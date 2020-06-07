Virginia Beer Museum embraces Phase 2 of pandemic reopening

There were some mighty clean motorcycles parked outside the Virginia Beer Museum on a sunny, summer-like Saturday afternoon, June 6, 2020.

Well, THAT explains it – as two members of the “International Bikini Team” were washing the bikes out back in the Biergarten as the Museum celebrated its second day of reopening from the 2019 Coronavirus pandemic restrictions on public meeting and business gatherings.

Phase Two of Virginia’s COVID-19 re-openings is looking good.

Kirk Folk of York, Pennsylvania, provided the entertainment with a variety of songs spanning the decades. One that went over particularly well as Steppenwolf’s “Born To Be Wild” – adopted in the late 1960s and early ’70s as a biker anthem.

And So Mote It G Beef Barbecue was there with a scrumptious choice of BBQ platters, including pork and chicken – yum, yum, eat ‘em up.

And of course, the Museum’s eclectic choice of Virginia-brewed beers was available to help fend off the heat – Thanks, Winter, David, Redz, and crew.

And stay tuned next Saturday, as the Reno and Vaughan Brother’s-led “Aftershock” – two of whose members were present to enjoy the Museum’s D-Day events – is set to rock the Museum Biergarten at dusk.



(Royal Examiner Photos/Roger Bianchini)