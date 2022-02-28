Virginia DMV expands service center offerings to include both appointments and walk-ins Monday through Friday

There is a man at the house who is overwhelmed by the prospects of hope. He has been with us since July of 2021. Our goal is to move a man to independent living, with $3,000 to $4,000 in his pocket, within a six-month period. We made an exception with this man due to his many challenges. With his permission, I would like to share a little bit of his story:

After years of substance abuse and a near death experience, he made the choice to fight for his future.

His first stop was at the Thermal Shelter of Front Royal, a place where he could get out of the cold, have a bed to sleep in, and food to sustain him. When he arrived, he could only get around with the help of a walker.

Determined to restore his health, he paced up and down the halls to strengthen his legs. The day came when he was able to give up his walker, and when he heard of another man in need, he gifted it.

His next stop was the House of Hope where he continued to get vital resources and a healthy environment to live so he would continue to focus on his plan to build a better life. He also was given a life management coach to support him on his journey to a better life.

Within a very short time, he finds work and begins a savings plan for independent living. Things looked good, and a brighter future seemed just around the corner.

On a day that started like any other day, progress came to a screeching stop. On a home improvement job, he falls off a ladder and greatly damages an old neck injury, requiring surgery. Although the surgery goes well, his recovery is slow and unpredictable. At one point he attempts to get back to trucking, but the trucking company refuses to hire him until he goes to physical therapy and is officially cleared for work.

Setback after setback does not deter this man from his determination to get back to a stable life and a career he loves.

This man needed something positive to happen to help inspire hope for a better future.

Along came Cars Changing Lives, a non-profit in Front Royal birthed into existence by the owners of Auto Care Clinic—Bill and Sandy Long. This couple wants to assist people who are living without transportation due to a lack of resources. When Bill and Sandy heard about this man’s story, they gifted him with a car which he is proud and grateful for.

At around the same time, a job opens up, one he could do while he focused on his physical therapy. He heard of a position back at the thermal shelter where he once stayed and applied. Although it started with just two days a week, his faithfulness has allowed him to receive more hours. He is helping homeless people begin their own journey to a better life.

His health continues to improve as he stays committed to his plan. We are hoping he will be back in a truck in the very near future.

– Randy Brown, Program Manager