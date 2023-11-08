State News
Virginia Democrats Celebrate Legislative ‘Blue Wall’ Built From Election Day Victories
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Democrats maintained control of the Senate and narrowly took control of the House on Tuesday, in a contest some consider a mid-point evaluation of the governor’s leadership and influence.
All 140 seats in the General Assembly were up for election, with many new contestants due to redistricting. The previous majorities in both legislative bodies were narrow and remain tight still.
Democrats kept their 21-19 majority in the Senate. They flipped the House, but one race could hinge on mail-in votes, and the Democrat has not conceded. Their new majority will closely mirror the hold Republicans had and currently sits at 51-48 until the final race is declared.
This is the largest group of women of color to be elected to the state legislature, according to the political advocacy group Care in Action.
Del. Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, will serve as Virginia’s first Black House Majority Leader. Virginians are ready to “move on,” he said, speaking to the significance of his historic appointment in the “oldest continuous democracy” in the U.S.
“To see that this will be the first time a Black person holds the gavel in the House of Delegates, and it would be me? It’s an honor,” Scott said. “All of the Commonwealth of Virginia, whether you’re Republican or Democrat, can be proud of this day.”
Democrats hoisted blue bricks at the victory party and thanked voters for giving them a “brick House” and a “blue wall” to stop the momentum of Republican policy, a reference to the “brick wall” often used by Senate lawmakers the past two years.
The campaign efforts of Gov. Glenn Youngkin and state Republicans were substantial but ultimately “rejected” by voters, according to a press release from the Democratic Party of Virginia.
Democrats reclaimed the majority they lost two years ago, but now under a Republican governor. Democrats could struggle to get the constitutional two-thirds majority needed to overturn a veto, meaning their legislative ability could be impacted.
Youngkin expressed optimism at a press conference Wednesday about working with what he described as a “pretty bipartisan-looking” General Assembly but said legislators need to be dedicated to cooperation.
Senate Republicans celebrated holding 19 seats, and the new freshman senators added to their ranks.
“We had so many partners who aided this effort, which was driven by strong nominees,” stated Senate Republican Caucus Chairman Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, in a press release. They said Youngkin was an “outstanding team leader” in the effort.
The caucus lamented the loss of Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, and recognized her “leadership, strength, resolve, and selflessness.”
Dunnavant’s opponent, Schuyler VanValkenburg, won by just over 7,000 votes. He now moves from the lower chamber, where he represented Henrico as a delegate, into a four-year Senate term. VanValkenburg pointed to the victory as a “sign of social progress to continue” and shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that his first act as senator will be to advance legislation on the safe storage of firearms – something that failed to pass last session.
“Henrico County shows up,” VanValkenburg said in his victory speech Tuesday. “People come up, roll up their sleeves, put a smile on their face, and talk about the things that matter. Because of that, people show up to vote, and we win elections.”
According to the Virginia Public Access Project, nearly 800,000 votes were cast during the early voting period. This marks a decrease in early voter participation compared to previous years. According to the Virginia Department of Elections, final turnout numbers will not be available until after the election results have been certified.
Del. Kim Taylor, R-Petersburg, announced victory, though her Democratic opponent Kimberly Pope Adams said the race is “too close to call.” The 173-vote margin is too narrow, according to Adams, and there are still mail-in votes to count.
Republican Danny Diggs announced victory over Sen. Monty Mason, D-Williamsburg, in the Senate District 24 race. Mason had not conceded as of Tuesday night, with a 1,022-vote difference.
Such tight margins were seen across several other races. This shows how important it is for voters to turn out.
“If you don’t wanna vote for yourself, vote for your children,” said Chesterfield County voter Patricia Ighodalo. “They’re your future. And if we wanna make a difference in our future, we have to vote.”
Republican early voter participation increased compared to previous years, according to VPAP data, possibly after a hearty endorsement from the governor that included a statewide bus tour. Democrats still cast more early votes this year.
“Sometimes people don’t vote, thinking that nothing’s going to change,” said Stafford County voter Carrie Schaefer. “When we come out in large numbers, things can happen.”
The last full General Assembly election in 2019 saw the highest turnout for statehouse elections this century, with over 42% of all Virginia voters taking part.
“People died for this privilege and right to vote,” said Petersburg voter Polina Norman, who grew up during the Civil Rights Movement. She was up early Tuesday morning, “bugging” her neighbors to go vote.
Chesterfield County voter Kirk Johnson said his parents paid a poll tax, which makes him value his ability to vote.
“All I have to do is come up here,” he said.
Elected officials have substantial decision-making power that influences everyday life, though turnout rarely matches the impact.
“It doesn’t matter whether it’s a presidential or local election,” said Chesterfield County voter Marlene Wheelhouse. “It’s important to vote at all.”
The election was historic money with a narrow return. Democratic candidates outraised Republicans, according to most recent finance reports. Democrats raised $62,2 million and $48.2 million in the Senate and House, respectively. Republicans raised $41.9 million and $36.8 million.
A lot of the races were predictable. There were only 11 races ranked as competitive – four Senate and seven House – and a handful of closely watched suburban races where turnout mattered. Competition is a positive for the state, said Alex Keena, an associate professor of political science at Virginia Commonwealth University.
The majority of Southern states lack the same competitiveness, according to Keena.
“Virginia isn’t as polarized as other states where Democrats and Republicans can’t really work together,” Keena said, cautiously optimistic for bipartisan progress.
However, a Democratic majority in the legislature could prove troublesome for Youngkin’s future political odds.
“There isn’t a lot of appetite for Youngkin outside of Virginia,” Keena said, despite high in-state approval rates.
Democrats saw their victory as a voter resistance against an abortion ban and a win against Republican efforts to roll back some recent laws. Virginia is the only Southern state that hasn’t implemented new abortion restrictions after the overturn of Roe v. Wade.
“The number one thing is that [voters] rejected the extremism of trying to tell women what to do with their bodies,” Scott said.
Republican lawmakers “stand ready” to oppose Democrats despite their new majority, according to McDougle.
“[We will] promote our positive agenda of fighting inflation, lowering taxes, supporting law enforcement, and controlling energy prices,” McDougle stated. “We will also stand strong against the Democrats’ extreme progressive agenda.”
Pundits believe Virginia is a bellwether state, and the election results could portend the lean of the 2024 presidential election.
Virginians were not just casting ballots for legislators this cycle. Voters made big decisions on referendums, such as the Richmond casino, which failed for a second time and on a larger margin.
“We are proud to have run a community-centered campaign to create more opportunities for residents of this great city to rise into the middle class,” organizers Richmond Wins, Vote Yes, stated in a press release.
Additionally, Hanover County voters rejected a contested measure that would have allowed them to elect their school board leaders with 52% of the vote. Gloucester County voters struck down a 2-cent per $100 assessed real estate tax that would have funded capital projects such as a fire station and renovation of school buildings.
By Ryan Nadeau
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
State News
Virginia Elections Overshadowed by Cultural Issues as Environmental Concerns Languish Despite Major Energy Lobby Funding
RICHMOND, Va. — Environment concerns rank low among surveyed voters and candidate platforms, despite the fact that climate change will impact Virginia citizens and that two of the largest campaign contributors are very different energy lobby groups.
According to Lee Francis, deputy director of the Virginia League of Conservation Voters, environmental policy is still an important topic to Virginia voters. He has been with the organization since 2015.
“Virginians, and a clear majority of Virginians, support efforts that the state is doing to address climate change [and] to expand clean energy,” Francis said.
Voter concern does not always show up in a poll.
“When you ask what a person’s top issue during an election is, the environment’s usually No. 5,” Francis said. “That doesn’t mean voters don’t support environmental policy but when you’re talking about the economy and health care and things like that, that is what usually breaks through.”
The Republican Party has shifted away from environmental issues and conservation, according to Francis.
“There have been past election cycles where Virginia LCV has worked to elect Republicans, has run programs to elect Republicans, has endorsed Republicans,” Francis said. “This cycle, not a single Republican would even go through our interview process to be considered for an endorsement.”
According to Francis, cultural issues have drowned out environmental issues in the 2023 Virginia General Assembly election.
“It is a noisy election cycle,” Francis said.
According to Alex Keena, associate professor of political science at Virginia Commonwealth University, candidates campaign on issues that can often be different than the sources of their campaign donations.
“Campaigns have focused on these cultural wedge issues, but if you actually look at the money, all of the money is coming from Dominion Energy and Clean Virginia,” Keena said. “This election is really about the future of how we use power … clean energy versus fossil fuels, and that’s really what’s at stake.”
Aside from Republican and Democratic political action committees, Clean Virginia Fund and Dominion Energy rank as top donors in 2023, funneling over $23 million combined into the statehouse races. Dominion Energy donations are mostly split between parties, and Clean Virginia mostly donated to Democrats, though not exclusively.
Traditionally, climate change discussion has been inconsistent during election cycles. It was discussed heavily — apace with the economy, health care, and immigration — in the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries. It was less of a pressing issue for campaigns in the 2016 race, according to the Brookings Institution.
While climate change remains one of the ten most important issues to voters, the number of voters who consider it the most important issue decreased by four percentage points from December 2022 to February 2023, according to a Roanoke College poll. The poll’s survey size was 680 adults and had a margin of error of 4.23%.
Key issues for the Virginia League of Conservation Voters include clean water, air pollution, land conservation, energy use, and offshore drilling.
Climate change has and will impact Virginia through rising seas and retreating shores, warming temperatures that affect people and agriculture, vulnerable infrastructure, and overall human health, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
Previous legislation
Democrats passed several key environmental bills after they won the General Assembly in 2019. For a two-year period, the statehouse and governorship were led by Democrats.
The Clean Economy Act passed in 2020 helped establish energy efficiency standards. The bill had some support from a few Republicans because of the jobs it created, according to Del. Rodney Willett, D-Henrico.
The Clean Energy and Community Flood Preparedness Act, also passed in 2020, entered Virginia into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a cap and trade program intended to reduce pollution in the state. It is known as RGGI and pronounced as “reggie.”
Virginia legislators passed a bill known as the Clean Car Law in 2021, which was adopted from a California standard. It created a timeline to phase out sales of gas-powered vehicles, with a mandate that all new vehicles sold must be electric by 2035. The bill takes effect in January 2024.
Republicans, who control the House of Delegates, have spent the last two years attempting to roll back some of the environmental policies. But the General Assembly has mostly hit a legislative stalemate with Democrats in control of the Senate.
While some Republicans have opposed energy transition and pollution measures, party members have shown support for land conservation efforts and utility reform.
Youngkin bypassed state lawmakers through the State Air Pollution Control Board, which voted in favor of removing the state from RGGI. Willett called the administrative action unconstitutional.
“To repeal a law, you have to do that with another law or a budget amendment; you can’t do that with administrative actions,” Willett said. “It’s just a basic constitutional principle.”
Environmental groups have filed a suit to block withdrawal from RGGI. Virginia received over $730 million since its first RGGI auction in March 2021, according to the RGGI website.
The question remains if Republicans would actually overturn some of the legislation they recently opposed if they had complete control in the General Assembly. Or perhaps the bills were introduced in the past sessions, knowing the counter legislation would not make it past the Senate.
It could be a way to show they are taking action, and it changes the conversation, according to Keena.
“It gives them something to run on,” Keena said. “It says we tried; it gives them some credit claiming opportunities.”
Voters should consider environmental policy on Election Day, Francis said.
“If folks care about the air that they breathe, they care about having safe, clean water to drink, if they care about being able to access green spaces in their communities and get outside and enjoy nature, then they need to pay attention,” Francis said.
Francis also highlighted the importance of contacting lawmakers and simply getting involved with environmental efforts.
By Sam Brown
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
State News
Virginia Takes Action Against Emergency Exploitation
Anti-Price Gouging Laws Enforced Amid Wildfire Crises.
In the wake of the burgeoning Quaker Run and Tuggles Gap fires, Attorney General Jason Miyares has underscored the enforcement of anti-price gouging statutes following Governor Glenn Youngkin’s emergency declaration. These statutes are crucial shields for Virginians against the soaring costs of essential goods in the throes of wildfire-related emergencies.
Safeguarding Virginians in Times of Need
With fires rampaging through Madison and Patrick counties, the necessity for fair pricing is critical. Attorney General Miyares stated, “The anti-price gouging laws in Virginia safeguard Virginians from exploitation by bad actors during a time of crisis.” He firmly asserted his commitment to prosecuting any violations of the laws, emphasizing the state’s dedication to consumer protection.
Understanding Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging Act
Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging Act, established in 2004, plays a vital role in times of emergency by prohibiting inflated pricing of necessities. It encompasses a range of goods and services, such as water, food, and home repair essentials. The Act evaluates unconscionable pricing by comparing costs to those in the ten days before the emergency, ensuring prices remain within reasonable bounds.
Enforcement and Consumer Protection
Any breach of the Act calls for action by the Office of the Attorney General under the Virginia Consumer Protection Act. The Attorney General’s office encourages consumers to report suspected price gouging. While general complaints are directly handled by the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section, fuel-related issues are the domain of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Reach Out for Help
The protection of consumers is a priority. Residents are urged to report concerns and can seek guidance or lodge complaints through several channels offered by Attorney General Miyares’ office, ensuring support is only a call or click away.
A Shield Against the Flames of Injustice
As wildfires challenge Virginia, the state’s commitment to its citizens burns brighter than ever. With protective laws in force and vigilant monitoring, Virginians can take solace in knowing that while natural disasters are unpredictable, the defense against undue economic hardship stands firm.
State News
Madison County Wildfire Spreads to Nearly 2,500 Acres, Including Part of Shenandoah Natl Park
A Madison County wildfire that broke out near the community of Syria on Oct. 24 has now spread to almost 2,500 acres as state and local firefighters work to contain it.
While no structures have been damaged by the blaze to date, Madison County officials have issued a voluntary evacuation for residents north of Finks Hollow Lane, which lies near the border of Shenandoah National Park.
The Quaker Run Fire, named for another nearby road, has breached two containment lines since it began. Frequently called fire lines or fire breaks, these perimeters of earth are cleared by firefighters to halt a wildfire’s advance by depriving it of fuel.
Madison County wildfire expands to 425 acres near Shenandoah National Park
An initial 650-acre containment line was not completed before the fire advanced beyond its limits early last week. While firefighters went on to construct a larger 1,250-acre perimeter, the blaze broke through it Thursday and then, on Saturday, breached a 1,600-acre line.
Greg Bilyeu, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Forestry, said Monday that “due to the rocky terrain, it’s often more difficult to find workable areas to create those lines.”
“Wind is one common factor that can cause wildfires to jump fire lines,” he wrote in an email. “Once this occurs, firefighters have to establish a new fire line, in a new location (hence the growing containment figures.”
The current containment line encompasses 2,800 acres of both private and public lands. About 670 of those acres are within the boundaries of Shenandoah National Park.
On Monday, the National Park Service issued a hiking advisory for the Whiteoak Canyon and Old Rag trails, stating that they “are open but at times are impacted by dense smoke which may reach UNHEALTHY to VERY UNHEALTHY levels.”
Overall, the wildfire has burned roughly 2,800 acres since it began, although firefighters have extinguished some areas. The Virginia Department of Forestry has not yet confirmed the fire’s cause.
While Virginia wildfires aren’t on the scale of those that have devastated California and Oregon in recent years, state forestry officials estimate there are approximately 700 wildfires in the commonwealth every year that affect just under 9,500 acres on average.
Virginia’s fall fire season, one of two times during the year when wildfire risk is considered to be highest, runs from Oct. 15 to Nov. 30. During this period, fallen leaves and dead vegetation provide abundant fuel for flames and wind and variably warm temperatures encourage the spread of fires that ignite. Drought and near-drought conditions through parts of Virginia this year have also increased risks.
The Virginia Department of Forestry urges Virginians to be extra careful when lighting fires through the end of November, noting that more than 75% of the state’s wildfires are caused by humans.
Among the precautions the agency recommends:
Avoid burning on dry, windy days. Keep your burn pile small. Have a rake or shovel and water hose on hand. Have a phone ready to call 911 if a fire escapes your control. Stay with your fire until it’s completely out (drown, stir, ensure it’s cool). Consider a “green” alternative to burning yard debris: compost your organic yard waste for your garden or yard.
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Money Talks in Virginia: Unprecedented Funds Raised for General Assembly Elections
Everyone calls the upcoming General Assembly election high stakes, but it is also top dollar.
More than $158 million has been funneled into the House and Senate races this election cycle, a more than 30% increase since the last time all 140 seats in the General Assembly were up for election back in 2019.
The bloated war chests are a product of redistricting, which brought new competition to many districts. There are a lot of open seats with no incumbent.
“Add to this the fact that the contests for control of both the House of Delegates and the Senate are extremely close, and you have the recipe for huge dollar campaigns,” according to John McGlennon, a professor of government at William & Mary.
The Money Advantage
Democrats outraised Republicans in both chambers with the latest campaign finance releases. Those totals include in-kind contributions as well, which are non-monetary donations of goods or services.
But both parties have put a lot of resources into these races, so a money advantage in any particular race may not be overwhelming, according to McGlennon. McGlennon is also running for reelection to the James City County Board of Supervisors.
State Senate representatives serve a four-year term. Over $80.7 million was raised among the 40 state Senate races. That includes $29.9 million invested this year in the four races ranked as competitive by the Virginia Public Access Project. That number goes up when the $9 million is added in from the hot race between Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, and Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico.
Senate fundraising is 50% higher than in 2019. Democratic candidates have raised over $13 million more than Republicans. Final campaign finance reports will be filed in December.
Delegates hold House seats for a two-year term, and candidates running for a House seat have had less time to raise money. This year, the combined 100 seats have brought in over $77.5 million. The seven House races ranked as competitive have garnered almost $31 million this year.
House fundraising is 15% higher than 2019. Democratic candidates have outraised Republicans by almost $10 million.
The amount of money a candidate raises is not necessarily indicative of their success on Election Day, according to Richard Meagher, department chair of the political science department at Randolph-Macon College.
Candidates can overcome fundraising gaps with better campaign strategy, tactics, more dedicated volunteers, or just by being a better candidate.
“But it’s much harder to win if you cannot at least stay competitive,” Meagher stated.
Grassroot Donations Under $100
Political readers and candidates follow donations like the stock market. But at the end of the day, what do the millions mean for Virginia voters? The top donors thrusting approximately $50 million into the statehouse races just this year are Clean Virginia, Dominion Energy, and the political action committees for both parties.
It’s not grassroots voters handing over buckets of cash to the candidate they believe in the most; it’s mostly players who hope to set policy down the road.
Grassroots donations are usually characterized as a number of small, recurring donations of around $5 or $10, according to Amanda Wintersieck, an associate professor of political science at Virginia Commonwealth University.
A look at the donations made under $100 tells its own story. This type of smaller money is usually from voters, not PACs, lobbyists or special interest groups. But these contributors are often motivated by ideological issues and tend to be further to the right or left than the typical voter, according to Alex Keena, an associate professor of political science at VCU.
Capital News Service looked at smaller fundraising efforts this year in the VPAP-ranked competitive districts, including October totals. CNS also looked at the closely-watched Henrico County races between Dunnavant and VanValkenburg for the Senate and incumbent Del. Rodney Willett, D-Henrico, against Republican challenger Riley Shaia for the House.
Every Democrat, except one, in a closely watched race leads their Republican opponent when it comes to smaller donations.
Democrat Russet Perry, a candidate in a northern Virginia Senate race, leads the pack with $168,490 in cash donations under $100.
At the other end, Republican Lee Peters brought in $5,412 for his Fredericksburg-area race against Democrat Joshua Cole. Peters was just ahead of an independent candidate for cash donations under $100.
Big Youngkin Money
Youngkin’s Spirit of Virginia PAC has been especially active, sending at least $14.4 million to Republican candidates this year. The PAC has recently donated millions to help Republicans win as races heat up statewide. These larger PACs are moving around hundreds of thousands of dollars regularly.
The benefits of a governor using their influence in statehouse races include securing allies, bolstering candidates, and raising the profile of a candidate considering a run for Congress or president.
Pundits have speculated Youngkin might make a bid for the 2024 presidential race, although the governor has not filed paperwork or committed an answer. But helping usher in a Republican majority would look good on the resume.
Youngkin has been more assertive with his PAC than most governors, according to Keena.
“One of the problems is we don’t really have campaign finance in Virginia,” Keena said, “Glenn Youngkin can get his buddies in the financial sector to donate millions of dollars and then he can use that money however he likes; you know, to donate to whoever he wants.”
Where’d All The Money Go?
So what happens to all the cash on hand once the election is over — win or lose? In Virginia, the answer might be a hearty shrug.
On paper, once candidates submit final reports, they must properly get rid of the excess campaign money. They can pay off debts, use it in a future election, or donate to a charity, candidate, or PAC.
It is technically illegal for candidates to use excess money for personal or immediate familial use.
However, unlike most states, there is not much of a mechanism to enforce the law or prevent “vague, unitemized expenditures,” according to a Virginia Mercury article.
Campaign finance reform has been attempted a few times in recent history but has failed on a bipartisan basis.
That being said, one way to spend unused campaign money is to save it for future campaigns. It’s speculation, but it wouldn’t be impossible for the Spirit of Virginia PAC to switch gears and help bankroll a Youngkin campaign for national office sometime in the future.
Trickle-Down Effect
“I look at where the funds come from other candidates, and there are plenty of people who can self-fund their campaigns,” said Crystal Varner Parker, a minister running for school board in the Fairfield District of Henrico County. “I can’t do that.”
The top-dollar stakes of statehouse races have driven up the campaign costs for local races, she said.
It’s a competitive race with five candidates on the ballot. Most of the money raised for her campaign came from grassroots donations, she said. Parker uses social media and word-of-mouth to encourage voters to come out to her events and contribute to her campaign.
Running during a high-profile election means more money is needed, she said.
“The cost of things when it comes to campaign marketing materials have gone up in price, that they are more expensive than they were four years ago, during the last round of General Assembly and local elections,” Parker said.
Her plea to voters is to support candidates they believe in.
“I’m not someone who donates to every campaign, but if you really believe in a candidate, you need to put your money where your mouth is because campaigns cost money,” Parker said.
By Alyssa Hutton and Jimmy Sidney
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
State News
Gun Policy a Top Issue for Some Voters But Campaigns Mostly Quiet
RICHMOND, Va. – Lawmakers elected to office next week will likely take up firearm legislation in the next General Assembly session.
Democrats rate gun policy as the No. 2 top issue, behind abortion, according to a mid-October Christopher Newport University survey of likely voters. Independents rank gun policy as the fourth top issue of concern. Gun policy ranks lowest among Republicans but comes in above health care and “other.”
Several polls have indicated that control of the General Assembly is truly up for grabs, with voters pretty split on who they want in charge.
Gun policy mostly hit a stalemate the past two years, with the power of the statehouse divided between Democrats in the Senate and Republicans in the House. Each party proposed legislation in alignment with party views, which was eventually shot down by each respective chamber.
It did seem that lawmakers on both sides would pass a gun storage bill last session, but the bill died suddenly, and lawmakers instead passed a gun locker tax credit.
When Democrats briefly had statehouse control and the governor’s office during the early pandemic years, they passed several laws that regulated firearms, including background checks, monthly purchase caps, possession in public spaces, and a red-flag law that allows authorities to remove a firearm from a person believed to be at risk.
If Republicans gain a trifecta dominance after the election, the focus will be to reverse gun control laws, according to Philip Van Cleave, the president of gun rights advocacy group Virginia Citizens Defense League, launched in 1994.
The League would like to remove the firearm ban in place in state government buildings and also remove the power local governments now have to regulate firearms in public spaces. Only 17 localities have passed such a policy, “but that’s 17 too many,” according to Van Cleave.
The League wants to see Virginia become a “constitutional carry” state and remove the required permit for concealed carry.
“This makes it so that people have their right, their freedom to protect themselves,” Van Cleave said. “Getting closer to where the Founding Fathers wanted it.”
The VCDL also hopes the next General Assembly will remove red flag laws.
“What we’re looking for is to get our rights restored to where they’re supposed to be and get rid of the gun control that’s out there,” Van Cleave said.
The gun control political action committee Everytown for Gun Safety spent at least $1.5 million in Virginia races in 2019, the last time that all 140 seats were up for election. This year, the group has spent approximately half a million dollars to help Democratic campaigns.
The National Rifle Association helps fund Republican candidates but through smaller amounts. It gave almost $160,000 this year, compared to $350,000 in 2019.
Democratic bases are very much motivated by gun safety issues, and Republicans are somewhat motivated by gun rights, according to Alex Keena, an associate professor of political science at Virginia Commonwealth University.
But the talking points are not really coming up on the campaign trail, other than mention of both stances on some candidate websites. National polling shows strong voter support for red flag laws and background checks, Keena said.
“Probably the Republicans realized this, and they want to please their base without angering the invisible majority,” Keena said.
There have been over 500 mass shootings in America this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, an independent data collection and research group. The worst mass shooting in Maine’s history recently dominated headlines, with 18 people killed and 13 injured.
The FBI defines a mass shooting as a shooting in which a gun murders four people.
The frequency of mass shootings is “really painful for a lot of people to talk about,” Keena said. “Republicans kind of want to stay away from that, but the Democrats, like you would think they’d have an opportunity to hammer that and hammer some of these people with a record on guns, but they’re not really talking about either.”
It could be because Democrats don’t want to promise something they might not be able to deliver even if they win the General Assembly because of a stalemate with a Republican governor, Keena said.
Del. Rodney Willett, D-Henrico, is running for reelection in House District 58. Willett would support an assault weapon ban like the one proposed earlier this year and said it would save valuable lives in Virginia.
“I’m speaking as a gun owner, and I’m speaking to other gun owners,” Willett said. “There are plenty of weapons available; we don’t need assault weapons.”
The leading cause of death in children for three years has been from firearms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“I’ve had to look right in the eye at parents who have lost kids to firearms, kids who should not have died,” Willett said. “They died because another child got hold of a weapon, shouldn’t have had it, and used it to shoot another child, and that should never happen.”
There have been 397 firearm injuries that resulted in a visit to the emergency room this year in youth ages 0-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The overall number of injuries this year is 1,896.
Gun-related deaths last year totaled 1,325, the highest number since at least 2007, according to VDH. Those deaths include accidental shootings, suicide, and homicide.
Virginia was right at the national average for gun deaths in 2021, which was 14.6 deaths per 100,000 people.
By Sahara Sriraman
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for various media outlets in Virginia.
State News
Food Processing Machinery Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Ross Industries Inc., a manufacturer of commercial food production machinery, will invest $7.5 million to enlarge its current facility in Fauquier County. The company will build a 24,000-square-foot building adjacent to its existing structure to increase its product assembly capacity. In addition, Ross will invest in next-generation robotic fabrication and manufacturing technologies. The completion of the project will create 24 new jobs.
“Ross Industries’ decision to reinvest in Fauquier County secures its important community presence for another 50 years to come and demonstrates how Virginia is capturing growth in the rebounding manufacturing sector,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Robotic technology is the future of the industry, and I’m proud that the Commonwealth is part of that trajectory.”
“The success of long-term corporate partners like Ross Industries is a prime example of what can be accomplished in the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Our thriving food and beverage processing industry relies on food production machinery manufacturers like Ross, and these synergies have created a robust ecosystem of industry partners and suppliers in Virginia.”
“We are excited to expand our facility, a testament to our longstanding commitment to Fauquier County, our home for over five decades,” said Jamie Usrey, President and CEO of Ross Industries. “We feel deeply rooted in this community. We have employees who have been dedicated to Ross for more than 45 years, including multiple generations of families who made Ross their career. This expansion, coupled with our partnership with several local technical education organizations for our fast-track machinist program, leadership, and management programs, exemplify our ongoing promise to the people and the future of Fauquier County.”
“I want to thank Ross Industries for their investment and expansion of their operations in our community,” said Rick Gerhardt, Vice Chair of the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors. “Ross Industries has been a cornerstone manufacturer and employer here for over 50 years and has been a great corporate neighbor. We look forward to working with Ross Industries to make this expansion successful for them and our citizens. We also appreciate the incentives and resources the Virginia Economic Development Partnership brought to the table for this project.”
“Ross Industries’ decision is proof that our region is a great choice for business, with tremendous workforce and infrastructure opportunity,” said Senator Jill Vogel. “It is also the result of hard work by Fauquier County and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. I am so proud to support their continued success.”
“I’m glad that more businesses are not just seeing Virginia as a place to open, but a place to grow — especially here in Fauquier County,” said Delegate Michael Webert. “ The new jobs that Ross Industries is bringing here will be well-suited to Fauquier’s growing, trained, and ready workforce.”
Ross Industries is located in Midland, Virginia, in the heart of Fauquier County. Since 1968, Ross has built an international reputation as a manufacturer of world-class food processing and packaging systems that help food producers streamline manufacturing capability and improve quality, productivity, and food safety.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Fauquier County to secure the project for Virginia and will support Ross Industries’ job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.