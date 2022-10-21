State News
Virginia elections offices hiring PR pros to fight misinformation and more headlines
• “To battle misinformation, more elections offices are hiring PR pros.”—WVTF
• Officials said a deadlier form of fentanyl, which is responsible for three-quarters of all overdose deaths in the state, has arrived in Virginia. The lab-made opioids known as nitazenes are estimated to be several times more potent than fentanyl.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Virginia is now offering contractor applications and exams in Spanish.—Culpeper Star-Exponent
• The director of the state’s legislative watchdog commission told lawmakers that “one of the biggest challenges to developing more affordable housing is restrictive local zoning ordinances.”—WVTF
• The New York Times looks at Hampton Roads’ SWIFT project, which injects highly treated wastewater into the critical Potomac aquifer.—New York Times
• “Amazon opened the second-largest building in Virginia, and it’s powered by robots and 1,500 workers in Suffolk.”—Inside Business
• The Montpelier Station Post Office reopened quietly after the U.S. Postal Service closed it for four months because it had a historic exhibit on racial segregation.—Culpeper Star-Exponent
• “Culpeper Town Police Chief Chris Jenkins seemingly violated the town’s personnel policy manual by appearing in uniform on town property in a new television political advertisement endorsing Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger for reelection.”—Culpeper Times
• A missing bronze otter statue named Adeline that was stolen from Fredericksburg’s downtown over the weekend was found on a bench in a local park. “Somebody came to their senses.”—Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star
• An iconic Outer Banks house shaped like a UFO was destroyed in a fire.—Virginian-Pilot
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Virginia receives initial payment of $67.4 million from Johnson & Johnson settlement
Attorney General Miyares is thrilled to announce that the Commonwealth has received its first initial payment from the opioid manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson. The initial payment of $67.4 million includes approximately $11.3 million for the state, $16.3 million for Virginia’s localities, and $39.8 million for the Opioid Abatement Authority.
“I’m thrilled that the money from these record-breaking settlements is on its way. My consumer protection section worked tirelessly to ensure that Virginians received the most funding possible and received it as quickly as possible. This helps the Commonwealth and individual localities fight back against the opioid epidemic and reduce, prevent, and treat addiction,” said Attorney General Miyares.
This opioid settlement also requires Johnson & Johnson to stop selling opioids in the United States, prevents them from promoting opioids or funding third parties that promote opioids, and prevents them from lobbying on legislation, regulations, or activities related to opioids.
Virginia has previously received payments from a separate settlement with opioid distributors Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen. To date, Virginia has received approximately $108.3 million from the Distributors and the Johnson & Johnson settlements.
The total payouts for both settlements will be approximately $532.9 million.
The below spreadsheet details the total amount the state, the Authority, and each locality will receive from:
- First Johnson & Johnson payment
- First and Second distributor payments
- Total from Johnson & Johnson
- Total from Distributors
- Total from both settlements
- The total withheld for the Deficiency Fund (which may be used to pay the localities’ attorneys fees if a national attorneys’ fees fund is insufficient or otherwise) will be distributed to the localities.
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces the restoration of rights for over 800 formerly incarcerated Virginians
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that civil rights have been restored to over 800 Virginians. Rights were restored for approved individuals last week in order to ensure those who are interested in voting in the November 8th election could register to do so before Monday’s registration deadline.
“Second chances are essential to ensuring Virginians who have made mistakes are able to move forward toward a successful future. I am proud of the efforts made by these formerly incarcerated Virginians to regain their civil rights,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I applaud those who have committed to starting fresh with renewed values and a will to positively contribute to our society.”
“Civil rights are fundamental to active participation in one’s government,” said Secretary Kay Coles James. “Governor Youngkin strongly believes in the grace of second chances, and our team has given personal consideration to each approved candidate. We are committed to continuing our strong efforts for the fair consideration of all applicants.”
The administration will continue to restore rights on an ongoing basis. Individuals who want more information or would like to apply to have their rights restored should visit: www.restore.virginia.gov
Applicants waiting for rights to be restored may check the status of their application online.
State News
Board of Education delays review of history, social sciences standards again
On Thursday, the Virginia Board of Education accepted a request from Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration to delay the review of the state’s new history and social science standards until November 17.
The board will also receive a proposal for the curriculum framework at the same meeting.
“Our commitment remains that we want all of Virginia and American history to be told,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. “We want all students to be engaged in fact-based and inquiry-based instruction throughout their education in an age-appropriate way, and that’s what we want to ensure. So in some respects, I want to be really unapologetic about taking extra time with this because we want to get it right.”
In a Monday letter to the board, Balow said that since the September meeting, when an earlier delay was discussed, new board members have raised concerns and questions about the roughly 400-page draft standards. Simultaneously, Virginia Department of Education staff has been reviewing the curriculum framework.
She also wrote that staff has worked to correct errors, reorder guidance, and edit language so parents, educators, and students can understand the standards document.
She said the work is “paramount,” urging the board not to settle for standards that “fall … short of our best because of strict adherence to a timeline.”
Five new members of the nine-member board who were appointed by the Republican Youngkin took office for the first time in September.
Board Vice President Tammy Mann, an appointee of former Gov. Ralph Northam, expressed concern about interfering with the existing review process by further delaying the standards.
And board member Anne Holton, an appointee of former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, pointed out that the draft was first released in June and said she didn’t “understand who are the voices that want to weigh in on this that hasn’t been paying enough attention to have weighed in by now.”
VPM previously reported Balow is working with the Thomas B. Fordham Institute, a conservative educational think tank headquartered in Washington, D.C., to develop the standards.
On Thursday, Balow said representatives from American University, the University of Virginia, Baylor University in Texas, and Hillsdale College in Michigan have expressed interest in commenting on the draft standards.
The standards outline Virginia’s expectations for student learning in history and social science, which are assessed through the Standards of Learning tests. Virginia code requires the board to review the standards every seven years to update content and reflect current academic research.
The code does not provide a deadline for the board to accept the standards, although they are expected to be in place for the 2023-24 school year.
Under Balow’s plan, the board’s first review will begin on November 17, followed by community engagement sessions between Nov. 28 and Dec. 16.
Board public hearings will be delayed a month from the most recent plan, between Jan. 9 and 13. The final review and adoption will take place a month later, in February. VDOE staff will finalize the curriculum frameworks from March to August.
Board member Bill Hansen, a Youngkin appointee, said Balow’s plan would get the board where it needs to be, but he felt that members are having “a little bit of a scrum” over the additional months-long delay.
The state’s review of the history and social science standards began two years ago. It included repeated meetings by the Board of Education and a committee of experts and public input from over 5,000 commenters. The total number of comments has since increased to 6,000.
Several leaders push back against delay
Members of the Virginia Education Association called for “partisan politics to be put aside” on the draft history standards, according to VEA President James Fedderman.
He said the administration should have corrected the “handful” of grammatical errors in the standards after three months of delay.
“Delaying the standards further will cause real harm: If they are not released until late summer, educators will not have sufficient time to review them and create quality lessons and learning materials for a new school year,” Fedderman said in a statement.
Zowee Aquino of the nonprofit Hamkae Center also urged the board to move forward on Wednesday.
“Every delay means less time for teachers and school divisions to implement the SOLs properly,” Aquino said. “Keep the process going by incorporating the public input already provided to the original revised SOLs and stop the delays.”
Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, who is a teacher, tweeted Thursday that the “consistent delays” in approving the standards suggest the Youngkin administration is so busy with “ideological crusades” and “culture wars” that officials are “dropping the ball on academic matters.”
He said individuals and groups have had years to give input and still have months to do so.
“We don’t need to give far right-wing groups a hecklers veto,” VanValkenburg wrote. “We do need the admin to stop delaying academic policies [because] all of their energy is going to culture wars.”
Revised plan to adopt history and social sciences standards
October – November 2022
Seek additional input, incorporate changes, and make edits to the standards document
November 17, 2022
First review of the standards document
Nov. 28 – Dec. 16, 2022
Community engagement sessions
January 9-13, 2023
State board public hearings
January – February 2023
Final standards content review, public comments incorporate changes into standards document
February 2023
Review and adoption by the state board
March-August
Finalize curriculum frameworks for school divisions
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Potential class-action suit seeks overtime pay for Virginia General Assembly aides
A former aide to Virginia Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, has filed a civil lawsuit against her onetime boss, claiming March asked her to do private work in a taxpayer-funded job and raising the prospect of class-action litigation on overtime pay for hundreds of legislative staffers.
Tambra Lynn Blankenship, a Giles County resident who briefly worked for March over the summer, filed the suit last week in Richmond City Circuit Court.
She’s seeking a judgment of at least $70,000 and court approval to initiate a class action that could involve 500 to 1,000 legislative aides whom Blankenship’s lawyers argue may have been improperly denied overtime pay by the General Assembly.
“State law requires that [legislative aides] be provided compensation for every hour worked,” the complaint says.
A woman who answered the phone at March’s district office Thursday said the delegate had decided not to comment.
Ironically, the case targeting General Assembly labor practices appears to center around an overtime bill the General Assembly passed in 2021. The bill was rolled back this year, and the suit only applies to legislative staffers who worked more than 40 hours in that yearlong window.
A state human resources document describing the impact of the 2021 law, an attempt to better align the state with a federal law requiring employers to pay some workers time and a half if they exceed 40 hours, said it allowed state agencies to be sued in class-action lawsuits. However, the idea that aides could be eligible for overtime came as a surprise to some on Capitol Square, where staffers have long been considered ineligible for overtime in unpredictable, salaried jobs.
The House of Delegates clerk’s office, which handles some of the body’s administrative functions but leaves individual delegates largely free to run their own offices, said it was looking into the matter and could not immediately comment. The office of Attorney General Jason Miyares also said it was looking into the issue. Neither the state nor March have filed a formal response in court.
The suit, filed Oct. 13 by attorneys with Roanoke-based Strelka Employment Law, says legislative aides are expected to be on call “around the clock” for state lawmakers, which regularly leads them to work well above 40 hours a week.
In more specific allegations against March, Blankenship claims she was asked to perform more than 40 hours of work per work, including tasks that had nothing to do with official General Assembly business.
“Del. March repeatedly tasked the named Plaintiff with job duties that benefited either a business enterprise of Del. March or a personal matter for Del. March or both,” the lawsuit says, adding none of the work fell within the “essential job duties” of a legislative aide.
The suit also claims March “directed employees to intentionally falsify time records to illustrate that employees were working less hours than the total number of hours actually worked.”
The 2021 overtime legislation, which generally made it easier for more workers to claim overtime pay, included a line waiving the state’s “sovereign immunity” protection from overtime claims, according to Blankenship’s complaint.
“The Virginia Overtime Wage Act was later amended to withdraw the waiver of sovereign immunity,” the suit says.
Thomas E. Strelka, an attorney representing Blankenship in the case, said the class-action status would only apply to those who worked as legislative aides during the period when the state waived its immunity from overtime claims. If the class-action status is approved, Strelka said affected employees can expect to get a mailer asking if they want to participate in the suit.
“It would go to current and former [legislative aides] for them to opt-in,” Strelka said, insisting no exemption in federal law applies to legislative aide positions.
The suit doesn’t go into detail about what kind of unofficial work Blankenship was asked to perform for March, and Strelka declined to elaborate.
March, a first-term legislator, is locked in an acrimonious election fight with Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, after the two conservative legislators were drawn into the same district. Last month, March claimed Williams assaulted her at a Republican fundraiser in Wytheville. Williams said the encounter was an accidental bump that March is embellishing for political gain.
The two legislators are expected to compete for the GOP nomination in the Republican-heavy district next year.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Attorney General Miyares joins 19 state coalition in launching investigation into six major banks over ESG investing
On October 19, 2022, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced that members of a multistate coalition, including 19 attorneys general, have served six major American banks with civil investigative demands, which act as a subpoena, asking for documents relating to the companies’ involvement with the United Nations (UN) Net-Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA).
The banks under investigation include Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo. NZBA-member banks must set emissions reduction targets in their lending and investment portfolios to reach net zero by 2050. Missouri is leading the investigation, with Arizona, Kentucky, and Texas also serving as leadership states on this investigation.
“The U.N’s Net-Zero Banking Alliance, which includes American companies, punishes Virginia farmers and Virginia companies that deal with fossil fuel-related activities. Virginians are not subject to UN business standards. That’s why I’ve joined a coalition of attorney generals investigating six major American banks for ceding authority to a foreign body,” said Attorney General Miyares.
In addition to, Virginia, Arizona, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas have joined the Missouri-led investigation into the six banks. Five other states have joined but can’t be named due to state laws or regulations regarding confidentiality.
State News
Attorney General Miyares joins bipartisan coalition to regulate abusive practices of pharmacy benefit managers
On October 18, 2022, Attorney General Jason Miyares joined a bipartisan coalition of 34 attorneys general from across the country in an amicus brief in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit supporting Oklahoma’s laws regulating pharmacy benefit managers’ abusive behavior (PBMs).
Oklahoma’s laws regulating PBMs are similar to Virginia’s and are being challenged in the latest of a string of lawsuits by the PBM industry’s national lobbying association, the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA).
Attorney General Miyares and the bipartisan coalition seek to protect Virginia consumers by assuring that Virginia and all states can regulate PBMs.
As Attorney General Miyares and the coalition write in their amicus brief to the Tenth Circuit, “states have an interest in preserving states’ authority to regulate companies doing business in their states, protecting their residents’ access to healthcare, and curbing abusive business practices. To advance these interests, nearly all states regulate pharmacy benefit managers.” PCMA’s broad approach to federal preemption, however, would “severely impede states’ abilities to protect their residents and potentially upend licensing and regulatory structures in nearly every state.”
“Virginians’ healthcare costs continue to rise, and PBMs are partially to blame. Virginia has enacted laws to protect consumers from abusive PBM practices, including those I supported in the General Assembly. Now, as your Attorney General, protecting consumers is one of my most important jobs, and I will continue to fight for these laws and the consumers they protect,” said Attorney General Miyares.
PBMs are intermediaries between prescription-drug plans, pharmacies, and drug manufacturers in the prescription pharmaceutical industry. PBMs profit from fees charged to market participants and by reimbursing pharmacies less than the PBM is paid by plans for dispensing medications. PBMs have imposed self-serving protections that reduce competition, limit prescription medication access, and impose various confidentiality requirements. For example, PBMs have tried to force consumers to use PBM-affiliated pharmacies at the expense of independent, often more convenient, pharmacies by giving consumers preferential rates if they use a PBM-affiliated pharmacy or by denying coverage at non-affiliated pharmacies altogether.
These business practices have harmed consumers, pharmacies, and states. Rural and independent pharmacies have especially struggled to survive when PBMs impose financially unsustainable conditions. The PBM industry, however, reaps hundreds of billions of dollars annually.
PBMs have been largely unregulated for decades. States like Virginia, Oklahoma, and others have stepped up and paved the way for PBM regulation to protect consumers and pharmacies.
In the absence of meaningful federal regulations, Oklahoma — like many states — passed laws regulating PBM-pharmacy interactions. The Oklahoma laws at issue address two key components of PBM business practices: ensuring pharmacy-network adequacy and curtailing PBM’s self-dealing. More specifically, Oklahoma requires PBM’s pharmacy networks to have sufficient geographic coverage, allow all in-network pharmacies to receive preferred-participation status if they meet the PBM’s criteria for that status, prohibit network exclusion solely because a pharmacy employee may be on probationary status, and prohibit PBMs from incentivizing the use of particular (typically PBM-affiliated) in-network pharmacies.
In Mulready, PCMA sued various Oklahoma officials, alleging that federal law (ERISA and Medicare Part D) preempts Oklahoma’s laws. The district court held that federal law did not preempt the state laws. PCMA appealed to the Tenth Circuit, which will decide whether ERISA or Medicare preempts Oklahoma’s laws.
Attorney General Miyares was joined by the attorneys general of Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Washington.