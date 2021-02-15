Local News
Virginia Department of Elections announces statewide post-election risk limiting audit for the November 2020 General Election
The Virginia Department of Elections (ELECT) will coordinate a statewide post-election Risk Limiting Audit (RLA) of the November 2020 General Election for President and U.S. Senate. The audit was announced by Christopher Piper, Commissioner of the Department of Elections, at the January 12, 2021, State Board of Elections meeting.
Pursuant to Va. Code §24.2-671.1, ELECT is required to coordinate an annual post-election RLA of ballot scanner machines used in the Commonwealth of Virginia. All the 133 localities in the Commonwealth of Virginia will be participating in the audit.
ELECT is partnering with VotingWorks, a non-profit organization, which will be assisting with the statewide audit. Based on the vote totals and voter turnout, VotingWorks projects around 1,423 ballots will need to be retrieved by localities across the Commonwealth to provide for an accurate audit.
“This statewide audit helps to support the idea that the integrity of the election process is always of the utmost importance. The Department is continually vigilant on matters related to the security and accuracy of the vote in Virginia,” said Christopher Piper, Virginia’s Commissioner of Elections. “The ability to meaningfully participate in our democracy is one of the most important rights we have as citizens, and the Department of Elections is dedicated to maintaining voter confidence in the democratic process.”
A statewide audit will provide opportunities for all localities and the public to participate. The audit kicks off on February 16th for the general registrars and Electoral Board members.
The basic steps involved in the upcoming RLA include:
● Creating a ballot manifest – Localities will create a simple spreadsheet that lists all the containers or the batches that contain the ballots cast and how many ballots are in each batch. All types of ballots are to be included (in person, mail-in, provisional, etc.).
● Uploading the ballot manifest – once the ballot manifest is completed, localities will upload the spreadsheet into VotingWorks’ audit software.
● Generating a Random Seed Number & ballot selection – ELECT and VotingWorks will hold another virtual meeting on February 22 to generate the random seed number. A random seed number is a 20-digit number created by a roll of dice. The random seed number entered into the audit system software generates the list of ballots for retrieval by each locality.
● Ballot Retrieval lists – Localities will receive a list of ballots to review. The lists will include which batches to open and the ballot(s) to retrieve. Localities will have three days to upload the vote tallies from the ballots retrieved.
● Ballot retrieval – Each locality will hold a public meeting to retrieve the ballots on the ballot retrieval list. A review board of two people from each participating locality will retrieve ballots and record the Presidential and Senatorial votes on a tally sheet. Some localities in the Commonwealth will not have to retrieve any ballots and not need to have a meeting.
● Entering ballot tallies – After retrieving the ballots, localities will enter the vote(s) cast for the Presidential and Senatorial contest on each ballot VotingWorks’ audit software.
After all the localities have entered the tallies into the system, ELECT will review and announce the audit completion and its results at a virtual meeting on Tuesday, March 2 at 11:30 AM. A video recording of this meeting will be made available.
For more information on past audits, please visit the Virginia Department of Elections’ website, https://www.elections.virginia.gov/resultsreports/election-security/.
Local News
National Weather Services issues a winter weather advisory
Winter weather advisory remains in effect until 7 am Tuesday
* WHAT…Light mixed precipitation today, with primarily freezing rain tonight. Little to no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulations of one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch, the highest on the ridges.
* WHERE…Portions of western Maryland and eastern West Virginia, and Frederick County Virginia.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult travel conditions and scattered tree damage are possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on
steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery,
increasing your risk of a fall and injury.
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of eastern West Virginia, northern and central Virginia, and central and western Maryland.
.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through tonight for portions of western Maryland, eastern West Virginia, and Frederick County Virginia. Additional Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the I-81 corridor and northern Maryland until 10 AM, then again from 5 PM until 7 AM.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Tuesday through Sunday
There is an enhanced winter storm threat late Wednesday night into Friday morning. There is increased potential of more significant travel impacts and closures.
FORECAST
Washington’s Birthday
A chance of freezing rain before 10 am, then a chance of freezing rain and sleet between 10 am and 11 am, then rain likely after 11 am. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Little or no sleet accumulation expected.
Rain or freezing rain, becoming all rain after 11 pm. Patchy fog between 8 pm and 10 pm. Patchy freezing fog between 10 pm and 11 pm. Low around 32. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New ice accumulation of less than 0.1 of an inch possible.
A slight chance of freezing rain and sleet before 7 am, then a slight chance of sleet between 7 am and 8 am. Patchy fog before 8 am. Patchy freezing fog before 7 am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Light southwest wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.
Snow, mainly after 1 am. Low around 25. The chance of precipitation is 80%.
Snow and freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet before 2 pm, then freezing rain and sleet. High near 33. The chance of precipitation is 100%.
Freezing rain and sleet before 9 pm, then freezing rain between 9 pm and midnight, then rain after midnight. Low around 30. The chance of precipitation is 90%.
A chance of rain and snow before 11 am, then a chance of rain between 11 am and 5 pm, then a chance of rain and snow after 5 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
A chance of snow before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.
Mostly clear, with a low around 16.
Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.
Local News
Crashes & disabled vehicles continue across Virginia due to slick conditions
As temperatures drop below freezing overnight, today’s wet roads will become extremely icy and treacherous. Virginians are advised to avoid travel overnight due to slick conditions and the increased potential for fallen trees, power lines, etc.
At 9 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 13), Virginia State Police are on the scene of 29 traffic crashes statewide and 5 disabled vehicles statewide. The majority of those crashes involve only damage to vehicles, as vehicles slide off the slick roadways into ditches, guardrails, and fallen trees. (https://www.vsp.virginia.gov/Office_Locations_Map_Div5.shtm)
From 12 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 13) through 9 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 13), Virginia State Police have responded to a total of 195 disabled vehicles and 366 traffic crashes statewide. Still, no fatal crashes have been reported at this time. (Map of VSP Division jurisdictions: https://www.vsp.virginia.gov/Office_Locations.shtm)
A regional breakdown for the 12 a.m. to 9 p.m. period:
Richmond Division: 41 Disabled Vehicles & 77 Traffic Crashes
Culpeper Division: 10 Disabled Vehicles & 47 Traffic Crashes
Appomattox Division: 14 Disabled Vehicles & 45 Traffic Crashes
Wytheville Division: 15 Disabled Vehicles & 13 Traffic Crashes
Chesapeake Division: 51 Disabled Vehicles & 60 Traffic Crashes
Salem Division: 22 Disabled Vehicles & 31 Traffic Crashes
Fairfax Division: 42 Disabled Vehicles & 93 Traffic Crashes
Virginians are still advised to avoid travel through Sunday. Open highways allow VDOT crews to safely and effectively treat the roads, and clear fallen debris.
If you must travel, please practice the following safe traffic tips:
• Make sure all windows and lights are clear of snow before heading out
• Slow speed for icy conditions.
• Always buckle up – driver and all passengers.
• Drive distraction free – put down the phone and coffee, and keep both hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.
• Use headlights to increase your visibility and to help other drivers see you better.
• Share the road responsibly with VDOT vehicles and emergency vehicles.
• Check Virginia 511 before you go for road conditions, closures and detours.
Crime/Court
South Carolina murder suspects apprehended in Frederick County after I-81 chase
On Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, the Anderson Police Department in South Carolina issued a “Be On the Lookout” for three suspects wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in the city of Anderson. At approximately 1 p.m., a Virginia State Police trooper observed the suspect’s vehicle, a 2014 Ford Fusion, traveling north on Interstate 81 at the 283-mile marker in Shenandoah County. The trooper waited for additional troopers and initiated a traffic stop. The suspect’s vehicle pulled onto the right shoulder and then accelerated at a high rate of speed. A pursuit was initiated.
During the course of the pursuit, the Ford Fusion ended up heading south in the northbound lanes. The driver lost control at the 309 mile-marker in Frederick County and the Fusion ran off the left side of the roadway and went down an embankment, through a fence, and struck a tree. The suspects then fled the vehicle on foot. All three suspects were apprehended a short time later without further incident.
The driver, Frank T. Rhoads, 39, of Anderson, S.C., suffered minor injuries during the incident and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. Rhoads was then transported to Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center and charged by Virginia State Police with one felony count of eluding police, reckless driving, and for having altered/fictitious license plates on his vehicle.
The two passengers in the Ford, Dominick M. Rhoads, 19, and William C. Flynn, 31, both of Anderson, S.C., were uninjured during the incident.
All three suspects are being held on warrants of extradition out of Anderson, South Carolina. Virginia State Police was assisted by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
Local News
Rain and freezing rain coating Shenandoah Valley roads
Rain and freezing rain is falling in the Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District. Pavement temperatures are just below the freezing mark, causing roadways to ice over. VDOT Staunton District crews are deployed treating roads, but driving should be delayed if possible until temperatures rise.
The VDOT http://www.511Virginia.org site can show road surface temperatures. On the web version on the main page, look to the left blue bar. Click on the Weather drop-down box. Towards the bottom, menu click on Pavement Temperatures. This feature shows real-time pavement readings from roadway sensors.
Using the 511 App look for the map layers option and choose weather sensors and tap on Pavement Temperature.
Motorists should expect rapidly changing driving conditions as roadway temperatures fluctuate. Travelers are asked to monitor local forecasts and avoid driving in icy conditions.
The website http://www.511Virginia.org offers color-coded maps of road conditions as well as pavement temperatures and traffic cameras. Under the “Text Views” tab, the site provides county-by-county listings of road conditions on all types of state-maintained roadways.
On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).
The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.
The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter, and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.
The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany, and Bath counties.
Road condition definitions:
Severe – drifting or partially blocked road.
Moderate – snow or ice on major portions of the roadway.
Minor – bare pavement except for isolated spots of snow, ice or slush.
EDA in Focus
EDA Board authorizes sale of Afton Inn as Town withdraws title claim
“Can we sing Hallelujah now,” Economic Development Authority Board member Jorie Martin exuded following 5-0 roll call approval (Gordon absent) of a motion by Greg Harold, seconded by Martin, authorizing the sale of the Afton Inn property to developer 2 East Main LLC at a price of $325,000. The sale is to be accomplished upon signing of the Deed of Sale and necessary Title company documents “at the earliest possible time”.
The landmark achievement, in the works now well into last year if not longer as the EDA and Town negotiated some rocky legal terrain on a variety of fronts, was accomplished Friday afternoon following an approximate 45-minute Special Meeting Closed Session of the EDA Board of Directors convened shortly after 2 p.m.
Royal Examiner contacted EDA Board Chairman Jeff Browne, who along with Board Secretary Greg Harold will sign the Afton Deed of Sale for the EDA, shortly after the 3:05 p.m. adjournment of the February 12 Special Meeting. “Is this a done deal, is the Town okay with this,” we asked Browne four days after an occasionally tense Monday night meeting exchange with Front Royal Mayor Chris Holloway on the dynamics of a potential Afton sale.
Yes, the EDA board chairman replied, explaining that subsequent communications with the Town this week enabled Friday’s action to proceed on the most recent extended 2 East Main LLC sales contract deadline date of February 12.
“To me this is symbolic that we’re working together to get some things done and getting the Afton Inn resolved is a good sign. And hopefully we’ll move on and get other things resolved as well,” Browne said of renewed EDA-Town communications.
He noted that the EDA had received a letter from the Town indicating it would not dispute the EDA’s title claim to the Afton property ownership. And while there was some language in that message found somewhat “cloudy” by the Sterling-based title company or EDA counsel, a subsequent letter signed by Mayor Holloway dated February 12 promised that language would be clarified to remove any perceived ambiguity.
Browne pointed out the sales price is the originally discussed one that has fluctuated somewhat up and down over the months the sale was on hold due to variables involving both the EDA’s financial scandal civil litigation and Town questions over its ownership interest in the property.
As Browne noted during his February 8 report to the Front Royal Town Council, 2 East Main LLC plans to begin its massive renovation project within a year and hopes to complete the $2-million project within two years. See more detail on those renovation plans in Royal Examiner’s December 29 story “From Town Eyesore to Downtown Anchor: Reimagining the Afton Inn”
Also following Friday’s closed session, the EDA approved a short-term lease proposal on part of the Baugh Drive warehouse space with WOW Airlines. An initial three-month lease will be offered on 4400 square feet (s.f.) of warehouse space and 860 s.f. of office space, which includes a $1,000 security deposit and $900 utility payment, with month-to-month renewal options after the initial three-month period.
WOW Airlines would be the fourth short-term lease tenant in the sprawling Baugh Drive warehouse that the EDA eventually hopes to sell, possibly in relation to its connection to Parallel LLC’s bid to become the region’s medical marijuana distributor.
EDA in Focus
EDA chairman’s reference to Royal Examiner Afton Inn redevelopment story leads to mayoral media attack – Why does that sound familiar?
The Front Royal Town Council and staff got their first, face-to-face, first-hand, factual update on Town-County Economic Development Authority business in over a year on Monday, February 8. “I want to tell you how much we appreciate the opportunity to update town council and restart a dialogue on issues of mutual concern,” post-financial scandal revamped EDA Board of Directors Chairman Jeff Browne said in opening that dialogue.
“It’s been a year-and-a-half since an EDA Board member addressed Town Council – it’s too long. We need to be talking, we have a lot of issues we have to address. This is a great start,” Browne said, acknowledging “other meetings” that led up to his appearance before council the second Monday of February 2021. Contacted later about that impetus, Browne told Royal Examiner that he had “reached out” to new Town Manager Steven Hicks in January.
“We had a good exchange of ideas while I briefed him on some issues on the immediate horizon. He then invited me to speak to Town Council, updating them on what the EDA was doing and to answer the question of whether EDA could help the Town buy properties,” Browne explained.
What turned into an approximate 50-minute report highlighted by some constructive back and forth with council, also had a less constructive moment. About 35 minutes into his EDA report, Browne got into an exchange with Mayor Chris Holloway on the topic of the prospective sale of the Afton Inn for redevelopment. It is a sale of the derelict and long-deteriorating Afton Inn next door to Town Hall at the head of Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District that Browne said he hopes will come to fruition by the new extended deadline approaching over the next week.
Browne pointed out that prospective buyer 2 East Main LLC has promised to start redevelopment within a year of purchase and complete it within two years. The Town is currently disputing the EDA’s ownership and ability to sell the Afton Inn without the Town signing off on a sale. It appears that despite the content of a disputed 2014 MOA (Memorandum of Agreement) between the Town and EDA indicating that the EDA would first recover whatever proceeds an Afton sale generated towards its expenditures in maintenance and marketing the property since 2014, that the Town is seeking the first call on those proceeds. The current proposed sale price of about $330,000 would not cover all those claimed EDA expenses.
Mayor Holloway pressed Browne on whether, were the involved bank, First Bank & Trust, willing to reconsider taking what the EDA owes on its Afton property/construction loan, would the EDA be willing to split the proceeds with the Town. Browne replied that to whatever extent that was legally supported he was on board. However, with the EDA’s claim of about $500,000 invested in the property since the 2014 property swap that extracted the Afton from the angry-at-the-Town hands of Northern Virginia developer Frank Barros in exchange for old Town Hall, there will essentially be nothing left over for either the EDA or Town from the pending sale after the bank takes its share to cover the EDA property/construction loan.
“But you have to understand our position – we basically gave up two buildings, two buildings, for what you’re saying we’re going to get nothing,” Holloway replied, adding, “And over $500,000 of work you say has been put into the Afton Inn so far, with a two-million-dollar completion to do it up right. I think anybody that could go buy that building right now would wonder where that $500,000 went.”
The mayor continued to wonder at the EDA’s numbers and the forecast cost of $2 million dollars for 2 East Main Street LLC’s renovation project, which building professional Holloway forecast might replace windows.
When Mayor Holloway said, “I think the citizens of the Town deserve something out of this. We gave up the old Town Hall, we gave up the Afton Inn, and we’re getting basically nothing in return,” Browne attempted to respond twice to point to the 2 East Main LLC redevelopment plan replacing a festering eyesore with a new anchor building for Front Royal’s downtown business district. However, twice Holloway cut Browne off by continuing his line of thought, first that “There’s nothing to show for it yet” and then that “It’s been going on for over 10 years, if not longer” before Browne regained the floor.
“You are getting – I don’t know if you read the Royal Examiner article, but you’re getting a fabulous-looking” – Browne got out before Holloway again cut him off, commenting, “I don’t read the tabloids, I want facts.”
“Okay, well it’s factual what’s in there on that issue (of redevelopment plans). The developers, who are world-class developers, are the ones interested in doing it, and it will be a beautiful looking building,” Browne continued of the referenced December 29 Royal Examiner article on 2 East Main Street LLC renovation and expansion plan. – “From Town Eyesore to Downtown Anchor: Reimagining the Afton Inn”
Contacted later, Browne elaborated of the referenced article, “I was getting ready to point the Town Council to the Afton Inn article you wrote that outlined the vision of 2 East Main to rehab the Inn. I found it very factual and balanced.”
But facts that don’t merge with certain politician’s personal agendas or self-serving worldviews have been typically dismissed as “fake news” or “tabloid journalism” 70 miles to our east in recent years. Now it seems some of our local elected officials with “alternate fact” laced agendas have learned the “bait the media” game from their political mentors to the east.
King Cartoons
Wind: 4mph N
Humidity: 93%
Pressure: 30.08"Hg
UV index: 0
34/27°F
30/28°F