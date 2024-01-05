Local News
Virginia Braces for Weekend Winter Storm: Travel Advisory Issued
Virginians and travelers in the state are being advised to reconsider their weekend plans due to an impending winter storm, forecasted to hit southwestern Virginia late Friday night and spread across the state through Saturday.
Cathy McGhee, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Chief Deputy Commissioner, emphasizes the importance of safety during this time. “The safest place during a winter storm is indoors,” she advises. McGhee urges travelers to stay off the roads, allowing transportation workers and public safety officials to clear roads efficiently and respond to emergencies more effectively. With anticipated snow, mixed precipitation, and freezing rain in some areas, motorists are encouraged to stay vigilant, monitor local weather, and alter travel plans if necessary.
The storm is expected to have its most significant impact in western Virginia, including regions like Bristol, Salem, Staunton, western Culpeper, and northern Virginia. Northwestern Virginia areas could see significant snowfall, possibly 6 to 8 inches, along with mixed precipitation and freezing rain. Southern and southeastern Virginia may experience moderate rain on Saturday, with a risk of re-freezing surfaces into Sunday morning as pavements cool.
VDOT crews are proactively pretreating bridges and roadways in some areas. They will continue to monitor and treat road conditions as the storm progresses. Motorists who must travel are advised to prepare an emergency kit with blankets and ensure mobile devices are fully charged.
VDOT’s Snow Removal Priorities
VDOT is responsible for clearing snow on state-maintained roads and will also assist cities and towns upon request. The priority for snow removal is as follows:
- Interstate highways and limited-access roadways.
- Primary roads (routes 1-599) and major secondary roads (routes 600 and up) that are crucial for emergency and public facilities or have high traffic volumes.
- Lower-volume secondary roads and subdivision streets are attended to after higher-priority routes are clear and resources are available.
Staying Informed and Safe
Travelers are advised to check road conditions before embarking on their journey. The free VDOT 511 mobile app provides real-time information on road conditions, traffic incidents, construction, and congestion. This information is also available on 511Virginia.org or by calling 511 within Virginia.
For reporting hazardous road conditions, VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center can be contacted at my.vdot.virginia.gov or by calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).
Safety Tips
- Avoid traveling during a winter weather event.
- Monitor forecasts and limit travel based on conditions.
- Allow extra time for travel.
- Reduce speed and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, especially snowplows.
- Exercise caution on bridges, overpasses, and shaded areas prone to freezing.
- Keep an emergency supply kit in your vehicle.
For more information about safe winter travel, visit VDOT’s winter weather website.
Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary Celebrates Teacher Nomination
In a heartfelt nomination, Principal Jessica Vacca of Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary School has put forth Devon Owens for the coveted ‘Teacher of the Year’ award. Owens, a treasured member of the faculty for thirteen years, stands out for her exceptional dedication and innovative teaching methods.
Principal Vacca’s nomination letter sheds light on Owens’ remarkable ability to forge personal connections with her students, cultivating a nurturing, inclusive classroom environment. Owens’ approach ensures every student feels valued, fostering their academic, social, and emotional growth.
Her positive influence extends beyond the classroom, touching the lives of both faculty and staff with her uplifting spirit and genuine kindness. Owens’ commitment to creating a supportive school environment where everyone feels respected is a cornerstone of her teaching philosophy.
Owens is not just a teacher but also a lifelong learner, constantly evolving her instructional methods through active engagement with the latest educational research and technology. This dedication ensures her students are not only well-educated but also prepared for the future.
Her role as a mentor to new teachers and student teachers underscores her leadership qualities and her commitment to the profession. Owens extends her influence to the wider school community, engaging with parents and guardians to build strong partnerships and maintain open communication.
Owens is an educator who truly embodies the qualities of an exceptional teacher. Her passion, dedication, and innovative approach have positively transformed countless students’ lives and made a significant impact on the school community.
Special Education Teacher Nominated for Prestigious Award
Ariel McCarter, a dedicated Special Education teacher at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School, has been highly recommended by Principal Jennifer Knox for the esteemed ‘Teacher of the Year’ award.
In her glowing endorsement, Principal Knox highlighted McCarter’s exceptional contributions to the school’s educational landscape, particularly in the realm of behavior support for students. McCarter’s work ensures that students are in the best possible state for learning, a crucial aspect often overlooked in traditional teaching methods.
McCarter’s passion for her profession shines through in her daily interactions with students. She is not just a teacher; she is a beacon of hope and guidance for those with special needs. Her innovative approach to the curriculum makes learning accessible and enjoyable for all students, irrespective of their unique challenges.
Her expertise in managing and remediating difficult student behaviors is not just theoretical. McCarter actively applies her knowledge in the classroom, adapting strategies, materials, and groupings to maximize learning opportunities for every student. This individualized attention has made a significant impact on students’ academic and personal growth.
Beyond her classroom duties, McCarter is a natural leader, enthusiastically taking on additional responsibilities. Her roles as a team leader and member of various school and district committees underscore her commitment to education beyond her classroom.
Principal Knox’s recommendation is a testament to McCarter’s dedication to professional development and her natural leadership qualities. Her nomination for ‘Teacher of the Year’ is not just an acknowledgment of her exceptional skills as an educator but also her profound impact on the lives of her students.
McCarter’s story is a shining example of the profound impact passionate educators can have on the lives of their students and their communities. The decision on the ‘Teacher of the Year’ award is eagerly awaited by the school and the wider educational community.
Warren County Welcomes Its First Baby of 2024: Beckham Isner
Warren County started the new year with a bundle of joy as Beckham Isner made his grand entrance into the world. Born in the early hours of New Year’s Day, Beckham’s arrival at 4:40 a.m. on January 1, 2024, at Winchester Medical Center marked a moment of celebration and joy for the Isner family and the community.
The newest member of the Isner family, Beckham, weighed in at a healthy 8 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 20 1/2 inches long. He joins a loving and excited family, with proud parents Amber and Eric Isner and his three siblings – two brothers, Braygen and Bransen, and a sister, Mayleigh.
Beckham’s delivery was overseen by Dr. Kathleen Hayes and RN Richelle Orndorff, who ensured a safe and joyful arrival for Warren County’s first baby of the year. The Isners, residing in Warren County, expressed their overwhelming joy and gratitude for the new addition to their family. Beckham’s arrival symbolizes a beautiful completion to their family, now a vibrant party of six.
For the Isner family, Beckham’s birth is more than just a celebration of new life; it represents the joyous culmination of their family. As Amber and Eric Isner welcome their final baby, they look forward to the adventures and memories they will create as a family of six. Beckham’s birth has indeed brought a new sense of completeness and happiness to the Isner household.
As the community of Warren County welcomes its first baby of 2024, Beckham Isner’s arrival reminds us all of the hope and joy that a new year brings. Congratulations to the Isner family on their newest addition!
Skyline Middle School’s Interact and NJHS Clubs: Making a Difference One Project at a Time
Skyline Middle School’s National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) and Interact Club have been buzzing with activity, demonstrating their commitment to service and community impact. This year, these young change-makers have undertaken various projects, each contributing significantly to the school and the broader community.
One of their notable initiatives was creating expectation posters during a school-wide expectations reset. These posters, crafted with care and creativity, now adorn the walls of Skyline Middle School, serving as daily reminders of the school’s core values and standards.
In a heartwarming display of community service, members from both the Interact and Early Act Clubs dedicated their time to The Salvation Army’s bell-ringing campaign. On December 16, these enthusiastic students took shifts at a local Walmart, engaging with the community and collecting donations. Their efforts were incredibly successful, raising over $100 per hour, a testament to their dedication and the generosity of the community.
Additionally, the clubs have been involved in smaller yet impactful projects. Interact students, lent a helping hand to instructional coaches by cutting out Santa hats and preparing new schedule cards, demonstrating their willingness to support school staff in diverse ways.
In a touching tribute to veterans, both the NJHS and Interact Club members created patriotic cards for the Honor Flight, a program that honors U.S. veterans. These cards, filled with gratitude and respect, were distributed to veterans, adding a personal touch to their Honor Flight experience.
Another act of kindness was the coat drive organized by NJHS students. In the spirit of giving during the holiday season, they collected 28 coats for children in need, ensuring warmth and comfort during the colder months.
Looking ahead, the clubs are gearing up for their upcoming Coin Drive for the Wheelchair Project. Scheduled for January 16-22, this initiative aims to raise funds to provide wheelchairs for those in need. Just $75 can fund a wheelchair, making a significant difference in someone’s life. To promote this cause, students have crafted flyers and set up a volunteer schedule to collect donations each morning during the drive.
Skyline Middle School’s NJHS and Interact Clubs exemplify the power of young people to make a meaningful impact. Through their diverse range of service projects, they have not only supported their school and local community but have also reached out to touch the lives of veterans and those in need beyond their immediate surroundings. As they continue their journey of service, their efforts stand as a beacon of hope and a source of inspiration for us all.
Fauquier Health Welcomes New Year’s Baby
Fauquier Health is ringing in 2024 with the year’s first bundle of joy. Weighing 8 pounds and 3 ounces and measuring 21 inches, little Cooper was born to Taylor and Jose on Tuesday, January 2 at 7:51pm. Taylor and Jose were grinning from ear to ear when holding their newest addition. They had one word to describe their experience and delivering doctor – Dr. Barry Aron, “Amazing.”
“The nurses were incredible,” shared Taylor. “Every single nurse,” added Jose. The happy mom and dad commented on how the room experience was everything. From pre-birth, to birth, and to recovery, they shared how wonderful it was to not have to leave the room. Dr. Barry Aron, Fauquier Health OB/GYN & Midwifery, was the delivering doctor for Cooper. The parents shared, “He truly cares about his patients. He was super personal, and his bedside manner was incredible.”
Fauquier Health is committed to providing high quality, compassionate care close to home for new and expecting parents in the region. Fauquier Health’s Family Birthing Center offers same room labor to delivery, a Neonatal Intermediate Care Nursery, state-of-the-art equipment with a dedicated surgical suite, lactation specialists, and more.
Fauquier Hospital’s Family Birthing Center is located at 500 Hospital Drive, Warrenton, VA. To learn more or to schedule an appointment with Fauquier Health OB/GYN, please call 540.316.5930 (Warrenton) or 703.743.7300 (Gainesville). The Family Birthing Center holds unit tours every Monday. Registration is available at FauquierHealth.org/events.
Front Royal Braces for Winter Storm: Safety and Preparedness Measures
As the winter storm looms over the Town of Front Royal, residents are urged to brace themselves for its potential impact. The town, fully aware of the gravity of the situation, has put its emergency response plans into motion, ensuring swift action against power outages and other related issues.
In case residents experience a power loss, the town advises reporting it either online or by calling the Non-Emergency Police line at (540) 635-2111. This line is also the go-to for any other utility or town-related concerns. Moreover, to stay informed about widespread power outages and utility issues, signing up for text or email alerts is recommended.
The town’s snow removal strategy focuses primarily on ensuring emergency vehicle access. Key arterial roads such as Royal Ave, Commerce Ave, South St, and Shenandoah Ave will be cleared first. The town seeks the cooperation of its citizens for effective and efficient snow clearing. Residents are asked to assist by parking off the street if possible, refraining from driving and removing snow/ice from adjacent sidewalks. It’s also advised to wait until after the streets have been cleared before shoveling driveways and mailboxes, as these areas might unintentionally get blocked again.
Residents are requested to avoid pushing snow into the street, as this can lead to hazardous conditions when the snow melts and refreezes. The town acknowledges the frustration snow events can cause and commits to clearing the streets promptly and efficiently.
In any emergency, residents are reminded to call 9-1-1 immediately.
The Town of Front Royal emphasizes the importance of staying safe and warm during this challenging weather period.
