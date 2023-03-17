State News
Virginia expanded dental coverage under Medicaid — but not enough dentists accept it
Lillian Hamilton, a Virginia Medicaid enrollee and 21-year-old tattoo shop manager from Hampton Roads, is still trying to get her wisdom teeth removed after years of living with a constantly swollen jaw, the pain from which has resulted in multiple visits to the emergency room.
Hamilton said every time she tries to schedule an appointment with a dentist who can give her a referral for an oral surgeon, she’s denied because providers either aren’t accepting new patients or don’t take Medicaid.
“I have probably called over a hundred dentists,” said Hamilton. “And every time I’ve called, multiple times, they’ve always been like, ‘No, we don’t accept this. No, we can’t take you.’”
A shortage of Virginia dentists who accept adults on Medicaid is the main factor why enrollees like Hamilton are struggling to find care, said Justin Gist, dental program manager for the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services, the agency tasked with overseeing the state’s Medicaid program.
Virginia Medicaid enrollees aged 21 and older have had access to comprehensive dental care benefits since July 2021 through a state budget amendment. The numerous services covered, including X-rays, cleanings, and fillings, focus on preventing problems and restoring damaged teeth. Before this, adults were eligible only for limited care, which mainly included extractions.
“My office, we get over 200 calls a week. That’s since it started – it has not ceased,” said Virginia Dental Association President Dr. Cynthia Southern, who has also been a practicing dentist for 23 years and primarily treats patients on Medicaid. “There is an absolute need out there.”
Despite this need, the shortage persists. Experts say that’s due to several factors, including a low state reimbursement rate that ends up costing dentists to treat enrollees and a lack of awareness among enrollees and providers of the new benefits and challenges that come with treating adults.
The need for dentists
Children enrolled in Medicaid, or Family Access to Medical Insurance (FAMIS), first gained comprehensive dental service benefits, a program rebranded as Smiles For Children, in 2005. Pregnant Medicaid members gained these benefits in 2015. Then, in 2021, all enrollees in Virginia were granted access to comprehensive dental services.
But a recent DMAS report to the Virginia General Assembly and Department of Planning and Budget on dental access found approximately 73% of Virginia’s dentistry workforce did not treat any Medicaid or FAMIS patients in 2022. That number was up 1.5% since 2018.
The same report also showed a statewide ratio of 1,014 Medicaid and FAMIS members to each dentist participating in Smiles for Children in 2021. Southwest Virginia had the highest ratio, with 1,812 members per dentist.
“A lot of areas in our sector are underserved with dentists,” Southern said. “The dentists are struggling with seeing the patients that want to be seen.”
A lack of dental services can have critical consequences. Gist pointed to the 2007 case of 12-year-old Deamonte Driver, who died from complications initially stemming from an infected tooth in Maryland after circumstances left him unable to get care before it was too late.
“There are so many connections the oral health or the oral cavity has to the rest of the body,” Gist said. “Please don’t delay.”
Paying to treat patients
Numerous studies have shown low reimbursement rates for services through Medicaid are the primary reason why dentists don’t participate in the program, according to the 2022 DMAS report.
Virginia and other states reimburse healthcare providers who treat Medicaid patients for a portion of their treatment costs. The General Assembly passed a budget amendment last July that increased the dental reimbursement rate from the initial 5% established in 2005 to 30%. Since the increase, Gist said 23 new dentists are participating in Smiles for Children each month on average, up from 15 new signups a month prior to the increase.
“We are increasing the number of dentists that we’re adding to the network,” Gist said. “I think it’s a direct result of the fee increase.”
However, while Southern said she’s hopeful the increase will incentivize more dentists to accept Medicaid, she still loses money the majority of times she treats a member. The higher rate for Medicaid is “not what commercial insurance companies are [offering], but it’s much more competitive” than what it was prior to the increase, she said.
Not only do commercial insurance companies reimburse dentists for a procedure at a higher rate than Medicaid, but they also require patients to pay a portion themselves, Southern said.
For example, she said, if a filling costs $100, commercial insurance might pay $60 and the patient a $20 copay. The remaining $20 would be written off by the insurance company.
“You can’t run your whole practice just doing Medicaid,” Southern said. “You just have to use other things to help make ends meet.”
Some providers who volunteer in free clinics or offices that primarily accept Medicaid said as long as more than a quarter of their patients aren’t on Medicaid, they can make it work, Southern said.
Not all dentists are opposed to accepting Medicaid, she said, but a lot don’t even know the state expanded dental coverage two years ago.
Awareness shortfalls
The adult comprehensive dental service benefits added in 2021 “just rolled out, and people didn’t really know what it meant,” said Southern.
Providers were unsure if they were able to accept adult Medicaid or thought they might have to go through credentialing again, which she said doesn’t have to happen.
Some enrollees also aren’t aware comprehensive dental services are now covered. Hamilton found out about the expansion during an interview with the Mercury this week and said no one from the state ever contacted her to inform her.
“I think there was just not a lot of good communication to start with,” Southern said. “We’re really working hard at getting the word out now.”
DMAS is currently working with other organizations like the Virginia Dental Association to increase awareness, Gist said. Efforts include calling members and providers and sending outreach coordinators into communities across the state to educate them about the benefit.
Members can also sign up with Virginia Medicaid to get email and text updates, including information about their benefits and how to use them.
Outreach coordinators are “calling credentialed providers and non-credentialed providers both and letting them know, ‘Hey, you can see adults now, right?’” Gist said. “Not to mention, we have a 30% increase, and now they can have preventative work done. They can have restorative work done.”
Study: Dental care rose among low-income pregnant women after 2015 Medicaid change
A Virginia Dental Association slogan urges providers to “see at least three in 2023” and to “strive for five,” Southern said.
Another source of confusion is the Smiles for Children name attached to the comprehensive dental benefit, even though adults can use it, Gist said. DMAS is planning to rebrand the benefit to Cardinal Care Smiles within the coming months.
Southern did caution that programs don’t usually see huge increases in usage right after being introduced. That was the case when comprehensive dental care for pregnant members was added in 2015: A study from Virginia Commonwealth University’s School of Dentistry and Business found pregnant members who self-reported having dental insurance rose approximately 27% three years after the benefit was introduced. However, the report showed those using the benefit increased by only 14% over the same period.
Challenges to treating adults
Even providers who are aware of the benefit may have additional hesitancy in accepting it because of challenges associated with treating adults, said Gist.
Children on Medicaid don’t have the same level of difficulty finding dental care as adults do, said Southern, which mostly has to do with the newness of the adult program.
Some providers can be hesitant to treat adults because of stigmas surrounding the types of people using Medicaid — associations that Gist said have been a topic of conversation among providers and are mentioned in the DMAS report.
Outreach efforts also aim to change this thought process “of who our Medicaid members are, what they look like and what they embody,” Gist said. “You know, these are your cashiers at Wegmans, at Target, who work 32 to 36 hours, and you know that they don’t have those benefits afforded to them by their employer.”
Some providers are apprehensive to treat adults in general regardless of insurance status because they can be difficult, said Gist. Doing a filling on an adult, he said, is a lot different than doing one on a 9- or 10-year-old.
Adults “have an opinion, as opposed to a 6- or 7-year-old that comes in for a feeling,” said Gist. “They don’t have much of an opinion, they just don’t want to hurt.”
Broken appointments are also a major concern among providers because they create gaps in dental practice schedules that result in lost revenue. A higher rate of “no-shows” among Medicaid members than private insurance patients disincentivizes dentists from participating in Medicaid dental programs, DMAS has noted. And some procedures don’t have to get pre-approved for children but do for adults.
Challenges also stem from a lack of communication between providers who accept Medicaid but aren’t taking new patients and DentaQuest, the state’s dental benefits administrator, which can add to the frustration of adult members trying to get care.
When members call DentaQuest, “100% of the time they will receive a list of providers who have indicated they are accepting new patients and can schedule an appointment for treatment,” said DMAS communications director Rebecca Dooley in an email.
Despite getting this information from DentaQuest, Hamilton said she was still unable to find a dentist accepting new patients.
This could happen as a result of dental offices changing their new patient status more frequently, sometimes daily, due to ongoing labor shortages, high turnover, and other issues impacting providers, Dooley said. DentaQuest cannot update their system, Dooley said, if providers don’t communicate these changes.
Future of dental benefits
Despite these challenges, Gist and Southern are optimistic that even more members will be able to access dental services in the years to come.
DMAS is already planning a range of actions to address these concerns and make dental services even more accessible. They include developing a statewide provider recruitment campaign, analyzing dental fees every three years to determine if reimbursement rates need to be increased, and conducting a thorough review of the state’s dental network every two years.
The gap between the number of members and the number of providers could narrow as enrollees who are no longer eligible for Medicaid lose coverage over the next year due to the end of the federal public health emergency, Gist said. Provisions from the PHE allowed for continuous coverage, meaning enrollees during the past three years could stay on Medicaid regardless of whether they were still eligible or not.
“The members that will fall off will help our network capacity and our network adequacy as well,” Gist said.
Being a Medicaid provider for her entire 23-year-long career has shown Southern just how impactful and important the program can be.
The wife of a patient Southern had treated since he was a child once told her, “he has all of his teeth because of you.”
Special moments like these, she said, reinforce her passion for providing care for those in need.
“I might not have made a whole lot off of Medicaid,” she said, “but that kind of reward to me is worth more than any financial reward I could get.”
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
Public hearing on carbon market withdrawal spurs sharp criticism
As Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration moves forward with plans to withdraw Virginia from a regional carbon market, dozens of state residents spoke during a Thursday public hearing to support Virginia’s continued participation.
Virginia began participating in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a multistate carbon cap-and-invest program that requires electricity producers to purchase allowances for the carbon they emit, in 2021 following the passage of Democratic-backed legislation.
The proceeds from those purchases are returned to the states. In Virginia, over $500 million has been collected and earmarked for flood resiliency projects and energy efficiency upgrades for low-income homes.
“RGGI was passed through the democratic process,” said Nicole Keller, a resident of Virginia with a master’s degree in ecology. “I just don’t know how many ways the public will can be made clear.”
Laura Thomas, director of sustainability for the city of Richmond, pointed to the $1.2 million in funding for flood resiliency the city has received to argue for Virginia’s continued participation.
“We must continue to support every tool at our disposal so that we can support these individuals on the frontlines of climate change,” Thomas said.
Nobody spoke in support of the withdrawal.
Youngkin has been seeking to pull Virginia out of RGGI since he was elected, calling the fee utility customers to pay for Virginia’s participation a disguised tax. In Virginia, electric utilities are allowed to pass the costs of their carbon allowances onto their customers. RGGI data shows utilities are responsible for about three-quarters of Virginia’s carbon emissions that fall under the program, with unregulated merchant generators responsible for the remainder.
For Dominion, that meant an average monthly $2.39 fee added onto residential customers’ bills before the utility suspended the charge in anticipation of withdrawal from the program. Dominion, Virginia’s largest utility, has since sought to reinstate the fee in the amount of $4.64.
At a press conference organized by the League of Conservation Voters Thursday, William and Mary student Philip Ignatoff touted the benefits of the funding RGGI participation is generating and argued Virginia should lower energy bills through electricity rate reform.
“The benefits have started to materialize,” said Ignatoff. “This is the Virginia that I want to live in.”
Sen. Lynwood Lewis, D-Accomack, who carried the 2020 legislation allowing Virginia’s participation, said the state doesn’t “have those resources within the confines of our budget to realistically on a sustainable, recurring basis provide this level of funding for those issues. And in addition, it wouldn’t do anything to reduce our carbon emissions.”
Members of Virginia Clinicians for Climate Action contended RGGI brings health benefits by reducing emissions.
“Put simply, taxpayers save $30 for every dollar that we put into RGGI and programs like it, and we’re healthier for it,” said Virginia Commonwealth University medical student Danny Walden, citing data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. “If Virginia withdraws from RGGI, more Virginians will face the expensive burden of preventable disease.”
While no one at the public hearing spoke in favor of the withdrawal, numerous comments have been filed in support of Youngkin’s move during a public comment period slated to close on March 31. To date, 500 comments both for and against the proposal have been filed.
David Stevenson, director of the Center for Energy & Environmental Policy with the Caesar Rodney Institute, a Delaware-based conservative think tank, pointed to data showing electricity generation in the state had decreased since 2020. He said that demonstrates Virginia is simply shifting emissions to out-of-state electricity producers.
“Virginia needs to leave RGGI behind,” wrote Stevenson.
Mike Town, executive director of the League of Conservation Voters, noted that most states that are served by PJM Interconnection, the regional grid Virginia is a member of, are already members of RGGI. PJM serves all or part of 13 states and Washington, D.C. Five of those states — Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Virginia — participate in RGGI.
“Even if we are importing some electricity, it is coming from a state that is following the same standards of Virginia,” Town said. “It’s really a red herring here.”
On Thursday, several environmental groups reiterated that Youngkin could not withdraw Virginia from RGGI through the regulatory process but must seek legislation.
Nate Benforado, a senior attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center, declined to comment on any prospects of a legal challenge to the withdrawal, saying it depends on the final decision of the State Air Pollution Control Board, which will vote on the proposal.
“I still hold hope they listen to the people who have had their voices heard here today,” Benforado said.
Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter said despite no one speaking in favor of the withdrawal Thursday, it’s Senate Democrats who are refusing “to offer immediate relief to Virginians from the regressive tax, which does not do anything to incentivize the reduction of pollution.”
“Regardless, Virginians will see a lower energy bill in due time because we are withdrawing from RGGI through a regulatory process,” Porter said.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Year-to-Date revenues running ahead of February projections
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that the general fund revenue collections for February 2023 were 1.2 percent higher in the first eight months of FY 2023 than the previous year’s period. Relative to the official forecast updated in December, unadjusted general fund revenues are ahead of the forecast by $111.3 million year-to-date.
“February’s revenue numbers confirm that our December forecast continues to accurately represent that we will have a multi-billion-dollar surplus,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Virginians remain overtaxed, and the Commonwealth has abundant resources available to lower costs and cut taxes for families and local businesses. At the same time, we can make critical investments to transform our behavioral health system, invest in education and law enforcement, and strengthen communities across Virginia. With the continuing uncertainties in the global economy and recent turbulence at U.S. banks, Virginia remains in a position of strength to deliver services and reduce taxes for Virginians.”
“February revenue collections came in ahead of plan,” said Secretary of Finance Stephen Cummings. “Results have exceeded expectations based upon a stronger-than-expected economy since we issued our forecast. Per that forecast, we expect an economic downturn to occur, albeit later than originally anticipated. Overall, results year-to-date support our outlook, and we continue to have confidence in our December forecast.”
Traditionally, February is one of the smallest revenue collection months and marks the beginning of the tax filing season when refunds for the 2022 tax year begin to be issued. Slowdowns in revenue sources, such as withholding collections, were largely anticipated and included in the December forecast. Higher interest income is offset by unanticipated weakness in corporate income and deed recordation tax collections. March collections will provide additional insight into individual refunds for the filing season.
The full February 2023 revenue report is available here.
States to receive $2.5B from feds for electric vehicle charging infrastructure
The federal government will send $2.5 billion over the next five years to states, local governments, and tribes to build electric vehicle charging infrastructure, Biden administration officials said Tuesday.
The new Charging and Fueling Infrastructure grant program, which was authorized by the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law, will spend $2.5 billion over five years to build electric vehicle charging stations and refueling infrastructure for hydrogen, propane, or natural gas vehicles.
Administration officials told reporters in a press call Monday the program would help President Joe Biden meet his goal of 500,000 public charging stations by the end of the decade. Officials briefed reporters on the condition they would not be named.
Biden has also set a goal of reducing national greenhouse gas emissions by at least half by 2030. Gas-powered vehicles account for about one-quarter of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.
The grant funding will be evenly split between designated alternative-fuel corridors and public facilities like parking lots, schools, and parks.
What Virginia wants to do with $100 million in electric vehicle charging money
“With today’s announcement, we are taking another big step forward in creating an EV future that is convenient, affordable, reliable, and accessible to all Americans,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a written statement.
Applications for the first two years of funding, which will include $700 million in grants, opened Tuesday and are due by May 30.
The grant program adds to another recent federal spending on electric vehicle charging stations.
Each state will also receive a share of a separate $1.5 billion fund the federal government made available for charging stations last year. Each state developed a plan for building an electric vehicle charging network. The Federal Highway Administration, the Transportation Department agency that administers federal highway funding to states, approved each state plan last year.
States will not have to apply for grants to receive funding under that program, instead receiving funding based on a predetermined formula that factors in things like population and miles of road.
Last month, the administration finalized standards for charging stations, including a requirement that components will eventually have to be sourced in the United States. Most material needed for electric vehicle charging stations is not yet available domestically.
by Jacob Fischler, Virginia Mercury
New daily rail service into Tennessee begins in April, expanding port’s reach west and south
Beginning April 1, The Port of Virginia® will expand its westward reach with a new daily rail service between the port’s primary container terminals and Norfolk Southern’s regional intermodal terminal near Memphis.
“It’s an important step west and south for The Port of Virginia,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “Both exporters and importers have asked us [Norfolk Southern and the port] to develop a high-quality Memphis rail service.
“When we first discussed this possibility, we agreed consistency was critical to developing a first-class product that provides daily service to and from this market. We have spent the past six months working together to ensure we are both ready and capable to meet customer expectations.”
The railroad’s regional terminal is in Rossville, which is in Southwest Tennessee, and located on Norfolk Southern’s Crescent Corridor route. The terminal is about 40 miles from Memphis, which is an important Midwest intermodal center. Memphis is one of only four cities in the US to be served by five Class I railroads, and according to the Greater Memphis Chamber, cargo moving through Memphis can reach 45 states and Canada and Mexico by rail within two days.
“We’re investing nearly a billion-and-a-half dollars to expand our on-dock rail capabilities, modernize one of our terminals and make our shipping channels the deepest on the US East Coast to create the East Coast’s leading global gateway,” Edwards said. “We are always looking for opportunities to expand into new markets and create demand. It’s important that we continue to collaborate with our long-time rail partner, Norfolk Southern, to create consistent, complimentary rail products to meet the needs of those companies that want to diversify their logistics and supply chains and reach new markets.”
The port is engaged in a $1.4 billion expansion effort called the Gateway Investment Program. This includes expanding the port’s overall annual rail capacity to 1.8 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units); completely renovating the North Berth at Norfolk International Terminals to create the capacity for 800,000 lifts, annually; and deepening the commercial shipping channels to at least 55 feet deep and making them wide enough for two-way traffic of ultra-large container ships.
(The Virginia Port Authority (VPA) is a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia. The VPA owns and through its private operating subsidiary, Virginia International Terminals, LLC (VIT), operates four general cargo facilities Norfolk International Terminals, Portsmouth Marine Terminal, Newport News Marine Terminal and the Virginia Inland Port in Warren County. The VPA leases Virginia International Gateway and Richmond Marine Terminal. A recent economic impact study from The College of William and Mary shows that The Port of Virginia helps to create more than 437,000 jobs and generated $1 billion in total economic impact throughout the Commonwealth on an annual basis.)
Youngkin says he will sign legislation ending higher insurance premiums for tobacco users
In an about-face, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration said he supports legislation that would eliminate higher premiums on health insurance for tobacco users in Virginia. Youngkin vetoed similar bipartisan legislation last year on the grounds that it would increase health care costs for Virginians who don’t use tobacco and get rid of a tool meant to incentivize users to kick smoking.
But supporters of two identical bills from the House and Senate that would eliminate the surcharge, a change recommended by Virginia’s Joint Commission on Health Care, said the move would save money for all Virginians with insurance, regardless of whether they use tobacco, and improve access to therapeutic support to quit the habit.
The Affordable Care Act allows insurance companies to charge tobacco users up to 1.5 times more than non-users due to associated health risks, with the intention of pushing consumers into tobacco cessation programs. But analysts say the strategy has backfired because the surcharge discourages many tobacco users, especially those who are low-income, from buying health insurance at all.
“While tobacco use of any kind among the adult population is less than 20 percent, it may be as high as 40 percent for low-income adults,” a 2021 Joint Commission on Health Care report found.
For low-income consumers insured through the individual marketplace, “the surcharge is calculated after federal subsidies, so even low-income individuals pay the surcharge, which can make insurance unaffordable,” said Del. Karen Greenhalgh, R-Virginia Beach, who introduced the House bill.
Research also shows the tobacco surcharge increases premiums for all consumers because it keeps younger, healthier smokers who are not yet impacted by decades of tobacco use out of the insurance pool, said Patrick Giallorenzo, chief of staff for Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, who introduced the Senate bill. These younger, uninsured smokers also can’t take advantage of coverage for tobacco cessation programs.
“[Younger] smokers eventually get insurance as they get older, so the surcharge makes the cost-shift to non-smokers worse, not better,” Giallorenzo said.
Youngkin supports the initiative this session because of amendments that call for an annual report on the reduction of premiums due to ending the tobacco surcharge and the percentage of new insurance enrollees in localities with high rates of tobacco use, according to an email from Macaulay Porter, Youngkin’s press secretary. She also said an amendment that calls for a 2026 sunset of the act, requiring the General Assembly to take the bill up again next year, factored into Youngkin’s decision.
“The support stems from the policy guardrails put in place by the reporting requirement and the sunset,” Porter wrote.
The legislation is still awaiting the governor’s signature.
Other states’ surcharges
Federal law allows states to decrease or eliminate the surcharge, and six, plus Washington D.C., have decided to end it. In a national study on the impact of the tobacco surcharge on insurance enrollment published in 2020, the premium increase was found to reduce insurance enrollment among smokers by four percentage points. Smokers without insurance through an employer or public program such as Medicaid were nine percentage points less likely to seek insurance through the individual marketplace if they had to pay the tobacco surcharge.
The researchers found that in states with the highest surcharges, smokers were more likely to be uninsured. For every ten percentage point increase in the tobacco surcharge, enrollment among smokers was 3.4 percentage points lower.
Models from the 2021 JCHC report estimate that ending the tobacco surcharge would reduce the number of uninsured Virginians by anywhere from 3,000 to 14,000 and lower premiums between 3% and 4.5%. Analysts projected these ranges based on the then-possible extension of the American Rescue Plan Act increases in financial aid for consumers already receiving subsidies on the individual marketplace and expansion of subsidies to include middle-income people previously priced out of coverage. Originally scheduled to end in 2022, the enhanced subsidies were extended until 2025 under the Inflation Reduction Act, saving many insured people thousands annually.
Analysts projected that both ending the tobacco surcharge and continuing the federal subsidies would have the greatest impact on premium reductions. If the subsidies had ceased, then ending the tobacco surcharge would have had a greater impact on decreasing the number of uninsured Virginians, said Jeff Lunardi, executive director of the Virginia Joint Commission on Health Care. With the subsidy cliff averted, the “impact of the tobacco surcharge being eliminated is smaller because many are staying in the market due to enhanced [subsidies],” Lunardi said.
“Essentially, the [subsidies] have an outsized impact on people’s decision to purchase marketplace coverage, but even with the enhanced subsidies, the tobacco surcharge is still a net positive,” Lunardi added.
Uninsured numbers in flux
There are even bigger factors determining the number of uninsured people in Virginia.
Because the JCHC report is based on data from 2021, the analysis does not account for record enrollment in the Affordable Care Act marketplace in 2022. Starting in late March, the resumption of state reviews of Medicaid eligibility, triggered by the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency in May, may be the “biggest driver of any change in uninsured status in 2024” in Virginia, Lunardi said. States have been prohibited from disenrolling individuals from Medicaid since the beginning of the pandemic to provide protection against economic hardship. As of late last year, roughly 16% of Virginia’s population was covered by Medicaid.
Tobacco users who suddenly find they are just over the financial cutoff to qualify for Medicaid may find themselves turning to the individual market for coverage, where the tobacco surcharge would be a financial hurdle, said Ben Barber, president-elect of the Virginia Public Health Association. And because the state will be reevaluating Medicaid eligibility, individuals may experience interruptions in needed health care, Barber adds.
“There are certainly going to be people who will be determined ineligible and will need to find affordable coverage elsewhere, and for many of these people, it’ll be the marketplace, so I think that’s the bigger picture,” Barber said. “But then there’s this sub-story, which is the tobacco surcharge, and the extent to which people who lose their coverage through the redetermination process are tobacco users.”
Essentially, the tobacco surcharge is one of many hurdles to equitable health care coverage, Barber and other public health advocates said.
“Tobacco users tend to have lower incomes, which is often a barrier to coverage,” Barber said. “Charging them more to access the care they need … is harmful and inequitable. The VPHA is cautiously optimistic that this barrier will go away, and people will be able to afford quality coverage and get the care they need for their tobacco use and beyond.”
by Leah Small, Virginia Mercury
Virginia lawmakers consider restoring part of tax deduction for sports betting apps
When Virginia stopped letting sports betting companies deduct free-bet promotions from their taxable revenue last year, the state saw a significant bump in tax dollars.
The industry wasn’t happy with the change, arguing policymakers were inhibiting the long-term potential of legal betting platforms by making it harder to attract new bettors and keep existing ones. That pushback led to legislation being taken up this year that would restore the tax deduction for free-bet promos while capping it at 1.75% of total wagers.
“We are not here asking for all of our promotional deductions back,” lobbyist Bea Gonzalez, who represents a group of sports betting companies called the Virginia Sports Betting Alliance, told lawmakers at a committee hearing in January. “We’re asking for a portion of it back.”
The proposal would retain an existing rule allowing the promotions to be deducted from tax liability during a company’s first 12 months of operation in Virginia, a rule meant to give new licensees the same opportunity to establish themselves that the initial wave of sports betting platforms had.
The legislation that would partially restore the tax deduction passed the state Senate 31-7-1, but it was blocked twice by the House of Delegates Appropriations Committee. The fight’s not over yet, however, because the same language was included in the budget plan approved by the Senate. Lawmakers are still negotiating a final budget, meaning there’s still a chance the policy change could be included in the final version.
Betting apps use a variety of free-bet bonuses to entice people to gamble on sports, often offering hundreds of dollars worth of bonus bets to new users who make a small initial bet. Many apps use promos and bonuses to encourage gamblers to make riskier parlay bets, promising a refund of sorts if a long-odds wager loses. Parlays are a combination of multiple bets, offering the possibility of higher payouts and a higher likelihood of failure.
Virginia legalized sports betting in 2020, setting a 15% tax rate on adjusted gross revenue. The law initially allowed sports betting companies to deduct any money spent on free-bet promotions from that amount.
“When we first passed the sports betting bill, which I helped write and was very proud of, we had the promotion deduction in order to get players from the illegal market to the current market,” Gonzalez said at the legislative hearing earlier this year.
The Virginia Sports Betting Alliance, which Gonzalez represents, includes FanDuel and DraftKings, the top two sports betting platforms operating in Virginia.
The exemption frustrated some lawmakers, who were surprised to learn some companies were paying almost no state gambling taxes. The state budget approved last year included a provision to close what some legislators considered to be a loophole that essentially meant the state was subsidizing industry efforts to promote sports betting.
At a committee hearing this year, Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, noted that other states had enacted much higher tax rates on sports betting with no deductibility for free-bet promos.
The big sports betting companies, Sickles said, “really don’t want to pay their 15%.”
After leading last year’s push to end the tax deduction, Sickles has touted the resulting boost to state revenues.
In January 2022, Virginians wagered a total of $485.5 million through licensed sportsbooks, according to monthly reports from the Virginia Lottery. The $18.2 million in adjusted gross revenues that month produced $2.8 million in tax revenue for the state.
In the same month this year, total wagers clocked in at $513.1 million, a 6% increase from 2022 without the free-bet deduction, which translated to $42.1 million in adjusted gross revenues and about $6.3 million in taxes.
State officials estimated that the partial restoration of the tax deduction would cost the state about $12.6 million in annual tax revenue while noting that sports betting revenue is running well ahead of projections.
Through January, the state had collected nearly $44.8 million in sports betting taxes for the fiscal year that ends July 1.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
