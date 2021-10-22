Virginia Department of Education Board Brief – October 21, 2021 Business Meeting

The Virginia War Memorial has announced that applications for its 2022 Marocchi Memorial College Scholarships are now being accepted.

One scholarship of $2,500 is available to any student enrolled in the senior class of an accredited public or private school or homeschool program in the Commonwealth of Virginia. New this year, an additional $2,500 scholarship is available for a student currently enrolled in a Virginia public or private college or university and is participating in a Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) program.

Senior high school age applicants must also plan to enroll and participate in an ROTC program at a Virginia public or private college or university that will lead to a career in any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces. All applicants must possess an unweighted minimum Grade Point Average (GPA) of 2.75 and must be U.S. citizens or hold permanent residence status at time of application. Students do not have to participate in an ROTC program at the high school level to apply.

“This year, we are pleased to announce that for the first time, our Marocchi Memorial Scholarships will be available to both a graduating high school student and to a student currently enrolled in a state college or university,” said Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Virginia War Memorial Director. “These scholarships were established and intended to reward Virginia students who participate in ROTC at the college level and wish to pursue a career in military service.”

The Marocchi Memorial Scholarships were established and are funded by friends and family of the late Rear Admiral John Marocchi of Rappahannock County, Va. and are administered by the Virginia War Memorial Foundation.

Admiral Marocchi served in the United States Navy for decades in a career that spanned World War II and the Korean and Vietnam Wars. A recipient of the Purple Heart and Legion of Merit, the Admiral was one of the few Navy officers to complete Army Airborne training. He also served as a trustee of the Virginia War Memorial for more than fifteen years.

All applications for the 2022 Marocchi Memorial Scholarships must be received by Sunday, April 24, 2022. Complete details, including application forms and a list of required documents, are available online or by contacting Virginia War Memorial Assistant Director of Education Morgan Guyer at morgan.guyer@dvs.virginia.gov or 804.786.2060.

About the Virginia War Memorial

The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is and will always be the Commonwealth’s tribute to those who served and most especially, to those who died defending our freedoms. Every day is truly Memorial Day at the Virginia War Memorial. The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. It is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.

About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VDVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, VDVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.

About The Virginia War Memorial Foundation

Established in 2000, the Virginia War Memorial Foundation (VWMF) is the private, non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation that finances all of the educational outreach, patriotic events, and historical programs, exhibits, and documentary films of the Virginia War Memorial. The Foundation depends on the generous support of individuals, corporations, military and veterans organizations, civic groups, and grants for its funding. For more information or to make a gift, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.