Virginia Department of Veterans Services partnering with Virginia’s Community Colleges to provide free laptop computers to veterans and eligible spouses
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) and Virginia’s Community Colleges today announced that 125 laptop computers are being donated to eligible military veterans and spouses enrolled at Reynolds and John Tyler Community Colleges.
The laptops were refurbished for use by Tech4Troops, a Richmond-based nonprofit organization that provides computers to veterans, and made possible by funds donated by the Altria Group to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation (VVSF).
The donation funds a project of the VDVS Military Education Workforce Initiative, which creates partnerships with private employers and educational institutions throughout Virginia. The laptops will be distributed free-of-charge on a first-come, first-served basis to student military veterans and spouses attending Reynolds and John Tyler Community Colleges who complete and submit an application form provided by VDVS.
“One of the missions of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services is to assist military veterans who wish to further their education as they transition from active duty to the civilian workforce,” said VDVS Commissioner John Maxwell. “The concept of this project was the result of collaborative discussions among representatives of Virginia’s Community Colleges, the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation and our agency. We are especially appreciative of the Altria Group and their generous donation which made this project a reality.”
Chancellor of Virginia’s Community Colleges, Glenn DuBois, says the donation will prove immensely beneficial for student military veterans at the two colleges. “In a day of ever-increasing reliance on technology in both the workplace and classroom, these laptops will enable our military-related students to better reach their educational and career goals. We are grateful for our strong partnership with VDVS and their investment in the success of our veteran students.”
“The Virginia Veterans Services Foundation is pleased to partner with Virginia’s Community Colleges and the Virginia Department of Veterans Services in making these computers available to military veteran students and their spouses so they may continue their education,” said John Lesinski, VVSF Board Chair. “It is only because of the generosity of great corporate partners such as the Altria Group that our Foundation can continue to provide resources such as these computers to our Virginia veterans and their families who deserve our continued support.”
“More than ever before, veterans and their spouses need access to technology to effectively participate in the workforce,” said Jennifer Baird, Altria Group’s Director of Community Impact. “The Virginia Veterans Services Foundation plays a critical role in collaborating with community members to help equip veterans and their spouses for career success.”
“We hope to continue these donations of free laptops to military students at Virginia’s Community Colleges in the future as more donated funds become available,” said Patrice Jones, VDVS Education Workforce Manager, who is coordinating the project.
For more information on this project and to obtain an application to receive a free laptop, please go to dvs.virginia.gov/education-employment. Questions regarding this program may be directed to Patrice Jones, Education Workforce Manager, patrice.jones@dvs.virginia.gov or 804-212-8091.
AG Herring’s bill to fund opioid treatment and recovery signed into law
RICHMOND (April 1, 2021) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring’s legislation that directs funds secured through his ongoing lawsuits against drug manufacturers and distributors toward opioid abuse prevention, treatment, and recovery, ensuring that the most money possible goes to actually address the opioid crisis, has been signed into law. House Majority Leader Charniele Herring (HB2322) and Senator George Barker (SB1469) carried Attorney General Herring’s legislation in the House and Senate during the most recent legislative session.
This legislation makes Virginia one of the first states in the nation to have a legislatively enacted framework for directing funds from opioid litigation, like the $13 million Attorney General Herring recently secured through a settlement with McKinsey and Company for its role in “turbocharging” the opioid crisis, towards opioid abatement, treatment, and recovery, instead of diverting it to other uses.
“During my time as attorney general, it has been a top priority of mine to hold those who created, prolonged, and profited off of the opioid crisis accountable for their harmful actions,” said Attorney General Herring. “All across the Commonwealth, lives have been turned upside-down and families and communities have been devastated by the opioid crisis. Should I be successful in taking on these opioid manufacturers and distributors, this authority will ensure that a majority of those funds will go back to the communities that need it to expand treatment and recovery options and save lives. I would like to thank all the partners and advocates who helped make sure this important legislation was passed, especially Majority Leader Herring and Senator Barker.”
“Attorney General Herring has really worked hard to hold those responsible for creating and prolonging the opioid crisis accountable,” said Majority Leader Herring. “This newly created authority is an important part of the Commonwealth’s overall approach to combating the opioid crisis and getting help to the Virginians and communities who really need it. I want to thank Attorney General Herring and all the advocates for their continued dedication to ending the opioid crisis in Virginia.”
“Combating the opioid crisis requires a unique, comprehensive approach and that includes this new authority to handle money that could come from Attorney General Herring’s work to hold these big drug companies accountable for, in many ways, creating this crisis,” said Senator Barker. “Virginia is one of the first states to implement this kind of authority, making us a leader in the larger movement to take on drug manufacturers for creating and profiting off of the opioid crisis. This opioid abatement authority will ensure that judgments or settlements that Attorney General Herring may reach will go back to the communities, where it can go directly towards combating the opioid epidemic.”
SB1469 and HB2322 from Attorney General Herring, Senator Barker, and Majority Leader Herring creates a structure and framework for ensuring that “opioid abatement” funds recovered as part of AG Herring’s ongoing lawsuits and investigations against opioid manufacturers and distributors are used to fund opioid abuse prevention, treatment, and recovery. It helps bring order and predictability to the distribution process if funds are secured, rather than forcing the Commonwealth to wait for a potentially significant influx of money, and then having to decide how to handle it.
The bill establishes an Opioid Abatement Authority controlled by subject-matter experts who will ensure that funds are used wisely to support prevention, treatment, and recovery. The Board of the Opioid Abatement Authority includes:
1. The Secretary of Health & Human Resources or their designee
2. Two medical professionals with expertise in public and behavioral health administration or opioid use disorders and their treatment
3. A representative of the addiction and recovery community
4. An urban or suburban representative from a community services board
5. A rural representative from a community services board
6. A law enforcement official
7. A local government official
8. A local government attorney
9. Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance and Appropriations or their designee and the Chair of the House Appropriations Committee on Appropriations or their designee
The legislation calls for the abatement funds to be partitioned in the following way:
• 70% for opioid abatement split evenly (35% each) between 1) regional projects and 2) projects identified as effective by the Board of experts.
• 15% reserved for state-identified abatement initiatives
• 15% reserved for locality-identified abatement initiatives
The opioid crisis has been one of Attorney General Herring’s top priorities, and as part of this work he has focused on accountability for pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors who helped create, prolong, and profit from the opioid crisis in Virginia and around the country. Attorney General Herring has filed suit against Purdue Pharma; the Sackler Family, owners of Purdue Pharma; and Teva/Cephalon for the roles that they played in creating the opioid epidemic. Additional multistate investigations and legal actions remain ongoing.
Governor Northam acts on budget, remaining bills from 2021 special session
On March 31, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam took action on several important pieces of legislation, concluding his review of bills passed by the General Assembly during the 2021 special session. Newly-signed laws include measures to ensure schools provide safe, in-person learning opportunities for students during the pandemic, ban firearms at polling locations, extend eviction protections, and provide paid sick leave to home health care workers. Governor Northam also proposed several minor amendments to the state budget.
In total, Governor Northam took action on 552 bills and did not veto any legislation from the 2021 special session.
“Throughout this session, we have focused on responding to the ongoing public health and economic impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic and moving our Commonwealth forward,” said Governor Northam. “These new laws will increase support for Virginia families and businesses, ensure our children and teachers can safely return to classrooms, advance equity, and tackle systemic racism. I am extremely proud of the meaningful progress we have made to enact legislation as unprecedented as the challenges we are facing.”
Governor Northam signed the following key bills into law:
• House Bill 1889, sponsored by Delegate Marcia Price, extends eviction protections for renters experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic through July 1, 2022.
• House Bill 1930, sponsored by Delegate Lashrecse Aird, prohibits public institutions of higher education from asking about an individual’s criminal record during the application process. The new law also prohibits colleges and universities from denying admission based on criminal history.
• House Bill 1980, sponsored by Delegate David Reid, establishes the “Enslaved Ancestors College Access Scholarship and Memorial Program” to support the families of enslaved individuals who labored at Virginia colleges.
• House Bill 2081, sponsored by Delegate Mark Levine, prohibits the possession of firearms within 40 feet of a polling place or electoral board meeting to certify the results of an election.
• House Bill 2075, sponsored by Delegate Joshua Cole, designates U.S. Route 1 as “Emancipation Highway.” Route 1 is currently named “Jefferson Davis Highway” in several parts of Virginia.
• House Bill 2132, sponsored by Delegate Danica Roem, eliminates the outdated and discriminatory “gay panic” defense.
• House Bill 2137, sponsored by Delegate Elizabeth Guzman, requires employers to provide paid sick leave to home health workers. This new law also prohibits employers from taking certain retaliatory actions against employees who use leave.
• House Bill 2161, sponsored by Delegate Kathy Tran, and Senate Bill 1410, sponsored by Senator John Bell, prohibits discrimination in public accommodations, employment, and housing on the basis of a person’s military status.
• House Bill 2332, sponsored by Delegate Mark Sickles, establishes the Commonwealth Health Reinsurance Program to expand access to health care and lower insurance premiums.
• Senate Bill 1122, sponsored by Senator Bill Stanley, repeals the remaining provisions of the Habitual Offender Act. This will allow more than 13,000 people to obtain driver’s licenses.
• Senate Bill 1138, sponsored by Senator Mamie Locke, updates several outdated criminal laws related to people living with HIV and other sexually transmitted infections. The reforms reflect contemporary public health knowledge and help to destigmatize these diseases.
• Senate Bill 1261, sponsored by Senator John Edwards, provides for an appeal of right in every civil case and expands the Virginia Court of Appeals from 11 to 17 judges.
• Senate Bill 1303, sponsored by Senator Siobhan Dunnavant, requires school divisions to offer in-person learning consistent with public health guidelines, in accordance with the constitutional authority of school divisions, and while prioritizing the safety of students, teachers, and staff. All of Virginia’s 132 school divisions are currently offering in-person learning options or have approved plans to do so.
• Senate Bill 1310, sponsored by Senator Jennifer McClellan, House Bill 2032, sponsored by Delegate Wendy Gooditis, and House Bill 1864, sponsored by Delegate Marcia Price, ensure that domestic workers are covered by employee protections, fair pay laws, and the Virginia Human Rights Act.
Governor Northam proposed changes to the following bills:
• House Bill 1899, sponsored by Delegate Sally Hudson, and Senate Bill 1252, sponsored by Senator Jeremy McPike, ends the Coal Employment and Production Incentive Tax Credit and Coalfield Employment Enhancement Tax Credit after the tax year 2021. The Governor’s amendments set the goal of dedicating the anticipated savings to the University of Virginia’s College at Wise in Southwest Virginia, for the expansion of course offerings in data science, computer science, and renewable energy.
• House Bill 1992, sponsored by Delegate Kathleen Murphy, aligns Virginia to federal law by prohibiting individuals who have been convicted of assaulting a family member from possessing or purchasing a firearm. The Governor’s amendments clarify that this prohibition applies to individuals in a domestic partnership and extends the period of prohibition from three years to five years.
• House Bill 2031, sponsored by Delegate Lashrecse Aird, prohibits local law enforcement agencies and campus police departments from purchasing or using facial recognition technology unless expressly permitted by the General Assembly. The Governor’s amendment corrects a technical error and ensures airports are exempt from these provisions, as intended.
• House Bill 2038, sponsored by Delegate Don Scott, limits when a court can impose incarceration for probation or suspended sentence violation. Governor Northam amended the bill to ensure that a defendant who absconds or has outstanding restitution obligations remain on probation.
• House Bill 2113, sponsored by Majority Leader Charniele Herring, and Senate Bill 1339, sponsored by Senator Scott Surovell, create a process for the automatic sealing of criminal records and for petition-based sealing. The Governor’s amendment empowers state agencies to begin this process prior to 2025, as infrastructure allows.
• House Bill 2138, sponsored by Delegate Elizabeth Guzman, allows undocumented Virginians to receive an identification card. The Governor’s amendment is technical.
• House Bill 2295, sponsored by Delegate Mark Levine, and Senate Bill 1381, sponsored by Senator Adam Ebbin, prohibit firearms in Capitol Square, Virginia State Capitol, and state-owned buildings. The Governor’s proposed amendment would provide an exemption for magistrates.
• Governor Northam proposed 18 amendments to House Bill 1800, the Commonwealth’s budget. The majority of the Governor’s budget amendments are language only and include measures to ensure flexibility in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, protect federal stimulus checks from debt-collectors, and move the corporate income tax reporting date from June 1, 2021, to July 1, 2021. The Governor is also proposing $250,000 for an independent review of the Office of the State Inspector General’s investigation of the Virginia Parole Board’s release of Vincent Martin.
Governor Northam’s letter to the General Assembly detailing his amendments to the revised state budget is available here. A full list of legislation signed by the Governor from the 2021 special session can be found here.
AG Herring defeats challenge to historic anti-discrimination law
RICHMOND (March 31, 2021) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring has successfully defeated a challenge to the historic Virginia Values Act in the Eastern District of Virginia against an attack seeking to block the legislation. Judge Hilton granted Attorney General Herring’s motion to dismiss in Updegrove v. Herring.
“When the Commonwealth passed the historic Virginia Values Act, we became the first southern state to enact comprehensive anti-discrimination protections and with this ruling, those important protections will remain in place,” said Attorney General Herring. “Every Virginian deserves to live without fear of being discriminated against because of whom they love, what they look like, where they come from, or how they worship. Discrimination will never be tolerated in the Commonwealth and I will continue to do all I can to defend the Virginia Values Act and protect Virginia’s LGBTQ community.”
As Attorney General Herring explained in his motion to dismiss filed in November, “[t]he Virginia General Assembly…[took]…affirmative steps to guard against discrimination…aiming to foster a more inclusive Commonwealth free from the sort of unequal treatment that has long infected public life.” Attorney General Herring also highlights that, “[t]he expanded legal protections for LGBTQ people in the Virginia Values Act are also consistent with public opinion. According to a survey in 2018, 68% of Virginians ‘support policies that would protect LGBT people from discrimination.’”
Attorney General Herring also explained the importance of the Virginia Values Act in his filing saying, “‘[o]ur society has come to the recognition that gay persons and gay couples cannot be treated as social outcasts or as inferior in dignity and worth’…earlier this year the Commonwealth of Virginia acknowledged that principle by adopting the Virginia Values Act – a law that specifically prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation for the first time in Virginia’s history. The Act also declares that all Virginians have a right to be free from discrimination in public accommodations and that no one may be turned away from a public-facing business on account of race, sex, religion, or sexual orientation.” Attorney General Herring adds that, “[t]he General Assembly significantly expanded [its] anti-discrimination protections available under Virginia law by adopting the Virginia Values Act.”
In his motion to dismiss, Attorney General Herring also noted that, even though Congress has passed federal anti-discrimination laws, states are still “at the forefront of the fight against unequal treatment based on immutable characteristics.” He adds that, with the passage of the Virginia Values Act, the General Assembly “significantly expanded the anti-discrimination protections under [the Virginia Human Rights Act]” that “‘safeguard[s] all individuals within the Commonwealth from unlawful discrimination because of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, or disability.’” Attorney General Herring then explains that “[t]he Virginia Human Rights Act (including the Virginia Values Act) is enforced by the Division of Human Rights in the Office of the Attorney General…by intestivat[ing] complaints of unlawful discrimination, mak[ing] determinations about whether there is reasonable cause to believe state or federal laws have been violated, and facilitate[ing] conciliation efforts among the parties to resolve disputes.”
Additionally, in his motion to dismiss, Attorney General Herring detailed the importance of the Virginia Values Act in protecting against discrimination based on sexual orientation saying that, “anti-LGBTQ discrimination has long been a feature of American society… Despite progress in recent decades, this discrimination persists. In 2016, a national survey showed that 1 in 4 LGBT people had experienced discrimination because of their sexual orientation or gender identity within the prior year and that 68.5% of those who had experienced discrimination reported that it had ‘at least somewhat negatively affected their psychological well-being.” Attorney General Herring adds that “Virginia’s record is no better. Although the Commonwealth has more than 300,000 LGBT residents, an analysis from January 2030 – before the Virginia Values Act was enacted – concluded that Virginia ranked 24th in the nation in terms of ‘[s]ocial acceptance of LGB people’ and that ‘historical anti-LGBT laws likely have lingering negatives effects on the social climate for LGBT people.’ A study from 2014 that examined the prevalence of discrimination in housing in Richmond showed that opposite-sex couples were treated more favorably than same-sex couples 44% of the time.”
In the filing, Attorney General Herring also argued that “anti-discrimination laws have been adopted and implemented at both the state and federal levels without running afoul of the constitutional guarantee of free speech…the Virginia Values Act prohibits specific discriminatory acts but has nothing to say about any particular message or expression. In other words…the Act regulates conduct, not speech; it does not compel plaintiff to engage in speech with which he disagrees, and its content is neutral.”
Attorney General Herring concluded his motion to dismiss by saying that, “[i]n the Human Rights Act, the General Assembly expressly declared that ‘[i]t is the policy of the Commonwealth to…[s]afeguard all individuals…from unlawful discrimination…in places of public accommodation.’…[if] the Court does not dismiss the complaint, enjoining any part of the public accommodation law while this litigation proceeds would frustrate public policy as adopted by the General Assembly and leave at least some Virginians vulnerable to discrimination.”
Governor Northam proposes accelerating marijuana legalization in Virginia
On March 31, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam proposed moving up the legalization of simple possession of marijuana to July 1, 2021, nearly three years sooner than previously planned. The Governor also announced he is proposing changes that advance public health protections, set clear expectations for labor protections in the cannabis industry, and begin to seal criminal records immediately. The changes come in the form of amendments to Senate Bill 1406, sponsored by Senators Adam Ebbin and Louise Lucas, and House Bill 2312, sponsored by Majority Leader Charniele Herring, which legalize the adult-use of marijuana in the Commonwealth.
“Our Commonwealth is committed to legalizing marijuana in an equitable way,” said Governor Northam. “Virginia will become the 15th state to legalize marijuana—and these changes will ensure we do it with a focus on public safety, public health, and social justice. I am grateful to the advocates and legislators for their dedicated work on this important issue, and I look forward to this legislation passing next month.”
A report of the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC) issued in November 2020 found that Black Virginians were more than three times as likely to be arrested for simple possession of marijuana. Data from Virginia courts show that trend has continued since the simple possession of marijuana was “decriminalized,” punishable with a $25 civil fine, on July 1, 2020. Governor Northam said this fact drove his proposal to advance legalization by three years, and that he remains committed to working with legislators and advocates to repair past harm.
Governor Northam proposed the following legislative changes:
• Public health: Governor Northam is proposing two budget amendments. The first change immediately funds a public awareness campaign on the health and safety risks of marijuana. The other measure funds training to help law enforcement officers recognize and prevent drugged driving. These amendments also include explicit language directing ongoing support for public health education.
• Worker protections: Governor Northam’s amendments authorize the new Cannabis Control Authority to revoke a company’s business license if they interfere with union organizing efforts, fail to pay prevailing wage as defined by the United States Department of Labor, or classify more than 10 percent of employees as independent contractors.
• Ending disproportionate enforcement: The Governor’s amendments allow adults to legally possess up to one ounce of cannabis, without intent to distribute, beginning July 1, 2021. These amendments would maintain current public safety measures that prohibit smoking while driving, smoking while driving a school bus, and possession on school grounds, for example. Governor Northam noted that these are not “new crimes,” but rather the continuation of common-sense policies to protect children, drivers, pedestrians, and others.
• Speeding up sealing of records and expungements: Governor Northam’s amendments allow for expungement and sealing of criminal records on marijuana to begin as soon as state agencies are able to do so and simplify the criteria for when records can be sealed. The General Assembly passed broader legislation to implement comprehensive expungement reform beginning in 2025. This generational change requires extensive updates to state agency computer systems and processes, which were made possible by funding in the Governor’s introduced budget. In the coming months, Governor Northam will continue to work hand in hand with legislators to make Virginia’s criminal justice system more equitable, including through efforts to resentence individuals previously convicted for marijuana offenses.
• Home cultivation: The Governor’s changes will allow households to grow up to four plants beginning on July 1, 2021. The amendments would require the plants to be labeled with identification information, out of sight from public view, and out of range of individuals under the age of 21.
“I’m pleased with the improvements the Governor has proposed,” said Delegate Lamont Bagby, Chair of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus. “We are doing everything possible to repair and redress the harm done to communities of color most impacted by marijuana criminalization—the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus stands in support of the Governor’s amendments because justice must not be delayed.”
“My colleagues and I worked closely with Governor Northam to ensure this bill prioritizes public health and social equity,” said Senator Adam Ebbin. “I look forward to adopting these amendments and passing this important legislation into law.”
“Virginia’s communities of color deserve equity—and that means taking action now to end the disproportionate fines, arrests, and convictions of marijuana offenses,” said Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax. “I am proud of the work to improve this bill for all of the people we serve, and I look forward to this legislation becoming law.”
“The Governor’s amendments are another step towards ending the targeting of minority communities over marijuana-related offenses and enacting a framework for the legal sale and use of cannabis,” said Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn. “I’m grateful to Governor Northam, my colleagues, and all the advocates who worked so hard on this important legislation.”
“Governor Northam’s amendments will stop the disparate enforcement of marijuana laws beginning this summer, while also focusing on public safety and educating our youth,” said Leader Charniele Herring. “This is a very important step for equity, and I’m grateful for the Governor’s leadership.”
“Governor Northam has listened carefully to each of our concerns and addressed them fully,” said Senator Mamie Locke. “In Virginia, we are legalizing marijuana in the right way.”
“Virginia is one step closer to legalizing marijuana on July 1, 2021,” said Senator Louise Lucas. “Following the example of several other states, the Governor’s amendments allow us to set up a safe, regulated, and equitable market while immediately protecting communities of color.”
“These amendments provide needed support and training to law enforcement and address concerns I originally had about the legislation,” said Senator Richard Stuart.
“It’s important that as we take our time to thoughtfully stand up this industry, we also provide clarity and don’t confuse Virginians by punishing them for something that will now be legal,” said Senator Jill Vogel. “These amendments do just that.”
Governor Northam approves Voting Rights Act of Virginia
On March 31, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam announced he has approved the landmark Voting Rights Act of Virginia, providing comprehensive protection against voter suppression, discrimination, or intimidation. He made minor technical amendments to Senate Bill 1395, sponsored by Senator Jennifer McClellan, and House Bill 1890, sponsored by Delegate Marcia Price, which prohibit any state or local policy from denying or restricting the right to vote of any Virginian simply because of their race, color, or membership in a language minority group. Virginia is the first state in the nation to enact its own version of a voting rights act.
“At a time when voting rights are under attack across our country, Virginia is expanding access to the ballot box, not restricting it,” said Governor Northam. “With the Voting Rights Act of Virginia, our Commonwealth is creating a model for how states can provide comprehensive voter protections that strengthen democracy and the integrity of our elections. I am proud to support this historic legislation, and I urge Congress to follow Virginia’s example.”
Much like the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act proposed at the federal level, the Virginia law will restore and build on provisions of the since-gutted 1965 federal Voting Rights Act. In June 2013, the United States Supreme Court struck down the requirement that several counties and nine states with a history of racial discrimination—including Virginia—seek pre-clearance before making voting changes. Since that time, dozens of states have considered and passed new laws that restrict voting rights.
“The Voting Rights Act of Virginia is a huge victory for our democracy,” said Senator Jennifer McClellan. “While other states are threatening voting rights, Virginia took a major step today to protect the right to vote. I am proud that our Commonwealth is leading the way, becoming the first state in the South to pass a Voting Rights Act. This law will help to safeguard every Virginian’s access to the ballot for generations to come.”
The Voting Rights Act of Virginia prohibits discrimination in elections administration, requires local election officials to get feedback or pre-approval for voting changes, and allows individuals to sue in cases of voter suppression. It requires localities to seek public comment or pre-approval from the Office of the Attorney General on any proposed voting changes, and empowers voters and/or the Attorney General to sue in cases of voter suppression. Civil penalties awarded as a result of voting discrimination will go towards a newly-established Voter Education and Outreach Fund.
Additionally, the Voting Rights Act of Virginia prohibits at-large local elections if they dilute the voting power of racial minorities. It also ensures accessibility by requiring local election officials to provide voting materials in foreign languages, as needed. The Governor’s minor technical amendments clarify that certain provisions apply to all localities not just “covered jurisdiction(s).”
“Virginia is standing strong against a coordinated and intentional effort to restrict voting rights across the nation,” said Delegate Cia Price. “These targeted restrictions are designed to disenfranchise people of color, working Americans, and non-native English speakers. With this bill, our Commonwealth is taking the opposite approach and we are making a bold statement against voter suppression. We are upholding the dignity, voice, and vote of all Virginians.”
The Governor is also building on the Commonwealth’s efforts to ensure all Virginians had equitable access to the ballot box during the COVID-19 pandemic by approving House Bill 1888, sponsored by Delegate Schulyer VanValkenburg, and Senate Bill 1245, sponsored by Senator Creigh Deeds. These measures require localities to establish drop-off locations for the return of absentee ballots, including prepaid return postage on absentee ballots and allow voters to fix mistakes they may have made on their absentee ballot envelopes. These bills also ensure Virginians who are blind or vision impaired have the tools they need to cast their vote.
The Governor has until midnight on March 31, 2021, to act on legislation passed during the 2021 special General Assembly session. The full list of legislation signed by Governor Northam from the 2021 special session is available here.
Governor Northam signs legislation creating tuition-free Community College Program for low/middle-income students
On March 29, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam signed legislation creating his signature “Get Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back” initiative, or “G3” program, which makes tuition-free community college available to low- and middle-income students who pursue jobs in high-demand fields. The G3 program includes $36 million to cover tuition, fees, and books and provide wraparound support for eligible students at the Commonwealth’s two-year public institutions.
“Building an equitable and inclusive economy is more important than ever as we emerge from this pandemic,” said Governor Northam. “The G3 program will connect thousands of Virginians with the skills, training, and resources they need to secure jobs in high-demand fields and support themselves and their families—all without being forced to shoulder mountains of student debt. Tuition-free community college was one of the key issues I ran on during my campaign for governor, and I am thrilled to be delivering on that promise.”
The Governor’s tuition-free community college initiative targets key industries, including health care, information technology, and computer science, manufacturing and skilled trades, public safety, and early childhood education. On average, students in these high-demand degree programs increase their wages by 60 percent upon program completion and double their individual state tax contributions.
“Many Virginians are struggling to secure good jobs and support their families despite the Commonwealth’s continuing recovery,” said Chief Workforce Development Advisor Megan Healy. “The G3 program is a powerful tool to address the skills gap we are seeing in key industries and help businesses find the right talent to fill job openings, expanding both our workforce and our economy.”
The G3 program is one of the first in the nation to provide wraparound financial assistance to help students at the lowest income levels with expenses such as food, transportation, and child care. Students who qualify for a full federal Pell grant and enroll full-time will receive student-support incentive grants on a semester basis. These grants will be in an amount of up to $900 per semester and up to $450 per summer term. Participating institutions will receive a performance payment for every eligible student receiving a student-support incentive grant that successfully completes 30 credit hours, and an additional performance payment when the student earns an associate degree.
“With increased financial stress due to the pandemic, we are seeing more middle- and low-income Virginians delay looking for new job opportunities,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “The G3 program provides critical funding to ensure students are equipped to complete the training that will enable them to enter and excel in high-need fields.”
Initial eligibility for the G3 program is determined through the submission of applications for federal and state student financial aid, including the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA. To address pandemic-related declines in FAFSA completion rates, Governor Northam recently announced a statewide effort to offer free, one-on-one FAFSA advising. From March 22 through June 30, 2021, Virginia students and families can go to virginiacan.org/fafsa to schedule a virtual meeting with a FAFSA advisor.
“I am grateful for Governor Northam’s steadfast leadership in championing and passing this critical program,” said House Speaker Filler-Corn. “The G3 jobs training program will equip Virginians with skills to enter or return to the workforce and give back to their communities through tuition-free community college in fast-growing industries like healthcare and information technology.”
“I was proud to be the chief co-patron of this legislation that establishes a free community college program for low and middle-income students in high-need fields,” said Senate Majority Leader Saslaw. “The G3 program will be a lifeline to thousands of students who are looking for a sustainable way to support their families and contribute to their communities.”
To prepare for the G3 program, Governor Northam announced a collaborative effort in 2018 to transform workforce programs offered through the Virginia Community College System. This model equips students with skills training on day one and provides continual pathways for working adults to obtain additional credentials throughout their careers.
“The Governor’s G3 initiative will make earning the necessary skills to fully participate in our 21st-century economy affordable for more Virginians,” said Glenn Dubois, Chancellor of the Virginia Community College System. “Virginia’s 23 community colleges are ready to help students prepare for and succeed in the high-demand jobs of today and tomorrow.”
For more information about how to enroll in the G3 program, individuals are encouraged to reach out to their local community college.
