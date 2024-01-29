State News
Virginia Attorney General Supports Texas in Border Defense Efforts
Attorney General Jason Miyares of Virginia has joined a coalition of 27 states in a robust stance supporting Texas’s border defense measures. This move, detailed in a letter to the Biden Administration, marks a significant alignment in response to the ongoing border security concerns.
Since the inauguration of President Biden, the southern border has witnessed the crossing of over six million undocumented migrants, a scenario that the coalition describes as an “unchecked invasion” posing serious threats to national security and escalating issues like drug and human trafficking.
The coalition’s stance comes in light of what they perceive as inadequate actions by the Biden Administration to address this crisis. In a striking example cited, Border Patrol agents, reportedly acting under the administration’s directives, interfered with Texas’s border defense measures, including cutting defense wires and facilitating migrant entries.
Texas, in response to what it sees as federal inaction, has taken measures to strengthen its border security. A federal district court noted that the state’s border defense wires significantly curbed illegal crossings by more than two-thirds, indicating the effectiveness of these barriers in not only protecting Texans but also the broader national interest.
Attorney General Miyares, echoing the coalition’s sentiment, emphasized the urgency of the situation. He stated, “The time for action is now. The Biden Administration must either fulfill its duty to enforce the laws that secure our southern border or states like Texas will use their constitutional authority to address this invasion themselves and protect their citizens.”
The coalition demands that the Biden Administration take immediate action to enforce border security laws or allow states like Texas to independently manage their border protection against what they term as an invasion.
Virginia joined the Iowa and Utah-led letter, along with Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, West Virginia, Wyoming, and the Arizona State Legislature.
This development signals a significant moment in the ongoing discourse on border security and states’ roles in national defense, highlighting the complexities and challenges in managing immigration and security at the southern border of the United States.
Virginia Senate Passes Bill to Let Localities Increase Sales Tax to Pay for School Construction
The Virginia Senate on Monday passed a bill authorizing local governments to increase their local sales tax to fund school construction projects if voters approve the hike in a referendum.
The proposal received support from the Senate during the past two sessions, but it faltered both times in the House, which was then controlled by Republicans. This year, Democrats have control of both chambers of the legislature, fueling lawmakers’ hopes it will reach Gov. Glenn Youngkin for approval.
Dems reintroduce bill to let Virginia localities fund school capital projects through sales tax
On Monday, party members cast the decision as a nonpartisan goal.
“I think it’s important to recognize that kids when they go to school, don’t go to Democrat schools or Republican schools. This is something that all the reports indicate impacts every single one of our areas,” said Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William.
Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, a former member of the state’s Commission on School Construction and Modernization, said during a tour of schools around the commonwealth, she had seen leaky roofs, broken toilets, and aged buildings that had limited internet connections.
“This is an option localities can use if their voters have to agree to it, and the money would be earmarked for new renovations or new schools,” Favola said. “There is nothing bad about this bill. In fact, it is a statement about how important public education is, including the value of the buildings our children are learning in.”
Under the bill, local governments would only be able to impose the 1% sales tax if voters approved the increase in a referendum.
Thirteen Republicans voted against the measure Monday, with Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke, contending tax increases could further strain the budgets of low-income Virginians.
“We all know the sales tax is regressive,” Suetterlein said. “I’ve appreciated some of the comments from some of my friends that aren’t of the party of the governor pointing out that sales tax increases hurt working people, and that’s a reason why I oppose sales tax increases strenuously over and over again.”
Senators agreed to amend the bill to apply to schools “serving” a county or city rather than schools “in” a county or city, a change intended to give local governments more flexibility to work together to raise funds for school construction costs.
Because Virginia is a Dillon rule state, local governments are only allowed to exercise powers the legislature has specifically authorized them to have. While localities have control over adjustments to their property tax rates, they aren’t allowed to change the sales tax rate without explicit permission from the General Assembly.
Currently, state law only allows nine localities — the counties of Charlotte, Gloucester, Halifax, Henry, Mecklenburg, Northampton, Patrick, and Pittsylvania and the city of Danville — to impose a 1% sales tax to fund school construction and renovation projects. Other bills this session are seeking to add the city of Newport News and the counties of Prince Edward and Stafford to that list.
According to a survey conducted by the Virginia Department of Education, over half of Virginia’s schools are more than 50 years old, with replacement costs for each in the millions.
In 2021, Virginia invested nearly $1.3 billion into programs distributing grants and loans for school construction.
Any of the bills that make it out of both chambers will still require approval by Youngkin, who could sign them into law, veto them, or suggest changes.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Three Interesting Bills: Medical Debt, Mobile Home Park Tenant Rights and State Data Breaches
Hundreds of bills are filed for General Assembly consideration each year. In this weekly series, the Mercury takes a look at a few of lawmakers’ 2024 proposals that might not otherwise make headlines during the whirlwind legislative session.
House Bill 34: Prohibiting medical debt collection after three years
This bill from Del. Nadarius Clark, D-Portsmouth, would prohibit the collection of medical debt if collection proceedings aren’t begun within three years of the due date noted on the final invoice for a health care service. The prohibition would not apply to patients who are on a payment plan that allows a hospital or healthcare provider a longer period of time to collect medical debt.
Current law has a five-year statute of limitations for the collection of medical debt related to services provided in private hospitals. However, no such requirements exist for public hospitals or debt collection agencies that buy medical debt from healthcare providers or hospitals.
Clark told a House Courts of Justice subcommittee this week that his bill would mean “after three years, families can’t be sued for any medical debt that they often have no choice in procuring.”
Del. Jay Leftwich, R-Chesapeake, one of two subcommittee members to vote against the bill, said he did so out of concern it doesn’t specifically target debt collectors and could result in unintended consequences for hospitals and health care providers.
In 2022, Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoed a previous iteration of Clark’s bill that passed in the General Assembly with bipartisan support, similarly stating the legislation would have unintended consequences in that it could be read as applying to other forms of debt rather than just medical debt.
Brent Rawlings with the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association told the subcommittee his group doesn’t oppose or agree with the bill but said it needs to clarify when the statute of limitations starts and stops.
Clark said an amendment to his legislation would address those concerns and would not negatively impact hospitals or providers.
The bill passed the subcommittee 6-2 and cleared the full committee on a 12-10 party-line vote, with Democrats in support of the measure and Republicans opposing it.
More from this series:
Lab meat, child labor penalties and sales in public spaces, cruelty offenders, age of marriage, and towing fees
Senate Bill 232 and House Bill 572: More rights for residents of manufactured home parks
Identical bills from Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Richmond, and Del. Karrie Delaney, D-Fairfax, would give Virginians who live in mobile home parks additional rights related to rental agreements, late rent fees, and eviction.
Under those bills, renters in manufactured home parks would be able to halt the automatic renewal of their rental agreement by notifying their landlord 60 days prior to the agreement’s expiration date. Tenants would also be allowed not to renew a rental agreement if the landlord changes its terms if they notify the landlord within 30 days of receiving the notice of the change.
The bill also prohibits fees for late rent payments unless such fees are outlined in the rental agreement and caps them at 10% of rent or 10% of the balance the renter owes the landlord, depending on which is less.
Additionally, the legislation would give manufactured home tenants the right of redemption or the right to remain in their residence after being served with a court-ordered unlawful detainer for late or missing rent if they have paid what is owed.
Virginia Poverty Law Center attorney Daniel Rezai said under current law, it’s possible for tenants facing an unlawful detainer to be still evicted even if they have paid their late rent, late payment fees and court costs.
Rezai said he’s represented many clients residing in manufactured homes where “unpaid rent is the main cause for eviction.”
This week, Hashmi told the Senate Committee on General Laws and Technology the legislation is an effort to grant residents of manufactured home parks some of the same rights granted to other residents under the Virginia Residential Landlord and Tenant Act.
The VRLTA “impacts those who live in traditional rental facilities, but many of our folks continue to live in mobile parks, and issues of those communities are slightly different,” Hashmi said. “Many families own the home, but they don’t own the land, and they are, in essence, tenants to the landlord who owns the property on which their houses sit.”
Hashmi’s bill passed the Senate unanimously. Delaney’s bill hasn’t yet been heard in the House of Delegates.
House Bill 666 Notifying Virginians of information breaches at state agencies
HB 666 from Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, would require every state agency to notify affected Virginians if a data breach occurs in the agency’s electronic information system that could compromise a resident’s personal information.
Under the bill, the agency would have to notify the state Chief Transformation Officer within 24 hours of the breach’s discovery and promptly notify affected citizens, although what is considered “promptly” is not defined.
Acceptable forms of notification would include written letters, telephone calls, electronic notices, or announcements of the breach on a state website or through the media.
The bill comes after multiple data breaches at state agencies last year, two of which occurred at the Department of Medical Assistance Services. On Feb. 7, 2023, state health plan Virginia Premier learned of a data security breach that affected one of its vendors, impacting numerous state Medicaid enrollees, who weren’t notified of the breach until almost three months later. That same year, on Sept. 18, DMAS notified the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office for Civil Rights that a data breach affecting over 1.2 million residents had occurred.
In May 2023, another data breach occurred in a company the Virginia Retirement System works with, resulting in the leaking of data — including names and Social Security numbers — about the over 230,000 retirees and beneficiaries in the system.
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Senate Passes Bill Creating $500 Fine for Leaving Handguns Visible in Vehicles
In an attempt to stem what Democratic lawmakers say is an epidemic of guns being stolen from vehicles, the Virginia Senate passed legislation Thursday that would create a $500 civil penalty for firearm owners who leave handguns on a car seat or other areas visible to passersby.
The legislation, one of the first gun control measures put to a full vote in either chamber this year, still needs to pass the House of Delegates and is likely at risk of being vetoed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin after the session ends. Still, the issue highlights the two parties’ diverging views on how to address gun crime, with Democrats trying to reduce the number of guns flowing onto the streets and Republicans calling for tougher enforcement of existing laws.
Sen. Dave Marsden, D-Fairfax, said the bill he’s sponsoring uses a “light touch” to try to limit the supply of guns available to people who shouldn’t have them.
“We cannot have our vehicles here in the commonwealth act as vending machines for firearms,” Marsden said.
If authorities spot a vehicle with a visible handgun inside, the bill would allow them to have the vehicle towed. The law would apply to any “unattended motor vehicle” left on a public highway or public property where neither the driver nor a passenger can see it.
To illustrate the extent of the problem they’re attempting to solve, Democratic lawmakers pointed to recent statistics presented by the Richmond Police Department showing a major uptick in the number of guns stolen from vehicles in Virginia’s capital. There were 225 such thefts in 2017, according to city police, and 637 in 2022.
All 19 Republicans in the Senate voted against the bill, with the chamber’s 21 Democrats voting to pass it.
Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, said the fundamental problem is people breaking into cars, to begin with, adding that thieves could steal money or anything else of value left in a car and use the proceeds to buy a gun.
“We have to stop it at the beginning,” Peake said. “And that is by stopping people who are breaking into cars.”
Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, argued the bill would have no impact because he’s doubtful many gun owners are so careless as to leave a handgun in plain sight for would-be thieves. The state should instead focus on different kinds of incentives for safe storage, Obenshain said, such as a bill passed in 2023 that created a $300 tax credit to help Virginians buy gun safes and lockboxes.
“We ought not be punishing victims of crimes,” Obenshain said.
Democratic senators said the law’s passage alone would send a message to Virginia gun owners to be more thoughtful about how they store firearms in vehicles.
“Responsible gun owners ought to get in the habit of putting their gun in the glovebox,” said Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax. “Put it in the glovebox every time they get out of their car. Just make it a habit.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Democratic-Controlled General Assembly Poised to Elect SCC Judges After Long Vacancies
Two seats on the Virginia State Corporation Commission that have been vacant for over a year because of a political standoff are on the way to getting filled by the Democratic-controlled legislature.
The House Labor and Commerce Committee and Senate Commerce and Labor Committee, in a joint decision Tuesday, unanimously backed two candidates for the body: Kelsey Bagot, an energy company attorney and former legal adviser with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, and Sam Towell, a Smithfield Foods attorney who previously was with the Virginia Office of the Attorney General.
The two must now be elected by a majority of both chambers, a vote that could occur as soon as Wednesday.
Democrats, who assumed control of the House while retaining control of the Senate in November, chose Bagot and Towell after reviewing resumes from 23 candidates, according to Senate Commerce and Labor Chairman Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville. He and House Labor and Commerce Chairwoman Jeion Ward, D-Hampton, were tasked by the party with finding candidates to fill the vacancies.
In a text message, Deeds said five candidates were interviewed, and the party “picked the two we thought would bring the right experience, intellect, and balance to the Commission.”
House Republican Caucus spokesperson Garren Shipley said his caucus had “zero involvement” with the choice of candidates.
The SCC is responsible for regulating public utilities, banking, business, and insurance in Virginia. In particular, it oversees Virginia’s two largest electric utilities, Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power Company. However, conflicts between Democrats and Republicans about who to appoint to vacant slots have left the commission short of two of its three required members since December 2022. One seat hasn’t been filled since 2021.
Bagot currently works as an attorney for energy company NextEra Energy and previously was a legal adviser to Mark Christie, a former SCC judge who was appointed to FERC.
Democratic control of legislature opens up chance for long-delayed SCC appointments
In her previous role at FERC, Bagot said she worked on “a number of technically complex and legally complex issues that are similar to the kinds of issues that before the Virginia State Corporation Commission.”
Towell is currently an attorney for Smithfield Foods and previously was a state deputy attorney general.
During his time with the attorney general’s office, Towell said his team was “involved in every major rate case that came before the commission primarily from a ratepayer perspective, that’s for the eclectic utilities but also the water and gas utilities as well.”
Only one legislator made any comment during the certification meeting on Tuesday. Del. Tony Wilt, R-Rockingham, asked Bagot whether, given her work with NextEra, she would be able “to look at not just solar but all energy issues from an impartial standpoint?”
Bagot responded, “My role as commissioner is to be open-minded, to build a robust record to make sure that I’m asking the right questions.”
Albert Pollard, a former Democratic delegate who lobbies on behalf of the Virginia Poverty Law Center, a nonprofit that advocates for ratepayer protections, said the selection process “has been fairly deliberate and thoughtful.”
Walton Shepherd, Virginia policy director with the Natural Resources Defense Council, said Bagot and Towell were “two eminently qualified jurists who can steer Virginia’s clean energy economy forward.”
University of Richmond School of Law Professor Carl Tobias, who studies judge selections at the federal and state levels, said he was impressed with the two candidates’ backgrounds and the appearance of bipartisan support for them during the joint meeting Tuesday.
“It seems like if Republicans were upset, the time to object or criticize Democrats was in that interview,” Tobias said. “They lost the election. They knew whoever won was going to be able to name the people.”
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Senate Bill Would Allow School Boards to Ban Cellphones During School Hours
Some of Virginia’s school boards have begun banning or restricting the use of cellphones in schools. Now, the Virginia Senate is backing a proposal to explicitly empower local boards to institute such prohibitions on cellphones and other “handheld communication devices” during regular school hours.
The legislation cleared the Senate on a 36-3 vote Tuesday and will need to get the approval of the House of Delegates and Gov. Glenn Youngkin to go into effect.
“I’m not telling them to ban cellphones,” said Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, the bill’s patron, during a hearing earlier this month on the proposal. “I think we should send a clear message to our school systems that if they find it’s in their best interest to do so during school hours, they should have every right to do so.”
In Virginia, several school divisions, including those in Carroll County and the city of Richmond, have restricted cellphone use during school hours.
Richmond City Schools launched a pouch pilot program that allows students to keep their cell phones in a locked pouch that is unlocked at the end of the school day.
Nationally, 76.9% of schools prohibit cell phone use during school hours, according to recent data from the National Center for Education Statistics.
Pro and con
Over the past several weeks, Virginia lawmakers spent more time debating whether they needed to create legislation than supporting a ban on the use of devices during school hours.
Supporters say the bill, which states that “each school board may develop and implement a policy to prohibit the possession or use of cell phones and other handheld communication devices during regular school hours,” could help schools reduce classroom disruptions and deter harmful behaviors like students recording school fights for online publication.
“I think we need to alert ourselves in this commonwealth on a statewide basis that this is an issue, and that we trust our school boards and we trust our schools to implement a policy that, one, makes sure that learning is paramount as what everyone wants it to be, and two, that our children are protected,” Stanley said.
However, opponents argue the law is unnecessary because boards already have the power to limit cellphone use.
Sens. Stella Pekarsky, D-Fairfax, Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, and Saddam Azlan Salim, D-Fairfax, voted against the bill on Tuesday.
Pekarsky has said that while cellphone use in schools is an important issue, “I just see this as a redundant law. It’s not needed, in my opinion. It’s not a mandate. It’s just permissive.”
Supporters admit some districts have already adopted such bans but say the Dillon Rule may be confusing others. Under the Dillon Rule, a legal doctrine that governs local-state relations in Virginia, local governments are only allowed to exercise those powers explicitly granted to them by the state government.
“The reason why they didn’t think that they could do what this bill proposes to do is because of the old Dillon Rule that says that localities don’t do something unless we empower them to do so,” Stanley said. “But this bill makes it clear that we here in the Commonwealth of Virginia … encourage all of our school systems to develop their own policy when it comes to regulating or prohibiting the use of cell phones and handheld devices.”
Sen. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Richmond, who also works as a teacher, said, “I don’t have a problem throwing some redundancy in the code if it’s going to help facilitate that conversation, because it needs to be had.”
“We know our friends at the local level sometimes like to dither around,” he said. “If this helps encourage some of those conversations, I think that’s to the good.”
Federal interest
Congress is also considering whether cell phones should be restricted during school hours.
Last November, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, introduced a bill along with Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, to study the effects of cell phones on students in K-12 classrooms.
The legislation would also create a $25 million, five-year pilot program that would provide schools with secure containers for students to store phones during school hours.
“We’ve made a lot of progress in our recovery from the depths of the pandemic. But there’s much more work to be done to help students overcome learning loss and excel in the classroom,” Kaine said in a statement. “That includes looking into how cellphone use in schools is impacting students’ mental health and their ability to learn. This bill would help us do that by gathering information and providing it to schools as they grapple with students’ use of cellphones in class and how to best set them up for success.”
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
‘The Market is Working’: Youngkin Signals Opposition to Minimum Wage Hike
Gov. Glenn Youngkin indicated Tuesday he’s unlikely to support pending legislation increasing Virginia’s minimum wage, saying market forces do a better job of determining hourly pay rates.
Speaking to reporters after a small business-focused event in Richmond, Youngkin stopped short of saying he’d veto a Democratic-backed bill that would raise Virginia’s minimum wage to $13.50 per hour next year and $15 per hour by 2026. But the governor was clear about his belief an increase isn’t necessary.
“I don’t think that you need to send a bill because the market is handling it,” Youngkin said. “And they should allow small businesses to handle this.”
When Democrats took full control of the General Assembly in 2020, they set in motion a plan that gradually raised the minimum wage from the $7.25 federal floor to $12 at the start of 2023. That plan envisioned a pause to assess the impacts of the initial increases, and Democrats are re-upping the proposal this year to try to achieve their initial goal of getting the wage to $15.
The election of a Republican governor in 2021 complicated that plan.
Virginia Democrats continue push to hike state minimum wage to $15
“If you go around and see what people are paying around the commonwealth of Virginia, there are very rare circumstances where people are paying minimum wage. And yet here we are with lots of economic counsel that says that it harms job growth,” Youngkin said. “So the market is working. Virginians are earning lots of money. We’ve now gotten our labor participation rate back up to where it was before the pandemic, and now we’re at a 12-year high.”
In a speech to a National Federation of Independent Businesses group, Youngkin said he won’t sign any bills coming out of the Democratic-controlled legislature that are “inherently anti-business.” But those bills, even being advanced and discussed, he warned, can still set a “tone” that harms Virginia’s competitiveness.
“The tone that they take with the bills that they are progressing, the tone that they take with the bills that they are not progressing, is not just being watched by the pundits who pay attention to political activity,” Youngkin said. “It is being watched by the business community every single day. And that the business community will vote. Not in an election. But when their next expansion opportunity is going to happen. Where that next franchise is going to go. Whether they’re going to go from five employees to eight.”
In his State of the Commonwealth speech earlier this month, Youngkin vowed to veto any potential effort to repeal Virginia’s right-to-work law, which impedes the ability of labor unions to organize by prohibiting mandatory union membership. The governor reiterated that stance in Tuesday’s address, but his comments on the minimum wage were his most extensive remarks yet on a more concrete piece of pro-worker legislation. Unlike right-to-work repeal, Democratic leaders have identified the minimum wage bill as a top priority.
A state study completed last year estimated that roughly 500,000 Virginians made $12 or less per hour as of 2021, with a million workers earning $15 or less. That study noted that data limitations make it difficult to measure the exact size of Virginia’s population earning minimum wage.
“While Virginia’s minimum wage population could be characterized as small in absolute terms, Virginia nonetheless has the ninth largest minimum wage workforce in the country in absolute terms and the eighth largest in terms of percentage of hourly workers,” the study found.
Democratic lawmakers have said their phased approach to increasing the minimum wage to $15 was a prudent one, and raising the minimum wage further will help workers keep up with the rapid inflation that coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a news release celebrating initial votes in favor of the bill to put Virginia on track for a $15 wage, left-leaning advocacy group Progress Virginia said “no one should have to choose between putting food on the dinner table and keeping the lights on.”
“Working families deserve a raise, and we won’t stop fighting until we make that a reality,” said Progress Virginia Executive Director LaTwyla Mathias.
In his remarks to reporters, Youngkin said he has “constructive” relationships with the General Assembly’s new Democratic leaders, but stressed he’s most interested in legislation both parties can support.
“Anything that is simply being sent to me in order to elicit a political response is wasted time,” Youngkin said.
Mercury reporter Charlie Paullin contributed to this story
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
