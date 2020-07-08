Regional News
Virginia Department of Veterans Services continues phased reopening
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) continues the phased reopening of offices and facilities that had been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Veterans and their family members must call or email their local VDVS office to make an appointment to meet in-person with a Veteran Services Representative (Benefit Services division) or a Resource Specialist (Virginia Veteran and Family Support program – VVFS). All persons entering VDVS offices must wear face masks or face coverings and are asked to not bring along guests to their appointment unless necessary.
Telephone and e-mail services will continue to remain available for veterans and family members.
The following VDVS offices are currently open and accepting appointments for in-person assistance:
|Abingdon
|Portsmouth Naval Hospital
|Big Stone Gap
|Quantico
|Charlottesville
|Richmond (McGuire VAMC)
|Hampton
|Salem VAMC
|Hampton Pinewood (VVFS only)
|Staunton
|Fort Lee
|Strasburg
|Loudoun
|Virginia Beach/Oceana
|Lynchburg
|Williamsburg
|Manassas
|Wytheville
|Norfolk
The following VDVS offices are scheduled to open and begin accepting in-person appointments on July 13:
|Emporia
|Pentagon
|Fredericksburg
|South Hill
|Fort Belvoir
|Springfield
|Henrico
|Tazewell
|Manassas
|Virginia Beach/Pembroke
The addresses, telephone numbers and emails of all VDVS offices are available on the VDVS website at www.dvs.virginia.gov/dvs/locations.
Everyone at the Virginia Department of Veterans Services appreciates the understanding and patience of veterans and their families during these challenging times. VDVS has been working diligently to reopen offices as quickly as possible but only when the safety and health of all veterans and their families and staff members can be assured.
The Virginia War Memorial and Virginia’s three state veterans cemeteries have also reopened:
- The interior portions of the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond are open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 noon-4 p.m. Social distancing requirements are in effect, facemasks are required, and no more than 50 persons will be permitted inside the Memorial at one time. The grounds of the Memorial are open from daybreak until 10 p.m. daily. Details at vawarmorial.org.
- The Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia, the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, and the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veteran Cemetery in Suffolk are open, but with a limit of 50 persons permitted at committal services. Military funeral honors are provided based on availability of an honors teams from the Department of Defense or a veterans service organization. Details at dvs.virginia.gov/cemeteries.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VDVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, VDVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
New Business in Warrenton, VA: Upcycling warehouse Remix Market now open
Remix Market in Warrenton, Virginia, is now open and is giving old furniture a brand new life. Rediscover, reimagine, repurpose: That’s the name of the game for Remix Market, the sister company of eco-friendly junk removal service, The Junkluggers of Gainesville VA®. Remix Market is a novel concept that is simultaneously a resale shop, upcycling warehouse, creative space, and professional fundraiser.
What’s a junk removal business doing selling furniture and other household items? The answer is simple: a shared mission of saving the planet and helping communities. The Junkluggers know it feels good to do good. And they’ve been doing good since 2004, striving to eliminate 100% of reusable waste from landfills by the year 2025 by donating and upcycling used home goods.
The Remix Market contributes to the “upcycling” component of The Junkluggers’ mission. The Junkluggers franchise owner Mark Harrington, opened a Remix Market in Warrenton, Virginia, located at 6632 Electric Avenue. The Warrenton warehouse is stocked full of gently used and affordable items including antiques, household goods, quality furniture, outdoor equipment, rare books, collectibles, wall art and much more. Beyond helping the environment, sales from Remix Market help fund the franchise’s 2020 Charity of Choice: Mikey’s Way Foundation and Inova Children’s Hospital.
Remix Market Warrenton is open Tuesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., servicing a variety of needs—from shoppers looking to furnish their homes for less, interior designers looking for a unique piece for a client, to DIYers who want to upcycle vintage furniture. Plus, Remix Market offers community workshops on painting, upcycling, and other furnishing techniques. Both The Junkluggers and Remix Market strive to rescue perfectly good, reusable items from being thrown away, and are working together everyday on a mission to directly help the local environment and community.
School shooting moved three students to take action
BALTIMORE—The three students at Frederick Douglass High School grew up amid the violence and trauma that plague the city, where crime can begin to feel routine. Yet when a shooter fired a gun inside their school on Feb. 8, 2019, they were stunned.
“I did not believe what was going on,” Jaionna Santos said.
“It was surreal,” Bryonna Harris added.
Damani Thomas couldn’t sleep. “Why did that happen to Frederick Douglass? Why did that happen to us in school?”
As they tried to find answers, the students came to see that the violence that they accepted as inevitable should not be considered normal. So on April 10, 2019, they told their stories to the Baltimore City Council. Their effort was a catalyst for the Elijah Cummings Healing City Act.
Signed into law in February, the act requires all city workers, from police officers to teachers, be trained to respond to the trauma they see as they work with Baltimoreans.
In helping to draft the bill, the three students say they learned about government. They learned they were leaders.
And they realized something else: They came to understand how deeply they had been affected by violence in their own families and how they had to get help in coping.
“I did not understand the circumstances I was in … was trauma,” said Santos, 19, who has lost a cousin and a close friend in shootings.
“Over the years and over the time of living in Baltimore being a student in Baltimore City,” she added, “I learned how to navigate a lot of things and normalize things that I went through.”
Before the school shooting, Harris, 17, said, “I was very quiet about my problems and struggles, and I like to go through it alone.” But now, she said, she realizes “I can’t do everything by myself, especially when it comes to trying to heal from trauma because it’s an all-hands-on-deck kind of process.”
After the gunfire at Frederick Douglass, which wounded a staff member, City Councilman Zeke Cohen called the school’s principal asking how he could help. Cohen also mentioned an upcoming council hearing on the violence that affects youth.
When English teacher Daniel Parsons got word of Cohen’s plan, he decided that Harris, Santos, and Thomas, whom he knew from his AP language and composition class, should go to City Hall to tell their stories.
“It was almost a natural choice for me to pick all three of them,” Parsons said. “All three of them are just amazing kids. Their personalities are so incredibly different and all three of them have just been through such harrowing, personal challenges in their life that they never let go of them and never use them as excuses.”
So a few weeks later, the three Frederick Douglass students nervously entered City Hall and read their statements to a City Council committee.
“Crime and violence impact our lives constantly,” Santos said in her testimony. “Some students don’t make it to school because the walk to the bus stop is too dangerous or someone was shot near their usual stop. Sometimes they have to put up with drunk or high people riding the bus with them. Overage men harass young girls on the way to school.”
“We experience all of this,” Santos said, “before the first bell rings.”
Harris said she watched the council members, saw they were really listening, and relaxed.
“They understood what we were saying,” Harris said.
She realized she was in a new role — testifying on behalf of the students who were not yet ready to speak.
“If I can just be that one voice or we can just be those three voices to speak up for the voiceless, it matters a whole lot,” Harris said.
Thomas said, “I decided to speak out because I felt like certain kids can connect with me and understand that we do have a voice and can serve our peers and kids that necessarily do not have the strength to speak up for each other.”
Harris, whose brother was murdered in 2008, now understands that the apathy she used to feel was a manifestation of the trauma in her life.
She had felt unmotivated to carry on. “Where is my light at the end of the tunnel? It just kind of feels like you’re in this dark place.”
“Whenever I have trauma, I try to push it to the back of my head and try to convince myself that it is normal and this is everyday life,” Harris said. “But eventually I became unhealthy because when you keep everything bottled in, eventually it will explode.”
Her father’s death in 2018 pushed her into depression, and people close to her noticed.
“It puts me in moods that sometimes I can’t control and causes me to push the people that are closest to me away,” Harris said. “I just kind of feel like I have to do everything on my own, even though I really don’t.”
The shooting certainly took its toll on Thomas, who suffered from depression and began isolating himself in his room and sleeping for hours. Even before the shooting, Thomas said, he was dealing with social anxiety. When in big crowds, he felt everything was moving in slow motion and everyone was watching him.
He said his response to trauma—being withdrawn and lethargic—is something other teenagers deal with as well, something he feels adults fail to understand.
“They might describe us kids as self-centered, or we’ve got tough shells, or we might not care because of where we come from,” Thomas said. “If you actually took the time to really speak to the kids and really understand their lives and analyze them, you will understand they were as affected as me, maybe even more.”
Even after the shooting at Frederick Douglass, Harris still feels the school is a safe and comfortable place to be. She believes many teachers care about addressing trauma and about the well-being of their students.
“Teachers are very supportive. They always pushed us beyond our limits and pushed us to exceed our expectations,” Harris said. “So I think that’s something that’s really healthy for my mindset sometimes.”
With the Healing City Act now law, Harris now feels more willing to see herself as a leader.
“I think I took it much more seriously and I was much more willing to take on the challenges of it,” Harris said.
Santos hopes the Healing City Act will start a downward trend in violence and trauma.
“It can slow down violence and trauma because most people don’t even know they are actually traumatized,” Santos said. “This bill will actually teach them, educate them, what you go through shouldn’t be normal.”
Thomas hopes it will help other students have a bigger voice to express their ideas and concerns.
“For kids to have a voice, they can speak up more,” Thomas said. “It could be more Damani Thomases, it could be more Bryonnas, it could be more Jaionnas…. I want the kids to have a voice.”
Harris hopes this legislation can set an example beyond Baltimore, which is not the only city dealing with these issues.
“It is important to start to focus on (trauma) because it has been ignored for way too long.”
Student profiles
Jaionna Santos, 19
“I would probably call (Santos) the rock,” said Daniel Parsons, Santos’s AP English teacher. “Her strength really is often in listening and being empathetic and encouraging.”
Santos said she is shy and has anxiety about speaking in public. She is a former class president but dislikes being called a leader because she dislikes the spotlight.
“I know people look at me as a leader,” Santos said. “There’s school people who hold me to a high standard, like administrators and students. Me as a person, I don’t like to have all of that attention.”
Santos was diagnosed with depression and anxiety in October and took four weeks’ leave from her school. She wasn’t doing well academically and only wanted to stay home.
“I was not talking to friends and I basically was only going to the appointments with my therapist and psychiatrist,” Santos said. “I just wanted to be by myself.”
Now that she has been able to understand the trauma she went through, she hopes others in the Baltimore community will get the help they need to do the same.
“The main thing I believe in is educating people about trauma and figuring out solutions to actually reduce it,” Santos said.
Santos’s mother is a pharmaceutical buyer who supports Santos and her 16-year-old sister. She also has 27-year-old twin brothers.
Santos views African-American figures in history as her role models because they overcame so much to achieve their goals.
“It gives me hope that I can become something because we had the same background and struggles,” she said.
In the fall, Santos will go to Community College of Baltimore County in Essex. She wants to finish college and become a trauma surgeon.
Damani Thomas, 18
Parsons sees Thomas as the most artistic of the three students. Thomas loves drawing and cartoons as well as reading — fiction, nonfiction, biographies, and autobiographies.
He considers himself a leader because “I stayed on the forefront to make (the Healing City Act) possible for the city.”
Thomas has three siblings. His father is a security guard and mother is a teacher’s helper.
Thomas’s definition of success is ensuring “he lived his life to the fullest and he made sure he grasped every conversation and every lesson he got along the way.”
Thomas said he looks up to the people who have encouraged him, “because they made me the person I am today and was able to dedicate their lives making sure that I will fulfill the purpose in my life.”
He hopes to go to college to study graphic design or computer science.
Bryonna Harris, 17
“I think she is the natural leader of the bunch,” Parsons said. “She’s incredibly thoughtful, very perceptive and charismatic and persuasive.”
Harris has always considered herself a kind of leader because “I just see things from a different perspective. I feel like I’ve always been an over-analyzer.”
Harris also likes to write. “Writing is like having a conversation with myself,” she said.
She has 14 siblings — eight brothers and six sisters. Harris’s mother is a nurse.
“She came from a different era than me,” Harris said about her mother. “It’s like some of the same issues but things just change with time, so seeing her strengths and her resistance when it comes to life is pushing me to strive to be better. I definitely want to provide for my mother and be there for her and do everything for her when I grow up.”
Working on the Healing City Act taught Harris to be more ambitious and more persistent in reaching her goals. “I feel everything is like perseverance. I had the motivation to push through, that I can do better when it comes to school and make a better life for myself.”
She said she used to accept violence as part of life but that has changed.
“I definitely want to go forward with trying to find ways to deal with trauma or address trauma and then heal from it,” Harris said. “I’m not exactly sure how right now, but I know I definitely want to go forth with kindness.”
Harris wants to study at the University of Baltimore and become a lawyer.
By Mohan Xu and Mike Revollo
Capital News Service
For some, necessary isolation from virus is detrimental to mental, physical health
Social distancing and staying home have proven essential for flattening the coronavirus curve and minimizing harm from the virus, but research shows that these unprecedented guidelines to match our unprecedented times may negatively impact mental and physical health among Americans.
According to a study in The Lancet, symptoms of post-traumatic stress, anger, and heightened stress may come as side effects of the nation-wide quarantine, and they may be long-lasting. Stressors for symptoms of poor mental health include lack of resources (medical and otherwise), extended quarantining, fears surrounding the virus, monetary loss, stigmatization of the illness, and boredom. Lack of information and quarantining with no end in sight are also risk factors for declining mental health.
Health workers putting in long, grueling hours are heavily affected.
But COVID-19 is unique in the high degree to which it also affects Americans behind the front lines. A study conducted by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Network warns that, while the need for social distancing guidelines in this country is quite apparent, the effects of social isolation and being home bound could contribute to heightened suicide and overdose rates in the United States.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, racial minorities, particularly black and Hispanic people, are more likely to live in densely populated areas due to the effects of institutional racism and/or housing segregation.
Because of this, they may have a harder time socially distancing.
Almost a quarter of black and Hispanic workers are in the service industry or employed by businesses deemed essential during the quarantine, meaning they’re at higher risk of coming into contact with the virus.
These factors, combined with the healthcare disadvantages racial minorities face due to decreased access, could in part explain why black and Hispanic Americans are disproportionately affected and killed by COVID-19. The CDC said it is working to address these racial disparities, according to its page, COVID-19 in Racial and Ethnic Minority Groups.
Tanya Shah, vice president of the Commonwealth Fund, said that isolation isn’t just a social issue, but something that affects mental and physical health as well. She started researching social isolation, particularly in adults, about three years ago, and the Fund has been working to raise awareness of this issue in terms of the policy, research, and screening ever since.
Isolation has a large impact on mortality and morbidity, according to Shah.
“We need to be paying attention to social isolation,” Shah said in an interview with Capital News Service. “Just like we ask if you’re a smoker or how many drinks you have a week, we need to be asking about your social structural context, because it has such a tremendous impact on health or vice versa. How your health changes have a huge impact on how you’re able to connect with others.”
Lack of social connection and a solid support system can contribute not just to mental health conditions like depression and anxiety, but also to cardiovascular risks and decreased cognitive and physical function. These risk factors overlap a lot with those of COVID-19, Shah said.
“Social isolation really means… a structural construct of being alone,” she said. “Not everyone who is socially isolated would say they’re lonely… Loneliness is more than a perception of being isolated, but they’re very interrelated.”
This isn’t to say that isolating isn’t essential to flattening the COVID-19 curve. Shah said that the elderly, poor, and sick people are the most at risk of contracting the virus because they’re more likely to live in intergenerational dwellings or to have to continue working to provide for the family.
44% of women over 75 living alone and 50% of low-income people who report suffering from loneliness are at a higher risk of suffering from social isolation, Shah said.
One in four non-institutionalized older adults reports feeling socially isolated. Together, these groups constitute tens of millions of Americans, according to Shah.
When social distancing and the subsequent loss of social support are added into the equation, these individuals are more at risk for serious health issues and 25% more at risk dying prematurely.
Shah said some research indicates that being socially isolated, whether from a group a person was once active in, like a church, or from loss of contact with healthcare providers, can be as or more harmful to health than smoking, obesity or physical inactivity.
Isolation-related illnesses also are not confined to the most at-risk groups.
“To be honest, we have not, in modern scientific history, experienced a pandemic of this proportion with these types of measures of physical distancing and social isolation and sheltering in place,” Shah said.
There are some hints from past pandemics, though.
A couple of studies done on SARS survivors a year after the 2003 outbreak found evidence of still-elevated levels of stress and psychological distress, especially among healthcare workers.
Quarantined Liberians during the Ebola epidemic from 2013 to 2016 said stigma related to the illness led to the exclusion and disenfranchisement of minority groups in the country. Many who were quarantined may have avoided seeking medical help for treatable, non-Ebola-related illnesses out of fear of further stigmatization, according to The Lancet.
Mental health has long been under-resourced in this country, according to Shah, who added that benefits should be expanded to pay for these types of services.
“Mental health services need to play a much bigger role in our response efforts as well as in our rehabilitation in the longer-term post this pandemic… The research shows it’s a long-term impact, not just the six weeks or the three months that we have to be socially isolated,” Shah said. “We definitely need to be doing more.”
Abiding by social distancing guidelines doesn’t mean people have to be lonely, experts say. There are some precautions people can take in order to care for themselves in the short term, but larger, more systemic changes must take place to deal with bigger picture issues presented by the pandemic.
Go for walks, FaceTime friends, or talk to neighbors (from a safe distance), experts recommend.
The Washington State Department of Health recommends that individuals struggling with anxiety, depression, or other symptoms of poor mental health should avoid watching distressing news coverage of the virus when possible.
Health experts also advise people to structure their days and keep to a routine, especially those who are prone to depression or anxiety. The more life in quarantine reflects normal life, the better, they say.
Go to the following links. For help dealing with coronavirus anxieties: virusanxiety.com. For advice on helping others who may be struggling: mentalhealthfirstaid.org. For other support services, including suicide prevention: sprc.org.
By ANNA HOVEY
Capital News Service
UPDATED Amber Alert: 3-year-old child found
Brianna Reyes-Cardoza has been found. Original Press Release below:
The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse has issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Harrisonburg Police Department for a child abduction that occurred on May 4, 2020, at 8:24 AM.
The child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at Burkwood Court, Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Abducted is Brianna Reyes-Cardoza, hispanic, female, black hair, brown eyes, 3-years-old, 3-foot 0-inches tall, weighing 36 lbs, last seen wearing a red short sleeve shirt with Minnie Mouse on the front, pink pants and pink sandals.
The child is believed to have been abducted by Jose Edin Reyes-Paz, hispanic male, black hair, brown eyes, 5-foot 6-inches tall, weighing 160 lbs, wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and a gray or green ball cap.
There is no vehicle description at this time.
For further information, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-540-4436 or visit www.vaamberalert.com.
Growing old in prison: How Maryland is working to ease the path to release for a low-risk, high-cost population
Ask him, and Stanley Mitchell will proudly tell you he works 12-hour days.
Over the last seven years, the 71-year-old Charles County resident has held a sweeping assortment of jobs, sometimes juggling multiple at the same time. It’s a big change after spending close to 40 years ping-ponging around the Maryland prison system, serving time for driving the getaway car in a homicide — a charge he denies to this day.
Mitchell is one of 199 people serving life sentences for violent crimes to have been released on probation since 2012 when Maryland’s highest court ruled them entitled to a new trial in an effort to remedy the flawed instructions given to the juries that convicted them. At the time of their release, members of this group ranged from 51 to 85 years old and had spent an average of 39 years behind bars.
Since coming home, the “Ungers” — nicknamed after the case under which they were released, Unger v. Maryland — have gotten married, found jobs, reconnected with relatives, and become mentors in their communities. As of March of this year, only five have returned to prison after being convicted of a new crime or probation violation.
Criminal justice reform advocates in Maryland say this low recidivism rate exemplifies what research has shown for decades: as people grow older, they “age out” of engaging in criminal behavior. Keeping this high-needs population locked up, they argue, needlessly drains away taxpayer money and, as one advocate put it, turns prisons into “extraordinarily expensive nursing homes.”
Today, even as prison populations are falling nationwide, the number of incarcerated people considered to be geriatric is quickly expanding — riding on the wave of “tough on crime” sentencing practices that began proliferating in the 1980s. One report predicted that by 2030, people over 50 will make up one-third of the U.S. prison population.
For the last few years, an entourage of activists, state legislators, public defenders, and policy experts have been working to ease the doors open to a parole process that many say is now stifled by politics.
By and large, they have the same goal: to give an aging population a better shot at coming home.
“Just locking people up does not solve all ills,” said Del. Kathleen Dumais, who has been active in efforts to tamp down mass incarceration in Maryland.
TAKING STEPS TOWARD REFORM
In Maryland, the geriatric release program aims to give incarcerated individuals who are 60 years and older, serving a mandatory sentence for a crime of violence and ineligible for parole a potential path to freedom.
However, despite the best attempts of state lawmakers to expand the program back in 2016, it remains strikingly under-used.
In 2018, Becky Feldman, the state’s deputy public defender, started looking into just how many people were eligible for release under the program. Out of the entire incarcerated population in Maryland, she came up with just one person: a 62-year-old man she eventually helped get paroled.
She marked down what she observed in a memo to Daniel Long, a retired judge who chairs a board established to monitor the success of the Justice Reinvestment Act, a massive criminal justice reform bill passed in 2016. Long convened a workgroup to take another crack at expanding geriatric release and after four months of work, the group presented its final recommendations to the board.
Among other reforms, the recommendations called for the program’s eligibility criteria to be extended to those serving time for nonviolent offenses. According to the workgroup, if all the recommendations were implemented, the number of people eligible for geriatric release would jump to 265 individuals — a population only expected to increase over time.
But even though the recommendations were pitched as a “pilot program” with the potential for further expansion, Justice Policy Institute executive director Marc Schindler and other criminal justice reform advocates criticized them as not being far-reaching enough — despite the success of those released under the Unger decision, they excluded those who were sentenced to life.
Schindler remembered the reactions of a group of men serving life sentences in the Jessup Correctional Institute when they were told that they had been excluded from the workgroup’s recommendations. They were devastated, he said and were hardly pacified by the possibility that they might be included in a future iteration of the program’s expansion.
“‘I don’t have too much longer,’” Schindler recalled some men saying.
THE LEGISLATIVE FIGHT
Since getting out of prison seven years ago, Mitchell says he’s avoided trouble.
“Besides red light cameras, I haven’t had any negative interactions with law enforcement at all,” he said.
The same goes for the vast majority of the Ungers — all of whom, like Mitchell, were serving life sentences for violent offenses. And just like Mitchell, many were recommended for release by the Maryland Parole Commission over the course of their time behind bars. Still, they didn’t walk free until becoming eligible to receive new trials in 2012.
That’s because Maryland is one of just three states in the country where the governor gets the final say on whether a person in prison on a life sentence should get out. And ever since Gov. Parris Glendening announced in 1995 that “life means life” — refusing to grant parole for people serving life terms except for medical reasons — it’s been a decision that’s rarely handed down.
Even though Gov. Larry Hogan’s actions have represented a departure from those of previous administrations — he has paroled or allowed the parole of 21 individuals serving life sentences, commuted the sentences of 21 and released another four on medical parole — some still say the governor’s inclusion in the parole process leaves it needlessly warped by politics.
This year, the Maryland General Assembly heard two bills that would remove the governor from the parole process, but in the midst of the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak, state lawmakers ended the session in a rushed whirlwind, passing over 650 bills in just three days. Neither of the two bills made it in the sprint to an early deadline.
Still, the two bills were boosted by an arsenal of supporters — from lawyers and formerly incarcerated individuals to religious groups.
However, Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger mounted fierce opposition to the bills. He emphasized the importance of punishment, pointing out that only the “most heinous of crimes” receive life sentences — premeditated murder and felony murder, first-degree rape, and first-degree sex offenses, for example.
“When you are making the important, public-safety decision of should the worst of the worst be back on our streets,” he said, “shouldn’t the chief executive of the state have a say, especially when the parole commission works for the executive branch?”
INTO THE FREE WORLD
The season was just turning from spring to summer when Mitchell was released from prison in 2013. All told, he spent 37 years, six months, 19 days, and 21 minutes behind bars — more than he had lived in the free world before his incarceration.
While Mitchell did his time, life ground on without him. Seven years into his incarceration, Mitchell’s wife died of a heart attack, leaving their two young sons to be raised by their aunt. He said he wasn’t allowed to attend her funeral — only to view her body, handcuffed and supervised by three guards, for half an hour.
But there were bright spots, too. In late May 2010, Mitchell met a woman by the name of Regina in the prison visitation room. They started talking over the phone, and some 10 months later, they were married. As of March, they have been together for nine years.
And Mitchell is still in touch with the people he became close with during his time behind bars, though he feels bad knowing that many of them will likely never be released.
“I realize that whenever a crime’s committed, there’s always going to be victims,” he said. “Some things you can never take back… [But] the majority of individuals, they just want to come out, want to have a family, enjoy their families, and give back.”
By Angela Roberts
Capital News Service
What’s next for college athletic directors under pandemic?
VOORHEES, N.J. — Collegiate athletic directors across the state of Maryland are facing the same uphill battle as those in the rest of the country — unprecedented chaos — after the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s decision to cancel any remaining winter and spring sports seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than one month after the initial, March 12 decision, the situation is as fluid as ever and there is no timetable to return.
Right now, what’s next is the biggest question any athletic director has had to face.
“We gotta always be prepared,” University of Maryland Athletic Director Damon Evans told Capital News Service. “I think we gotta have plan A, plan B, and plan C, to a certain extent. We gotta start looking to the fall.”
Evans first heard about the news while with the Maryland men’s basketball team in Indianapolis for the Big Ten Tournament — on a conference call with the other Big Ten athletic directors.
His situation wasn’t unique, as other athletic directors were at conference tournaments or NCAA Championships across the country.
Coppin State University Athletic Director Derek Carter was at the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Basketball Tournament in Norfolk, Virginia, when the news came down.
“The women played their first game on Tuesday and the men were scheduled to play Thursday at 8 p.m.” Carter said. “Between Tuesday and Thursday, the amount of change that occurred was unbelievable.”
In a new normal, people are still getting adjusted to life without sports, and life in isolation. The loss stings for many.
Unlike coaches and student-athletes, the day-to-day jobs of athletic directors are less on the field and more in the office, but office or not, this is new territory.
“I think for me, so much of my life is centered around sport,” Frostburg State University Athletic Director Troy Dell said. “Sports have always been a huge part of my life. It feels like a big portion of my life is hollow right now. It’s a huge void that I hope returns soon.”
For some, it was unexpected. Others, like Navy Athletic Director Chet Gladchuk, had been following it from the beginning. Gladchuk, in particular, had the benefit of speaking with members of the Navy’s medical staff, who had been following it since the initial outbreak.
He canceled two European spring trips the week of the NCAA’s decision: a men’s soccer team trip to Scotland, and a women’s soccer team trip to Italy. Once Italy emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot, the decision was swift and easy.
“It was well-received,” Gladchuk said. “(The coaches and players) didn’t push back at all. I think that everyone realized in the early going that this was a very serious issue.”
Beyond the reality of the sport being gone temporarily, athletic directors had to relay the cancellations to their teams, coaches, and more importantly, the student-athletes.
Since the decision, the NCAA came out with a ruling that allowed an extra year of eligibility for student-athletes at all levels participating in spring sports. However, initially, that wasn’t a possibility.
“First and foremost, my heart goes out to (the student-athletes),” Bowie State University Athletic Director Clyde Doughty Jr. said. “You only get four years to be a student-athlete and for those seniors, I feel really bad for them.”
Now, with it being a possibility, athletic directors across the country have to scramble to figure out how to incorporate those extra years of eligibility, especially for seniors who choose to return.
That’s not a realistic possibility for every senior, as some have the ability to play professionally or have a post-graduate job already set up. Regardless, the consensus, at least among those within the state, is that the NCAA made the right decision at the right time looking back on it.
“The spring eligibility, giving these kids the opportunity, potentially, to have their season back, I think is the appropriate response and a good decision and one that has the best interest of our students in mind,” the University of Maryland, Baltimore County Athletic Director Brian Barrio said. “I’m all for it.”
As important as sports are in society, an event like this helps put the athletic world in perspective with what’s going on in the real world.
“When you step out of your own job and your own industry, you understand that this is a nationwide, worldwide problem, and we all need to do our part to get past this,” St. Mary’s College Athletic Director Scott Devine said.
Sports might not be going on right now, but athletics programs are still keeping up on social media, like at McDaniel College, whose soccer team has participated in the “Toilet Paper Challenge”, where players juggle rolls of toilet paper with their feet.
Meetings are still being held virtually and athletics programs are still going on without sports, but one of the biggest things to come out of this pandemic is the support that has been shown across the country, especially for collegiate athletics.
Thousands of student-athletes have had their seasons cut short, but are continuing to keep up resolve in a time of uncertainty.
“The students themselves have been outstanding, and it shouldn’t surprise me,” Towson University Athletic Director Tim Leonard said. “They have handled it well.”
This all leads back to what’s next — and that’s a great unknown. Right now, all eyes are set on the fall to get right back into the swing of things.
“We don’t know what the future will hold. We don’t know whether we will be back in session in the fall,” Salisbury University Athletic Director Gerry DiBartolo said. “The only thing that we can do is plan as if we’re gonna be back in the fall and know that there might have to be adjustments made based on what happens.”
By Alex Murphy
Capital News Service
