Virginia begins issuing one-time tax rebates this week
Eligible taxpayers will soon see one-time rebates coming their way, according to the Virginia Department of Taxation. Tax Commissioner Craig Burns gave lawmakers an update on Tuesday morning.
The General Assembly, with bipartisan support, approved one-time payments of up to $250 per individual and up to $500 per married couple earlier this summer.
Burns relayed that the payments would begin Friday, Sept. 16 as part of a “soft launch.” He said the disbursement will ramp up significantly next week, though they won’t all go out at once.
Starting Monday, Sept. 19, Burns said the state will issue 250,000 rebates per day, six days per week. The Department of Taxation will continue issuing payments through the end of the calendar year for eligible returns filed by Nov. 1, 2022.
Burns said that rebates will be issued based on the order the state received and fully processed tax returns; he expects 2.9 million of 3.2 million total rebates will be issued by Oct. 10. He said those that filed their return by Sept. 5 should be in the first batch. For example, if an eligible taxpayer filed by July 1, the rebate will be issued by October 17, and received it October 31. He added that after a rebate is issued, direct deposits will take a few days to arrive, and checks will take a week or more.
Department of Taxation spokesperson Heather Cooper said the agency doesn’t have the capacity to release all the rebates at the same time, though additional resources were implemented to process the rebates quickly. Rebates will be issued via direct deposit and paper checks.
Burns said that those who owe money to certain government agencies and institutions may not receive a rebate, as the Taxation Department is required to first satisfy that debt. If the debt is less than the rebate amount, the remainder will be disbursed to the taxpayer. For those owing more than the rebate amount, a letter will be sent explaining the use of the rebate toward the debt.
On Monday, September 19, the Department of Taxation will launch two new tools to help Virginians determine if they are eligible for the rebate, for what amount they are eligible and when they can expect to receive the rebate. Taxpayers will be able to check their status via telephone or online.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Northern Raccoon
Deterring “nuisance wildlife” vs trapping and killing.
This poor, young raccoon was brought to us after it was spotted in a backyard in Stephenson, VA, with a raccoon-specific leg-trap on its paw. This raccoon did everything it could to get free, as evidenced by the severe damage done to the raccoon’s paw, but the trap had been tightly snapped onto the foot.
Though many types of traps are legal, there are requirements to check these traps every 24 hours at a minimum. Due to the appearance of these injuries, we suspect this raccoon had been suffering with these injuries for multiple days before getting help. Unfortunately, due to the extent of the injuries, the only option we could offer was euthanasia.
It’s important to note that while many people set traps to get rid of “nuisance animals”, this is not a sustainable or effective long-term solution.
Trapping and killing a few raccoons each year only opens up the area to neighboring raccoons looking for new territories and resources while potentially orphaning babies in the process.
A better solution would be exclusion and prevention.
Identifying how animals are accessing your yard or unwanted area can help you prevent these animals from accessing these places to begin with. Is there a hole in a fence or attic that can be patched? Does the chicken coop need to be reinforced with wire? Can wire be placed into the ground to prevent digging or access underneath structures?
Ask yourself what is attracting the animals to these areas. Maybe bird feeders should be taken down, or pets fed inside, small livestock housed in a secure enclosure, or the yard kept neat and trim to reduce shelter and food resources.
Lastly, you can help encourage animals to avoid or move away from areas altogether by using household ammonia soaked on rags placed around the entrances of dens, radios, motion-activated flood-lights, or livestock guardians.
As we continue to destroy and take habitat away from wildlife, we can all do our part by being empathetic and learning to coexist with our wild neighbors by using humane techniques to keep them safe and out of unwanted spaces.
As this case shows, traps can be uprooted and animals can escape while still ensnared, which only extends their suffering. It is also illegal to relocate wildlife, so when wildlife is caught in a trap the only legal course of action is to euthanize.
If you have an issue with a wild animal in or around your home, give us a call and we can help you with your specific situation so that we can hopefully avoid tragic ends like this one.
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Potential delays on Northbound I-81 in Frederick County due to West Virginia roadwork
Overnight roadwork in West Virginia could cause traffic delays on northbound Interstate 81 in Frederick County, especially during early morning commutes. The work is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday nights, September 14-15, beginning about 7 p.m. and continuing into the following mornings.
The Virginia Department of Transportation will monitor traffic back-ups in the state line area. If back-ups become significant and sustained, the following alternate routes will be recommended.
- Interstate 66 or Route 7 to Route 340 northbound through Warren and Clarke counties.
- I-81 exit 310 to Route 37 (Winchester bypass) to Route 522 northbound in Frederick County.
Variable message boards along the northbound I-81 and westbound I-66 corridors will alert drivers of traffic delays and alternate routes as needed.
For updated Virginia traffic alerts and travel information, dial 511 or go to http://www.511Virginia.org.
Winchester woodworker restores historic Methodist church doors
Although construction of our first log meeting house began in 1788 and was completed in 1789, many believe a society was formed which was in keeping with Methodist principles and practice as early as 1775. Historic records prove itinerant preachers served the Stephensburg society. This would make Stephens City UMC the oldest Methodist congregation west of the Blue Ridge.
The meeting house served until 1827 when it was torn down and replaced with a brick structure on the same site. During the Civil War, the church suffered considerable damage as the sanctuary was used as a hospital to treat both Federal and Confederate soldiers. The 1827 church sanctuary was repaired after the war, but eventually the church was considered “unsafe” and “uncomfortable” for worship. In 1882 the congregation replaced the 1827 building with a more spacious facility on the same site.
Within thirty years, this building had become obsolete. In 1912 the congregation had swelled to over 200 people and church trustees purchased a corner lot just to the south on Main and Locust Streets. The old Captain Joseph Long Tavern (built 1835) was demolished and on this site in 1913 construction of the present church was begun and completed in March 1915. The church building is located at 5291 Main Street.
Nobody knows how many times the 107-year-old front double doors of the Stephens City UMC, built in 1915, have been refurbished. Maintenance records reflect the big doors were last sanded and stained in 2011 and were continuously painted white from 1915 until about 2000.
Due to the entranceway being exposed to exterior weather conditions, the Church Worship Team requested that the doors and trim be either replaced with more modern material or be refurbished in advance of the 20th Anniversary (2003-2023) of the Education Building and Orrick Chapel Fellowship Hall Dedication coming in 2023. A review of the Stephens City Historic District Guideline followed.
Design Review Guidelines for the Town of Stephens City Historic District, Section Porches, Doors, Entrances, states: “In rehabilitation, every effort should be made to save original doors. If the original doors cannot be saved and replacement is necessary, the new doors must be the same size, design and type as used originally, or sympathetic to the building style. In all cases, design assistance should be sought from the Historic Preservation Commission.”
The Trustees agreed to follow the Historic District Guidelines. They voted to save the doors and a capable woodworking contractor was sought. Shelly’s Custom Woodworking based in Winchester was selected to refurbish the wooden doors and also the choir room door which was always painted white and never removed from its framework.
Dustin Shelly was born and raised in Frederick County. A graduate of Sherando High School in 2003, Dustin learned the carpentry trade at a very young age. “My father was a carpenter his entire life and was my biggest teacher; dad had the biggest influence on me and he was my best friend,” Shelly said. Mr. Donald Shelly was self-employed and worked on big horse farms and estates throughout Clarke and Loudoun Counties. “He started buying me tools for Christmas and Birthdays, as early as 12 years old. I still have and use all of the tools he left me.” Shelly now focuses on custom woodworking projects. “I began my own business four years ago,” he said.
According to Shelly, the church doors are old-growth pine which was typically harvested around the turn of the 20th century. Old-growth refers to wood from trees that existed in forests for long periods of time. “This wood is much denser and more resilient to decay or damage than today’s wood. It is resistant to rot, stronger and harder and more stable. The effort to preserve the high-quality material in these doors is worth the effort,” Shelly said.
On August 8, Shelly took down the eight-foot double doors and transported them to his shop in Winchester. The doors were returned and installed fifteen days later. Shelly’s team (Robbie Ramage and Alijah Walker) used the old-fashioned method of sandpaper and elbow grease to remove the old stain and return the doors to their original wooden appearance. “To get the double doors back down to the original wood, it was just sanding, more sanding and mostly sanding by hand to make the wood surface smooth as glass. We employ high performance Minwax products for the stain and clear coat. To create a rich, dark exterior that looked fresh and new, three to five layers of stain were applied to both sides of the front doors. Since the entrance is exposed to outdoor weather conditions, protective sealants were added after the finish dried. We make sure to go above and beyond the manufacturer’s recommendations,” said Shelly.
The Choir Room door, located on the west side of the building, had never been taken off its jambs and was repainted many times over a one-hundred-year period. The old pine threshold was not protected from rainwater and had rotted out entirely. The door was removed from its frame, treated for wood rot, thoroughly sanded, fiber-filled and repainted. Shelly said the lower portion of the door was completely rotted out and had to be patched with a two-part filler. The water-based compound hardens and is ready for sanding in just minutes. He did the work right here on site. The damaged door threshold also had to be replaced with an oak substitute.
Shelly continues to expand and keep pace with new technologies in the custom woodworking industry. “We do have a small Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) machine,” Shelly said. CNC is a computerized manufacturing process in which pre-programmed software and code controls the movement of production equipment. “We have been utilizing CNC to make custom signs and home decor and also occasionally applying it to various pieces in our furniture projects,” he said.
Customers of Shelly claim that his work has always been of the highest quality and technical specification. His skill mix brings a wealth of knowledge and innovation to each job. Shelly’s team strives to provide the best quality work and attention to detail; excellent customer communication has led to a 90% call back rate and numerous customer referrals. Shelly’s father Donald, instilled in him the desire to genuinely care about the customer experience as well as the finished product.
“If Stephens City UMC can continue to provide periodic maintenance to these doors, they just might last another one hundred years,” Shelly declared.
Stephens City woman nets Virginia Lottery win of nearly $153,000 with online app
A Stephens City woman recently won nearly $153,000 from the Virginia Lottery without leaving home to buy a ticket.
Marlen Sandoval said she won the jackpot in the Virginia Lottery’s progressive jackpot game Monopoly simply by using her cell phone. “It was just a regular Sunday at home, and I decided to check the app.” That decision made the Frederick County resident $152,608.
MONOPOLY Progressive Jackpots is one of many online instant games available on the Virginia Lottery’s website, valottery.com. The website states that progressive game jackpots grow as more people play. The odds of winning any prize in the Monopoly game are 1 in 4.68.
Ms. Sandoval said she has no immediate plans for her winnings, telling lottery officials, “I still can’t believe it!”
The Virginia Lottery, authorized by Virginia voters in a 1987 referendum, generates over $2.13 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools. In the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, lottery ticket purchasers generated over $779 million in funding for public education.
“Lottery funds traditionally make up roughly ten percent of Virginia’s overall K-12 education budget and support vital programs in every school district in the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Education Aimee Rogstad Guidera. “These funds are indispensable to our efforts to ensure every student in the Commonwealth—regardless of zip code—is prepared for success in life.”
For more information, visit the Virginia Lottery’s Giving Back page, or visit the website.
Randolph-Macon Academy 9/11 Ceremony as cadets remember and never forget
Randolph-Macon Academy would like to share this 9/11 ceremony. May we all take a moment to remember and honor the victims of the 9/11 attack and families who were affected. Our cadets and leadership team organized and led this tribute.
9/11: a personal memoir
(Author’s note: this commentary was written on Sept. 11 and 12, 2001, as events transpired. It has since been reprinted in various edits, in various years on the anniversary of those 9/11 terrorist attacks on U.S. soil. Today, September 11, 2022, 21 years on from that horrific day, let us pause and remember, not only those who died and those they left behind, but the specific example of those first responders who walked into danger to offer a helping hand to those trapped inside the twisted wreckage of hatred delivered to NYC, but did not walk out. For it is their example and sacrifice on that day that points humanity toward a better future where 9/11’s and Kabul Airport bombings are a part of our past, rather than the expectation for our collective future.)
September 11, 2001: The faint ring of a telephone stirred me from a restless sleep. I grudgingly opened my eyes and realized that it was fairly early in the morning on Tuesday, a weekend for me in my current employment cycle … I stumbled into my adjacent office and without my glasses tried to make out the caller ID through a sleep-encrusted blur. I lift the receiver.
“Turn on your television!” my friend Dewey’s voice commanded excitedly. “We were watching one of the World Trade Center buildings burning after a plane ran into it about 15 minutes ago and another one just flew into the other building!”
“When?” – Reality and dreams seemed to be mixing though I thought I was awake.
“Now!!! A second ago,” Dewey said & I knew this was not a “Jerky Boys” prank phone call. I hung up the phone without responding. I understood as my mind snapped to, that the information was presented not for discussion, but for action. I was at my complex of three televisions at the far end of my third-floor loft apartment over the Main Street Mill that was so reminiscent to me of the fifth-floor walkup loft I had sublet for a year 11 blocks north of the World Trade Center some 20 years earlier. I hit the “on” button on the smallest of the three, the old 13-inch that I had gotten from my mom. It sat several feet from my living area couch and was my preferred home-alone viewing screen. Perhaps its size helped me maintain the illusion that I wasn’t really addicted to it.
The crystal-sharp satellite picture quickly appeared, I picked up the remote and punched in 970, the satellite channel for the NBC affiliate in Washington, D.C. As a child, it would, as likely as not, have been the morning news station I would be watching as I got ready for school and my parents prepared for their respective federal government jobs in D.C. and Rosslyn, Virginia.
There they were, the twin towers gleaming on a bright September morning against a cloudless, bright, blue sky – except for the huge plumes of black smoke pouring from the top 20 or so floors of both buildings. I flashed on the old ’70s movie “Towering Inferno”. How did that movie I’d never seen more than about 10 minutes of at a time end?!? How many were saved? How long did it take to finally – just burn out?
Bryant Gumble’s calm TV voice hypnotically recited the facts as known at – I flicked the info button to see the time, 9:07 a.m.
“Two planes … believed to be a 737 and a 767 … 18 minutes apart … North Tower first, then the South Tower … Not known if intent or accidents … Here it is. Watch to the right of your screen and you’ll see the second plane as it approaches and plows into the South Tower.”
Oh man, that wasn’t an accident!! There was malevolent intent apparent the first time I saw it. That building was a target. But can’t alarm the public with unsubstantiated theories – public, I have public there!!!
I raced back to my office for the phone. Stuart and Annie Lee, my friends since college days in Richmond, Virginia, at old VCU, the urban university; Stuart and Annie, whom I sublet that Lower Manhattan loft from in 1979-80, when I had my New York state of mind experience, still lived in that five-story walkup, 11 blocks from the World Trade Center.
Two-one-two, two-zero-two, NYC/DC, I always transpose those area codes in my head. I focus and dial two-one-two … The line picks up on the second ring. It is Annie’s voice, “Hello” – she seems breathless.
“Annie, what the hell is going on up there,” I blurt out not letting on how relieved I am to hear her voice.
“I don’t know but it’s pretty bizarre,” she replied.
We used to joke about whether the North Tower, the closest one to their loft, would fall on their building if it tipped over on its side northbound. It seemed that close, those big rectangles looming out of the back loft windows and over the rooftop deck Stuart had built. That was after their 1977 wedding in Charleston, South Carolina, Annie’s home turf. I glanced at the time on the caller ID. It was 9:11 a.m. – REALLY?!? I thought without verbalizing it.
“I just saw a tape of the second plane hitting the second building,” I said.
Annie hesitated, then said, “Roger, I was down there when they exploded.”
I was stunned. She had been closer than her home, at 9 in the morning. Was she nuts? What was Annie, an artist, a sculptor doing in the financial district at 8:45 in the morning? I must have verbalized the question as well as thought it.
“I was at the fish market they have in the parking lot on the east side of the Trade Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays (that’s an acceptable reason, I thought). We heard a plane and we all ducked. We knew it didn’t belong there so low over the city. Then the building exploded and we had to run under this building overhang to get away from all the burning debris that was coming down after the explosion. After the second explosion I thought I better get out of there and I went to look for my bike, which was on the Trade Center side. Luckily it was OK and I just came in the door when you called.
“You said the plane HIT the building?” she trailed off, apparently just making the connection between the low-flying plane that had caused those at the fish market to duck reflexively and the first explosion. “I didn’t, we didn’t – Listen Roger, I don’t mean to cut you off but I want to clear the line for my mom. I know she’s going to try and call or I should call her before the lines get clogged up.”
“OK, sure. Where’s Stuart,” I wanted to make sure the calm in her voice included knowledge of Stuart’s whereabouts before we disconnected.
“He’s here.”
“Good. You all take care and stay in touch.” I hung up.
They were OK.
That she was down there in physical jeopardy had jolted me …
I was back at the TV. I plopped on the couch. It was 9:15. It was like I was hypnotized, the emotional trauma of world-changing events perceived at an almost subconscious level. In a weird way it was like 1963 and 1968. But no, it was 2001 – the real first year of not only a new century but a new millennium; 2001, much bigger deal than 1901; none like it since 1001 – a thousand-year bookmark on the pages of history. So, I channel surf throughout the morning of September 11, 2001.
The World Trade Center, the Pentagon are in flames!! All air traffic to the U.S. being diverted and all planes in the states being brought down. – How?
“A plane down in the woods of western Pennsylvania – Camp David may have been the target” is theorized on the air.
BUT THEN – a huge plume of smoke in lower Manhattan. What the …?!?!
Is there only one building there?
It’s gone.
In a panic I look for competent reporting and a familiar voice. CNBC broadcasts from lower Manhattan, competent, who knows; familiar and boots on the ground, yes.
“One of the two World Trade Center towers has collapsed,” a camera shot from across the Hudson River – lower Manhattan looks like it is on fire – back to NWI (News World International) – they had the live feed from a New York City ABC affiliate earlier with a poor guy on the phone who was trapped on the 85th floor because the fire doors had locked up – which building was he in? Is he dead? He said things were under control and stabilizing and he was giving directions to where he and one other person were trapped with windows blown out – the firemen must have been going up …
Watching NWI with their main Canadian affiliate as … the … second tower … collapses from the top down – “Oh my God. Oh my God” the on-air voice repeats calm but distraught – how is that even possible? – as off camera, yelling and screaming with no pretense of calm maintained as the North Tower joins its sibling on the ground … where am I?!!? Two 110-story buildings … gone …
I watch lower Manhattan from across the Hudson River again. It is totally enshrouded in smoke. Are people suffocating in that? Could you breathe in there?
Again try Stuart and Annie. Nothing …
Then tears came and I sobbed with worry for my friends and for my old neighborhood; for 50,000 or 5,000 people, I didn’t know; for two buildings that had stood like a magical, surrealistic backdrop to an already magical skyline for a quarter of a century or more; for the firemen and the cops who went in there trying to get trapped people out … It’s just enormously, monumentally tragic and screwed up and I don’t feel bad about crying …
That it has come to this is tragic in more than the obvious ways. – Things will never be the same. A dark thought flashes into my consciousness – is that what it is really all about?
As the day progresses I follow the pending collapse of adjacent buildings, watch ghost-like, dust-covered people stumble, walk calmly with their briefcases or run from the rubble and spreading, spewing cloud that covers lower Manhattan.
As the skies over America clear of all air traffic for the first time in the age of air travel, an age that has existed all of my life, I wonder how the next attack will come, who will bring it and why …
As the day progressed into night, lower Manhattan took on an eerie look as powerful spotlights bracketed debris and the continually rising cloud of smoke from fires burning deep within the rubble of 220 stories, estimated at 1.2 million tons of debris that will take a year to clear …
Who knows how long it will take my mind – or anyone’s – to assimilate what has happened.
By Roger Bianchini
Sept. 11-12, 2001
