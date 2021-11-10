State News
Virginia Council on Women’s 11th Annual High School Essay Contest begins
Governor Ralph Northam, First Lady Pamela Northam, and the Virginia Council on Women today invited high school students who identify as female to enter the 11th Annual Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics, and Healthcare essay contest.
“Every year this contest inspires young women to become the next generation of doctors, nurses, engineers, and more,” said Governor Northam. “This is a great opportunity for students to explore their passions and open new doors in high-demand fields.”
The Virginia Council on Women launched the STEM Essay Contest in 2012 with 170 participants from across the Commonwealth submitting essays focusing on their vision for pursuing a STEM career. In the first year of the contest, the Council raised $10,000 and awarded three scholarships. Now, in its eleventh year, the Council has awarded approximately $200,000 in scholarships. In 2020, as the Council prepared to launch the 10th Annual STEM Essay Contest, it broadened the definition of STEM to STEAM-H to be more inclusive of the intersection between STEM and the Arts. Last year, the Council received more than 200 essay submissions, and thanks to the generosity of sponsors, awarded $14,250 in scholarships to ten Virginia students.
“Getting students interested in STEAM-H is just a small piece of the puzzle,” said Da’Shaun Joseph, Virginia Council on Women STEAM-H Essay Contest Chair. “We have to keep them engaged and valued throughout their entire academic journey, including pre and post-education.”
The Council will award scholarships to qualifying high school seniors who plan to pursue a STEAM-H career at a community college, four-year college or university, trade or technical school, online, and/or through certificated STEAM-H oriented courses. The 11th annual contest will award one merit-based and one need-based scholarship in each of five geographic regions across the Commonwealth. Merit-based scholarships will be awarded based on the quality of the essay submitted. Need-based scholarships will be awarded based on the quality of the essay submitted and the individual’s self-identified financial need. Award amounts may vary and are determined by the Council annually.
To be eligible, you must identify as female, be a Virginia high school senior, and must hold at least a 3.0 GPA for the merit-based awards and a 2.5 GPA for the need-based scholarships. Applications and guidelines are available online here.
Entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022. Essays will be judged by a panel of Council members and individuals who represent STEAM-H fields. Winners will be notified in March 2022. The scholarship awards will be presented in the spring of 2022.
The purpose of the Virginia Council on Women is to identify ways in which women can reach their full potential and make their full contribution to society and the Commonwealth. The Council has initiated several projects to meet this goal, including the annual STEAM-H Essay Contest for high school seniors. Find additional information about the Council and available sponsorship opportunities here.
Virginia processes record cargo volume with fluidity as fall’s surge continues
Cargo volumes are surging this fall at The Port of Virginia® as the port processed more than 318,000 TEUs (twenty-foot-equivalent units) in October and in doing so set a new single-month volume record. October was the third consecutive month of TEU volumes in excess of 305,000 units.
“This is a strong run of volume and our operation, the team behind it and our labor partners are performing at a very high level,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “We are handling record volumes with no congestion issues. The productivity at our berths, gates and rail ramps is exceptional right now and we are delivering real value to our customers and the cargo owners choosing The Port of Virginia.”
Loaded imports and exports are helping drive the surge. Since August, the port has processed 444,600-loaded import TEUs, which is an increase of 19 percent when compared with last year; export loads totaled 254,600 TEUs, an increase of nearly 9 percent.
To see the port’s operational metrics on productivity at the berth, rail ramp and truck gates, click here.
“We are growing in multiple areas and the key to continuing this trend is to emphasize delivery of service and market the port for its all of its capabilities,” Edwards said. “There is no congestion here and the industry is taking note of our effort to ensure consistency across the operation.”
With two reporting months left in 2021, the port’s TEU volume is 2.9 million TEUs, an increase of 633,403 units (+28%) vs. the same period last year. Five months through fiscal year 2022 (July 1, 2021 – June 20, 2022), total TEU volume is 1.22 million, up 225,817 units (+23%) vs the same period in fiscal year 2021.
“We don’t foresee a slowdown because the long-term challenges to the supply chain are going to be there for some time,” Edwards said. “What we are seeing are more and more cargo owners working with their ocean carriers to diversify their supply chains and The Port of Virginia is very high on their list of considerations. Our goal is to exceed their expectations, maintain our efficiency and demonstrate to them the value of doing business here.”
October Cargo Snapshot (2021 vs. 2020)
- Total TEUs – 318,482, up 16.1%
- Loaded Export TEUs – 88,710, up 6%
- Loaded Import TEUs – 148,212, up 12.5%
- Total Containers – 176,964, up 18.2%
- Virginia Inland Port Containers – 2,588, down 5.9%
- Breakbulk Tonnage – 11,123, up 83.8%
- Total Rail Containers – 55,472, up 19%
- Total Truck Containers – 114,514, up 17.3%
- Total Barge Containers – 6,978 up, 28.3%
Filibuster Distillery and Sid Dilawri have pled guilty to 40 counts of violating Virginia’s State Water Control Law
RICHMOND (November 5, 2021) – Following charges brought by Attorney General Mark R. Herring and the Virginia Department of Environmental Equality (DEQ), Filibuster Distillery, LLC (Filibuster), Filibuster Barrels, LLC, and Sid Dilawri have pled guilty to 40 counts of violating Virginia’s State Water Control Law for dumping over 40,000 gallons of industrial waste and discharging cooling water outside of the terms of their permit into a stream in Shenandoah County. Collectively, the two corporations and Dilawri have agreed to pay a $700,000 penalty, a majority of which will be redirected back into the Shenandoah County community through education and infrastructure support. As part of the agreement, Filibuster agrees to maintain compliance at the distillery and invest in equipment upgrades to prevent future environmental impacts. These guilty pleas are the first criminal pleas related to environmental violations brought by the Office of the Attorney General and DEQ and came after a multi-year investigation conducted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Shenandoah County Fire Marshal, and DEQ into Filibuster.
“Filibuster Distillery illegally dumped tens of thousands of gallons of industrial waste into a stream, not only violating state environmental protection laws but also putting the health of its community at serious risk,” said Attorney General Herring. “All Virginia businesses both big and small must abide by state and federal environmental protections, and if they fail to do so I will make sure they are held accountable. I want to thank the Shenandoah Fire Marshal and DEQ for their partnership on this case and their continued dedication to protecting our environment.”
“DEQ takes our mission to protect the environment very seriously, and this case demonstrates that mission in action,” said DEQ Director David Paylor. “OAG’s prosecution of this case not only led to directing funds back into the impacted community but sent a strong message that environmental crimes will not be tolerated.”
Governor Northam congratulates Governor-Elect Youngkin
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam issued the following statement on the 2021 election.
“This morning I spoke with Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin to congratulate him on being elected Governor of the greatest Commonwealth in the greatest country in the world. We will meet tomorrow to begin a smooth transition to his administration.
“We can all be proud that Virginia once again conducted a free and fair election with integrity. It is a hallmark of our American democracy that we all respect the results, no matter who wins. I want to thank the Virginia Department of Elections, registrars, poll workers, and all of the volunteers whose work sustains our shared faith in our democracy. Their commitment and integrity know no bounds.
“I encouraged the Governor-elect to continue the progress Virginia has begun—
• bringing $77 billion in new capital investment and 100,000 jobs,
• allocating the largest financial reserves in state history,
• making Virginia the best state for business and for workers,
• investing a record amount in public education,
• expanding access to healthcare, early childhood education, and free community college,
• delivering universal broadband and clean energy,
• delivering vaccination rates in the top ten among the states, and
• making voting easier, even as other states make it harder.
“Over the past four years, Virginia has accomplished something unique in America—delivering the most progressive agenda in the country, while also preserving traditions of fiscal responsibility and economic stewardship. Most importantly, we have made Virginia a more welcoming, open, and inclusive Commonwealth. Virginians expect this critical work to continue.
“This election brought record voter turnout for a non-presidential election because Virginians are engaged and involved in our government and democracy. That’s something we can all be proud of.
“Finally, thanks to every candidate who ran, from every party. It’s no small thing to put yourself out there as a candidate for public office, and we need good people to continue that commitment to public service.”
Governor Northam announces new Commonwealth Connect Fund to expand broadband
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced on November 4, 2021, the collective pledge of more than $1.5 million by the Cameron Foundation, Dominion Energy, Facebook, and Primis Bank to expand broadband access to underserved locations across the Commonwealth. The funding will further the ongoing efforts to bridge the digital divide for the approximately 233,000 locations in Virginia that lack access to broadband.
“These investments will play a vital role in connecting thousands across the Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam. “We are thrilled to see the private and philanthropic sectors recognizing the need for broadband access and stepping up to support getting as many Virginians connected as soon as possible. With these investments, our goal of universal broadband by 2024 is even closer.”
Earlier this year, Governor Northam announced a record number of local and private sector funds to match the state’s contribution. In total, Virginia has generated $2 billion in funding to close the digital divide by 2024. The historic investment was aided by $700 million from American Rescue Plan Funding.
Since 2017, the Commonwealth has deployed over $124 million in grant funds to connect over 140,895 homes and businesses, more than halving the digital divide in broadband access. Many of the least connected localities are also the least affluent in Virginia, and without resources, they struggle to compete. These pledges are by the Cameron Foundation, Dominion Energy, Facebook, and Primis Bank. will further connectivity solutions for some of the most fiscally-distressed localities in the Commonwealth.
“It is rewarding to see others stepping up to assist expanding broadband access,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “This administration has made significant progress in reaching Virginians with broadband access, and these investments from the Cameron Foundation, Facebook, Primis Bank, and Dominion Energy will help to further that mission.”
The Cameron Foundation has pledged $1.15 million to support broadband expansion in Sussex and Dinwiddie Counties. Facebook’s $250,000 and Primis Bank’s $200,000 pledge will further broadband expansion in communities across Virginia, and with a significant contribution from Dominion Energy, these organizations will assist less-resourced communities to achieve universal access to broadband.
Pledgers to the Commonwealth Connect Fund will deliver funding directly to local governments or governments of their choice with planned broadband expansion efforts. Those interested in pledging to the Commonwealth Connect Fund should contact the Governor’s Broadband Team at commonwealthconnect@governor.virginia.gov.
Attorney General Herring confident following SCOTUS oral argument on unconstitutional Texas abortion ban
RICHMOND – Attorney General Mark R. Herring issued the below statement following the November 1, 2021, oral argument in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in the cases of United States of America v. State of Texas et al., and Whole Woman’s Health et al. v. Jackson et al. that seek to block the unconstitutional Texas abortion ban:
“Following this morning’s oral arguments, I feel confident that the Supreme Court will do the right thing and uphold the decades-old precedent that the right to an abortion is protected under our Constitution,” said Attorney General Herring. “Not only does Texas’ law essentially ban all abortions, it also emboldens unchecked vigilantes to take the law into their own hands, something that even the most conservative justices appeared to take issue with. This disgusting law has burdened women in Texas for too long and the Supreme Court must strike it down, preventing further blatantly unconstitutional abortion bans from being passed in other states across the country.”
Attorney General Herring has been in court from the outset fighting back against Texas’ unconstitutional abortion ban. He and his colleagues have filed numerous amicus briefs on behalf of the U.S. Department of Justice in support of their challenge to Texas law.
Attorney General Herring has been a strong advocate for women’s healthcare and reproductive rights in Virginia. Last month, Attorney General Herring led a coalition of 21 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in Planned Parenthood South Atlantic v. Wilson arguing that South Carolina’s six-week abortion ban harms women’s healthcare and a lower court’s ruling blocking the law should be upheld. He has stood against attacks on women’s reproductive freedom and has fought in court to defend women’s access to comprehensive healthcare services, including abortion and birth control. He issued an official advisory opinion that helped protect women’s health clinics from expensive and medically unnecessary retrofits that would have closed many Virginia clinics that offer abortion services. Attorney General Herring successfully fought alongside his colleagues in the Whole Women’s Health case to strike down Texas’s onerous, medically unnecessary regulations and he has fought for women’s reproductive justice around the country, working with colleagues to oppose medically unnecessary restrictions on abortion in Ohio and Alabama. Additionally, he continuously fought against the Trump Administration’s attacks on women’s access to the full range of reproductive health care services and contraception options.
Herring requests Senator Amanda Chase produce evidence of alleged election ‘cheating’
RICHMOND (October 28, 2021)—Attorney General Mark R. Herring today requested that Senator Amanda Chase provide his Office with the alleged evidence of election “cheating” that she claims to have found and shared with a gubernatorial campaign.
“Let’s be clear: these kinds of baseless, false claims are simply designed to undermine confidence in our democracy and our elections,” said Attorney General Herring. “If Senator Chase has any evidence of cheating or voter fraud then she has an obligation to bring it to the attention of authorities who can do something about it rather than secretively sharing this supposed ‘evidence’ with political allies.”
In an interview yesterday, Senator Chase stated that “I know how Democrats are cheating, and that information has been given to the Youngkin campaign.”
In a letter today, Attorney General Herring’s office wrote to Senator Chase saying that “if you have evidence of ongoing election fraud, cheating, or misconduct, please contact [OAG] as soon as possible so we may make arrangements to receive and review it.”
