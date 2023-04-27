Community Events
Virginia Department of Veterans Services to host Memorial Day ceremonies at Virginia War Memorial and state veterans cemeteries on May 29
Memorial Day will be commemorated at four special ceremonies hosted by the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) on Monday, May 29, 2023. All of these events are free and the public is encouraged to attend.
In Richmond, the Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. in the E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater at the Virginia War Memorial, 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Va. 23220.
This is the 67th consecutive year that the Virginia War Memorial has hosted this annual official state tribute to all American service members who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving in our Armed Forces from the Revolutionary War to today and to remember the family members they left behind.
Scheduled speakers at the Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony include Virginia Secretary of Veteran and Defense Affairs, the Honorable Craig Crenshaw and the Adjutant General of Virginia, Major General Timothy Williams. Virginia War Memorial Director Dr. Clay Mountcastle will serve as Master of Ceremonies and patriotic music will be provided the 29th Division Band of the Virginia National Guard.
Veteran service organizations and other groups are invited to participate in the annual laying of wreaths in the Memorial’s Shrine of Memory-20th Century. Prospective participants should contact the Virginia War Memorial for more details at 804-786-2060.
Members of the public attending the Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony are advised to arrive by 10:30 a.m. to be seated in the Heilman Amphitheater. Free parking is available onsite and in the Afton Chemical Company surface lot at Belvidere and Spring Streets.
The Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony will also be broadcast live on CBS6 television in Richmond and livestreamed on Facebook. For more information and updates, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org or www.dvs.virginia.gov or telephone 804.786.2060.
Memorial Day Ceremonies will be held at Virginia’s three states veterans cemeteries. Members of the public are encouraged to attend.
In Amelia at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery, the ceremony will begin at 10:00 a.m. The speaker will be Colonel Bobby Arnold (US Army, Retired). The cemetery is located at 10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia Court House, VA 23002.
In Dublin at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, the ceremony will begin at 11:00 a.m. The speaker will be former Chief Master Sergeant of the US Air Force, Rodney McKinley (US Air Force, Retired). The cemetery address is 5550 Bagging Mill Road, Dublin, VA 24084.
In Suffolk at the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, the ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. The speaker will be Major General Jerry F. Prochaska, U.S. Army, Deputy Director for the Joint Force Development and Design Center, J-7, Joint Staff, Suffolk. The address of the cemetery is 5310 Milners Road, Suffolk, VA 22334.
Prior to each cemetery ceremony, volunteers will place American flags on all gravesites. For the latest information on all of these ceremonies, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
About the Virginia War Memorial
The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth, and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is and will always be the Commonwealth’s tribute to those who served and most especially, to those who died defending our freedoms.
The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. It is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220 and is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free, except for select events. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.
About Virginia’s State Veterans Cemeteries
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) operates state veterans cemeteries in Amelia, Dublin, and Suffolk, which provide a final resting place for Veterans, Guardsmen, Reservists, Military Service members who died while serving on active duty, and their eligible dependents. The Virginia Veterans Cemetery is located in Amelia, the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, and the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk. All cemeteries accommodate in-ground burial of casketed remains, in-ground inurnment of cremated remains, and above-ground inurnment of cremated remains in a columbarium niche. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov/cemeteries.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of April 27th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, April 27:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
- 3D: add $3
COMING SOON:
- “Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3”
- “Fast X”
- “The Little Mermaid”
- “Spider Man: Across The Spider-Verse”
Randolph-Macon Academy in the community
Last week, the Randolph-Macon Academy Community Service intramural class set out on foot to pick up trash along Main Street in downtown Front Royal. They did not have much luck though – we are proud to report that the streets were very clean! Next month, the group looks forward to planting trees at Serenity Farm, after a very successful fundraiser allowed the class to purchase a variety of saplings.
R-MA was proud to present its Unmanned Systems Lab at the annual Earth Day Festival in Downtown Front Royal. Participating students are able to use drones to collect relevant data, analyze it, and report back to our community partners. We are so very thankful for our community partners who have helped us take our drone program to the next level! During the event, cadets made connections with the Izaak-Walton League of Warren County, the NOVA 4H Center, The Smithsonian, James Madison University, and the Town of Front Royal Environmental Community.
The R-MA High Flight cadets helped with trail maintenance at the Izaak-Walton League during Earth Day. The group often train on-property, and so it is very fitting for them to pitch in and help keep the grounds beautiful. The group looks forward to returning for Community Day and Youth Day in the upcoming weeks.
The Randolph-Macon Academy Interact Club (hosted by the Rotary Club of Front Royal) participated in A Taste For Books: A Journey Through Time this past weekend. A Taste For Books is a fundraiser that helps support our local library, Samuels Public Library. The theme for their table was Harry Potter, complete with Quidditch brooms!
Phil Glaize announced as Court Ambassador for the Coronation of Queen Shenandoah
Sharen Gromling, president of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival®, is honored to announce Phil Glaize as Court Ambassador for the Coronation of Queen Shenandoah, Bella Astin, on Friday, May 5, at 1:30 p.m. at Handley High School.
Philip B. Glaize, Jr. resides in Winchester, VA., where he has managed Fred L. Glaize, L.C. for more than 35 years. The partnership operates 600 acres of apple orchards in Virginia, in addition to a cold storage facility, packing operations and sales activities.
Phil is the current chairman of the Virginia Apple Growers Association and a past chairman of the Virginia Apple Board and the Eastern Apple Council. He also served as chairman of the Governor’s Council on Migrant and Seasonal Farm Workers, and is past president of the Frederick County Fruit Growers Association. He is a past chairman of the US Apple Association, whose members are over 9000 apple growers from all 36 apple producing states in the country. In 2022, Phil received recognition as “Apple Person of the Year”; an annual industry award based upon feedback from peers across the country.
Other business affiliations include Old Town Cidery, various rental activities, and membership on the board of directors of Winchester Equipment Co. Community activities include church duties and the Rotary Club. He is past chair of the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum, and current chair of Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
Phil graduated from the University of Vermont with a bachelor’s degree in plant and soil science and a minor in business. His family includes his wife, Mary Bruce, four children and eight grandchildren. Leisure activities include golfing, skiing, and hiking.
Tickets are available at www.thebloom.com.
SAR commemorates Virginians on Patriots Day
On April 19, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter participated in a Patriots Day event at Culpeper, Virginia. The event was conducted by the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter and held at the grave of General Edward Stevens, Revolutionary War Patriot in the Masonic Cemetery in Culpeper. The ceremony commemorated what it meant to be Virginians from Culpeper in the wake of the events at Concord and Lexington when the “Shot heard around the world” was fired to start War of Independence.
Compatriot Bill Schwetke, of the Culpeper Minutemen wrote, on March 23, 1775, during the 2nd Virginia Convention held at St John’s Church in Richmond, Patrick Henry had warned the “The next gale that sweeps from the north will bring to our ears the clash of resounding arms!” British General Gage in Massachusetts acted upon orders to disarm the rebels and capture the leaders. The result was a clash of arms, occurring on April 19th at Lexington Green, the North Bridge at Concord and the British retreat along Battle Road, culminating at Menotomy, the bloodiest half-mile of the British retreat. The gale from the north would take 15 days to bring this “clash of resounding arms” to the ears of Virginians. John Murray, 4th Earl of Dunmore and Governor of Virginia had received a similar edict from the Secretary of State for the Colonies, William Legge, 2nd Earl of Dartmouth. Dunmore’s response was like Gage’s. At his command on April 20th, British sailors and marines raided the magazine at Williamsburg and carried off arms and a great amount of gun powder. Many Virginia counties had organized Independent Companies that responded to this alarm, gathering at Fredericksburg in anticipation of continuing to Williamsburg. One such unit was led by Captain Edward Stevens, the Culpeper Minutemen. Patrick Henry, captain of the Hanover Independent Company, had already reached Williamsburg and was in negotiations with Lord Dunmore. Dunmore agreed to pay for what had been take from the Magazine. Henry sent a messenger to Fredericksburg, instructing the rebels there to return to their homes. Captain Stevens and the Culpeper Independent Company did just that, though in five months, many of them would again march toward Williamsburg as the Culpeper Minute Battalion, successor of the independent company. William Bull, the royal lieutenant governor of South Carolina had written that “Boston (is) the North Star by which our political courses are shaped.” In June of 1775, he wrote to Lord Dunmore that “the madness of the people of Virginia… leaves no room for any other consideration than that of suppressing… rebellion.” The citizens of Culpeper and the rest of Virginia would play an important role in the success of that rebellion.
Tom Hamill, President of the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter of the SAR emcee’d the ceremony with chaplain duties performed by John Kuvakas. The colors were presented by the VFW Post 2524 Honor Guard and Virginia SAR Color Guard. Bill Schwetke gave the presentation on the effect of Patriots Day as seen by a Virginia. Wreath presentations were made by President Tom Hamill, Culpeper Minutemen; President Ernie Coggins, Virginia Society, Dale Corey, Colonel James Wood II; Dave Cook, Fairfax Resolves; Michael Weyler, Colonel William Grayson; Martha Menton, Culpeper Minute Men Chapter DAR; and Hon Regent Cat Schwetke, Fauquier Court House Chapter DAR. A Musket squad commanded by Bill Schwetke fired a three round salute followed by all singing “God Bless America” SAR participants included Ernie Coggins, Dave Cook, Dale Corey, Charles Jameson, Aaron Hamill, Tom Hamill, John Kuvakas, Bill Schwetke and Michael Weyler.
Earth Day Front Royal 2023 draws a crowd before the rains came
Earth Day 2023 in Front Royal, Virginia, was greeted about 2-1/2 hours in by a necessary commodity to this planet and its life forms — rain. And while rain, accompanied by increasingly close thunder and lightening from the west, cut short the community celebration of the care and preservation of our home planet environment by some 4 hours, the 2-plus we got in beginning at 10 a.m. were a joyous gathering featuring informational booths on a variety of pro-environmental initiatives, a petting zoo of some of our fellow creatures, snacks, and initially sunny weather under which to mingle.
Town staff discussion of the event at the April 24 Front Royal Town Council meeting indicated 800 visitors in that 2-plus hours prior to the thunderstorms moving through. Town Manager of Community Development and Tourism Lizi Lewis told council that number was double last year’s total — not bad considering the shortened hours before vendors rushed to break down their stands after the public evacuated to dryer ground between 12:15 and 12:30 p.m. as the storm rolled in.
See some of that Earth Day mingling in the below photos…
The Valley Chorale enjoyed by Front Royal audience, proceeds to Belle Grove April 29
The new-look “Valley Chorale” – in existence, they say, for the past 60 years under different names – brought a deal of pleasure to a Standing Room Only crowd at Front Royal’s Calvary Episcopal Church Sunday, April 23, in the second year of its comeback repertoire, with other similar concerts behind or before them.
First was the previous day at Staunton, then came Front Royal’s turn. The Valley Chorale continues its performances Saturday, April 29, at Middletown’s Belle Grove Plantation.
Posted around town as “Songs of the American Spirit,” the Sunday program was just that, a total of 24 voices (by my count!) including just five males and a solo trumpeter, Noah Van Deventer, under the excellent control of second-year conductor Drew A. Young. Also among the five was David Freese, president of the Chorale’s current board of directors.
At the outset, Young welcomed guests of honor, those visiting from Hidden Springs Senior Living, and his pianist, Connie Gallond, a talent with long standing ties to the Northern Shenandoah Valley music community, who is currently affiliated with Frederick County Public Schools.
Corporate sponsorship of the event was announced as the “Broadhead family”, local dentist Fred Broadhead and his wife, Cara.
Auditions for future concerts later this year will be held August/September. All potential singers must have prior choral-singing experience and be fully COVID vaccinated. Youth singers, 15 and up, are especially encouraged to join the Chorale. Contact: TheValleyChorale.org
