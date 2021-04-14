State News
Virginia expands Medicaid access for legal immigrants
Ni Kin became a permanent resident in 2002 at 70 years old, but she was unable to work after moving from Myanmar to Virginia due to mobility problems.
Kin required more medical attention related to her condition as she aged, but was unable to see a doctor because she didn’t have insurance, according to her grandson Tin Myint. Kin didn’t qualify for Medicaid due to a state rule requiring permanent residents to present 10 years of work history to use public health insurance, Myint said. Kin also did not qualify for no-premium Medicare, since she never worked in the country and does not qualify for Social Security benefits.
“We have family friends who live in other states that were able to get Medicaid when they applied, who’ve been living here for 10 to 15 years, and we thought that applied to us also,” Myint said.
“That was disappointing and shocking to hear that Virginia was one of the very few states that had this particular rule.”
Kin is one of the thousands of permanent residents in Virginia that will qualify for Medicaid due to a new change eliminating the 10-year work history requirement, known as the “40-quarter rule,” according to the Virginia Poverty Law Center, a nonprofit group that advocates for low-income Virginians. The commonwealth was one of six states with a 10-year work history requirement for Medicaid.
Gov. Ralph Northam and state legislators approved a budget last year that eliminated the rule. The change went into effect this month.
Northam’s line budget amendment includes $4.4 million in state funds for this change, according to the Virginia Poverty Law Center.
Freddy Mejia, a policy analyst at the Commonwealth Institute, said the old rule was a roadblock for legal permanent residents. The Commonwealth Institute is an organization that analyzes the impact of fiscal and economic issues on low-income communities.
“Someone who comes to the country as an older adult possibly doesn’t get the opportunity to work for 10 years but gets sick,” Mejia said as an example.
Mejia said lawmakers and advocates lobbied for the change in the 2019 General Assembly, but it did not pass. Northam and lawmakers approved the change as a line budget amendment in 2020, but it was vetoed once the COVID-19 pandemic began, Mejia said. It was funded again in the 2020 fall special session, and the change went into effect on April 1, 2021.
Mejia credited this change to advocacy efforts from different parties, including the National Korean American Service and Education Consortium, the Virginia Poverty Law Center, and politicians such as Del. Mark Sickles, D- Franconia, Sen. George Barker, D- Alexandria, and Northam.
Jill Hanken, a health attorney, and director of ENROLL Virginia said immigrants have suffered in a disparate way throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and the policy change will encourage people to apply for the coverage they need. ENROLL Virginia is a project of the Virginia Poverty Law Center that helps Virginians access affordable health coverage.
ENROLL Virginia will continue alerting immigrants across the commonwealth of this change, Hanken said.
Meanwhile, Myint is excited to sign his grandmother up for Medicaid.
“I can’t wait for her to get a proper medical checkup, the needs that she needs to have a living condition she deserves,” Myint said.
By Cameron Jones
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
State News
Senate rejects gun control bill amendments
The Virginia Senate rejected the governor’s amendments to a bill that restricts the gun rights of anyone convicted for assault and battery of a family member.
Under House Bill 1992, introduced by Del. Kathleen Murphy, D-Fairfax, anyone convicted of assault and battery of a family or household member would be prohibited from owning, purchasing, or transporting firearms for a period of three years.
Gov. Ralph Northam proposed increasing the probation period from three years to five years. The governor also wanted to expand the bill to include individuals who were living together or who had cohabited within 12 months.
The individual’s Second Amendment rights automatically will be restored after the probationary period, unless they receive another disqualifying conviction. Anyone who fails to comply with this bill would also be guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor.
This may include jail time for up to 12 months, a fine of up to $2,500, or both.
“We know that domestic abusers should not own or purchase guns because when they’ve got one, they use one,” Murphy said when introducing the bill.
Senate Bill 1382, introduced by Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, established similar parameters but a lesser punishment for failure to comply. The Senate rejected the bill in a 22-16 vote.
The General Assembly met last week to review the governor’s proposed changes.
Lawmakers in the House passed the amendment along party lines, but it failed in the Senate. Democrats joined Republicans to vote against the changes.
Opponents said the measure is too restrictive for a misdemeanor charge.
Philip Van Cleave, president of the Virginia Citizens Defense League, said the VCDL historically would not have supported this legislation in its original form. The VCDL is a group created to protect the Second Amendment rights of Virginians.
The original bill was amended in the Senate to include rights restoration unless there was a disqualifying conviction, a protective order that would restrict the right to carry a firearm or another legal prohibition. VCDL supported this amendment.
If a Virginia citizen lost their gun rights due to a misdemeanor charge, they would lose it forever under federal law, according to Van Cleave. HB 1992 remedies this situation.
“Right now, if you lose your gun rights due to a misdemeanor domestic violence in Virginia, you lose them forever,” Van Cleave said.
David Adams, legislative director for the Virginia Shooting Sports Association, shared some sentiments made by Van Cleave. The VSSA is an association that promotes shooting sports and defends firearm ownership. However, Adams opposed the bill because it would take away someone’s constitutional right due to a misdemeanor charge.
“Everyone will say ‘well, but its domestic violence-related,’” Adams said. “But we don’t take away basic constitutional rights for misdemeanors for any other type of misdemeanor crime.”
Adams also said that while a gun owner’s rights would be automatically restored after three years at the state level, those rights may not be restored federally.
Legislators in support of Northam’s amendment said last week that there are a number of couples who cohabitate but are not married.
“Domestic violence does take place in those situations,” Favola said. “A third of our homicides are really the result of domestic violence.”
Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax said he did not expect the amendment to come back to lawmakers, or he never would have voted for the original bill.
“This bill expands the definition in a way that we did not intend,” Petersen said.
Petersen explained that by including cohabitants, there are convoluted situations that could unfairly cause someone to lose their gun rights.
“You could have a roommate, you could be living with your sister, you could be living with a couple of people in the same house that are unrelated,” Petersen said. “If there is a child there, which is a child of either one of them, and they get into an altercation or shoving match, police are called, now somebody loses their gun rights for three years.”
Lori Haas, senior director of advocacy at the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence, spoke in support of the bill during its initial committee reading. She said that someone with a past history of violence is likely to be a repeat offender.
“We know that a history of violence is the single biggest predictor of future violence,” Haas said. “Oftentimes, it’s the second or third charge before the conviction sticks.”
Guns are used to intimidate, control and harass victims, Haas said.
“There are a number of situations where victims suffer consequences of an abuser owning and possessing a firearm,” Haas said. “The most serious consequence of which is death.”
Jonathan Yglesias, policy director at Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Action Alliance, also spoke in favor of the bill. He said the bill is a common-sense measure that will protect individuals as well as the community.
“We know that offenders of sexual and domestic violence account for 54% of all mass shooting events in the U.S.,” Yglesias said. “These policies aren’t just an issue of individual and family safety, but they’re issues of community and public safety as well.”
The governor has 30 days to act on the bill, or it will become law without his signature.
By Hyung Jun Lee
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
State News
Virginia public transit grapples with reduced ridership, zero fare
Virginia public transit systems from Northern Virginia to Hampton Roads are looking for a path forward after losing riders and revenue during the pandemic. Some transit systems have been harder hit than others.
“We are serving a market of essential workers that can’t stay home; they have to use our service,” said Greater Richmond Transit Co. CEO Julie Timm during a recent presentation.
Gov. Ralph Northam issued a state of emergency in March of last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The move prompted limits on public and private gatherings, telework policies, and mandates to wear masks in public, although some restrictions have eased.
GRTC faced a “potentially catastrophic budget deficit” since eliminating fares last March in response to the pandemic and reductions in public funding starting in July of this year, according to the organization’s annual report. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding and Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation emergency funding covered the deficit, according to the report.
The transit system lost about 20% of riders when comparing March to November 2019 with the same 9-month period in 2020. Overall, fiscal year-to-date ridership on local-fixed routes decreased the least (-16%), compared to the bus-rapid transit line (-49%) and express routes (-84%), according to GRTC data. Local-fixed routes had a 7% increase from March 2020 to March 2021.
GRTC eliminated fares in March 2020 to avoid “close interactions at bus fare boxes,” Timm said in a statement at the time. CARES Act funding made the move possible. GRTC will offer free rides until the end of June.
GRTC will need an additional $5.3 million when federal funding ceases to continue operating with zero-fare, Timm said. Zero fares can be supported through the third round of federal stimulus money and Department of Rail and Public Transportation funding, advertising revenue, and other funding sources, Timm said.
“This is the conversation, and it’s a hard conversation,” Timm said. “To fare or not to fare?”
GRTC serves a majority of Black and majority female riders, according to the 2020 annual report. Commuters account for over half the trips taken on GRTC buses and almost three-quarters of commuter trips are five or more days per week. Nearly 80% of riders have a household income of less than $50,000 per year.
GRTC spends about $1.7 million to collect fares annually, according to Timm. Eliminating fares is more optimal than collecting fares, Timm said in March. She believes in zero-fare operation because the bus rates act as a regressive tax, which takes a large percentage of income from low-income earners.
Free fares could lead to overcrowding on buses, opponents argue. However, Timm said that’s not a good reason to abolish the initiative.
“If we have a demand for more transit, I don’t think the answer is to put fares out to reduce the ridership,” Timm said. “I think the answer is to find additional funding sources and commitment to increasing service to meet that demand.”
GRTC will continue to evaluate the effectiveness of the zero fare model, according to Timm.
“We’ll have a lot of conversations post-COVID about how we consider transit, how we invest in transit, and how that investment in transit lifts our entire region, not just our riders but all of our economy for a stronger marketplace,” Timm said.
GRTC added another bus route as the COVID-19 pandemic hit last March. Route 111 runs in Chesterfield from John Tyler Community College to the Food Lion off Chippenham Parkway. The route surpassed ridership expectations despite being launched during the pandemic, according to the annual report.
GRTC also will receive additional funding from the newly established Central Virginia Transit Authority. The entity will provide dedicated transportation funding for Richmond and eight other localities. The authority will draw money from a regional sales and use tax, as well as a gasoline and diesel fuel tax. GRTC is projected to receive $20 million in funds from the authority in fiscal year 2021. The next fiscal year it receives $28 million and funding will reach $30 million by fiscal year 2026.
These funds cannot be used to assist in zero-fare operation, Timm said.
Almost 350,000 riders boarded the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority buses per day on average in 2019, which includes passengers in Northern Virginia. That number dipped to 91,000 average daily boardings in 2020, according to Metro statistics.
Metro’s $4.7 billion budget will maintain service at 80-85% of pre-pandemic levels, according to a Metro press release. Federal relief funds totaling almost $723 million filled Metro’s funding gap due to low ridership.
“The impact of the pandemic on ridership and revenue forced us to consider drastic cuts that would have been necessary absent federal relief funding,” stated Metro Board Chair Paul C. Smedberg. “Thankfully, the American Rescue Plan Act has provided a lifeline for Metro to serve customers and support the region’s economic recovery.”
Hampton Roads Transit buses served 10.7 million people in 2019 and 6.2 million people in 2020. The decline has carried into 2021. Almost 1.6 million passengers took HRT transit buses in January and February 2020 and just over 815,000 have in 2021, resulting in a nearly 50% decrease. HRT spokesperson Tom Holden said he can’t explain why HRT bus services saw a higher drop-off than GRTC buses.
“We had a substantial decline in boardings in all our modes of transportation just as every transit agency in the U.S. did,” Holden said.
HRT operated with a zero-fare system from April 10 to July 1, 2020. Ridership had a slight uptick from April to October, aside from an August dip. Fares for all HRT transit services were budgeted for 14.2% of HRT’s revenue for the Fiscal Year 2020.
“We are hopeful that with vaccinations becoming more widespread, the overall economy will begin to recover, and we’ll see rates increase,” Holden said.
By Katharine DeRosa
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
State News
Virginia issues March 2021 revenue report
On April 13, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam announced that total General Fund revenue collections grew 18.5 percent in March with most of the increase due to an additional deposit day for payroll withholding and strong growth in sales and recordation taxes.
“Virginia’s solid revenue picture is yet another sign that we are emerging very strong from the pandemic and continue to address its impacts on our economy,” said Governor Northam. “Together with the General Assembly, we have worked to ensure these gains will translate into additional relief to families and businesses and the targeted investments we need for a broad-based, equitable recovery.”
With one more deposit day than March of last year, collections of payroll withholding taxes rose 23.7 percent for the month. Collections of sales and use taxes, reflecting February sales, rose 8.1 percent in March. As refinancing and low-interest rates continue to spur the housing market, collections of wills, suits, deeds, and contracts—mainly recordation tax collections—were $63.8 million in March, compared with $40.3 million in March 2020, an increase of 58.3 percent.
“As always, the fourth quarter collections will be highly dependent on individual estimated and final payments,” said Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne. “The last three months of the fiscal year are significant collections months. In addition to estimated and final payments from both corporations and individuals due in April and May, estimated payments are again due in June. I remind individual taxpayers that their final payment for the tax year 2020 is due on May 17th, in tandem with the federal due date. However, the first individual estimated payment for the tax year 2021 remains May 1st.”
On a year-to-date basis, collections of payroll withholding taxes—61 percent of General Fund revenues—increased 3.7 percent ahead of the same period last year, and ahead of the estimate of 2.7 percent growth. Sales tax collections—17 percent of General Fund revenues—increased 6.9 percent and are above the annual estimate of 4.8 percent growth. On a fiscal year-to-date basis, total General Fund revenue collections rose 9.0 percent in March, ahead of the annual forecast of 3.0 percent growth.
The full report is available here.
State News
TicketsOnSale.com agreeds to pay $183,450.67 in refunds for cancelled events due to COVID-19
RICHMOND (April 13, 2021) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring has secured a settlement with the online ticket reseller Ryadd, Inc. that operates TicketsOnSale.com to resolve claims of deceptive trade practices by the company in failing to honor its “100% Buyer Guarantee” for events canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The settlement includes verification of $183,450.67 in refunds made during Attorney General Herring’s investigation and settlement negotiations, a claims process for certain consumers who file complaints within 30 days of court approval of the settlement, the extension of the deadline for use of 120% credits offered by the company in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and civil penalties and attorneys’ fees.
“Consumers should be able to trust that a 100% guarantee will be honored, especially during a global pandemic that halted virtually all in-person entertainment,” said Attorney General Herring. “The COVID-19 pandemic has put a financial strain on so many Virginians, and I’m glad my team and I were able to get consumers’ money back for tickets purchased to canceled concerts, plays, sporting events, and other kinds of entertainment.”
TicketsOnSale.com is a website operated by Ryadd, Inc. that advertises and resells tickets to consumers for events across the country, such as concerts, plays, and sporting events. Attorney General Herring alleges in his Complaint that the company included statements on its website promising refunds in the event of cancellations including that “[a] full refund will be given if an event is canceled,” and that there was a “100% Buyer Guarantee” for tickets not delivered as promised. In response to cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company allegedly failed to issue refunds as promised and changed its refund policy, instead offering a 120% “store credit… ready to be used right now on our marketplace towards the purchase of any ticket.” The credits included a deadline for use notwithstanding the uncertainty around future events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the company refused to provide refunds to affected consumers at the time notwithstanding that the event venues themselves were in some cases offering full refunds for events. Attorney General Herring alleged that the company’s actions violated the Virginia Consumer Protection Act’s prohibition on making misrepresentations in connection with a consumer transaction.
To resolve Virginia’s allegations, Ryadd, Inc. has agreed to a prohibition against future unlawful conduct including failing to honor promised 120% credits to consumers or other written offers made to resolve disputes in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and has agreed to restitution, attorneys’ fees, and civil penalties. Namely, Ryadd, Inc. has agreed to:
• Extend 120% credits for Virginia consumers until one year after the end of any state or states of emergency declared by the Governor of Virginia related to the COVID-19 pandemic or, for non-Virginia consumers, at least one year after the settlement has received court approval
• Verify $183,450.67 in refunds made to consumers identified by the Office of the Attorney General during its investigation, representing 100% of the price of the tickets purchased
• Provide refunds of 100% of the price of any ticket purchased to additional consumers who resided in Virginia at the time of purchase, or who purchased a ticket for an event to be held in Virginia, and purchased the ticket before November 20, 2020, for an event canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
• Provide refunds of 50% of the price of any ticket purchased to additional out-of-state consumers who purchased the ticket before April 16, 2020, for an event canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
• Provide notice of cancellations to consumers with tickets to postponed or rescheduled events that are ultimately canceled, and provide refunds in the same manner described above
• Pay $2,500 for the Commonwealth’s expenses and attorneys’ fees in investigating and preparing this action and be subject to a judgment of $32,500 for civil penalties with all but $2,500 of the penalties suspended so long as it complies with the terms of the settlement
To be entitled to a refund going forward, consumers must comply with a claims process including filing a complaint with the Office of the Attorney General within 30 days of court approval of the settlement, or 30 days after notice of cancellation. Consumers may instead elect to accept the 120% credit offered by the business.
The settlement, in the form of an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance, has been filed for approval with the Circuit Court for the City of Lynchburg.
State News
AG Herrings hires ‘Conviction Integrity Unit’ team
RICHMOND (April 13, 2021) – Attorney General Herring has hired three former capital/public defenders (two attorneys and an investigator) as part of his efforts to expand his new Conviction Integrity Unit. In January, Attorney General Herring announced the creation of a Conviction Integrity Unit to identify and overturn wrongful convictions in Virginia. The Unit is a distinct entity with a singular focus on evaluating and investigating claims of wrongful conviction, taking proactive steps to overturn wrongful convictions, and implementing important changes in the law that will finally allow for more wrongly convicted people to pursue their claims in the courts.
“A wrongful conviction denies someone not only their freedom but indefinable opportunities and the ability to choose their own path in life – it is a wrong that can never be fully righted, but we must try,” said Attorney General Herring. “These new members of my team bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Conviction Integrity Unit that will ensure any potential wrongful conviction cases get the attention and consideration they truly deserve. As a Commonwealth, we must always strive for justice and truth, but when the system fails or gets it wrong, we have an obligation to right that wrong and give someone a second chance.”
Attorney General Herring has hired two attorneys and an investigator to join his Conviction Integrity Unit:
• Emilee Hasbrouck – Emilee has been hired as an attorney in the new Conviction Integrity Unit. Prior to joining Attorney General Herring’s team, Emilee worked for eleven years in Virginia’s public defender system, including serving as a supervising attorney in the Richmond Public Defender’s Office and as an Assistant Capital Defender in the Capital Defender’s Office for Central Virginia for the past two years. Emilee is a graduate of the College of Charleston and the University of Richmond School of Law.
• Kyle Richardson – Kyle has been hired as an investigator in the new Conviction Integrity Unit. Prior to joining Attorney General Herring’s team, Kyle was an investigator with the Office of Capital Defender for Central Virginia for the past twelve years. Recently, Kyle served as lead defense investigator on a capital murder prosecution resulting in dismissal of all charges at trial. Kyle is a graduate of the Virginia Military Institute.
• Seth Shelley – Seth has been hired as an attorney in the new Conviction Integrity Unit. Prior to joining Attorney General Herring’s team, Seth worked for 13 years in Virginia’s public defender system, including service as a supervising attorney in the Richmond Public Defender’s Office and as an Assistant and Deputy Capital Defender in the Capital Defender’s Office for Central Virginia for the past seven years. Seth is a graduate of Pennsylvania State University and the Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University.
The work of the Conviction Integrity Unit has grown in light of important changes to Virginia’s laws around wrongful convictions and the issuance of “writs of actual innocence,” which are orders issued by either the Court of Appeals of Virginia or the Virginia Supreme Court after the court finds that an individual did not actually commit the crime for which they were convicted and that they are actually innocent.
The addition of an in-house investigator is a major development that will expand the Conviction Integrity Unit’s ability to follow the facts and independently determine whether a person has been wrongly convicted. Instead of relying on law enforcement agencies who may have been involved in the original investigation, the Unit will now be able to conduct more independent investigations that help get to the truth of someone’s guilt or innocence.
,
Under legislation that the Office of Attorney General worked on in the last legislative session with chief patron House of Delegates Majority Leader Charniele Herring, the General Assembly has expanded the opportunities for wrongfully convicted individuals to pursue their claims and eliminated many of the unnecessary procedural requirements that too often kept individuals from having their case heard on the merits.
State News
AG Herring and Virginia NAACP launch effort to reform handling of officer-involved shootings
Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring and the Virginia NAACP are launching a collaborative effort to identify and help implement reforms to the way the Commonwealth of Virginia and its law enforcement agencies handle investigations into officer-involved shooting deaths. The goal of the effort is to ensure the most possible transparency, impartiality, and public confidence in investigations into officer-involved shooting deaths.
“Investigations into officer-involved shootings should be handled by independent, unaffiliated agencies in order to avoid conflicts of interest, and to maximize the public’s confidence that justice will be served and the matter will be handled in the most honest, objective, and transparent way possible,” said Attorney General Herring. “Self-investigation of such a serious matter can understandably lead to doubt or skepticism about the outcome, which can, in turn, lead to mistrust and damaged relationships between agencies and the communities they serve. In recent years, different states have pursued unique and innovative strategies for handling these matters, and I intend to engage my colleagues around the county and the Commonwealth to build a consensus around a stronger process that promotes transparency, impartiality, and public trust.”
“I thank President Barnette and the Virginia NAACP for their leadership on this issue and their unwavering commitment to ensuring justice, safety, equality, and opportunity for all Virginians.”
Attorney General Herring has worked to promote safe, fair, and just policing as part of his broader efforts to reform Virginia’s criminal justice system. He launched the OAG’s largest-ever training initiative on 21st policing skills like implicit bias awareness, de-escalation, and cultural competency. He has also advocated for higher training standards for officers, as well as stronger accountability mechanisms to decertify officers who do not meet the Commonwealth’s standards. He has advocated for independent investigations of officer-involved shootings as a standard practice and worked with legislators to secure authority for the Attorney General to conduct “pattern or practice” investigations that can identify and stop illegal or unconstitutional policing, making Virginia one of the few states to enact this important accountability measure.
Wind: 2mph S
Humidity: 98%
Pressure: 29.93"Hg
UV index: 0
59/39°F
63/46°F