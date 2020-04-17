Local News
Virginia dramatically decreases jail population following guidance from Governor Northam
~ Virginia sees a 67 percent decline in new commitments for misdemeanors, 17 percent decrease in jail population ~
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today (April 17, 2020) announced that Virginia’s collaborative efforts to release low-level offenders from local and regional jails in response to the COVID-19 pandemic are working, and the administration’s guidelines have been effective in decreasing the jail population.
“We are facing an unprecedented public health emergency, which has required us to work collaboratively to develop unique solutions,” said Governor Northam. “Criminal justice stakeholders across the Commonwealth are using the tools available to them to decrease our jail population and address this crisis responsibly, humanely, and deliberately. This is exactly the type of cooperation we need, and I commend our public safety officials and urge them to continue these important efforts.”
On March 19, Governor Northam issued guidance to local criminal justice officials, calling for them to consider proactive measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 while ensuring public safety. The Northam administration issued a joint statement with local public safety agencies, including the Virginia Sheriffs Association (VSA), the Virginia Association of Commonwealth’s Attorneys (VACA), the Virginia Indigent Defense Commission (IDC), and the Virginia Association of Regional Jails (VARJ).
Governor Northam recommended the following:
• Allowing sentence modifications that can reduce populations within the jails, as outlined in § 19.2-303 of the Code of Virginia.
• Diverting offenders from being admitted into jails prior to trial, including the use of summonses by law enforcement in lieu of arrest pursuant to § 19.2-74 of the Code of Virginia, and use of local pretrial programs as available and with consideration to local capacity.
• Considering ways to decrease the number of low-risk offenders being held without bail in jails.
• Utilizing alternative solutions to incarceration such as home electronic monitoring, pursuant to § 53.1-131.2 of the Code of Virginia.
Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran sent a letter to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia, Donald Lemons, on March 25 requesting his assistance in encouraging all magistrates and other judicial officers determining bail to consider the health and safety of those that appear before them and the residents and employees in local and regional jails.
Since late February, the number of new commitments to local and regional jails has decreased from approximately 10,000 during a two-week period to just over 4,000. On April 7, the jail population in the Commonwealth was 24,000, which is a 17 percent decrease from March 1. Virginia has also seen a 67 percent decline in the number of new commitments for misdemeanors across the Commonwealth.
“Governor Northam called on local officials to work together to safely reduce our jail population, and this early and aggressive effort is clearly working,” said Secretary Moran. “Localities are taking these recommendations seriously, and I expect them to continue making decisions with the public safety of their communities in mind.”
In addition to working with local partners to address local and regional jails, Governor Northam proposed a budget amendment allowing the Director of the Department of Corrections to release individuals with less than a year left to serve in their sentences for the duration of the state of emergency. The legislature is set to reconvene on April 22 to consider the Governor’s amendments to legislation, which includes the budget. If the amendment is adopted, it will be effective immediately.
Local News
Governor Northam announces new actions to expand health care workforce
~ Executive order increases the use of nurse practitioners, out-of-state doctors, medical students, and telehealth in COVID-19 response ~
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today (April 17, 2020) signed Executive Order Fifty-Seven, implementing several new policies to bolster Virginia’s health care workforce to assist with the Commonwealth’s COVID-19 response. This order comes days after the Governor called for additional medical and non-medical volunteers as part of a statewide effort to combat novel coronavirus. It is estimated that up to 30,000 additional workers are needed in Virginia’s hospitals, long-term care facilities, and public health departments, should a surge occur.
“While we are seeing promising signs in our ongoing fight against COVID-19, we must continue to prepare for all scenarios, and that includes making sure we have to the necessary staff to confront a potential medical surge,” said Governor Northam. “This pandemic is placing extraordinary demands on our doctors, nurses, and nurse practitioners, and these policies will enable us to expand our health care workforce so more trained medical professionals can step in and help.”
The order adds physician offices and other health care facilities to the section in Executive Order Fifty-Two allowing hospitals, nursing facilities, and dialysis facilities to have out-of-state licensees provide in-state care. It allows Virginia-licensed nurse practitioners with two or more years of clinical experience to practice without a collaborative agreement. It provides additional flexibility to hospitals in the supervision of interns, residents, and fellows, and allows hospitals to use fourth-year medical students in the provision of care.
Executive Order Fifty-Seven also allows for expanded use of telehealth. Physicians with licenses from another state who have current Virginia patients may continue to treat their patients via telehealth, which will help ensure Virginians who live in border communities do not have to travel out-of-state for care.
The order is in effect through June 10, 2020, unless amended or rescinded by a further executive order. The full text of Executive Order Fifty-Seven is available here.
For assistance, resources from across state government, and up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Virginia, please visit virginia.gov/coronavirus.
Full Release
###
Local News
Northam signs bill to regulate CBD products as food
RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam recently signed a bill that would define hemp extract, such as CBD, as food and usher in state regulations on these products.
Senate Bill 918, patroned by Sen. David Marsden, D-Fairfax, will help guide the budding industrial hemp industry in Virginia by regulating facility conditions and requirements for the production of hemp-derived products intended for human consumption.
This bill also allows the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to regulate and enforce certain standards for hemp extract, including labeling requirements, identifying contaminants and batch testing.
Charlotte Wright, a hemp farmer based in Brunswick County and owner of the CBD business Hemp Queenz, said she feels encouraged by Marsden’s bill.
“It gives validity to the CBD industry,” Wright said. “Right now, there is no testing required, no labeling, you have no idea what is in it. It’s like the Wild West.”
However, Wright is worried about the federal law and said keeping to that level of THC makes it difficult to produce competitive CBD products.
Hemp plants can not exceed THC levels of 0.3%, or they must be destroyed, which complies with federal standards. THC is the intoxicating component in marijuana. CBD, also found in marijuana and hemp plants, does not cause a high and is used for a wide variety of treatments from anxiety to pain relief, according to a report from the World Health Organization.
The hemp plant produces significantly low THC levels and high CBD levels, according to the WHO report. Hemp, a relative of the marijuana plant, is used for a variety of things from making fibers to beauty products. CBD also has various applications; it can be used for edibles, oils, and oral supplements.
“If we go over the limit, we have wasted all of our time and money,” Wright said. “It is ridiculous to argue over seven-tenths of a percent when any hemp farmer can easily grow a crop that is under 1% total THC. You can’t easily grow a crop that is under 0.3%.”
Wright said the longer the hemp plant grows, the more CBD and THC it produces. A higher CBD percentage will make the product more valuable.
“To get those relevant CBD percentages up over 13% or 14%, you have to leave it in longer, the longer you leave the plant in the ground, that THC number creeps up,” Wright said. “After all is said and done, that seven-tenths of a percent isn’t going to impair anyone anyway.”
Since the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp has been removed from the definition of marijuana and taken out of the Controlled Substances Act. Hemp can currently be grown, processed and distributed by licensed individuals in most states.
However, under the federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, it is illegal to add CBD or hemp products to food or market them as a dietary supplement.
Currently, the only pharmaceutical drug containing CBD that has been approved by the FDA is Epidiolex, which treats two rare, severe forms of epilepsy in young children. There are no over-the-counter CBD products that are approved by the FDA.
“If the FDA does not start approving CBD products people are going to take them without regulation,” said Kyle Shreve, executive director of the Virginia Agribusiness Council. “That’s what the bill says, we are going to treat them like they are approved by the FDA, so we can start regulating them.”
Shreve said it’s important to add another viable cash crop for agribusiness in the state.
“Right now we are losing tobacco and dairy farms in the commonwealth, so it is another opportunity for Virginia producers to diversify and grow something that would help sustain their business,” Shreve said.
During the 2019 growing season, approximately 1,200 registered industrial hemp growers planted around 2,200 acres of hemp in Virginia, according to Erin Williams, VDACS senior policy analyst. As of April 10, there were 1,280 active industrial hemp grower registrations, 357 processors and 219 dealer registrations.
“I think it has a strong future,” Marsden said about the hemp industry in Virginia. “We just need to regulate it and hold other states to our standards.”
Marsden said over-the-counter CBD products like those sold at gas stations or convenience stores might not have CBD in them at all and could contain harmful ingredients.
“We can’t have inferior products coming in from other states,” Marsden said. “We are going to try to do a good job with this stuff, and it is up to VDACS to make sure other states don’t ruin our market with crap.”
Three bills were signed by the governor recently regulating industrial hemp in Virginia. One of those bills, House Bill 962, introduced by Del. Daniel Marshall III, R-Danville, regulates smokable hemp products for those over 21 and allows the sale of these products in vending machines.
The governor also approved SB 1015, which protects certain people involved with the state’s medical cannabis program expected to begin this year. SB 2 and HB 972 decriminalize possession of specific amounts of marijuana and allow for the expungement of a prior misdemeanor offense. Northam recommended changes to the decriminalization bill that would still need to be approved when lawmakers reconvene on April 22. One recommendation is to move the deadline for a legislation study back to 2021, and another proposes that a marijuana violation occurring during the operation of a commercial vehicle would be included on the driver’s Department of Motor Vehicles record.
By Jeffrey Knight
Capital News Service
Local News
Warren County School Board increases 2020-21 school year meal prices
The Warren County School Board on April 15 unanimously voted to approve an increase in paid school meal prices for the school year 2020-2021.
Breakfast and school lunch prices will increase 10 cents to meet federal law requirements, said Interim Superintendent Melody Sheppard, with the new breakfast price set at $1.35 and the new lunch price is $2.20 for elementary students and $2.30 for middle and high school students.
“This will be the first time the breakfast price has increased since the 2014-2015 school year,” Sheppard said during the board’s regular Wednesday meeting, which was live-streamed from the Warren County Government Building in Front Royal.
All board members were present for the meeting, with School Board member Ralph Rinaldi remotely participating with Chairman Arnold Williams Jr., Vice Chairwoman Catherine Bower, and School Board members Kristen Pence and James Wells.
During her report to the School Board, Sheppard also noted that “at this time, it is too early to predict” when teaching will resume onsite at the actual school buildings, rather than via distance learning.
“Although challenged by the COVID-19 virus, our teachers and principals are reaching out to students and families in new ways,” she said, pointing out that they have checked in with most of their Warren County Public School (WCPS) students through telephone, email and Google Classroom. “Our teachers are providing new instruction and strengthening skills already taught.”
Additionally, Sheppard said that WCPS staff have assessed the number of students who do not have internet connectivity at each of the division’s schools and are providing them with printed learning materials.
Secondary teachers have office hours from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and again from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. each day, she said, with elementary teachers having office hours from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. daily and again from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
“Our teachers are working on delivering critical content to our students to help prepare them for the next school year,” said Sheppard.
Currently, WCPS staff also are planning summer school.
“We are not certain when we will be able to have summer school, but we want to be prepared and ready to move forward,” Sheppard said. “The goal of summer school will be to mitigate the learning slide from the school closure.”
For WCPS seniors, she said the division plans to schedule the graduation ceremony and other celebrations “as soon as we are able to select a date… but at this time with the current information available, we cannot predict when that will happen.”
Sheppard also said WCPS continues to deliver breakfast and lunch to students and last week delivered almost 11,000 meals.
“We are serving meals in a drive-through fashion at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School, we are delivering meals with our food service van to 6 sites, and we are using our buses to deliver to an additional 15 sites,” said Sheppard. “We added Shenandoah Shores and Shenandoah Commons last week.”
Regarding the WCPS budget for the upcoming school year, Sheppard reported that due to the economy’s slowdown as a result of the pandemic, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has made recommendations for revisions to the state budget.
“We will receive the specific information as it relates to Warren County Public Schools after the General Assembly reconvenes on April 22,” she told School Board members. “The governor has recommended several areas to be suspended in the budget so the General Assembly can come back in the fall when they have a better idea of how the state budget will be impacted as a result of the coronavirus.”
Sheppard said that one of the items on the suspension list is the proposed 2-percent salary increase. “We will have a better idea of where we stand with the budget at the end of next week,” she added.
In other action items, School Board members unanimously adopted a resolution suspending existing School Board policies when they are found to be in conflict with state and federal laws that have been adopted or waived in response to the current COVID-19 pandemic.
“Many school board policies reflect state and federal laws and regulations, some of which have been waived by actions of the relevant government authority. The waivers of existing laws and regulations are designed to last for a relatively short period of time,” according to the WCPS summary of the resolution. “Thus, it would be impractical, if not impossible, for most school boards, especially those that generally adopt or amend policies after readings at two meetings, to change the policies that they currently have in place quickly enough to implement the legal and regulatory changes that have been made to address the coronavirus.”
School Board members also unanimously approved a request to be made for an additional 180-day extension on the appointment of a WCPS superintendent.
According to the WCPS summary of the action item, Warren County School Board Policy File: CBB – Appointment and Term of the Division Superintendent and Code of Virginia Section 22.1-60 require the School Board to request from the Superintendent of Public Instruction an additional 180 days within which to appoint a superintendent if the board will be unable to make such an appointment within 180 days of the vacancy.
The request for an extension is to be made within 120 days of the vacancy. As the current superintendent vacancy began on January 1, the formal request will need to be made by April 29, according to the summary.
And in order to be in compliance with the state and federal Stay at Home orders, it was decided to postpone the April 4 special meeting, as well as the candidate interviews, until such time as it is once again safe to do so.
“Because of this unavoidable and unanticipated delay, it is possible the Board may not be able to make an appointment by the original 180-day (June 28, 2020) deadline,” the summary says.
“Therefore, it is recommended that the Board take action to formally request an extension of up to 180 days.”
Following the action items on the agenda, School Board members received an overview and update on the WCPS Energy Services Performance Contract it has with Ameresco.
According to WCPS Maintenance Director Greg Livesay, the school district in December 2015 entered into the Ameresco agreement, which included numerous upgrades to WCPS facilities and performance measurements to save utility costs and enhance the operational efficiency of the school buildings.
According to a presentation by Ameresco executives Kevin Fetzer and Richard Ritter, who attended the meeting remotely, the company installed LED lighting, low-flow plumbing fixture retrofits and replacements, upgraded the energy management system, and created an alternate water source for supply to HVAC systems and sports field irrigation at both WCPS high schools, among other upgrades.
According to their project savings summary, the contract upgrades resulted in WCPS receiving $422,664 in cost savings in 2019, along with reduced emissions and additional positive environmental impacts.
The School Board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for May 6.
Local News
Governor Northam requests additional federal support for Virginia workers, economy
~ In letter to Virginia’s congressional delegation, Governor outlines requests for new federal stimulus package ~
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today (April 16, 2020) sent a letter to the Virginia congressional delegation thanking them for their ongoing partnership and outlining additional requests for federal support in response to COVID-19.
“I am deeply grateful to our congressional delegation for their help in bringing much-needed federal support to Virginia,” said Governor Northam. “Additional funding for these programs will make a tremendous difference as we combat this public health emergency, address the economic fallout, and prepare for economic recovery.”
The Governor’s letter outlines six key areas of needed investment: (1) additional flexible state funding; (2) investments in public health infrastructure; (3) support for Virginia’s families, including an increase in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and relief for renters, home-owners, and those experiencing homelessness; (4) support for Virginia’s workers, including the expansion of unemployment benefits, health insurance, and hazard pay; (5) small business relief, including a federal recovery loan fund and expansion of the Paycheck Protection Program; and (6) infrastructure investment, including funding to achieve universal broadband.
Here is the full text of the Governor’s letter:
Dear Members of the Virginia Congressional Delegation:
I first want to thank you for your efforts to help all Virginians through passage of the “Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act” (CARES Act). The CARES Act, coupled with prior legislation, has helped address the public health and economic impacts from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. There is more work yet to be done to combat this pandemic. Modeling from the University of Virginia shows that the social distancing efforts I ordered via Executive Orders 53 and 55 has paused the growth of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth. We need more data and testing to fully understand the benefit of these social distancing measures, but the current trends are promising and show that Virginia’s statewide hospital bed capacity will be sufficient in the immediate future.
At the same time, the COVID-19 pandemic has shaken the foundation of the Commonwealth’s economy. For the week ending April 4, Virginia’s seasonally unadjusted initial claims reached 147,000, bringing the total initial claims for the weeks ending March 21, March 29, and April 4 to over 300,000. Small businesses across the Commonwealth have had to close their doors, and families are hurting. The CARES Act is providing some initial relief, but these efforts need to expand. As we continue enhanced social distancing measures for the next few months, we are also starting the process of identifying how we may reopen Virginia’s economy. To that end, I write to you to request additional programs and funding to combat the public health emergency, address the economic fallout, and prepare for economic recovery.
I.Flexible State Funding
The Commonwealth and its localities need a flexible funding structure to cover budget shortfalls and support discretionary measures to tackle the public health crisis and economic recovery. As we freeze or reduce planned spending in response to sharp COVID-19 related drops in revenue, we need federal support to avoid large cuts to state-funded essential services. These measures will help avoid an extended recession and a sharp decline in consumer confidence, just as our country may otherwise be poised to begin economic recovery. The relief provided in the CARES Act was a step in the right direction, but additional funding should give states and localities flexibility to address fiscal challenges brought on by the crisis, preparing localities, states, and the country for a healthy recovery.
This funding in the form of flexible block grants equivalent to 20 percent of the Commonwealth’s general fund revenue in fiscal year (FY) 2019 would have a huge impact on bolstering Virginia’s economy. This funding would be in addition to block grants that the Commonwealth allocates to localities to address their own fiscal challenges. Alternatively, a benefit with similar value could be provided by further increasing the Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (FMAP) for Medicaid, as well as making corresponding adjustments to the matching rates for CHIP and Medicaid expansion programs. Either approach will assist the Commonwealth as we reforecast our budget and prepare for economic recovery.
II. Public Health Investments
A. Support our Public Health Workforce
This crisis has had a profound impact on our Virginia Department of Health and its employees. While grants from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have been helpful, more is needed to increase surveillance and testing efforts, fund necessary network enhancements to support the COVID-19 response, and fund public communication and public service announcements. VDH is especially concerned about the long-term impact on local health departments given the loss in revenue. Virginia’s Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) has also been a critical partner in addressing this crisis, and I recommend providing additional funding for the MRC in both the short and long-term.
B. Premium Pay Through a “COVID-19 Heroes Fund”
The Commonwealth strongly supports the U.S. Senate’s proposal to create a “Heroes Fund” to provide premium pay to retain and recruit essential workers. In addition to hospital and home health workers, the “Heroes Fund” and other benefit programs must include long-term care facilities staff, behavioral health and developmental disability service providers, and essential workers such as grocery store and pharmacy employees who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.
C. Address Workforce Shortages in the Domestic Drug Supply Chain
Previous legislation has included initiatives to increase the domestic medical supply chain. I encourage Congress to continue those efforts, and to ensure that existing and future funding can be used to identify and address gaps in the available workforce. For example, colleges in Virginia will likely need additional funds to develop an advanced pharmaceutical undergraduate degree in order to manufacture active pharmaceutical ingredients at scale.
D. Expand Medicaid Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (FMAP)
It continues to be clear that the expansion of FMAP to 6.2 percent provided in the Families First Coronavirus Act will not be sufficient to cover the expanding need for health insurance. Providing an enhanced FMAP of 12 percent and applying that rate across the full Medicaid and CHIP program is critical. Furthermore, increasing the FMAP will help states as they work to enroll newly-eligible beneficiaries and maintain coverage for all populations.
III. Support for Virginia Families
A. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) & Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)
As provided in my previous correspondence, I recommend an increase in SNAP benefits and the TANF block grant by 50 percent. In addition, I urge Congress to extend P-SNAP through August 2020 and direct the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to approve gift cards or pre-paid debit cards for P-SNAP, in order to address summer hunger problems for children who were receiving free- and reduced lunch. I also recommend removing the work study requirement for college students to participate in SNAP while colleges/universities are closed.
B. Child Welfare
I recommend providing flexibilities for Foster Care and Children Support funding under Title IV of the Social Security Act. Under Title IV-E, Congress should waive the work or school requirement for children in foster care ages 18-21. For Child Support, Congress should allow Title IV-D funds for training and employment services (including apprenticeships and subsidized employment) and receive a Federal Financial Participation (FFP) rate of 66%. States should also be able to keep the federal share of retained earnings on TANF child support cases, if states agree to pass the full amount through to the custodial parent.
C. Domestic Violence Programs
In Virginia, as with many other states, COVID-19 is increasing the need for domestic violence prevention and supportive services. Reports from March show a 76% increase in calls to domestic violence emergency hotline numbers and 1,000 additional people sought overnight shelter from domestic violence. As such, Congress should provide additional funding for Family Violence Prevention and Services (FVPSA) program, building on the $45 million provided in the CARES Act.
D. Grants to States for Mental Health, Substance Abuse, and Developmental Disability Services
I appreciate the inclusion of additional funding for the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) in the CARES Act. However, future funding should be directed to states and localities to support increased costs due to COVID-19, including: state mental health hospital expenses around PPE, screening, infection control, prescriptions, and increased staffing needs; increased funding for the behavioral health workforce to provide premium pay and staff training; direct grants to expand telehealth capabilities; and community prevention and resilience efforts.
E. Homelessness Assistance
Individuals experiencing homelessness are highly vulnerable to the health impacts of COVID-19. To adequately address the needs of the homeless population, we need an additional $11.5 billion nationally for Emergency Solutions Grants, of which at least $125 million is needed for Virginia. We have started the process of providing temporary housing for our vulnerable homeless population, including those who are unsheltered, those who are in shelters where they must leave for the day, and those who are in shelters and need to be quarantined. This additional funding will be used for rapid rehousing to provide additional temporary housing and get individuals into permanent housing, case management, utility assistance, shelter supplies, and outreach.
It is critical that these funds be allocated to states and localities within 30 days so localities and states can plan and respond rapidly. Virginia’s Congressional delegation should work to ensure all states get a fair share of ESG dollars from both the prior round of stimulus funding and for future stimulus funding. Prevention costs are critical for all states, and Virginia’s effort is focused on COVID-19 prevention for the homeless population through non-congregate shelters. HUD chose to only allocate a portion of the previous round of ESG funds, which makes it difficult for states and localities to make plans for COVID- 19 response and planning.
F. Rental Assistance
Congress should allocate funding for rental assistance to ensure that Virginians remain in their homes and avoid facing eviction. Virginia requests $100 billion nationally, including $2.4 billion to the Commonwealth in the form of block grants for COVID-19 rent assistance. The assistance will be delivered through state and local systems. Funding should be focused on the lowest income Virginians with eligibility requirements up to those making under 100% of area median income. Virginia’s funding request anticipates the majority of renters will be impacted by COVID-19 for at least 6 months. Evictions are expected to spike after the lifting of the judicial order in the Commonwealth, and the multifamily market is destabilized because of the inability of many tenants to pay rent. The funding request for rental assistance will help stabilize the rental market for both renters and properties impacted by COVID-19.
I also request $12 billion nationally for Housing Choice Vouchers, of which $156 million would be provided for additional Housing Choice Vouchers in Virginia. This additional funding will enable a greater portion of the most vulnerable Virginians to have access to safe, affordable housing.
G. Mortgage Assistance
Just as we need to stabilize the rental market, we also need to do so for homeowners impacted by COVID-19. I request $612 million in block grant assistance to Virginia to assist with mortgage payments for those impacted by COVID-19. The Commonwealth anticipates that about 20% of mortgage holders may be impacted by COVID-19 for up to 6 months. The requested funding would be limited to the primary residence for Virginians who are under 100% of area median income.
H. Expand HOME Funding
HOME is a flexible tool for states that supports housing creation and housing counseling. I request a national amount of $48.5 billion in additional HOME funding where HUD should use the FY20 funding formulas for each state’s allocation. This will ensure that states receive the proper funding, and it will provide states with the flexibility to respond to the individual needs in their communities. The funding will help Virginia keep people safely in their homes and preserve and expand the supply of affordable homes.
IV. Support for Virginia Workers
A. Unemployment Insurance Benefits
Congress has taken tremendous actions to provide additional unemployment benefits to Virginians. I recommend building upon the current efforts to expand eligibility of the newly created Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) to include newer or less consistent labor market participants. This could occur by 1) lowering or removing the income threshold during the ‘base period’ of eligibility calculation, and 2) reducing the job tenure threshold from 12 months to 3 months.
Students, low-wage workers, parents, formerly incarcerated individuals, and migrant and seasonal workers who are not consistently attached to the labor market are largely ineligible under the current income threshold that is the equivalent of 12 months of paid work in the prior calendar year. Part-time service workers, which represent one of the hardest-hit subsectors of the labor market, are concentrated in sectors with high staff turnover rates, making it likely those workers are disqualified from unemployment insurance (UI) because they do not meet income or job tenure requirements. Additionally, there should be broader qualifications for workers whose hours have been cut. Right now, most middle- income workers who have seen reduced hours likely don’t qualify for UI benefits. Additionally, measures to extend federal unemployment insurance beyond the current window should be considered, especially in anticipation of a slower opening of the economy.
Congress must also allocate dollars to state employment commissions. The commissions are under strain from the high number of claims, and need to increase staff and technical infrastructure to process claims.
Finally, Congress should ensure that states do not have to pay back the federal infusion paid into state’s UI trust funds, along with providing additional funding to state UI trust funds to ensure their solvency.
B. Healthcare Coverage
Laid off workers will need a lifeline to access healthcare, especially during a medical crisis. I recommend creating an immediate special enrollment period on Healthcare.gov. Instituting a blanket special enrollment period would allow all Virginians who wish to purchase health insurance or to upgrade their policy to do so. I also recommend providing COBRA subsidies to help bridge the gap for individuals to maintain employer-based health insurance even after separation.
C. Payroll Credit for Required Paid Sick and Family Leave
U.S. H.R. 6201 requires state and local governments and their political subdivisions and instrumentalities to provide paid sick leave, while the bill expressly prohibits these governmental entities from receiving the tax credits. State and local governments pay payroll taxes and therefore should not have been excluded from this provision with an expressed carve out. At a time when state and local budgets are already experiencing severe economic stress, state and localities and their political subdivisions should be included. Virginia supports the request of The Council of State Governments, National Conference of State Legislatures, Government Finance Officers Association, and others to strike Sections 7001(e)(4) and 7003(e)(4) from HR 6201 and clarify that state and local government employers, including those exempt from 26 USC 3111, fully qualify for both the Section 7001 and 7003 tax credits.
D. Hazard Pay to Essential Personnel
As you consider amendments to the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program or the Paycheck Protection Program, I recommend considering providing provisions to incentivize businesses to pay essential personnel hazard pay. The programs should allow businesses to recoup or claim those costs, especially for essential personnel who are on the front lines of this crisis.
E. Funding for State Work Sharing Agreements
On April 12, 2020, Governor Northam authorized a work-sharing program to support businesses and workers impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. The federal CARES Act provides funding for states to build new work sharing programs and, for those states with existing programs, reimburses all allocated benefits through December 31, 2020. We ask that Congress reimburse 100% of benefits allocated through work sharing programs for all states, including those developing a new one. This additional funding is critical to Virginia’s efforts to keep workers employed and paying taxes during the public health emergency.
F. Financial Supports for Virginia Students and Workers to Pursue Affordable Career Pathways
The Department of Education and Department of Labor should support affordable workforce pathways for low and middle income families. Pell Grant funding should be increased to cover community college students that are enrolled full time and studying in a high-demand field such as health care, technology, skilled trades, early childhood, or public safety. These high-need students should receive at least an additional $1,000 a semester and $500 in the summer to cover wrap- around costs associated with pursuing an education. Increased Pell Grant funding should also cover short-term, noncredit training to provide skills to dislocated workers who have lost their jobs during the COVID-19 crisis.
G. Additional funding for Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA)
I recommend the Department of Labor to increase WIOA funding to support the economic recovery of the COVID-19 crisis. Additional funding should be flexible to support American Job Centers, re-employment services and additional rapid response needs to support ongoing layoff aversion. Dislocated Worker Grants should be also used to support individuals that may not fit the definition of a “dislocated worker”, such as those who have been furloughed.
V. Support for Virginia Businesses
A. Expand the Paycheck Protection Program
Virginia supports the continued funding of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to shore up small businesses facing mandatory closures and revenue loss. I recommend allocating additional funding for the program as we know the funding provided in the CARES Act is likely not sufficient. I also recommend increasing the size of loans and allowing businesses to apply again for additional loans given that the business impacts will remain throughout the spring.
Furthermore, delays in finalizing guidelines and in the Small Business Administration’s E-Tran system have left many small businesses struggling to access loans through the PPP program. Congress should extend the program’s expiration by an additional six months to ensure all affected small businesses have the opportunity to access the program. Congress should also appropriate additional resources to SBA to enhance their infrastructure, including a more robust call center and SBDC network to provide timely, accurate information to business owners on the available programs.
Many small businesses are unable to access PPP loans through the current banking infrastructure, in particular small businesses without existing banking relationships. Congress should consider implementation of additional program guidelines, including providing banks with incentives to offer PPP loans to small businesses that have not had prior relationships with them. Future expansions of PPP and the establishment of other loan programs should earmark a substantial portion of funding to community banks, CDFI’s, and other lenders that provide support to the most vulnerable businesses affected by the economic conditions and/or to require a set percentage of funds to be made available to such vulnerable small businesses. In addition, Congress should consider expanding the CDFI Fund to provide an additional infusion of loan dollars that CDFIs can start disbursing into their communities now, particularly for disadvantaged and rural communities.
Small community banks are a critical component in the deployment of disaster funding to small businesses. Unfortunately, many small banks are concerned about the future health and performance of their existing small business loan portfolios and the potential losses they are likely to incur from existing small business customers, who are unable to ultimately recover from the COVID-19 disaster. These concerns about potential future losses and a bank’s desire to maintain their own liquidity during the COVID-19 crisis may deter or significantly limit the interest some smaller banks have with participating in the PPP program. The federal government should consider the creation of an entity, similar to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which could provide liquidity support to small banks desiring to originate loans under the PPP program. In addition to facilitating the usage of the PPP program, such an entity would also provide support to the capital markets during an extraordinary period when stress or turmoil in the broader financial system could threaten our economy.
B. Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program
The Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program has provided another significant source of capital for small businesses that are struggling. I request that Congress provide additional appropriations for the EIDL program, as the most vulnerable small businesses are likely to access this pool of funding for longer- term relief than the PPP. SBA initially indicated that the $10,000 advance from the EIDL program would be made available “within three days” of a successful application, which is important for the hardest-hit businesses. SBA should consider streamlining its disbursement process to ensure these funds reach small businesses sooner. Timely funding is imperative for small business owners. According to a survey recently published by the MetLife & U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Index, nearly one in four small businesses have shut down temporarily in response to the crisis, while another 40 percent expect to do so within two weeks.
C. Reauthorizing the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI)
The State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) was a federal program that provided funding to state development finance organizations, like the Virginia Small Business Financing Authority (VSBFA). VSBFA utilized this federal funding to provide flexible financing programs for Virginia’s small businesses, including VSBFA’s very successful Cash Collateral Program. Senators Gary Peters (D-MI), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) have introduced a bill to reauthorize the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) in the U.S. Senate as S. 3551. This bill would provide $3 billion in funds to a reauthorized SSBCI Program and provide immediate access to capital for small businesses that desperately need it. The programs created by states like Virginia under the original SSBCI are still in operation and would be ready to immediately deploy capital to businesses in need.
D. Small Business Grants through Main Street Programs
Congress should consider providing $200 million in direct grants to Virginia to assist with direct technical assistance through Main Street organizations, chambers of commerce, commercial district affiliates and local government economic development efforts. These direct service providers can ensure federal stimulus funds are accessed by small businesses with 20 employees or less and sole proprietorships. This funding will be leveraged to develop local programs for tax and fee extensions and relief.
E. Create a Recovery Loan Fund
Once America moves past the apex of the pandemic, businesses will face significant restart costs, such as rehiring employees, inventory purchases, and marketing. Congress should create an economic recovery loan fund, and these loans should be appropriated in advance of the economic recovery. The loans should provide flexibility in how they can be spent so that businesses can cover a variety of restart costs. Congress should also consider establishing tax-exempt disaster recovery bonds to provide additional credit to businesses, states, and localities seeking to maintain or restore services impacted by COVID-19.
F. Support for Agricultural Businesses
In general, Congress needs to re-examine establishing direct payment programs to farmers, along with funding large-scale USDA purchases of commodities, to help stabilize markets and create a food stockpile to help alleviate the food insecurity being created as unemployment rises sharply. To offset the decline in demand for certain products in the food service sector and in the school meal sector, USDA should make purchases of certain products including dairy products, seafood products, produce items, pork, beef, and poultry. A certain portion of purchases should be allocated for small-scale producers, particularly in seafood/aquaculture and in produce, who do not normally bid on USDA food procurements.
The nation’s aquaculture industry also faces major and immediate losses to markets, with estimates that the industry will lose between $3.5 and $7 million per month during this period of enhanced social distancing. Additional considerations for the aquaculture industry includes critical labor issues, as picking and shucking houses are dependent on H2B visas and a largely immigrant workforce for processing. Even when the market returns, the industry may be limited by the availability of labor. The federal government should work quickly to expand the cap on H2B visas. USDA Disaster Assistance and Marketing Service Programs should be funded to provide the seafood industry with opportunities to retool for processing, packaging and selling seafood products through new or alternate outlets.
Congress allocated additional funding to the Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) in the most recent legislation package. Since the length of the economic impact is undetermined, I recommend providing additional funding for TEFAP to cover the next 6 to 12 months when we may need a new influx of food for food banks.
There are several specific actions Congress and USDA could take to help small, minority, or socially disadvantaged farmers. Suggestions include reopening EQUIP sign-up to allow small producers to access more cost-share programs, extending the sign-up for CSP, and relaxing the guidelines for both CSA’s and GAP certification for rural areas. Congress should also consider creating a separate funding source or pool of funds for Limited Resource and Socially Disadvantaged Farmers, Ranchers and Veterans to assist with their agricultural enterprise. This source should be flexible, and it could mirror the FAS Micro- Loan program, including a cap out at $50,000 and applications completed in 30 to 45 days.
G. Community Development Funding
Virginia requests additional Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding or flexible block grants to states to bolster community development responses in housing, infrastructure, and business assistance. HUD should use the FY2020 funding formulas for each state’s allocation. This will ensure that states have the flexibility to respond to the individual needs in their communities. Unfortunately, HUD chose to only allocate a portion of the prior stimulus funds, which makes it difficult for states and localities to make plans for COVID-19 response and planning. We request the full CDBG allocation based on the FY2020 funding formula.
VI. Investments in Infrastructure
A. Broadband
The pandemic has amplified the need for universal broadband coverage across Virginia. To that end, I request that Congress consider federal block grants of broadband infrastructure funds to Virginia. We estimate that $250 million would achieve universal broadband coverage for the Commonwealth. I recommend expanding funding and accelerating the build-out times for two existing Federal Communications Commission (FCC) broadband grant programs – the Connect America Fund II (CAFII) and Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF). I recommend the payment schedule of CAFII and RDOF be accelerated and allow funds to be dispersed upon receipt of project expenditures.
As areas without broadband service try to serve their students, healthcare institutions, and teleworkers, many are experiencing lack of availability for the critical technology needed to enable these enterprises. I recommend that Congress use the Defense Production Act or another method to increase production of mobile wi-fi hotspots, which are in high demand in areas without broadband. This can be a relatively swift, albeit temporary, solution for households without broadband access.
VII. Conclusion
Thank you for your consideration of these requests to give the Commonwealth flexibility in future federal relief. I hope that you will prioritize investments in public health and in Virginia families, workers, and businesses. To the extent that the next round of funding also includes infrastructure investments, I have provided important programs that could assist both in the Commonwealth’s recovery and in creating opportunities to put Virginians back to work. I look forward to continuing to work with you as we address this pandemic and begin to move toward economic recovery.
Thank you for your continued support and service.
Sincerely,
Ralph S. Northam
Local News
Town Talk: A conversation with Delegate Chris Collins
Town Talk is a series on Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Delegate Chris Collins. We’ll discuss some of the new laws signed by Governor Northam including voter ID, women’s health and gun control.
Before becoming a delegate for the 29th District, Chris had several different careers. He served in the Army National Guard from 1989-2005, was a respiratory therapist at the UVA Medical Center Critical Care Unit, a trust officer with F&M Bank in Winchester, a Deputy of Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, and an attorney at Inger and Collins. Currently, he is a defense attorney with Buchbauer and McGuire in Winchester. In the House of Delegates, Chris serves on several committees including Courts of Justice, Education, and Transportation.
Local News
Stephens City United Methodist Church food pantry update
Food Pantry operates on site at Stephens City United Methodist Church (SCUMC). We are located in downtown Stephens City, at 5291 Main Street. Take Interstate I-81, exit 307, and go west two blocks to the traffic light (intersection of 277 and US 11). Turn right (north), and the church is two blocks on your left. Parking is available in the rear of the building.
We are currently offering drive-through pickup to our food pantry clients. We continue to follow CDC guidelines for safe handling and proper sanitizing. Volunteers are placing pre-packaged food, produce and cleaning and hygiene supplies into the cars of clients in the church parking lot.
We are taking basic information on a clipboard and entering that information into the computer system.
We are open from 11 am to 3 pm every Tuesday of the month. Families may now receive food and hygiene supplies as frequently as 2 times per month.
We have seen a small increase in new families, but not an extreme upswing overall. Please spread the word of our offering. We are happy to serve!
This organization is an equal opportunity provider. For more information, contact Kim DeGroot at degrootsk95@gmail.com.
King Cartoons
Wind: 8mph S
Humidity: 45%
Pressure: 30.04"Hg
UV index: 4
54/35°F
67/46°F