re all working as hard as we can on that. Nobody’s stalling anybody. We’re all getting along. We’re meeting. Last night it was well after 10 o’clock when we broke up,” he said.
Virginia operates on a two-year budget cycle, with lawmakers traditionally revising the plan in off years during the winter legislative session to account for not only changing fiscal circumstances but also new legislation. This year’s extended budget impasse has left billions in surplus funds unallocated while also stalling other initiatives greenlit by the legislature, such as new positions to enforce stricter rules on hemp products, additional teacher raises, and major investments in the state’s struggling behavioral health system.
As Virginia budget negotiations drag on, here’s what hangs in the balance
Democrats and Republicans have largely presented the disagreement as being over whether the surplus should go toward greater investments in state services like education or should be seen as an example of excess taxation and returned to residents through long-term tax cuts.
On Tuesday, negotiators told The Richmond Times-Dispatch and Virginian-Pilot they may have reached a deal that would provide one-time tax rebates of $200 to individuals and $400 for companies as well as increases to the standard deduction and teacher raises.
Despite that reporting, Howell, Knight, and Barker on Wednesday would not confirm any of the terms of a potential agreement, saying only that they were close to a deal but had several unspecified “sticking points” to work out.
“We have the answers to your questions, we’re just not going to tell you right now until we have a finished product,” Knight told reporters.
Howell characterized the ongoing talks as “very productive and very cordial” and characterized some delays as due to legislators’ varied schedules.
“So many people have travel plans and vacation plans,” she said. “It’s hard to get everybody back, and that’s creating some consternation.”
This week’s apparent breakthrough followed a public breakdown in talks in July when Knight announced Democrats had “decided to abandon” a deal he said the parties had reached in February but decided to delay announcing due to the stiff primary challenge Barker was facing. (Barker lost his primary in June.) Democrats, in turn, said there had never been a firm February agreement and that the Republicans had walked away from the table over their insistence on long-term tax cuts.
Asked about the potential deal reported by the Times-Dispatch that would provide one-time tax rebates instead of more permanent cuts, Youngkin said he thought it was “a moment where we’re going to come together around the reality that we can provide one-time tax relief in refunds but also begin to get at some of the more permanent tax relief.”
“I’m looking for a billion dollars in tax relief,” he said. “I know that we can afford permanent cuts, and if we take a moment here and provide the one-time tax relief and we move forward for permanent cuts next year, that’s a compromise that I’d be willing to accept.”
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
Many Pornography Websites Aren’t Complying With New Virginia Age Verification Law
Since a new law went into effect this July, pornography websites in Virginia have been required to more rigorously verify whether a person is 18 or over before allowing them to access adult content.
However, an analysis by the Virginia Mercury shows the majority of these websites are not using age verification methods as mandated.
Additionally, since the law went into effect, data shows that an increasing number of Virginians are using technology that can easily grant access to these websites from locations in the Commonwealth.
The legislation passed the General Assembly on a nearly unanimous vote this March. Bill patron Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, told the Mercury the proposal aimed to curb children’s access to harmful adult content.
Under the law, websites must verify users’ age and identity but can select a specific method of verification, such as requiring users to upload copies of government-issued identification or adopting other unspecified commercial technology. The law also allows people to sue pornographic websites that don’t use proper age and identity verification methods “for damages resulting from a minor’s access to such material.”
While some pornography websites — most notably Pornhub — have opted to block users from accessing their platforms altogether in Virginia in protest of the new law, residents can still easily access adult content through a plethora of unrestricted, lesser-known websites.
Ahead of new age verification law, Pornhub blocks access in Virginia
To get an understanding of how many websites are complying with the law, the Mercury attempted to access the 65 “top porn tube sites” listed on toppornsites.com.
As of August 15, only one website, xHamster, is using age verification methods mandated by the law. Ten websites are blocked altogether, and 54 remain entirely unrestricted.
Free Speech Coalition Executive Director Alison Boden said a big reason why a lot of websites aren’t complying with the law is because their companies are not based in the United States, which makes it difficult to hold them accountable for breaking it.
“The actual legal jeopardy that an international company might face, especially since it would be like a private lawsuit from an individual, is not terribly high compared to what a U.S. company would face if sued by a person in Virginia,” Boden said.
Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office did not respond to a request for comment on whether he is aware of websites not complying with the law.
Boden also emphasized that less-mainstream websites, unlike Pornhub, often lack adequate guardrails that ensure content uploaded on their platforms is consensual and legal.
People are “definitely at risk of going to the site where they aren’t as stringent about verifying who’s uploading content, that it belongs to them, that it’s legal and consensual,” Boden said.
However, Virginians can still easily access blocked websites like Pornhub through virtual private networks or VPNs — encryption methods that allow easy access to websites regardless of location.
According to 13NewsNow, Virginia had the highest number of searches for “VPN” or “virtual private network” of all states from June 29 through July 5.
NordVPN Public Relations Manager Darija Grobova said there was a 14% growth in VPN downloads from Virginia between June and July.
A representative from ExpressVPN said its website has seen a 15% increase in traffic from Virginia in the last two months.
ExpressVPN Digital Privacy Advocate Lauren Hendry Parsons said there are potential privacy concerns associated with uploading personal information through required age-verification methods.
“Across the United States, we are seeing a concerning trend of diminishing digital freedoms due to legislation,” Parson said. “We call upon legislators and the community to pursue better safeguards that prioritize the online safety of children without compromising an individual’s right to digital privacy and freedom.”
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
‘Slow Yet Competitive’: In Virginia, Housing Prices Remain High and Supply Tight
Even as the housing market in Virginia has slowed, prices remain high statewide, researchers told the Virginia Housing Commission Tuesday.
“The theme is slow yet competitive,” said Ryan Price, chief economist for Virginia Realtors. “A lot of things are driving that, primarily the increase in interest rates, which has deterred both buyers and would-be sellers, but also our inventory, the lack of inventory that we have out there.”
While new home construction in Virginia has continued to grow in 2022, the building still lags behind levels seen in the state historically, said Hamilton Lombard, a demographer for the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia.
Before the financial crisis of the late 2000s, “we were around 60,000 new homes annually,” he said. “We’re below 40,000 right now. … If you go back before that and look at the averages we had in the ’90s and ’80s, we were building about 50,000 new homes every year.”
Declines, however, aren’t even across Virginia. Data presented to the commission shows new home construction is down significantly in Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads compared to a decade ago and continues to be low in the coalfields region of Southwest Virginia. In contrast, Richmond and smaller metropolitan areas in places like Halifax and Danville have seen upticks in activity.
“Richmond has really been the one big standout area when you look at Virginia,” said Lombard. “It’s built a large number of homes in recent years. The numbers we have for 2022 are the highest we had in any of our records my office has collected going back to the 1980s.”
At the same time, high-interest rates are discouraging not only buyers but also sellers. While the average interest rate on mortgages held by existing Virginia homeowners is 3.8%, the average interest rate for new mortgages is 6.4%, said Price, making many reluctant to move.
“The incentive to lose that 4%, 3%, 2.5% rate and get a 7% rate — there is no incentive unless you’re forced to move,” he said. “That spread is really deterring a lot of homeowners from listing their homes.”
In response, home sales have slowed. Between January and June of this year, sales statewide were down 24% compared to the same period last year. Data presented to the commission showed market activity declining in 90% of Virginia’s counties and cities, with the sharpest slowdowns seen in Spotsylvania, Franklin, Bedford and Rockingham counties and the city of Newport News.
Simultaneously, Virginia home prices are trending upward in the majority of jurisdictions. Since 2018, Price found they have risen 36%, from an average statewide price of $285,000 in 2018 to $389,000 now.
In some regions, the uptick in remote work spurred by the pandemic appears to be exacerbating price hikes as higher-paid workers move from larger metropolitan areas to smaller ones where wages are lower.
“What we’ve seen in metro Richmond is that if you’re coming from the West Coast and making West Coast wages or you’re coming from Northern Virginia and D.C. making those wages, you’re coming into this region, folks who live here and are living with our wages are being beaten out every time when they’re going for a purchase,” said commission member Laura Lafayette, who is also CEO of the Richmond Association of Realtors. “And they’re also being squeezed on the rents because folks making D.C. wages can afford more rent.”
While many of the trends Virginia is experiencing are playing out nationwide, Virginia home construction is lagging behind that of neighboring Tennessee and North Carolina. Lombard said Tennessee is building about a third more housing units than Virginia, while North Carolina is building double. Both have also seen far higher job growth than Virginia since January 2020, with Virginia adding 56,800 jobs, Tennessee 172,900, and North Carolina 284,500, according to Price.
“North Carolina is kicking Virginia’s butt as far as job growth,” said Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville, Tuesday. “And one of the main reasons they’re doing that, as we hear all the time, is North Carolina’s march to a zero tax rate for corporate. So they are going away from us. Tennessee’s the same situation.”
More affordable housing elsewhere may be a key driver of population losses from Virginia to more southern states, said Price.
“They’re building more housing in these states,” he said. “So the fact there are homes available, there are good jobs there, it is attracting a lot of folks away from Virginia. We also have good jobs here, but our housing is more expensive, particularly in the job centers.”
Asked by Del. David Bulova, D-Fairfax, if there was anything the state could do policywise to ease some of the housing pressures, Price said many solutions have emerged from local governments.
“The places that have started to move the needle particularly on the supply side are really making strides at the local level moreso than the state level with respect to zoning changes — whether it be loosening up the zoning in some places, whether it be concentrating a lot of the new housing in specific corridors that are near transit, that are near job centers, whether it be making the process to densify in some cases easier, making the permit process easier,” he said. “But I also think there could be ways to incentivize local governments to do this type of work at the state level.”
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
As Virginia School Districts Split on Transgender Policies, State Enforcement Tools Appear Limited
Last week, Spotsylvania County Public Schools became Virginia’s first school district to adopt controversial state-crafted model policies for the treatment of transgender and non-binary students.
The 4-2-1 decision of the Spotsylvania School Board, made during a chaotic Aug. 14 meeting, was followed by Roanoke County’s adoption of the policies in a similarly heated environment that saw the arrest of one parent for disorderly conduct. But elsewhere in Virginia, other school divisions, including Arlington, Fairfax, and Richmond, are refusing even to consider the new policies, first introduced by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration in September 2022 and finalized this July.
“Calling a student by their chosen name seems like the very least we could do for our kids,” Richmond Public Schools superintendent Jason Kamras said. “We remain committed to our current policies, which were based on the policies put out by [former] Governor [Ralph] Northam.”
These polarized responses reflect just how divided certain Virginia communities are on the issue of how schools should treat transgender students. And, as more districts consider the model policies, questions remain about how much power the state has to enforce them.
Despite hard stances taken by a handful of districts, most have not taken a position at all. According to the ACLU of Virginia, that’s because they don’t have to.
“The law that tasks the Virginia Department of Education with creating these model policies [regarding] the treatment of trans students … that code provision does not have an explicitly articulated enforcement mechanism for districts who do not adopt model policies,” said attorney Wyatt Rolla.
The “Model Policies on Ensuring Privacy, Dignity, and Respect for All Students and Parents in Virginia’s Public Schools” are a tweaking of a 2022 draft, a version of which was only adopted by Pittsylvania County Schools, according to Rolla. The Youngkin policies reversed policies put in place by the Northam administration that directed schools to use the names and pronouns identified by students as corresponding with their gender identity and allow students to use bathrooms and locker rooms aligned with that identity. The Youngkin version, by contrast, requires legal documentation for a student to use different names and pronouns than what appears in their official record and directs students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their biological sex.
Despite law, few Virginia school districts adopt state model transgender policies
Many school districts chose to ignore the Northam-era policies, with only about 10% adopting the model by September 2022.
Asked how the Youngkin administration’s policies would be enforced, a VDOE spokesperson, who did not respond to requests to identify themselves, said the code requires the department to “develop and make available to each school board model policies” and “each school board shall adopt policies that are consistent with but may be more comprehensive than the model policies developed by the Department of Education.”
“The Department has fulfilled its responsibility to develop the policies, and school boards are expected to follow the law,” the email said.
Likewise, Victoria LaCivita, a spokesperson for Attorney General Jason Miyares, said the attorney general “expects school boards to follow the law.” Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter provided a similar statement.
“The law requires the Virginia Department of Education to provide model policies and requires school boards to adopt policies consistent with those provided by the Department,” the statement said. “The Department has fulfilled its responsibility to develop the model policies; school boards are expected to follow the law.”
At an Aug. 8 “Parents Matter” roundtable in Henrico County, Youngkin told reporters that school districts “don’t have a choice” about the new policies.
“It is as clear as day in the code, and candidly if that is the example that school boards want to set, where they get to run right in the face of clear language, then I ask a big question about whether those school boards are the school boards that are best-representing families in Virginia,” he said.
For districts that do adopt the new model approach, Rolla said it is possible the policies will come into conflict with Title IX, the federal law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in schools, as well as the Virginia Human Rights Act, which was updated by the Democratic-controlled General Assembly in 2020 to include sexual orientation and gender identity as prohibited categories of various kinds of discrimination.
“These school districts could absolutely have issues with the [U.S.] Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights,” Rolla said.
At the Aug. 14 Spotsylvania School Board meeting, member Lorita Daniels, who voted against the model policies, said she wanted “to make sure that we are clear what we’re doing, because if we implement something that goes against Title IX, [that] is a liability.”
Board Chair Lisa Phelps rejected that concern.
“The bottom line, this vote is about parents’ rights,” said Phelps. “I have children, I birth them, and that’s how simple I’m going to keep it.”
Nicole Cole, the other member who voted against the model policies, said the threat of lawsuits from parents who are advocating for the Youngkin-era model policies was the driving force behind their adoption in their district, and she was not unsure about whether the board would be able to protect itself legally.
Spotsylvania County Public Schools did not grant an interview with Superintendent Mark Taylor or attorney Whitson Robinson. An unidentified school spokesperson did say that plans to implement the policies are being developed.
“Teachers, school counselors, and social workers, everyone who has been trusted [by] these kids for so long, it’s going to break their confidence in adults,” said board member Dawn Shelley, who abstained from voting on the proposal. “And I really don’t know what to do about it.”
As more districts like Virginia Beach City Public Schools consider the model policies, Ranger Balleisen, an organizer with Pride Liberation Project, a group that led school walkouts last year in protest of the Youngkin administration’s draft model policies, said his organization is currently deliberating its next steps.
“We’re not going to be ignored; we are going to be heard about these policies,” Balleisen said. “If we have to keep organizing around them, then we will.”
by JW Caterine, Virginia Mercury
Virginians Called to Serve: Governor Youngkin Urges Citizens to Join as Election Officers
Answering the Call for Democracy: A Critical Need for Election Day Assistance.
With the much-anticipated November elections just around the corner, Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued a clarion call to Virginians: take an active role in securing the future of the Commonwealth’s democratic processes by serving as Officers of Election.
Why This Call Matters
Come August 23rd, the U.S. Election Assistance Commission recognizes National Poll Worker Recruitment Day. Yet, Virginia’s Governor isn’t waiting for that day to express his gratitude and urge citizens to step up. Over the years, thousands have made the conscious decision to serve beyond just casting their vote. They’ve taken the responsibility of ensuring that polling places run smoothly, voters are checked in accurately, and elections remain both accurate and secure.
Governor Youngkin acknowledged this, stating, “We are grateful to Virginia’s Officers of Election who staff polling places, check-in voters, and ensure accurate and secure elections in the Commonwealth.” But with many of the seasoned officers gearing up for retirement, there’s an impending vacuum that needs filling. The Governor further remarked, “We need new officers to sustain our efforts. We are asking every eligible voter in Virginia to consider serving their community in this way.”
Election Day: A Gargantuan Task
While the role of an Officer of Election may sound simple, the scale and scope of the task are enormous. Virginia requires over 15,000 Officers of Election to adequately staff both Election Day and early voting locations. This ensures every Virginian has the opportunity to cast their vote in an environment of integrity.
But who can become an Officer of Election? The prerequisites are straightforward: be a qualified Virginia voter. The Virginia Department of Elections has set up a dedicated portal to provide information and allow eligible individuals to submit an online application.
As an added incentive, Officers of Election are compensated for their service. Moreover, Virginia law shields these officers by mandating employers to grant leave on Election Day, ensuring they neither lose vacation time nor face any disciplinary action for their civic duty.
A Historic Election Awaits
November 7, 2023, is not just another date on the calendar. It is when all 140 seats in the General Assembly, alongside various local offices, will be up for grabs. The commencement of early voting on September 22 underscores the importance of the upcoming electoral process.
As Virginia stands on the cusp of a pivotal election, the emphasis on the role of Officers of Election has never been more pronounced. And as Governor Youngkin appeals to the spirit of community service, one hopes the citizens of the Commonwealth will rise to the occasion.
