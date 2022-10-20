State News
Virginia Explained: How the state got its parents’ rights law
The Virginia law widely cited by Republicans as the foundation for their push to empower parents began with a legal dispute about when sperm donors should and shouldn’t be considered fathers.
In 2013, the Supreme Court of Virginia ruled that a man whose sperm had been used in an assisted conception process with his long-term partner didn’t lose his parental rights simply because he hadn’t been married to her.
According to court records, the man who brought the case had been in a relationship with the woman, and the couple had agreed to have a child through in vitro fertilization after being unable to conceive naturally. When the relationship ended a year after the baby was born, the man claimed he was being wrongfully cut out of the child’s life.
Lower courts blocked his custody efforts because of a state law that prevents sperm donors from claiming parental rights unless they’re the gestational mother’s husband. But that policy, the state Supreme Court wrote as it sided with the would-be father, couldn’t justify severing “the constitutionally protected relationship he had begun to establish with his infant child.”
“Simply put, there is no compelling reason why a responsible, involved, unmarried, the biological parent should never be allowed to establish legal parentage of her or his child born as a result of assisted conception,” the court wrote.
In its 2013 session, the General Assembly passed a one-sentence bill in response to that ruling, with proponents saying it would enshrine the widely recognized common-law concept of parental rights in state code.
“A parent has a fundamental right to make decisions concerning the upbringing, education, and care of the parent’s child,” the Virginia law reads.
With Gov. Glenn Youngkin heavily focused on pro-parent messaging, that law has recently been cited to justify a range of GOP policy positions, including mask-optional COVID-19 policies for public schools, parental notification for explicit school reading assignments and mandatory parental approval if students want to transition to a different gender at school socially.
Some critics feel Republicans’ emphasis on parents knowing best glosses over the reality that what parents want doesn’t always match the interests of their child or school policies designed to accommodate all families.
In a comment opposing Youngkin’s proposed policies on transgender students, the ACLU of Virginia said his administration had taken a Democratic law written to protect trans kids and retooled the policy to be about “the supposed vindication of the rights of parents.”
“For example, the section titled ‘Guiding Principles’ focuses almost exclusively on ‘parental rights,’ rather than the needs of transgender students,” the ACLU wrote.
In custody and visitation disputes, the best interests of the child are a key consideration for the courts, according to attorney Daniel Gray, who chairs the Virginia Bar Association’s Family Law Coalition. State law instructs courts to weigh numerous factors in adjudicating those disputes, including the child’s developmental, emotional, and physical needs, the level of parental involvement, and the child’s “reasonable preference.”
The state has a legal process for terminating the rights of parents deemed unfit or incapable of providing care, and court records show it was initiated more than 2,200 times in 2021. Gray said that the types of situations that cause authorities to take that step can vary and have changed over time.
“There is no hard and fast rule, but you’d be looking for things like physical abuse of a child; serious, chronic, and untreated substance abuse issues; and an inability to provide adequate care for the child,” Gray said in an email.
More than 5,100 abuse and neglect cases were filed last year, according to Virginia Juvenile and Domestic Relations court data.
‘The oldest of the fundamental liberty interests’
Numerous U.S. Supreme Court rulings have upheld parents’ constitutional rights, including the landmark Pierce v. Society of Sisters opinion in 1925 that struck down an Oregon law requiring children to attend public schools. In a 2000 court ruling, Justice Sandra Day O’Connor called parental control of children “perhaps the oldest of the fundamental liberty interests recognized by this Court.”
When the Virginia law was passed almost a decade ago, legislators had a measured discussion, with both sides acknowledging parental rights are important but not unlimited.
Democrats who voted against the bill warned it could have unintended consequences, arguing the law might tilt the scales on complicated legal questions of when the government should overrule parents’ wishes to ensure children’s best interests.
When the bill came to the floor of the House of Delegates, then-Minority Leader David Toscano, D-Charlottesville, warned that even though the language sounded like an unobjectionable endorsement of parental involvement, it could have unintended impacts on how courts handle custody and visitation issues, as well as cases of abuse and neglect.
“It creates some problems that we haven’t thought through,” Toscano said, according to an archived video of the 2013 session.
Then-Del. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, said in cases where parents are fighting over a child, the law could force judges to grant joint custody “whether they think that’s in the best interest of the child or not.”
The Republican sponsor of the bill, then Del. Brenda Pogge, R-James City, explained that it was meant as a broad instruction to the courts that parental rights should be respected, not something designed to bring about dramatic change.
“The compelling interest of the state will be able to interfere with a parent’s fundamental rights,” she said on the House floor.
She described the bill as a stand against a “national trend” of parents’ rights being diminished.
“And it could happen in Virginia,” Pogge said. “Virginia parents are in danger of having their fundamental rights eroded because the General Assembly has never instructed the courts as to the level of protection that is to be given to parental rights.”
Gray said the 2013 legislation hasn’t had a major impact on how courts handle family law and mostly “restates” the Supreme Court’s view of parental rights.
Parents’ prerogatives and rights of trans kids
Republicans have spent more than a year making a case that erosion has come to pass, helped partly by former Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s 2021 debate stage comment that parents shouldn’t be “telling schools what they should teach.” Some Democrats maintain McAuliffe was making a valid point about not letting activist parents dictate school curriculum, but others have acknowledged the comment came across as an overbroad repudiation of parents having a say in how schools are run.
Last week, many conservatives expressed outrage over a potential bill from Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, to make it easier to pursue child abuse cases against parents who cause physical or mental harm to a child based on gender identity or sexual orientation.
Guzman filed a similar bill in 2020 that never advanced out of subcommittee, but Republicans have been eager to spotlight what they say is an effort to use government power to punish parents who take a cautious or skeptical approach to gender identity issues. Guzman’s proposal sent Democrats scrambling into damage control mode, with party leaders saying the bill had no chance of passing. Guzman said the bill had been mischaracterized and was not meant to instruct authorities to target parents just for being unsupportive of a child who identifies as LGBTQ.
The 2013 parents’ rights law could have a direct bearing on how the state ultimately balances parents’ prerogatives with the rights of transgender minors. A conservative legal group, the Alliance Defending Freedom, is currently challenging a Harrisonburg City Public Schools policy that instructs teachers to accommodate students who want to adopt a new gender identity at school without their parent’s knowledge or consent. The lawsuit claims that the policy violates Virginia’s parents’ rights statute, arguing parents have a fundamental right to “guide their children through difficult and potentially life-altering decisions.”
LGBTQ advocates and many school officials say outing transgender minors to their parents without their consent violates their privacy and autonomy and could put them at risk of harm from unaccepting parents.
“Fundamentally, rather than subvert the constitutional rights of teachers and parents, the Nondiscrimination Policy serves to protect the constitutional rights of students and their families to receive a free, appropriate education, regardless of their identity or background,” lawyers for the Harrisonburg school system wrote in response to the lawsuit challenging the gender identity policy.
The Harrisonburg case will be heard in court on Nov. 1.
In a recent interview, Toscano, the former House Democratic leader, said his comments about unintended consequences of the parents’ rights law have been proven correct.
“I think that the Youngkin administration has gone a little overboard on this issue,” Toscano said. “Most people think parents ought to be actively engaged in their children’s education and are in a good position to advocate for their kids. That being said, it is not a hundred percent the case that they always should have the final say.”
In a Sunday morning interview on CNN earlier this month, Youngkin reiterated his view that parental involvement is a paramount concern when it comes to gender identity issues.
“Let’s be clear: Parents have this right,” Youngkin said. “Children don’t belong to the state. They belong to families.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations
A photograph shows a stretch of residential properties at Windmill Point in Lancaster County that is completely flooded to the point of appearing to be marshlands. In the middle of one is a red circle.
“I think it pretty succinctly sums up the issue,” Lance Gregory, director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Division of Onsite Water and Wastewater Services, told members of the state’s Joint Subcommittee on Recurrent Flooding earlier this month. “In that red circle, you can see a nice mound where that homeowner’s aboveground alternative system that probably cost them $30,000 to $40,000 dollars to install is sitting.”
The system Gregory was referring to was a septic system, the regulation of which is a major focus for VDH.
The agency must issue a permit for a septic system if property owners don’t have access to a public sewer or water system, and counties require septic permits to issue a building permit. Septic is particularly in demand among rural property owners, who tend to be located miles away from public sewer infrastructure, whether on the coastline or inland.
The increased availability of alternative septic systems, along with greater flooding from sea level rise and intensifying rainfall linked to climate change, is leading the department to reexamine its sewage handling and disposal regulations following legislative changes.
“It’s been 20 years since we’ve revised the regulations, so we’re opening them wide open,” Gregory told The Virginia Mercury.
Technologies
There are about 1.1 million septic systems statewide, with the majority of them classified as conventional.
Conventional systems work by storing wastewater that leaves a building in a septic tank before sending it through a distribution box. The waste is then emptied into the ground before eventually trickling down into groundwater.
The idea is that the ground will absorb the waste, or effluent, and filter out bacteria or other pollutants before the wastewater enters the waterway.
But about 35% of Virginia’s systems are of a newer alternative style, which can include a mound or pressure disbursement, Gregory said.
The former elevates the area where the waste is released into the ground, creating more earth for it to travel through before reaching the groundwater, while the latter sends waste to a separate drain field. A third approach uses ultraviolet light to treat waste.
But while alternative systems effectively treat wastewater, they can be up to three times more expensive than conventional ones.
Under current regulations, all septic systems must be 70 feet or more from waters that contain shellfish. Now, however, with the emergence of systems more flexible than conventional designs, the department is considering reducing that requirement.
It can be challenging to install conventional systems within the 70-foot constraint for smaller properties near waters where shellfish live. Gregory said alternative systems coupled with conventional ones located closer to shellfish waters can still effectively treat waste while creating flexibility for property owners.
“If you were able to move 60 feet away and put in some treated effluent, maybe you can get into a sandier soil that would be more accepting of the effluent and be able actually to disperse it,” Gregory said.
Because waste entering the ground can have environmental impacts, any change to setback requirements that is proposed will need to be backed by research, Gregory said.
Climate change
As more and more areas of Virginia’s shoreline are subjected to increased flooding from rising tides and increased rainfall, the new technologies provide some flexibility to property owners adapting to the evolving environment.
One 2018 Virginia Coastal Policy Center report warned that rising sea levels from climate change can submerge septic systems, causing backups that can pose environmental and health concerns.
“The basic problem is that an increasing number of properties will have their septic systems inundated as flooding increases, and we need to recognize that and have a plan and funding to address that,” said Elizabeth Andrews, director of the center.
Skip Stiles, executive director of the nonprofit Wetlands Watch, warned waste from failed septic systems could also impact the aquaculture industry.
“This is not just a public health problem, it’s an economic problem,” Stiles said.
Data from the Virginia Institute of Marine Science’s Adapt Virginia tool show that waters south of Onemo on the Middle Peninsula will see an average increase of 1.07 feet by 2040 and 2.98 feet in 2080 under an “intermediate” sea level rise scenario. Hog Island off the Eastern Shore will see an increase of 2.9 feet and 4.81 feet over the same periods.
For regulators working to ensure that septic systems in areas facing flooding don’t cause widespread problems, “the issue that we’re talking about at least with climate change is timing,” Gregory said.
In Virginia, most septic permits don’t expire until the system fails, although alternative onsite sewage systems must get an annual maintenance inspection. For large alternative onsite sewage systems, defined as those that disperse at least 1,000 gallons per day or serve three or more homes, permits must be renewed every five years.
A working group convened under a 2021 law that ordered VDH to incorporate climate change considerations into the septic regulations is considering requiring the state to evaluate permits every 10, 15 or 20 years.
“If things haven’t changed, renew the permit and continue using it. Or, if there is some setback and maybe the setback is reduced [because of sea level rise] maybe there’s a condition to add treatment to ensure that system is protective,” Gregory said.
Andrews proposed another way Virginia could ensure periodic inspections of systems in flood-prone areas: requiring a septic system inspection at the sale of a home to inform buyers of what they are getting.
Other states have adopted that approach, she said. But she cautioned, “you don’t want to penalize homeowners who can’t afford to repair their septic systems and make it so they cannot sell their homes and end up renting them instead. So funding assistance needs to be available for repair.”
Several funding programs to help homeowners are already managed by VDH. But they face rising demand: One well and septic repair program that was allocated $11.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds stopped accepting applications due to an “unprecedented level” of demand. Gregory said 35% of the applications were from the Northern Neck, Middle Peninsula, and Eastern Shore.
Legislation
Septic systems have increasingly become a focus of legislation in Richmond.
In 2021, the General Assembly passed a bill from Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, requiring state septic regulations to consider climate change. The law also allowed Virginia’s Onsite Sewage Indemnification Fund to provide grants and loans to property owners at or below 200% of the federal poverty level to repair failing septic systems.
“The catastrophic flooding that we are seeing in many parts of Virginia poses a serious threat to failing septic systems; these floods are a part of climate change, and we need to anticipate that these dangers will continue to accelerate over the next decade,” said Hashmi in an email. “Environmental and public health hazards will be severe if we do not address these concerns in advance.”
Other legislation from Del. Keith Hodges, R-Urbanna, transferred authority for regulating septic pump outs, which remove sludge from the bottom of a septic tank to ensure the system can work properly, from local commonwealth’s attorney offices to the Virginia Department of Health.
Hodges explained that the agency can work with property owners to correct issues before dropping the hammer on them.
Both delegates stopped short of saying septic permits should be outright denied because of climate change.
“[We’ve got to] drill down to the problem and solve what’s in front of you,” Hodges said. “Let’s get down and get an actual system that’s going to work in those areas.” If people are denied septic permits to live in climate change-impacted areas, he said property values will plummet, hurting local tax revenues.
Hashmi said local governments and VDH “will need to develop policies for issues that develop from increased flooding.”
But Jay Ford of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation said the state should start denying septic permits for areas that are subject to known flooding linked to sea level rise.
“We clearly have areas that will be unusable in any reasonable sense of the word,” Ford said, adding that failed systems directly impact waterways and the Bay.
Stiles said that while permit denial would be contentious, it should be part of the discussion alongside more frequent inspections.
“The big challenge,” he said, is crafting regulations that are forward-thinking when it comes to climate change impacts.
Stiles noted that environmental justice concerns related to African American communities living on land have historically tended to be of poorer draining quality.
According to Gregory, VDH will unveil proposed new regulations next year as part of a Notice of Intended Regulatory Action review, which includes public comment.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Governor Youngkin announces 2022-2023 Physical Activity Award Program For school personnel
In partnership with the Virginia Department of Education, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the 2022-2023 Governor’s Physical Activity Award Program for School Personnel. The program emphasizes the connection between regular physical activity and its benefits to school personnel’s overall health and wellness.
“By making daily physical activity a priority in their lives, the adults in our schools set an invaluable example for the students they serve. I look forward to celebrating the school personnel across Virginia who invest in their physical and mental health and wellness by engaging in this award program,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
The Governor’s Physical Activity Award Program provides a structure and incentives for school employees to plan and carry out a weekly schedule of regular aerobic and muscle-strengthening activities, including walking, dance, cycling, sports, and weight lifting.
Participating school employees log their activities over the course of 16 weeks (extensions of up to two weeks are allowed in the event of illness or other unforeseen circumstances). By completing and documenting their activities and challenges, participants qualify for the following awards based on their level of sustained physical activity:
• Bronze Award — 150 minutes or more of movement three days a week.
• Silver Award — 200 minutes or more of movement four days a week.
• Gold Award — 250 minutes or more of movement five days a week.
• Platinum Award — 250 minutes of movement five days a week and muscle-strengthening activities at least two days a week.
“VDOE is grateful for Governor Youngkin’s enthusiastic support of this annual program to promote fitness and celebrate the efforts of school personnel to increase their daily physical activity and inspire students to do the same,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow.
Prolonged challenges by losing candidates could overshadow November election results
Joey Gilbert, a Reno-based attorney, lost the GOP primary for Nevada governor by roughly 26,000 votes in June, a margin of around 11 points. But he wasn’t ready to admit defeat.
Gilbert refused to concede, empowered by former President Donald Trump’s false claims of voter fraud after the 2020 election. He offered a $25,000 reward to anyone who could provide evidence of fraud, lodged a legal challenge, and filed for a recount.
Gilbert’s efforts were not successful. He couldn’t come up with any legitimate evidence of fraud, instead bringing before the court an amateur mathematician and a “geometric, mathematical analysis” which he claimed proved that the results as announced were a “mathematical impossibility.” Gilbert alleged that voting machines must have switched votes.
“I don’t understand it, but I think that was the point,” said Nevada election lawyer Bradley Schrager, who is known for representing Democrats. “It was literal mathematical gibberish.”
A judge shot down the suit and sanctioned Gilbert, ordering him to pay the Republican nominee nearly $88,000 in court costs.
But election experts say that other candidates may not be deterred by the fact that challenges to the results of an election are rarely successful and that solid evidence is needed for a court to take them seriously.
Across the country, Republicans following in Trump’s shadow who deny the results of the 2020 election are running for prominent statewide offices, including governor and secretary of state.
Many have already said they will not accept their election results if they lose. In some cases, the races may turn out closer than Gilbert’s, and prolonged, costly challenges could allow for the spread of misinformation.
“I am extremely concerned about the risk that candidates for all kinds of office will refuse to accept the results of their elections,” said Rachel Orey, associate director of the elections project at the Bipartisan Policy Center, a think tank that uses ideas from both parties. “The incentives are misaligned currently.”
Candidates know that denying results will generate publicity and help them fundraise for their party or for themselves, Orey explained. “The incentives are moving away from fostering trust in democratic culture and toward temporary political gain, which has extremely troublesome consequences for the future of U.S. democracy.”
Steve Simon, Minnesota’s Democratic secretary of state, is facing an election denier in November. Kim Crockett, the GOP nominee, has not committed to accepting the results of the election.
“It’s disqualifying for any office, but in particular for this office,” he said. “The office of secretary of state in Minnesota and in most states is about upholding the law when it comes to how we elect people to public office and it’s simply disqualifying for someone who wants to be in this office to thumb their nose at the law and preview an election denial campaign.”
Experts say they’re more worried about the consequences for democracy if election deniers win their races.
But there is a strong possibility that candidates who still claim that the 2020 election was stolen will also claim that their own election was stolen from them, a troubling scenario that may not end in 2022.
Turning to denialism
It’s not a new phenomenon that candidates try to see if there’s anything they can do to change the outcome after losing an election. Recounts and lawsuits are all part of the electoral process.
But Schrager said what has changed in recent years is a symptom of how politics in the U.S. have become extremely polarized. Certain candidates aren’t able to live in a world where the other party has won an election. Instead of losing an election and then directing their energy to how to turn out the vote in the next election, candidates are instead turning to denialism.
“The election denier phenomenon is really just a symptom of this feeling,” Schrager said. “They cannot believe that this happened, it can’t have happened, their reality won’t permit them to live in that world, therefore it must not have happened.”
Elections experts said that a candidate’s refusal to concede is not that significant. Conceding has no legal value and is more of a custom that occurs along with the peaceful transfer of power.
In close elections, candidates have a right to request a recount, paid for by either themselves or public funds, depending on the state. They can also bring valid challenges to the courts or even far-flung challenges if they’re willing to spend money and time on arguing points that courts will likely reject.
Simon said when he talks about accepting the results of an election, he includes a litigation period because it’s everyone’s option to go to court if they think something went wrong.
Audits are also common to verify results, and the Bipartisan Policy Center recommends audits after every election. But Orey said when they are manipulated by candidates who deny the results, they have the opposite effect of what they’re supposed to do, which is to increase public confidence in the results.
While it doesn’t have legal consequences, refusing to concede can damage public trust in the electoral process. The period between the close of polls and the release of unofficial results is one of the most dangerous periods for the spread of misinformation, Orey said.
How far they’re willing to go
In 2020, Trump exhausted all legal avenues but was still not willing to accept the results. The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has voted to subpoena Trump as the “central cause” of the insurrection.
Schrager said candidates like Trump and his allies, who are willing to push violence, concern him most.
“It’s a question of what these people are prepared to do,” Schrager said. “Are you prepared to go to the streets? Are you prepared to attack government buildings and officials?”
Some election-denier candidates running this year have close ties to extremist groups.
Republican secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem in Arizona has spoken at a QAnon convention and has appeared on a QAnon-supported podcast. Jim Marchant, the GOP candidate for secretary of state in Nevada, also attended the QAnon convention.
A few organizations are trying to protect against the threat of candidates refusing to accept the results of elections by asking them to sign pledges.
A coalition of groups, including the Carter Center and the Election Reformers Network, have put their names on the Principled Candidates Pledge, which asks candidates to agree to the “five core doctrines of democratic elections: integrity, nonviolence, security, oversight, and the peaceful transfer of power.”
Candidates on both sides of the aisle, from Republican Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia to Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Republican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, have all signed the pledge.
While the pledges aren’t likely to stop the staunch deniers, and deniers likely will emerge after the November election, experts say the real test will be whether the pattern continues past 2022.
by Kira Lerner, Virginia Mercury
Monkeypox cases are in sharp decline. Could the outbreak be over?
WASHINGTON — New monkeypox cases have been trending downward nationwide for more than two months, giving some hope the decades-old virus that had its first major outbreak in the United States this year is nearly under control or even on its way out.
However, experts caution that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data broken down by race and ethnicity show the percentage of cases affecting Black people increasing, while there’s been a decrease among Hispanic and Latino people and a flattening out among white individuals. However, that data is incomplete, leaving out more than 30% of cases.
Overall, cases of monkeypox within the United States appear to have peaked in early August, about two and a half months after the first case of this outbreak was diagnosed in mid-May, sparking a nationwide vaccination drive that’s been criticized by public health experts and members of Congress.
But those vaccination efforts, combined with a massive education campaign about the virus and behavioral changes by those most at risk, appear to largely have had the intended effect.
The seven-day daily average of new cases crested at 443 on Aug. 6 before steadily falling to 265 on Sept. 6 and then 79 on Oct. 6, according to data from the CDC.
During the six-month outbreak, 27,500 Americans were diagnosed with monkeypox, which often presents with a rash, fever, tiredness, chills, itching, headache, swollen lymph nodes and muscle aches in a majority of cases reported to the CDC. As of Oct. 18, Virginia had recorded 515 cases in total.
Are zero cases possible?
Despite the stumbles throughout the past five months, public health experts interviewed by States Newsroom said monkeypox cases could continue to decrease in the coming months, though they cautioned there’s plenty of work to be done before that might happen.
“I do think it’s very possible we get to zero, and I think, you know, it’s potentially even possible we get to zero before the end of this year,” said Aaron Guest, chair of the LGBTQ Health Caucus at the American Public Health Association.
A decline in social activities, an increase in vaccinations, and a broader understanding of how monkeypox spreads all helped to decrease new case numbers, though Guest said it will be a while before public health experts can look back “at how successful some of the interventions and education campaigns were.”
Guest said the best case scenario for him if cases reach zero for a sustained amount of time, would be for public health officials to continue talking about monkeypox. He’d also like to see doctors include education about the virus in regular checkups and STI testing for vaccinations to continue and for the one approved vaccine to be stockpiled for a possible future outbreak.
He cautioned that certain pockets of the country or larger cities could continue to see periodic upticks in positive test results, even if the virus remains dormant for large swaths of time.
Researchers and public health officials, he said, will also need to ensure lowercase numbers don’t coincide with apathy.
“What I think I unfortunately know is that oftentimes we have a very short attention span,” Guest said. “And once it seems like we’ve dealt with something, we kind of move on to the next thing or now that the emergency is over … we are not going to dedicate funding and resources to addressing these challenges.”
Data on race, ethnicity
Jessica Justman, associate professor of medicine at Columbia Mailman School of Public Health, said the CDC data on race and ethnicity is concerning.
“That steady increase in the Black and African American population really makes me say, you know, we can’t just completely sit back here,” Justman said. “We’ve just seen the same kind of story over and over with other epidemics, with HIV, with COVID, that these infections tend to concentrate in certain parts of the population that probably have less access to vaccines, have less access to health information.”
After the first month of this outbreak, white people made up about half of all cases in the U.S., with Hispanic or Latino individuals making up about 31% and Black or African American people making up less than 12%, according to the CDC partial data for the week of June 19.
Beginning in early July, the percentage of Hispanic or Latino individuals diagnosed with monkeypox stayed around 30% of total cases until mid-September, when it decreased into the low 20% category. The share of white people with the virus decreased from 37% to 29% of cases. In that same time frame, the percentage of Black or African Americans rose from 22% to 42% of all U.S. cases, according to CDC data.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said during a briefing on Sept. 15 that public health officials had begun to see the “racial and ethnic makeup of this outbreak evolve.”
Larger shares of cases
The Kaiser Family Foundation’s breakdown of CDC data on race and ethnicity, which only includes 68% of cases reported as of Sept. 23, notes that “Black and Hispanic people account for larger shares of cases compared with their shares of the population.”
For example, while people of color make up about 40% of the U.S. population, they made up about 70% of the monkeypox cases at that time.
Data on vaccinations is also skewed when broken down by race and ethnicity.
Walensky said during the briefing in mid-September that white individuals made up 47% of people who had received their first dose of the Jynneos vaccine, while Hispanic individuals represented about 21% and Black people about 12%.
The CDC’s data, however, isn’t complete, coming from 39 jurisdictions and accounting for roughly 91% of first-dose shots.
Public health officials, Justman said, should continue vaccinating the at-risk populations, regardless of how low case numbers go.
“Really, to me, the marker of when to say we’ve done enough is when you have covered a very high percentage of the at-risk population,” she said.
Justman said the decline in monkeypox cases within the United States is due to the vaccination campaign as well as behavior changes, though she cautioned there isn’t a lot of data on exactly how many people have adopted changes in their physical contact.
The largest outbreak in U.S. history
Monkeypox, first discovered in 1958 in research monkeys, spreads through direct physical contact, by touching fabrics such as bedding or towels used by someone with the virus, or by contact with respiratory secretions, according to the CDC.
Since the first human case was diagnosed in 1970, the vast majority of cases have been in central and western Africa, while cases outside that region have been linked to travel to the area or imported animals.
This year’s outbreak, the largest in U.S. history, began in mid-May when doctors diagnosed the disease in a Massachusetts man. Europe and other regions of the world where monkeypox isn’t traditionally diagnosed also experienced a significant outbreak this year.
In total, there have been more than 72,000 monkeypox diagnoses in countries without a history of the virus. According to the CDC, there have been 28 deaths, including two in the U.S..
Understanding the vaccine
Elizabeth Finley, director of communications at the National Coalition of STD Directors, said that while she expects new diagnoses of monkeypox to continue to decline, she doesn’t expect the virus to disappear.
“I think we will continue to see a low number of monkeypox cases,” she said. “I don’t think it’s going away.”
She said one key aspect of the ongoing response needs to be developing a better understanding of how well the Jynneos vaccine performs after one dose and after the complete two-dose series and how long protection will last.
“This is a vaccine that was designed to help the nation or other nations address a smallpox outbreak. It wasn’t necessarily designed to be a long-term plan for something like monkeypox,” Finley said.
While anyone can get monkeypox, this outbreak has predominantly affected gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men, leading public health officials to urge community members to limit physical contact.
But, Finley said, experts haven’t been clear about how long and to what degree people should withhold or severely limit physical contact.
“I don’t know that that’s sustainable. And frankly, I don’t know if it’s fair to ask people to sustain that kind of a change,” Finley said.
As cases of monkeypox continue to decline, Finley said she hopes public health officials will target their outreach to people who have little to no access to health care and who may not be vaccinated.
Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security at the Bloomberg School of Public Health, said he believes it’s going to take some time before the United States reaches zero cases, though he thinks it’s possible with sustained education, vaccination, and treatment.
He, however, cautioned that won’t mean doctors will never diagnose monkeypox again.
“The U.S. can get to a certain level of resiliency, but there’s always going to be some chance of importation from all of these other European countries, for example, where the disease is also spreading,” Adalja said. “So there may still be sporadic outbreaks until enough of the population is immune here or vaccinated. And if the vaccine is considered robust enough to keep it at bay.”
by Jennifer Shutt, Virginia Mercury
