Virginia Elections Commissioner Rejects Complaint from Sen. Amanda Chase
A post-election complaint filed by Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, has no basis in state law and won’t lead to the type of recount or audit sought by Chase, according to a formal response Tuesday from Virginia Elections Commissioner Susan Beals.
Beals — an appointee of Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin who once worked as an aide to Chase — indicated that Chesterfield County Registrar Missy Vera followed the law when she gave the Chesterfield GOP an opportunity to send an observer for the testing of ballot scanning machines used for early voting. Chase has been disputing her primary loss to former Republican state Sen. Glen Sturtevant on the basis that the Chesterfield GOP selected a Sturtevant campaign staffer as its observer for that machine test.
“The general registrar has no authority over who the Republican or Democratic parties select in any given contest as their representative or if a representative is present at all,” wrote Beals, who leads the Virginia Department of Elections.
Those party observers have a “limited role” and only watch the process, Beals continued.
“Though the Department recognizes the importance of party and/or candidate representation during logic and accuracy testing, the lack of such representation is not delineated in Virginia law as a reason for an unsuccessful candidate to challenge the winner of a primary election,” Beals wrote.
The letter from Beals, which the Virginia Mercury obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, is the strongest signal yet that Chase has no legal avenue to dispute her loss. Though the hard-right senator has been raising money on the prospect of a legal challenge, she has not filed a lawsuit. Her complaint, a less formal challenge filed with election officials rather than a court of law, contains no evidence that the vote counts were improper.
Chase has been threatening to run a write-in campaign in the Republican-leaning district outside Richmond. If she follows through on that plan, it could potentially hurt the GOP’s chances of holding a must-have seat by splitting the Republican vote and dampening support for Sturtevant.
Beals told Chase neither the elections department nor the Virginia State Board of Elections has the legal authority to take the actions Chase requested.
Sturtevant won by a large enough margin (more than 1%) that Chase cannot request a recount, Beals wrote, and the deadline for contesting the primary election in court has already passed. The state’s process for contesting election results requires complaints to be filed in court within 10 days of a primary election. Chase lost her primary to Sturtevant on June 20. She filed her complaint with the board on July 5, more than two weeks after the primary.
Chase has also pointed to a section of Virginia’s election handbook instructing registrars that if they choose to invite any candidates to observe machine testing, they should invite all candidates in the race. Chase has made speculative allegations the ballot scanning machines could have been tampered with during the test because her campaign wasn’t present, claims Chesterfield election officials have flatly denied. Beals said the guidance about inviting all candidates is simply a “best practice.”
“Consequently, an alleged violation of this provision does not endow a candidate with a legal right or remedy by which she may challenge the results of a contested election,” Beals said.
Chase didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning. In a Facebook post-Tuesday, Chase said she was going “off the grid” for a week and heading to the beach.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Supreme Court Petitioned to Limit Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s Power
27-state coalition, including Virginia, challenge CFPB’s unprecedented funding mechanism as unconstitutional
Attorney General Jason Miyares of Virginia, alongside a 27-state coalition of attorneys general, is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to affirm a lower court ruling that declared the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s (CFPB) unique funding mechanism as unconstitutional.
At the heart of the matter lies the CFPB’s ability to amass hundreds of millions of dollars annually by simply sending a half-page letter to the Federal Reserve. The federal agency, conceived during the Obama administration, has vast jurisdiction over the U.S. financial industry. However, a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in October deems the funding model unconstitutional, stating it circumvents Congressional appropriations and violates the Constitution’s appropriations clause and separations of powers doctrine.
The Appropriations Clause of the U.S. Constitution entrusts Congress with the “power of the purse,” a mechanism to supervise federal agencies. The Fifth Circuit ruled that the 2010 Congress erroneously forfeited this power when it provided the CFPB with an autonomous, perpetual income stream. Since then, the CFPB has defied congressional oversight, acted inappropriately before federal courts, and excluded states and other stakeholders from vital regulatory decisions.
Arguing for the preservation of power separation and protection of state interests, Attorney General Miyares emphasized the necessity of the Supreme Court to uphold the Fifth Circuit’s decision, thereby restoring Congress’s oversight role.
Should the Supreme Court affirm the Fifth Circuit’s ruling, the CFPB would need to secure an appropriation approved by Congress through standard procedures. This change would provide Congress an opportunity to restrict some of the bureau’s activities, which have escalated borrowing costs for certain consumers and excluded others from the credit market altogether.
This case is exceptional in that all 50 states have expressed their views, making it one of the few instances where the voices of all states are heard in the Supreme Court.
Virginia has aligned itself with Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming in the brief.
Changes to Sex Listed on Virginia Birth Certificates More Than Doubled After 2020 Law
The number of Virginians changing the sex listed on their birth certificate more than doubled between 2020 and 2022 after the passage of a law streamlining the process for individuals wanting to do so.
Previously, a person seeking to change the sex designation on their birth certificate had to provide the state registrar evidence that specific medical procedures had occurred as well as a court order. Now, a person can request the change by submitting to the registrar a form from their health care provider stating “clinically appropriate treatment for gender transition” was provided.
Virginia Department of Health Director of Communications Maria Reppas said the number of Virginians who have changed the sex listed on their birth certificate increased from 166 during the fiscal year 2020 to 275 in the fiscal year 2021 and 384 in the fiscal year 2022.
Narissa Rahaman, executive director of LGBTQ+ advocacy organization Equality Virginia, said her group worked to introduce the legislation to ease the historically “cumbersome” process of updating the sex on birth certificate documents, which is especially significant for those identifying as transgender or nonbinary.
“When you have trans, nonbinary people who are seeking housing or employment or opening a bank account and they’re running into discrimination or harassment” because their birth certificate sex doesn’t align with how they identify, she said, “that can often lead [to] those folks not wanting to seek those services in the future.”
Rahaman also added that not every person who identifies as a different sex than the one to which they were assigned at birth chooses to have surgery, which she said is why removing the requirement to provide evidence of medical procedures is important.
After the law was passed, Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, the patron of the bill in the Senate, said the gratitude expressed by those who had previously struggled to get their birth certificates changed “was just enormous.”
While the law has officially been in effect for over three years, Reppas said the regulatory review process associated with it began last month after a unanimous vote from the State Board of Health on June 15. The regulation, which officially changes regulatory language to reflect new provisions in the law, is currently being reviewed by the state’s executive branch through a fast-track process meant for noncontroversial regulations.
Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office declined to comment on the review. Macaulay Porter, a spokeswoman for Gov. Glenn Youngkin, said, “The regulation is making its way through the regulatory process, and therefore, I don’t have anything to add at this time.”
Even though the regulatory changes are under review, Reppas said the Office of Vital Records has been using the new procedures since 2020, and the changes “would not be invalidated by any failure of the fast track amendments to become effective.”
The patron of the House version of the legislation, Del. Marcus Simon, D-Falls Church, attributed the law’s passage to Democratic control of both legislative chambers and the governor’s office in 2020. Since then, Republicans have retaken the House and the executive branch.
“I think with the current makeup of the House of Delegates, it may not even get a hearing — it may not have definitely gotten out of a subcommittee,” said Simon.
As other states have introduced bills this session that, among other aims, would prohibit a person from changing the biological sex on their birth certificate and ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth, Rahaman said Virginia is in a unique position legislatively and geographically.
“When many LGBTQ folks are looking to move from less restricted states to states that offer more protections and safety, Virginia is one of the states that people are looking at,” Rahaman said. “We are a beacon of hope for many around the country, but especially in the South, and we should do our part to remain that way.”
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
Study Shows Sharp Increases in Maternal Deaths Over Two Decades
A study from the University of Washington released last week shows maternal mortality rates more than doubled in some states between 1999 and 2019, with sharp increases for some racial and ethnic groups.
Researchers touted it as the first study to provide such maternal mortality calculations for every state. Previous reports have not included rates for states with fewer than 20 maternal deaths, which is nearly half of all states, the report shows.
The study assembled information about people who died while pregnant or up to one year afterward. Causes often include hemorrhage, heart conditions, infections and high blood pressure, all of which can develop even months post-delivery because of the ways the body changes and reacts to carrying and birthing a baby.
In Virginia, researchers have been studying a sharp rise in the maternal mortality rate that was seen between 2018 and 2020.
Dr. Greg Roth, a cardiologist and associate professor of medicine at the University of Washington, said the study did not evaluate potential causes of deaths, but the university intends to examine those subjects in follow-up studies. He said that based on his own experience in medicine, the deaths often point to the conditions in which people live and work.
As maternal mortality rates rise in Virginia, health officials launch interviews into deaths
“The map of maternal mortality looks like the map of social determinants of health,” Roth said. “Regardless of what the political situation is in a particular state, social determinants of health are going to drive maternal health.”
Studies over the past decade or more have often revealed large disparities between Black and white populations in maternal mortality rates, particularly in the South, where poor access to health care, gaps in insurance coverage, and other social supports have historically been associated with high mortality rates.
“One of the key messages here is that we have to focus on women’s health before, during, at the time of delivery, and after pregnancy,” Roth said. “That sounds a lot like easily accessed, universal, low-cost primary care along with high-quality obstetrician care.”
Recent data in Mississippi, where a near-total abortion ban is in place, shows those trends are worsening. Doctors are expressing concern and confusion about reproductive health care laws in states like Louisiana, which are limiting essential care.
More than 150% increase for Indigenous people in five states
Researchers compiled data on deaths and live births from the National Vital Statistics System and used a special modeling method to estimate maternal deaths over the 20-year timespan and calculate a maternal death risk for each racial and ethnic group by state, which takes into account population increases over that time.
The authors said there is incomplete data around causes of death that were unable to be analyzed for this study, and a checkbox indicating the person was recently pregnant was added at different times in various states over the course of a decade.
Despite those factors, Roth said even after every state included the checkbox on death certificates, the trends continued to go up. Roth said there is early data indicating the number of deaths increased even more throughout the pandemic.
“It’s very clear from our results that this is what’s actually happening,” Roth said.
The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association on Monday, showed five states with a 93% increase in Black maternal mortality rates: Louisiana, New Jersey, Georgia, Arkansas, and Texas.
But researchers also noted large increases of more than 162% among Indigenous people in Florida, Kansas, Illinois, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin, where those spikes have not been highlighted as often. The data showed both physical conditions like hemorrhages and mental health were major contributors to their pregnancy-related deaths.
In the Asian, Native Hawaiian, or Other Pacific Islander category, five states saw an increase of over 83%: Kansas, Illinois, Missouri, Michigan, and Georgia.
Pregnant Hispanic people or those who’d recently given birth in Indiana, Minnesota, Georgia, Tennessee, and Illinois died more than twice as often in 2019 than two decades before.
Roth said the modeling process allowed researchers to create accurate and complete results even from small amounts of data while protecting individual privacy.
“One of the challenges looking at maternal mortality within states is that it is still a relatively rare event for a woman to die during or following pregnancy,” Roth told States Newsroom. “(The model) makes use of all that information to (calculate) a risk of maternal death occurring. In any given year, there may be no maternal deaths in smaller populations, but it still gives you a risk assessment.”
High-risk OB-GYN: Abortion bans could worsen maternal death rates
Dr. Allison Bryant, a high-risk obstetrician-gynecologist for Mass General Brigham in Massachusetts, is chair of the state’s maternal mortality review committee and acted as a content expert for the study.
Bryant said the data confirms much of what was already known about trends, but it is even more important now that 15 states have near-total bans on abortion. People who become pregnant unintentionally and can’t get an abortion may become more likely to overdose or die by suicide, particularly those with existing addiction or mental health issues.
Additionally, she said more pregnancies may be carried to term that isn’t healthy and could cause death rates to rise.
One state, Idaho, failed to renew its maternal mortality review committee during its 2023 legislative session. It will become the only state without a committee that examines each maternal death in detail in July, amid doubling maternal mortality rates, specialized obstetrician-gynecologists leaving the state, and clinics shutting down after the state’s new abortion restrictions.
Maternal deaths can signal broader trends to monitor, researchers say
Nationally, the maternal mortality rate is two to four times higher for the non-Hispanic Black population than non-Hispanic whites, the research showed.
According to the study, the states of Oregon, Hawaii, Colorado, Illinois, Wisconsin, Delaware, Vermont, and Rhode Island had lower 2019 maternal mortality rates across all racial and ethnic groups, “suggesting that either underlying risk factors that drive maternal deaths are lower in these states, or that prevention efforts have had some success in these locations.”
Populations with high maternal mortality related to cardiovascular conditions also tend to happen in areas with high rates of cardiovascular disease in general, according to Roth.
“We think in many ways, a maternal death is a canary in a coal mine; it’s a signal not only that there was a terrible tragedy, and we need to develop interventions, but also that we need to make sure that we are looking at the health of that population where the woman was living and understand why vascular risks are much more common there,” Roth said. “In many ways, this is not a problem of inventing new solutions, but rather making sure that the good, well-tested solutions that we know work actually get used.”
by Kelcie Moseley-Morris, Virginia Mercury
Virginia’s Mental Health Hotline One Year Later
Last summer, the 988 hotline for mental health emergencies was launched in Virginia and nationwide as part of a federal effort to create a more streamlined approach to accessing crisis support for those in immediate need.
After an initial spike in 988 calls during its rollout, 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline data shows the commonwealth now receives an average of almost 6,000 calls a month – up from over 4,300 a month in the year prior.
Bill Howard, director of the Crisis Supports & Services division with the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS), said the average rate of 988 calls answered in Virginia has greatly increased over the past two years as well.
Virginia’s mental health hotline launches amid fears it won’t meet expectations
Howard said approximately 52% of the calls were answered in Virginia in January 2021 through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – a longer, harder-to-remember number that was replaced by 988 on July 16, 2022. As of May this year, he said, Virginia answered 92% of the 988 calls received.
“It’s a challenge, but we’ve seen incredible gains in just the one year in the ability to answer calls, [and] the number of people we’ve been able to support,” said Howard.
While state officials and experts say Virginia has made advances over the past year with its 988 services, they agree the capacity to dispatch and connect local crisis services and resources to callers still remains limited in areas across the state – which could result in longer wait times and frustrated callers.
Additionally, said Bruce Cruser, executive director of the state’s affiliate of Mental Health America, an advocacy group for behavioral supports and services, the goal of 988 is to not only connect people with an immediate response over the phone and potentially dispatch crisis units but to connect them with community mental health resources they can access moving forward.
“We don’t have yet this continuum of care through Virginia in the community,” Cruser said. “So it means 988 is limited in some of its goals.”
‘Growing pains’
The challenges arising from connecting 988 callers to local crisis units and mental health resources primarily stem from a limited centralized database of which local crisis care and community health services are available across the state – making it more difficult to determine what local resources or agencies are available near the caller’s location.
The database, Howard said, would be in collaboration with DBHDS’ regionalized community service board system – composed of state- and locally-funded agencies tasked with providing crisis care services – to further streamline the process. The department just recently launched the database in its Region 5 community service board, which covers the Greater Tidewater and Hampton Roads area.
“It’s a transition, Howard said, “so some areas are more ready than others.”
Cruser also emphasized the need for local mental health resources in the database so that callers to 988 can continue to access care after the call, such as being directed to a local warm line – essentially the 988 equivalent for non-emergency mental health support – like the one for Mental Health America.
He said he’s heard of people calling his organization’s warm line because people they called at 988 “weren’t familiar with the resources in their area” or “didn’t help much.”
“I think it still has growing pains,” Cruser said. “They’ve had a big challenge staffing up to get enough on board, and they are still building out the system.”
Amy Erb, senior director of Region 4 programs with the Richmond Behavioral Health Authority, said her region is still facing workforce challenges, just like last year, but has been recruiting heavily for its crisis and direct care positions.
“The impact, I think, is that it takes longer to fill these positions than it did in the past,” Erb said.
Another issue is that if a Virginia resident calls 988, but their number has an out-of-state area code, they will be connected to a call center in that state instead of one of the two in Virginia, PRS in Northern Virginia and Frontier Health in Johnson City, Tennessee.
The FCC is now considering changing “how that routing mechanism works so that it can maybe be routed by a cell phone tower or some other mechanism,” Howard said.
‘A good entry point’
Even though Virginia has room to improve its 988 services, the development of its call centers was ahead of the curve compared to other states when it became the first in the nation to implement a 988 service fee in 2021.
The fees, collected from wireless carriers, all go towards the state’s Crisis Call Center Fund to support crisis intervention services and crisis care coordination for those accessing 988.
Kenneth Shook, associate director of the health and human resources division at the Virginia Department of Planning and Budget, said in the current budget, the fund is contributing over $4.7 million in fiscal year 2023 and over $9 million in fiscal year 2024.
Overall, Howard said, Virginia is at a “good entry point” a year after launching 988 with the goal of it becoming a “one-stop shop for support in relation to your mental health needs.”
The 988 system in Virginia has seen “a lot of improvements,” Cruser said. “But at least from what we hear, they still have some issues they need to deal with.”
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
‘Stop Sitting on the Sidelines’: Youngkin Pushes GOP to Embrace Early Voting
Gov. Glenn Youngkin launched a new initiative Tuesday to push Virginia Republicans to take advantage of laws Democrats passed making it easier to vote early, despite lingering resistance to mail voting from the party’s pro-Trump wing.
The “Secure Your Vote” program pushed by Youngkin’s Spirit of Virginia PAC and the Republican Party of Virginia encourages voters to sign up for the state’s permanent absentee voting list, which allows ballots to be automatically mailed to participants every election cycle. That list and absentee voting itself have come under sharp criticism from some GOP lawmakers who argue ballots going out via mail are more susceptible to fraud.
“Republicans gotta stop sitting on the sidelines and allowing the Democrats to do a better job of voting early,” Youngkin said in an appearance Tuesday morning on Fox News, where he said his party puts itself at a disadvantage by ceding Virginia’s 45-day early voting window to its opponents.
Republican legislators have recently tried to roll back or repeal the lengthy early voting period, but those efforts have been blocked by the Democratic-controlled state Senate.
The party’s new focus on mail and early voting comes in the runup to Virginia General Assembly elections this fall that will have major ramifications for the state’s political future. Republicans are hoping to defend their majority in the House of Delegates and flip the Senate, which would give Youngkin complete policymaking control for the second half of his term. Democrats are hoping to keep the Senate and make inroads in the House, empowering them to continue to thwart the most controversial aspects of Youngkin’s agenda. As Youngkin toys with the idea of running for president, another winning storyline for him in November could also boost his chances of making a late entry into the 2024 GOP primary as a more competent alternative to former President Donald Trump.
Republicans called the early voting effort a “coordinated program” involving the governor’s PAC, the state party, the statehouse-focused Republican State Leadership Committee, and both GOP caucuses in the Virginia General Assembly. In a news release, Youngkin’s PAC described the program as a “seven-figure,” “data-driven effort” to target Republican-friendly voters with sophisticated outreach techniques and encourage them to vote early via mail or in person. The website Youngkin’s team rolled out Tuesday includes online forms to assist Republicans with requesting absentee ballots and getting information on how to vote early.
In response to Youngkin’s announcement, the Democratic Party of Virginia mocked the GOP’s “surprising new support for basic democratic institutions” and suggested Republicans are trying to clean up a mess caused by their own tolerance for false election claims.
“Virginia Republicans should not be surprised if Virginians aren’t buying their supposed newfound support for democracy,” said Aaron Mukerjee, DPVA’s voter protection director. “Under Governor Youngkin’s leadership, Virginia has caved to the conspiracy theorists by pulling out of ERIC, advancing unnecessary voter suppression bills, and standing by while election deniers take over electoral boards and registrars’ offices across the commonwealth.”
As they have in the past, Youngkin aides characterized the push as a reflection of their determination to win under the system they’ve been given and not necessarily an endorsement of more open voting laws.
“The rules are the rules are the rules,” said Matt Moran, a longtime GOP operative now acting as executive director of Youngkin’s PAC.
In a joint news release, Democratic lawmakers called the move hypocritical.
“If they are serious about this initiative, the GOP should apologize for their previous attacks to invalidate voting systems,” said Del. Cia Price, D-Newport News, who sponsored new state-level voting rights protections when Democrats had power. “Until then, this is nothing more than political games from people only focused on using any means available to grab power.”
Democrats overhauled Virginia’s formerly restrictive voting laws in 2020, eliminating the state’s photo identification requirement and passing a variety of measures designed to make it more convenient to vote. The state’s former law required voters requesting an absentee ballot to have a valid excuse, such as travel or work duties, that would prevent casting a ballot through the regular Election Day process. Under the current system, any voter can cast a ballot through the mail or by visiting a local election office in the 45-day period leading up to an election.
Those changes, combined with safety precautions instituted during the COVID-19 pandemic, have led to major shifts in Virginia voting patterns, with a significant portion of ballots now cast early.
In the 2021 gubernatorial election, Youngkin won, more than 36% of overall ballots cast were absentee or early votes. That trend continued in the 2022 congressional midterms when about a third of Virginia votes weren’t cast on Election Day.
Those batches of early votes typically favor Democrats because Democratic candidates have been more eager to hype voting reforms their party delivered, and Republican voters have been inundated with right-wing messages portraying mail voting as nefarious.
There have been no documented cases of widespread mail voting fraud in Virginia’s recent elections, but the system continues to be a target for conspiracy theories among the GOP base.
The entire election office in Buckingham County quit earlier this year as local conservatives spread unfounded claims that more than 20% of absentee votes cast in the county’s 2022 election came from non-Buckingham residents. In a sign of that theory’s prominence in the county, the Buckingham County Republican Committee promoted the claim about improper absentee voting on its Facebook page. A local Republican briefly hired to run the county election office before being fired a month later also expressed support for former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was tainted by widespread fraud.
The Buckingham situation may be the most dramatic example of local Republican activists having more fervent views on election integrity than their party’s elected leaders, but concerns about absentee ballot fraud remain widespread among the conservative grassroots. A Republican-allied group called Virginia Fair Elections, which offers training to activists interested in overseeing election processes, lists “limit absentee ballots” as one of its policy priorities.
In a briefing for reporters held in the Richmond offices of a Republican political firm, Youngkin aides pointed specifically to the GOP’s loss in a special election for a state Senate seat earlier this year as an example of how they’re having to play catchup on mail-in voting. In that contest, Republican Kevin Adams stayed competitive with now-Sen. Aaron Rouse, D-Virginia Beach, in Election Day voting and in-person early voting. But the party lagged far behind in mail voting, with Rouse winning 72% of the ballots cast via mail in Virginia Beach.
Youngkin’s political team said it’s planning a concerted media “blitz” in the coming days, with top surrogates set to make TV appearances promoting the pro-early voting message. The governor’s aides also expressed confidence they and their allies have enough credibility to overcome resistance from conservatives who have been led to see mail voting as negative.
“I think it’s having different voices that they respect,” said Dave Rexrode, chairman of Youngkin’s PAC, when asked how the effort will change Republican voters’ views on early voting.
Youngkin’s political team said it has identified a group of roughly 500,000 voters who supported Youngkin in 2021 but sat out the 2022 primaries. Encouraging that segment of the electorate to cast a ballot in 2023, the PAC’s operatives said, will be a key part of their strategy.
“We have to go get them early,” Moran said.
Though Youngkin hasn’t directly criticized those in his party who spread false claims about elections and emphasized election integrity in his 2021 campaign, he has recently portrayed the state’s election system as trustworthy.
“Elections in Virginia are secure and safe,” Youngkin said in an appearance this week on a right-leaning podcast, The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show. “There’s a paper ballot for every voter. We have counting machines, not voting machines. We have clear audits that demonstrate that our elections are safe.”
In-person early voting for the Nov. 7 election begins Sept. 22.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Underinvestment in Virginia’s K-12 Schools Exposed, Billions More Suggested for Improved Education”
Virginia’s complicated formula for funding K-12 schools needs an overhaul in order for the state to adequately fund public education, according to the results of a major legislative study presented Monday.
Analysts with the General Assembly’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission told lawmakers the 18-month review showed the state allocates “far less than needed to fund Virginia’s school system sufficiently.” The formula that determines how much money each local school division gets from the state, officials found, “needs to be significantly improved and modernized.”
“In brief, we found that Virginia school divisions receive less funding per student than divisions in other states,” JLARC Chief Legislative Analyst Mark Gribbin said as he presented the results of a lengthy study the General Assembly requested in 2021.
Virginia’s school divisions receive 14% less funding from the state than the 50-state average, JLARC found, equal to about $1,900 less per student. It also spends 4% less than the more localized average for the South Atlantic region as defined by the U.S. Census. The review concluded Virginia spends comparatively more on K-12 schools than neighboring North Carolina and Tennessee but less than Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.
Much of Virginia’s lagging status can be attributed to the state’s complicated Standards of Quality funding formula, which JLARC found routinely underestimates how much funding schools actually need to fulfill the government’s responsibility to provide every Virginia child with a quality education. In fiscal year 2021, for example, the SOQ formula indicated Virginia schools needed $10.7 billion in state and local funds. To fund their operations that year, schools actually spent $17.3 billion.
Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, who chairs JLARC, called the 163-page school spending report a “very important study,” going on to reference an election season in which Republicans are pushing for tax cuts, and Democrats are calling for bigger increases in school funding.
“I would advise all candidates, not just for the General Assembly but also for school boards and county boards, to read this study and be informed about it and grapple with the implications,” Howell said at Monday’s meeting.
Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, said the problem has been “pretty apparent” for anyone who has sent their children into classrooms that might have 30 students for each teacher.
“This report is not surprising to this parent,” McPike said.
The SOQ formula estimated school divisions needed 113,500 full-time instructional, support, and administrative staffers in fiscal year 2021, according to the report. In reality, divisions employed 171,400 people to perform those duties.
“If we just funded at SOQ level, it would be a catastrophe,” an unnamed school administrator told JLARC.
Commission staff made several recommendations for how Virginia could overhaul its school funding benchmarks to be more in line with national averages. Though analysts stressed they were not suggesting all the changes could be made at once, the proposals collectively add up to about $3.5 billion in new spending.
House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, who serves on JLARC and is currently trying to negotiate a budget bill with Howell, said the new report doesn’t appear to take into account roughly $3.2 billion in new funding allocations to Virginia schools “over the last couple of years.”
“We’re both in concurrence that we want to put hundreds of millions of more dollars in there that may get us a whole lot closer to getting whole,” Knight said of Howell.
But he cautioned that money isn’t the only driver of educational success. The city of Richmond, he noted, spends significantly more per pupil than neighboring Henrico County, which generally has higher-rated schools than Richmond but less entrenched poverty.
“Sometimes throwing money doesn’t always solve the problem,” Knight said, adding that Virginia school divisions still have about $1.5 billion in federal pandemic aid that they need to spend before September of 2024.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration struck a similar tone in an official response attached to the JLARC report.
Secretary of Education Aimee Rogstad Guidera and Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons wrote that the report shows the complexity of an “indecipherable state funding formula” that should be “more student-focused and outcome driven.” The new report, Youngkin’s education team continued, does little to connect spending to “the educational needs of students” and fails to account for recent spending increases that produced “the largest education budget” in Virginia’s history.
“Nevertheless, the report makes it clear that without reforms, increased investments in K-12 spending likely will not translate to improved student outcomes,” the Youngkin administration wrote, referring back to its proposals to change the state’s school accreditation system, boost expectations for standardized tests, improve math and reading performance and provide more career and technical education opportunities.
Specific flaws in the funding formula identified by JLARC include underestimating salary costs by underweighting salaries in the largest school divisions (many of which are located in high-cost Northern Virginia); not effectively taking into account how many higher-needs students a school division has due to poverty, special education needs and immigrant students learning English; failing to account for steep labor cost differences in different parts of the state; and overlooking the difficulties faced by very small, mostly rural school divisions that can’t achieve the same “economies of scale” as their larger counterparts.
The report found the local composite index portion of the formula, which measures a city or county’s ability to pay for its own schools by assessing the local tax base, is a “reasonable measure” but prone to dramatic swings based on local trends. For example, Richmond recently saw a $5 million drop in its state school funding due to big increases in local property tax assessments. Analysts recommended changing the LCI to look at a three-year average, which would smooth out year-to-year fluctuations.
In the near term, JLARC recommended that the state make about $1 billion in changes to boost funding for schools. The biggest near-term changes include better tracking students living in poverty and funding schools accordingly ($250 million), ending cost-saving measures instituted during the Great Recession, such as capping support positions ($515 million), and changing how the state calculates salaries by using division averages instead of a formula that underweights higher salaries at the biggest school divisions ($190 million).
Another $2.5 billion in long-term recommendations include changing the formula to reflect actual staffing levels ($1.86 billion), better aligning the funding formula with local labor costs ($595 million), and providing extra funding to small school divisions with fewer than 2,000 students ($80 million).
Of the roughly $20.1 billion that currently funds Virginia’s K-12 public schools, approximately 39% comes from the state, 52% comes from localities, and 9% comes from the federal government, according to JLARC’s presentation. Commission staffers repeatedly noted that regional differences can skew the statewide numbers, emphasizing that Fairfax County alone accounts for $2.5 billion of the local funding.
Virginia could simplify its school funding system, the report found, by switching to a student-based formula like the ones most other states use instead of a staffing-based formula.
“A well-designed student-based funding model would be more accurate, more transparent, and easier to maintain over time than Virginia’s current staffing-based formula,” the report said.
Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, asked what would happen if Virginia made major new investments in schools only to see those schools have fewer and fewer children to educate due to declining birth rates.
“There is no way, no way that divisions are going to cut back substantially once those numbers of declining students appear,” Norment said. “What do we do about that from a formula basis?”
Gribbin, the JLARC analyst, said every funding formula takes into account how many students a particular division serves.
“That would theoretically track up or down depending on what happens to the number of students,” he said.
Even as legislators signaled agreement the state could allocate significantly more money to public schools, both parties seized on the report to fire partisan shots.
“It is our children who are suffering because extremists in the Virginia GOP would rather fund corporate giveaways than their education,” said House Minority Leader Don Scott, D-Portsmouth. “It is well past time the Republicans got serious about protecting and supporting our children and worked with us to make sure that our students have access to the best teachers, the best resources, and the best education possible.”
In a statement, Youngkin said his proposed budget included about $427 million in new funding for schools and called the report “a wake-up call” for “those who haven’t been listening to parents.”
“Today’s JLARC report lays plain that the previous two administrations failed to provide adequate funding in K-12 education and, more importantly, never sought to reform the system to ensure that funding supports students and teachers in the classroom,” Youngkin said.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
