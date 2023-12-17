Virginia Colfelt Clem (1931 – 2023)

Neil Showalter, 66, of Strasburg, passed peacefully at home on December 8, 2023, after a long illness.

Neil was born August 10, 1957, in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

A gifted athlete and student, even at a young age, he won the 1970 Joe Gitchell Award as Harrisonburg Youth Football League’s most outstanding student/athlete. He graduated from Turner Ashby High School in 1975, where he was Senior Class President and varsity football co-captain. In 1979, he graduated with honors from James Madison University with majors in Accounting and Finance. He later earned a Master’s degree.

He was preceded in death by his father, Conan Gruver Showalter, and stepdaughter, Rachel Chowning.

He is survived by his wife, Lorie Carroll Showalter of Strasburg; mother, Joyce Ann Patrick of Harrisonburg; two children, David Neil Showalter of Salem, Oregon, and Daniel Turner Showalter of Nashville, Tennessee; two step-children, Jared B. Chowning of Brooklyn, New York and Shanna Chowning of Martinsburg, WV; brother, Allen Wilson Showalter of Bridgewater; two sisters, Elizabeth Showalter Danner of Rockingham and Linda Showalter Peale of Bridgewater; two grandchildren, Jonah and Otto Showalter of Salem, Oregon; and four step-grandchildren, Andrew, Cassidy, Noah and Lucia.

After passing his CPA exam, Neil worked as an accountant for McGladry and Pullen. Neil was hard-working and skilled in finance. This led him to join Cassco Ice, where he eventually became President. Later, he served the town of Mt. Jackson for more than 15 years, most recently as Town Manager. He truly enjoyed the challenges and responsibilities of working in local government as well as the time with co-workers and staff.

Later in life, Neil enjoyed watching sports and classic TV with the family dog, Tupac, nearby and vacationing on the North Carolina beaches with his wife, Lorie.

A Celebration of Life for Neil will be held Wednesday, December 20, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mt. Jackson Town Office.