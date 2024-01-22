State News
Virginia Democrats Press Major New Gun Control Measures Despite GOP Opposition
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s assertion this month that the state’s gun laws are already strong enough for his liking isn’t deterring Democrats from moving forward with major proposals limiting access to firearms.
Policymaking committees in both chambers of the General Assembly have started to advance significant gun control bills while defeating Republican efforts to repeal existing gun restrictions and make guns legal to carry in more places.
On both sides of the legislature, bills to prohibit future sales of assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines have passed out of committee on party-line votes. So have bills to ban so-called “ghost guns,” untraceable firearms assembled at home, often with do-it-yourself kits that can be purchased online.
Other bills have been introduced to impose a five-day waiting period for all firearm purchases, require buyers to prove competency through gun safety courses, create a $500 civil penalty for leaving a handgun visible in an unattended vehicle, remove gun rights from anyone who gets two DUI convictions within five years, prohibit existing assault weapons from being carried in public and require state-issued permits prior to any gun purchase.
Some of that legislation has not yet been heard in committee. But regardless of how Democratic legislators fine-tune the details, few gun control proposals are expected to win the favor of the Republican governor.
On Monday, Youngkin spokesman Christian Martinez said the governor will review all legislation but reiterated a line from Youngkin’s recent State of the Commonwealth speech calling Virginia’s gun laws “already among the toughest in the nation.”
“He’s asking the General Assembly members to hold accountable those criminals that commit crimes with guns by lengthening and making more severe the penalties in order to keep criminals off the streets,” Martinez said.
That echoes much of the criticism raised by GOP lawmakers and gun rights groups in committee hearings, where opponents have characterized the proposals as misguided and potentially unconstitutional due to the U.S. Supreme Court’s newly expanded view of the right to carry firearms outside the home.
But proponents of tougher gun laws appear unswayed, pitching the new bills as common-sense attempts to stop gun violence before it happens rather than doubling down on efforts to pursue lawbreakers.
“We expect the governor to support these measures and to save lives in the commonwealth,” said Lori Haas, a longtime gun violence prevention activist whose daughter was wounded in the 2007 mass shooting at Virginia Tech.
Most votes on gun bills this session have broken down predictably along party lines, with occasionally contentious debate.
In a House of Delegates subcommittee hearing last week on the assault weapon bill, Del. A.C. Cordoza, R-Hampton, one of the few Black Republicans in state politics, pointedly noted that rifles of any kind are rarely used in gun homicides or suicides. Most gun murders, he said, involve handguns being used against Black men.
“Why do you not have a bill that’s going to stop this violence against African Americans?” Cordoza said.
Del. Dan Helmer, D-Fairfax, the patron of the assault weapon bill, said Democrats have filed numerous pieces of legislation aimed at stopping more common forms of gun violence.
Northam signs landmark gun-control bills, recommends tweaks to two others
“I find it deeply disturbing that the delegate has no interest in stopping 5% of the murders in the commonwealth,” Helmer said. “Because I think 5% is too much.”
Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, also jumped in, saying he would be happy to debate Cordoza at any time about which party has a better record of trying to prevent gun violence in communities of color.
“This is not an either-or situation,” said Simon, who chairs the House Public Safety Committee. “I can’t let that suggestion lay there. I can’t let that go.”
The assault weapon bill cleared the House Public Safety Committee last week in an 11-9 vote. Its counterpart in the other chamber got a green light in the Senate Courts of Justice Committee Monday in a 9-6 vote.
Defining what assault weapons are has been a challenge for lawmakers in the past. The bill under consideration this year defines them as weapons capable of being used with high-capacity magazines and other modifications like stocks, grips, and suppressors. The proposal excludes such weapons made prior to July 1, a concession that allows assault weapon owners to keep firearms they already purchased legally. The restrictions would only apply to assault weapons manufactured after the ban was to take effect.
The Senate committee rejected an effort to repeal Virginia’s so-called red flag law, which was part of a major gun control package Democrats approved in 2020 and allows authorities to take firearms from people temporarily deemed a threat to others or themselves.
Sen. Glen Sturtevant, R-Chesterfield, made a lawyerly case for the bill’s repeal, indicating he sees it more as a question of due process rights and limitations on government seizures of property. But Democrats on the panel reminded Sturtevant — who lost a swing seat in 2019 and returned this year after unseating former GOP Sen. Amanda Chase in a redder district — that he previously thought red flag laws were a promising idea.
“You voted for it in 2019,” said Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville. “Now you want to take it off the books. How come?”
Sturtevant said the bill that passed in 2020 wasn’t identical to the one he voted for in 2019. The law’s problems, he said, have become more apparent over time.
Democrats on the panel disputed that notion, saying the law has now been used more than 1,000 times without any serious legal challenges poking holes in its due process provisions.
Though Youngkin is widely expected to veto the most sweeping gun bills Democrats send to him, more modest proposals could be more difficult for the governor to flatly reject.
Democrats have been pushing to toughen the state’s laws on safe gun storage via bills that would make gun owners liable if a minor gets ahold of a firearm and uses it to commit a crime.
Presenting a bill to allow fines for gun owners who leave handguns visible to passersby in an unattended vehicle, Sen. Dave Marsden, D-Fairfax, said he hopes the governor can support his proposal to reduce what he described as rampant gun thefts from cars. The bill doesn’t come with criminal penalties, he noted, and he specifically excluded long guns to avoid impacting hunters and others who might have a gun rack in the cab of a truck.
“This is a minimalist approach to dealing with a huge problem,” Marsden said.
“Punish them,” said Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg. “Send a message.”
One proposal has picked up some bipartisan support in early committee votes.
With backing from the Richmond Police Department, freshman Del. Mike Jones, D-Richmond, is sponsoring a bill to ban auto sears, which are small plastic or metal devices that can be used to turn semi-automatic guns into automatics by rapidly emptying all ammunition with a single trigger pull.
That proposal has gotten unanimous support in House committee votes so far, and gun rights groups have said they’re neutral on the matter because the bill largely aligns with federal law that already restricts the use of the devices.
Some Senate Republicans, however, raised concerns that the proposal might be overbroad.
“You want these things to be illegal, period, so that criminals can’t get them to harm people with,” said Sen. Richard Stuart, R-Westmoreland, who voted to advance the bill as four of his GOP colleagues opposed it. “You wouldn’t have an objection to somebody shooting a watermelon in a field? You’ve got 1,500 acres, and you’re in a 300-acre field of corn, and they want to do it for fun.”
Sen. Russet Perry, D-Loudoun, said the bill she’s sponsoring is an effort to address a public safety issue posed by widely available devices that help guns spray more bullets with less control.
“If you’re trying to kill a watermelon,” added gun violence prevention activist Andrew Goddard, “you probably wouldn’t want the gun flailing all over the place anyway.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Legislation Calls for Free School Meals for All Virginia Students
A bill that would provide free meals for all public school students in Virginia passed the Senate Education and Health Committee Thursday.
“This is about making sure that every kid who goes to school gets fed — no questions asked,” said Sen. Danica Roem, D-Manassas, the patron for Senate Bill 283, earlier this month.
The proposal would cost an estimated $346 million over the next two years.
Some Republicans including Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, balked at the cost.
“I just obviously do not want any child to go hungry and do not want any child who cannot afford a meal to go hungry, either breakfast or lunch, but I just think at this point, I’m not quite ready to say that the commonwealth is going to pay for breakfast and lunch for every child in the commonwealth when you got [wealthy] counties,” Peake said. “I just don’t see that we should take general fund dollars to pay for breakfast and lunch in some of the wealthiest counties in the commonwealth.”
Roem noted even Virginia’s wealthiest counties, such as Loudoun, have schools that qualify for federal school lunch programs and have significant school meal debt. Furthermore, she said, many families fall just outside the eligibility limit for free and reduced meals.
Catherine Ford, a lobbyist representing the School Nutrition Association of Virginia, contended the state should be putting funds toward universal meals.
“We believe that just like textbooks, just like school buses, just like desks, that meals should be provided to children at school,” Ford said.
Proposal
If passed, all public school divisions in Virginia would be required to make meals available for free to any student unless their parent had notified the school board to not do so.
The state would reimburse schools for each meal.
Currently, only schools that qualify for the federal Community Eligibility Provision can offer all students free meals. Schools qualify for the CEP if a certain percentage of their students are classified as low-income.
Previously the federal government set that threshold at 40%, but this September the U.S. Department of Agriculture lowered it to 25%, a change it said would “give states and schools greater flexibility to offer meals to all enrolled students at no cost when financially viable.”
Roem’s measure would expand free meals to even those schools that don’t qualify for the CEP.
The legislation would also require school boards to adopt policies to maximize their use of federal funds for free breakfast and lunch and create a workgroup to study the potential impact of offering guaranteed school meals.
A step beyond earlier legislation
Roem said this year’s proposal is an extension of a 2020 bill she successfully carried that required divisions to apply to enroll any schools in CEP that qualified for it.
Generally, Roem said school breakfasts in Virginia cost $34 million per year, while lunches cost $138 million.
During a Jan. 11 hearing on her newest proposal, Roem said that because of the 2020 legislation, 44 schools in Prince William County, which lies in her district, have zero school meal debt compared to more than 50 schools that just enrolled in the CEP this year and had together collected $291,256 of school meal debt in the first semester of the prior year.
“Not every single student who attends a CEP school can’t afford their own breakfast and lunch,” Roem said. “A lot of them come from families that can, but most of the students … have enough insecurity at home financially that they need help, and collectively, we’ve decided it’s in our interest, it’s in the student’s interest and it’s the parent’s interest to make sure that we are taking care of everyone at the school.”
Adelle Settle, founder of nonprofit Settle the Debt, which raised roughly $250,000 last year to pay down the lunch debt for students in Prince William County, said she often hears from parents “who earn just over the threshold to receive free or reduced meals for their students, but they’re still struggling and they need help to pay for those school meals.”
Meal debt, Roem also said, is “money that could’ve gone into other areas such as a classroom or computer lab.”
“And frankly, if the federal government isn’t going to do its job, as far as I’m concerned, of fully funding universal free school meals for all, then we’ve got to step in and take care of our student constituents,” she said.
The bill now goes to the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee for consideration.
Addressing food insecurity in higher education
Roem is also carrying Senate Bill 318, which would create a grant program to address food insecurity among students at public colleges or universities in Virginia.
The bill is also heading to Senate Finance and Appropriations.
“With college enrollment still lower than it was pre-pandemic, addressing food insecurity can help students afford tuition and housing so they can stay in school and graduate on time,” she said.
Under the program, public institutions could apply for grants to address food insecurity.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Virginia Democrats Continue Push to Hike State Minimum Wage to $15
Legislation to raise the state minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2026 is moving briskly through the Virginia General Assembly as Democrats take advantage of their narrow majorities in both chambers to complete an effort they began in 2020.
“This is a simple bill,” said Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville, who chairs the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee. “It just reenacts what we did before.”
Carried by Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, as Senate Bill 1 and Del. Jeion Ward, D-Hampton, as House Bill 1, the legislation is a signature priority of Democrats this session and would bring the wage to $13.50 in 2025 and $15 in 2026. The measure cleared the Senate and House committees on labor and commerce this week on party-line votes and is headed to the chamber’s money committees.
But while Democrats have the numbers to pass the increases out of the General Assembly, they fall short of what they would need to override a possible veto from Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Asked about the governor’s stance on the proposals, spokesperson Christian Martinez said only that Youngkin “will review any legislation that comes to his desk.”
Virginia lawmakers vote to raise the minimum wage to $12 over three years
In 2020, when the party held more decisive control of the legislature and was backed by Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, Democrats pushed through bills raising the state minimum wage incrementally from the $7.25 federal floor to $12 by 2023.
But because the chambers disagreed on how high the wage should go — House Democrats wanted $15, while the Senate was in favor of $11.50, resulting in smaller increases that varied regionally — the final law delayed further hikes until 2024, when the General Assembly would again be required to endorse them. It also asked for a study on whether regionally set minimum wages could be workable.
That study wasn’t completed until December 2023, and during a debate in the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee on Monday, many senators seemed unaware of its publication. Its findings indicated that a half-million Virginians were making $12 or less in 2021, with $1 million making $15 or less. Minimum wage workers were “younger, more likely to be female, less educated, and more likely to belong to a racial and ethnic minority than the total labor force.” They were most prevalent in Southwest Virginia and least prevalent in Northern Virginia.
The cost of living also varied widely: The study found that at the highest end of the spectrum, a family in Alexandria needed to earn $22.42 per hour to afford basic necessities, while at the lowest end, a Tazewell family needed $14.55 per hour.
As to whether regional variation in minimum wage might offer a solution, the report was uncertain. “There is no conclusive evidence demonstrating the clear advantage or disadvantage of a regional minimum wage over a statewide minimum wage,” it found.
Republicans expressed unease over the varied impacts the wage hikes could have on less affluent parts of the state.
“We ought to look at the impact of this legislation on other areas of the state first,” said Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Harrisonburg, who described the bill as “an example of shooting first and asking questions later.”
Democrats, however, argued that cost of living hikes due to inflation have increased the urgency of the wage bumps. Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, noted that according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ inflation calculator, $12 in July 2020 was equal to $14.21 in December 2023.
“We’re just actually keeping up with inflation barely with this change,” he said.
In the House Labor and Commerce Committee, Republicans and business groups said Thursday that increasing the minimum wage would lead to problems with wage compression and further drive up costs.
“If you continue to ratchet up the cost of labor, you’re just going to continue to ratchet up the cost of products,” said Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick. “You’re just going to create more struggle.”
Similarly, Del. Tony Wilt, R-Harrisonburg, said, “It appears that as the wage goes up, the cost of living is going to go up.”
“Do you ever see us getting ahead where folks are saying, ‘I make enough money, I’m good’?” he said.
Democrats countered that they had heard many of the same fears in response to the 2020 law beginning the wage increases.
“Those of us who were here when [Ward] led the last effort to do this remember all the hand-wringing and the predictions that people were going to lose their jobs and the economy was going to tank and businesses were going to shutter,” said Del. Rip Sullivan, D-Fairfax. “Well, I’ve sat through several speeches that our governor has given the last several months touting, thankfully, historic low unemployment in Virginia. Wages are up, incomes are up, and more Virginians are working than ever before. Those predictions of doom and gloom just have not happened.”
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Three Interesting Bills of the Week: Lab Meat, Child Labor Penalties and Sales in Public Spaces
Hundreds of bills are filed for General Assembly consideration each year. In the return of this weekly series, the Mercury takes a look at a few of lawmakers’ 2024 proposals that might not otherwise make headlines during the whirlwind legislative session.
House Bill 1382: Lab-grown meat labeling
This bill from Del. Thomas Garrett, R-Gordonsville, would require lab-grown meat products to include a label on their packaging indicating that they are such. Garrett told the Mercury he plans to “tweak” his bill to specifically require the label to state the product is a “cell-cultured edible product,” which his bill would define as a meat product that is made by any process involving the culture of stem cells or 3D printing.
Garrett said he also intends to add an amendment that would require restaurants to notify customers if they sell these types of meat products, which he said could be included as a note on menus.
“This shouldn’t be a partisan issue,” Garrett said. “You have, I think, a fundamental right to know when you’re paying for a product what that product is, and you don’t write meat on something that’s not meat.”
The delegate said he was inspired to introduce the bill after reading an article on how prevalent the cultured meat substitute industry is in Europe and realizing there is no requirement in the U.S. to let consumers know they’re eating cultured meat.
“I don’t want to eat Frankenmeat if I don’t know it’s Frankenmeat,” Garrett said.
More from this series:
Animal cruelty offenders, age of marriage, and towing fees
The federal government currently has labeling requirements for lab-grown chicken made by two companies, which entered the U.S. market in July 2023. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service requires such products to bear a label stating they are “cell-cultivated chicken.”
Garrett’s bill would go further, extending to all types of lab-grown meat. To date, nine states have passed laws with similar labeling requirements and prohibit the use of the term “meat” on lab-grown products.
House Bill 100: Increased penalties for child labor law violations
HB 100 from Del. Holly Seibold, D-Fairfax, would increase civil penalties for employers who violate child labor laws.
Under the bill, the penalty for employing a child who is seriously injured or dies in the course of employment would increase from $10,000 to $25,000. The penalty for each other violation of child labor laws would increase from $1,000 to $2,500.
Virginia law generally prohibits children under 14 from being employed except in certain circumstances, including farming, being a page or clerk for the state Senate or House of Delegates, or working for a parent in an occupation other than manufacturing. Children aged 14 to 15 can be employed if they are enrolled in a regular school work-training program and have a work-training certificate.
The bill comes after the New York Times revealed the use of migrant children for cheap labor across the U.S., including at a Perdue Farms slaughterhouse on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, where a child worker’s arm was mangled after getting caught in a machine.
House Bill 235: Penalties for using public spaces for unauthorized commercial activities
This legislation from Del. Anne Ferrell Tata, R-Virginia Beach, would allow cities and towns to impose monetary penalties on people who occupy public spaces for commercial purposes without the city or town’s consent. Tata’s office told the Mercury the city of Virginia Beach requested she carry the bill.
The bill would limit such penalties to $500 for the first violation, $1,000 for the second, and $1,500 for the third or subsequent offense. Each day the public space is occupied would be counted as a separate offense.
The consequences would be in addition to what is allowed under current law, which makes commercial use of public areas a class 4 misdemeanor that can lead to jail time if the offender does not stop what they’re doing.
People impacted by the bill would include anyone selling a product, service, or anything else for financial gain, like food or merchandise vendors. The activities of street performers and buskers who receive donations while performing on public property are protected by the First Amendment as long as they do not directly ask for money.
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Attorney General Miyares Joins Coalition to Challenge Colorado Supreme Court’s Decision on Trump Ballot Eligibility
Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares has taken a significant step by joining a coalition of states in an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court. This move challenges the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision that disqualified former President Donald Trump from appearing on Colorado’s Presidential Primary Election ballot.
The lawsuit in question revolves around the interpretation of Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment. This provision has been a subject of debate since the Jan. 6 attacks, as it pertains to disqualifying individuals from holding office. The Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling marks the first instance of a state court applying this section to bar Trump from a ballot, raising questions about its applicability beyond the Civil War and Reconstruction era.
Attorney General Miyares and the coalition argue that the disqualification of a presidential candidate is a matter for Congress, not state courts. They contend that the Colorado court’s decision not only misinterprets the Fourteenth Amendment but also infringes upon the constitutional rights of political parties and voters. They emphasize that the decision to elect a president should lie in the hands of the American people.
The coalition’s stance reflects a broader legal debate over the reach and interpretation of the Fourteenth Amendment in contemporary politics. Previous instances in Georgia and New Mexico have seen attempts to invoke this amendment to disqualify candidates based on their alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 events but with varying outcomes.
As the U.S. Supreme Court is approached to review this decision, the case is gaining national attention. It not only highlights the ongoing legal and political controversies surrounding former President Trump but also prompts a significant constitutional discussion on the balance of powers and the role of state courts in federal electoral matters.
The outcome of this case could have far-reaching implications, potentially setting a precedent for how the Fourteenth Amendment is applied in future cases of candidate eligibility and election disputes. As such, the nation’s eyes are turned towards the Supreme Court, awaiting a decision that could reshape the landscape of American electoral politics.
State News
Early Voting Starts Today in Virginia’s Presidential Primaries. Here’s Who’s on the Ballot
Just a few weeks into the new year, it’s already election season again in Virginia.
The 45-day early voting period for Virginia’s March 5 presidential primaries begins today, even though it’s far from clear which candidates will still be in the running come Super Tuesday. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are the strong frontrunners, but they’re both facing competition in Virginia.
On the Republican side, Trump — who dominated this week’s Iowa caucuses — is on the ballot alongside Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and Texas pastor Ryan Binkley. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will also appear on Virginia’s ballot, but both have already suspended their campaigns after acknowledging they were unlikely to win.
For Democrats, Biden is facing Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips and activist Marianne Williamson.
Virginia voters don’t register by party affiliation, but anyone voting in the presidential primaries will have to request either a Republican or a Democratic ballot.
The deadline to register and cast a regular ballot in the primaries is Feb. 12, but latecomers can register and cast provisional ballots after that date.
The last day of in-person early voting is March 2.
Virginia residents can use the state’s online portal to check their status and register to vote.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Legislation to Bring Virginia Teacher Pay to National Average Gets Bipartisan Support
Legislation to raise pay for teachers and non-instructional support positions to the national average or higher in order to reduce educator salary gaps has gotten bipartisan support from Virginia lawmakers.
“This is something that we campaigned on,” said Del. Nadarius Clark, D-Suffolk, at a press conference Wednesday. “This is something that we heard our constituents all across Virginia say that they want.”
The commonwealth continues to face a significant teacher shortage in public schools, driven by multiple factors, including dissatisfaction with wages, the pandemic, and political battles over education. Data previously offered by the Virginia Department of Education from school divisions, which report their unfilled positions annually on Oct. 1, show Virginia’s teacher vacancies more than doubled from 1,063 in 2019 to 3,649 in 2023. Special education commonly has the highest vacancy rate.
House Education Committee Chair Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, said he has a very “open and transparent relationship” with Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration, which he said is eager to talk about investments in public education.
“This is a priority of both the House and Senate leadership, and we are interested in having this conversation as quickly as possible, not only amongst the chambers but with the administration too, to get us on onto that path,” he said.
Christian Martinez, a spokesman for the governor’s office, noted the governor has signed budgets offering teachers a 12% pay increase during his tenure.
“Teacher pay remains a key priority, and the Secretary of Education and the Virginia Department of Education are working on innovative solutions for teacher recruitment and retention and expect to provide recommendations to the governor and General Assembly this fall,” Martinez said. “The governor will review any legislation that comes to his desk that provides our teachers the pay and resources they deserve to provide a quality education to our students.”
Proposals
The legislation, which is being carried by Clark as House Bill 187 and by Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, as Senate Bill 104, would require the state to compensate public school teachers and non-instructional support staff at a rate that is at or above the national average.
Current state law says that “it is a goal of the commonwealth” to compensate teachers at or above the national rate but does not mandate it.
“We have a shortage of employees, and the reason why is because they don’t have enough money,” said Lucas, who also chairs the powerful Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee.
Rasoul said Wednesday that Virginia generally pays teachers an annual salary of between $62,000 and $63,000.
The two bills require the state to increase salaries by 3% for the 2025-26 school year and by an additional 7% in 2026-27.
Lucas told the Mercury on Wednesday more financial details and penalties for schools not providing the raises will be addressed soon.
“Here in Virginia, we expect our teachers to be counselors, parents, nurses, security, and many more things, and we do not compensate them fairly to do so,” Clark said. “So we cannot expect our teachers to perform at the highest level if they’re worried about feeding their family and keeping the lights on.”
Bipartisan support
The proposals have gotten significant bipartisan support in both the House and Senate education committees.
Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, said on Jan. 11 that she “welcomed the bill,” telling other lawmakers that some teachers who live in her district have to work on the weekends selling donuts and staffing car dealerships to supplement their income.
While supporting the legislation, Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, said as the bill moves forward, policymakers will have to consider how the legislation could impact localities, which will have to fund the raises along with the state.
Republicans, too, have backed the idea. Every GOP member of the Senate Education and Health Committee voted in favor of the proposal, as did four GOP members of the House Education Committee on a 16-5 vote.
Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, a powerful Republican who does not sit on the House Education Committee, said raising teacher salaries could help address teacher shortages in rural areas.
“Some of our school divisions are struggling [in] filling those spots and meeting those needs, and a lot of folks are just not teaching right now,” he said. “I think it would be a good way to make sure that we recruit the brightest and best to come back to rural Virginia. We’re losing a lot of kids from rural Virginia or are leaving and not coming back, and this might be a good way to do that.”
Defining the national average
Some Republicans, however, have worried about how the legislation would work in practice.
Del. Mike Cherry, R-Colonial Heights, a former educator, said he likes the concept of the bill but is concerned it does not define what the national average is. He said he’s seen multiple figures ranging from $57,000 to $68,000.
“We don’t know how much that’s going to cost because there’s no standard for what we’re going to use as our national average,” he said.
Dels. Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield, and Kilgore agreed with Cherry’s concerns.
Coyner, a former school board member in Chesterfield County, said she hopes redesigning the Standards of Quality formula, which is used to calculate how much the state must contribute to public school systems, will also help in addressing teacher pay.
“I’ve always been a supporter of getting our teacher salaries to be better than the national average,” Coyner said. “I think that’s how we retain and we attract the best teachers to Virginia, because people have options of where they want to work across the country.”
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Wind: 1mph ESE
Humidity: 48%
Pressure: 30.49"Hg
UV index: 0
52°F / 43°F
59°F / 54°F