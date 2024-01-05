Virginia Braces for Weekend Winter Storm: Travel Advisory Issued

Virginians and travelers in the state are being advised to reconsider their weekend plans due to an impending winter storm, forecasted to hit southwestern Virginia late Friday night and spread across the state through Saturday.

Cathy McGhee, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Chief Deputy Commissioner, emphasizes the importance of safety during this time. “The safest place during a winter storm is indoors,” she advises. McGhee urges travelers to stay off the roads, allowing transportation workers and public safety officials to clear roads efficiently and respond to emergencies more effectively. With anticipated snow, mixed precipitation, and freezing rain in some areas, motorists are encouraged to stay vigilant, monitor local weather, and alter travel plans if necessary.

The storm is expected to have its most significant impact in western Virginia, including regions like Bristol, Salem, Staunton, western Culpeper, and northern Virginia. Northwestern Virginia areas could see significant snowfall, possibly 6 to 8 inches, along with mixed precipitation and freezing rain. Southern and southeastern Virginia may experience moderate rain on Saturday, with a risk of re-freezing surfaces into Sunday morning as pavements cool.

VDOT crews are proactively pretreating bridges and roadways in some areas. They will continue to monitor and treat road conditions as the storm progresses. Motorists who must travel are advised to prepare an emergency kit with blankets and ensure mobile devices are fully charged.

VDOT’s Snow Removal Priorities

VDOT is responsible for clearing snow on state-maintained roads and will also assist cities and towns upon request. The priority for snow removal is as follows:

Interstate highways and limited-access roadways. Primary roads (routes 1-599) and major secondary roads (routes 600 and up) that are crucial for emergency and public facilities or have high traffic volumes. Lower-volume secondary roads and subdivision streets are attended to after higher-priority routes are clear and resources are available.

Staying Informed and Safe

Travelers are advised to check road conditions before embarking on their journey. The free VDOT 511 mobile app provides real-time information on road conditions, traffic incidents, construction, and congestion. This information is also available on 511Virginia.org or by calling 511 within Virginia.

For reporting hazardous road conditions, VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center can be contacted at my.vdot.virginia.gov or by calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).

Safety Tips

Avoid traveling during a winter weather event. Monitor forecasts and limit travel based on conditions. Allow extra time for travel. Reduce speed and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, especially snowplows. Exercise caution on bridges, overpasses, and shaded areas prone to freezing. Keep an emergency supply kit in your vehicle.

For more information about safe winter travel, visit VDOT’s winter weather website.