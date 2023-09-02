State News
Virginia General Assembly to Return to Richmond Next Week to Resolve Budget
The Virginia General Assembly will return to Richmond on Sept. 6 to complete work on long-delayed amendments to the state budget following a proclamation by Gov. Glenn Youngkin Tuesday evening.
“Today, I am calling Virginia’s lawmakers back to Richmond to reach a resolution on the state budget,” Youngkin said in a release. “Virginians deserve it. To make Virginia more affordable for families and local businesses, we must deliver on our shared goals for more jobs, safer and healthier communities, greater workforce and educational opportunities, and much-needed tax relief for Virginians.”
The Virginia Constitution gives the governor the power to call special sessions of the part-time legislature when he believes it is in “the interest of the Commonwealth.” The governor must convene a special session if two-thirds of both chambers request it.
Tuesday’s proclamation follows an announcement by the Republican-controlled House and Democratic-controlled Senate last week that negotiators had finally reached an agreement on amendments to the state’s two-year budget after months of stalemate.
While details of the agreement remain scarce, a statement from the chief negotiators — Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, and Del. Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach — said the deal includes $200 tax rebates for individuals and $400 rebates for families, as well as increases in the standard deduction, a revival of the state tax holiday that lapsed and the removal of the age requirement for the military retiree subtraction.
Major investments in education and behavioral health are expected to be part of the budget package, which will outline plans for the spending of Virginia’s more than $3.6 billion surplus.
The General Assembly will convene in Richmond on Sept. 6 at 10 a.m.
By Sarah Vogelsong
By Sarah Vogelsong
Virginia War Memorial to Mark 22nd Anniversary of 9/11 with Patriot Day Ceremony
A Ceremony for Remembrance and Unity Awaits Public Participation.
The Virginia War Memorial is all set to host the Commonwealth’s annual Patriot Day Ceremony on Monday, September 11, 2023. As the nation grapples with its collective memory of the 9/11 attacks, the ceremony aims to offer a space of reflection and unity. With a remarkable keynote speaker and an invitation to the general public, the event serves as an unmissable opportunity to commemorate one of the most tragic days in American history.
Karl S. Leonard, Sheriff of Chesterfield County and a U.S. Coast Guard combat veteran will deliver the keynote speech for the event. “We welcome Sheriff Karl Leonard as our keynote speaker for this year’s Commonwealth’s Patriot Day Ceremony,” said Virginia War Memorial Director Dr. Clay Mountcastle. “Before beginning a second career in law enforcement, Sheriff Leonard served with distinction in various military assignments, including at the Pentagon and in combat situations overseas.”
The event begins at 11:00 a.m. in the Shrine of Memory – Global War on Terrorism and Beyond. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, as the Richmond Brass and Percussion Consort will kick off the ceremony with patriotic music starting at 10:40 a.m. The day will also feature the placement of wreaths in memory of those lost in the 2001 attacks. Representatives from the Freedom Flag Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to remembering 9/11, will also participate in the event.
For those who can’t attend, the Virginia War Memorial is offering an all-day screening of the documentary “A New Century, A New War” in the Memorial’s Reynolds Theater.
The event is free to the public, with parking available at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, VA 23220. The War Memorial will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for visitation.
“The objective is never to forget our fellow Americans and Virginians who died on that terrible day two decades ago. There is no more fitting place in the Commonwealth to honor them than here on the hallowed grounds of the Virginia War Memorial,” added Dr. Mountcastle.
The ceremony aligns with the Virginia War Memorial’s mission “to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth, and Inspire Patriotism in All.” The memorial stands as a tribute to nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice across various wars.
In an age of divided opinions and global unrest, ceremonies like the Commonwealth’s Patriot Day serve as reminders of what unites us as a nation. The Virginia War Memorial, backed by the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS), invites all Virginians and their families to join this solemn event. For those who wish to learn more about the ceremony or about the Virginia War Memorial and DVS’s other initiatives, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org, www.dvs.virginia.gov, or call 804.786.2060.
Drive Safe or Get Pulled Over: Virginia State Police Amplify Roadway Vigilance for Labor Day
The Importance of Smart, Safe, and Sober Driving Extends Beyond the Summer Holidays.
As Labor Day marks the unofficial close of summer, Virginia State Police and Governor Glenn Youngkin are reminding Virginians that the need for vigilant and responsible driving never takes a vacation. A statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is already in full swing, looking to reduce alcohol-related incidents and promote traffic safety during the long weekend.
On August 28, 2023, Virginia State Police Superintendent Colonel Gary T. Settle joined hands with Governor Glenn Youngkin to announce the 22nd annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. Sponsored by the Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP), this annual initiative began on August 16 and will continue throughout the Labor Day holiday weekend. According to Settle, traffic safety is a core part of the Virginia State Police mission. “Virginians statewide can expect to see an increased presence of law enforcement on the road through the Labor Day weekend. DUI checkpoints and saturation patrols are planned to catch impaired drivers,” Settle said.
The campaign is part of Operation CARE (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort), a nationwide initiative aimed at reducing traffic incidents due to impaired driving, speeding, and the failure to use seat belts. During the 2022 Labor Day weekend, Virginia State Police arrested 87 impaired drivers and stopped 4,091 speeders along with 1,800 reckless drivers. Furthermore, they cited 434 seat belt violations and came to the aid of 818 disabled or stranded motorists. A total of 12 individuals lost their lives in traffic crashes during the 2022 Labor Day weekend, a sobering uptick from 10 deaths in 2021 but fewer than the 20 deaths in 2020.
Besides cracking down on impaired and reckless driving, Virginia State Police are also reminding drivers about Virginia’s “Move Over” law. The law requires that drivers should move over a lane when passing an emergency vehicle pulled over to the side. If that’s not possible, drivers are required to cautiously pass the emergency vehicle. Effective July 1, 2023, the law has been expanded to include any disabled vehicles with hazard lights or traffic safety materials displayed.
While the Labor Day weekend may signify the end of summer frolics, it shouldn’t mark the end of responsible driving. This Labor Day, Virginia State Police are urging everyone to drive smartly, safely, and soberly. With heightened police presence and strict enforcement of traffic laws, the objective is clear: to ensure that everyone arrives at their destinations safely.
*Source: Virginia Highway Safety Office, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles
Virginia War Memorial Pursues Families of Marines Lost in 1983 Beirut Bombing
Four Decades On, a Plea to Honor the Fallen.
October 23, 1983, stands as a dark day in American military history when a terrorist attack in Beirut, Lebanon, claimed the lives of 241 U.S. military personnel. Forty years on, the Virginia War Memorial is on a heartfelt mission to reconnect with the families of the Marines who hailed from Virginia.
The horrifying bombing of the Marine Barracks in Beirut brought about the heaviest one-day loss for the Marine Corps since World War II’s Battle of Iwo Jima. This tragic incident is getting a commemorative spotlight, as the Virginia War Memorial, in partnership with Blue Ridge PBS, unveils its film “One Week In October.” This documentary encapsulates not only the horror of the Beirut bombing but also delves into the invasion of Grenada, which transpired within that fateful week.
In a bid to further honor the Marines’ ultimate sacrifice, the Virginia War Memorial staff is reaching out to the families of the eleven Marines from Virginia who perished in the Beirut tragedy. A special 40th-anniversary ceremony is scheduled for October 23, 2023, at the Memorial, where these families will be the guests of honor.
The Marines, listed by their 1983 residences or enlistment locations, are:
- Nicholas Baker (Alexandria)
- Richard E. Barrett (Tappahannock)
- James R. Baynard (Richmond)
- William B. Foster Jr. (Richmond)
- Michael D. Fulcher (Amherst)
- Warner Gibbs Jr. (Portsmouth)
- Douglas E. Held (Richmond)
- James C. Knipple (Alexandria)
- Jeffrey B. Owen (Virginia Beach)
- Joseph A. Owens (Chesterfield)
- Eric G. Washington (Alexandria)
Families and relatives are being encouraged to reach out to Ben King, the Virginia War Memorial Operations Director, at Benjamin.King@dvs.virginia.gov or by calling 804-362-2333 for further details. The Memorial, with the support of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS), is hopeful that the statewide media can assist in this noble endeavor.
The act of remembrance is a cornerstone of the Virginia War Memorial’s mission, reinforcing the significance of commemorating those who put country before self. As the 40th anniversary of the Beirut bombing approaches, the plea to recognize and honor the Virginia Marines’ sacrifice reverberates more than ever. Their names are etched forever on the walls of the Shrine of Memory-Global War on Terror and Beyond, a testament to the bravery they exhibited and the legacy they left behind.
The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. It is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220, and is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free, except for select events. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.
Virginia Budget Negotiators Announce Deal on Tax Rebates, New Education Investments
While full details of the agreement still aren’t public, the deal will include rebates of $200 for individuals and $400 for families.
Virginia budget negotiators announced Friday they have reached a deal on amendments to the state’s two-year budget, signaling an end to a months-long process that has delayed numerous state investments.
“The deal is one that provides Virginians with additional tax relief and unprecedented investments in education, natural resources, and behavioral health,” said the Aug. 25 release from Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, and Del. Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach. “It is a win-win for the citizens of Virginia.”
While the negotiators said they are still “completing the final touches” on the agreement, they said the final version will include a one-time tax rebate of $200 for individuals and $400 for families and increase the standard deduction to $8,500 for individuals and $17,000 for joint filers. It will also reinstate the state sales tax holiday, which lawmakers allowed to lapse and remove the age requirement for the military retiree subtraction.
Firm numbers weren’t provided for spending on state services, but Friday’s release noted the final budget will prioritize educational investments and provide additional operating support and financial aid to colleges and universities “to ensure access is not limited due to family income.”
“We were able to negotiate these investments while maintaining an eye on Virginia’s continued budgetary integrity,” Howell, Barker, and Knight wrote. “Virginia remains in a strong fiscal position based on these actions, which will continue to protect our triple-AAA bond rating.”
Following a Wednesday meeting of the money committees of the Democratic-controlled Senate and Republican-controlled House, the budget negotiators said they expected to reach a deal Friday.
This year’s unusually long talks over changes to the biennial spending plan have been due to disagreements between Republicans and Democrats over how Virginia should spend its billions in surplus funds. While Republicans have pushed for longer-term tax cuts, Democrats have called for greater spending on state services like education.
In July, negotiations appeared briefly to have broken down over a dispute about the terms of a deal Republicans said had been made in February and Democrats denied had been firmly resolved. However, talks resumed later in the summer.
On Wednesday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who will have to sign the final budget deal for it to go into effect, said he was “willing to accept” a compromise that rested on one-time tax relief and signaled he intends to push for more permanent cuts in future legislative sessions.
Both Republicans and Democrats praised Friday’s announcement of a deal.
House Speaker Todd Gilbert called the development “encouraging” and noted a special session will need to be called for both chambers to review the final agreement.
“We’re closer than ever before to providing real tax relief to Virginia families who are being squeezed by inflation and other skyrocketing costs and providing historic levels of support for our schools,” he said in a statement.
House Democrats characterized the deal as a “budget victory,” emphasizing the Republican-controlled House’s initial plan calling for the corporate tax rate to be cut from 6% to 5%. Knight, the lead Republican negotiator, has previously said that the proposal was dropped in late February.
“The right course of action won today,” said House Minority Leader Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, in a statement. “This budget invests in our kids, not corporations, taking the Commonwealth forward, and not backward like the VA GOP are attempting to do.”
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Attorney General Affirms Education Model Policies Align with Nondiscrimination Laws
Miyares emphasizes the crucial role of parents in education decisions.
In a move that underscores the importance of protecting the rights and interests of students and parents in Virginia’s public schools, Attorney General Jason Miyares has given his official endorsement to the Virginia Department of Education’s model policies.
This endorsement comes in response to a request by Governor Glenn Youngkin, seeking clarity on the alignment of the Department of Education’s “Model Policies on Ensuring Privacy, Dignity, and Respect for All Students and Parents in Virginia’s Public Schools” with prevailing nondiscrimination laws. Miyares’ opinion, which reflects meticulous research and a comprehensive understanding of both state and federal laws, asserts that these policies are in complete harmony with the Equal Protection Clause, Title IX, and the Virginia Human Rights Act. Moreover, the opinion makes it clear that local school boards must formulate policies in line with these model standards.
In a statement, Attorney General Miyares shed light on the core principles underlying the model policies. He said, “This official Attorney General Opinion simply confirms what the overwhelming number of Virginians already know; parents have a fundamental right to the care, upbringing, and education of their children.” Miyares went on to emphasize the paramount role of parents in making pivotal life decisions for their children, without interference or “co-parenting” from the government. He championed the policies to ensure both the respectful treatment of students and the preservation of parental rights at the forefront of educational decisions. “It’s not just common sense, it’s the law,” Miyares firmly concluded.
It’s noteworthy that official AG opinions are rooted in meticulous research, encompassing current statutes, insights from both the Virginia and United States constitutions, and a plethora of pertinent court rulings. Thus, this recent opinion doesn’t merely represent the perspective of the Attorney General but serves as a well-founded legal interpretation grounded in the existing legal framework.
Health
FDA’s Proposed Menthol Ban Sparks Mixed Reactions in Virginia
Law enforcement voices concerns over the potential impact on disenfranchised communities.
The Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) impending guidelines on a proposed menthol cigarette ban, slated for release by the end of the month, have generated much discourse across sectors, especially in Virginia, where menthol cigarettes constitute almost half of the state’s menthol cigarette market.
Over recent years, several states, including California, New York, and Rhode Island, have led the charge, prohibiting the sale of menthol cigarettes. Cited as a significant health boon, these bans aren’t unanimously met with applause, especially within the confines of the law enforcement community. Diane Goldstein, the esteemed executive director of the Law Enforcement Action Partnership, articulates the sentiment concisely, expressing skepticism over the practicality and ultimate efficacy of such bans. She emphasizes that regardless of the nature of the product – be it tobacco, caffeine, or alcohol – a ban might not necessarily extinguish the demand. Goldstein pointedly remarks, “People are always going to find a way to get the drugs that they want.”
The potential unintended consequences of such a ban, particularly for marginalized communities, loom large. The enforcement might amplify existing social inequalities, a reality the FDA seems keenly aware of. In a commendable move to prioritize the health of the community, the FDA’s proposed regulations aim to levy penalties on distributors rather than individual smokers. This proposal emerges in the backdrop of Virginia’s underwhelming performance in the American Lung Association’s 2023 State of Tobacco Control Report.
Goldstein, however, presses for a more comprehensive approach before cementing any regulations, advocating for a dual emphasis on harm reduction and education. She posits a nuanced stance, highlighting the importance of implementing robust cessation support, reinforcing youth tobacco prevention measures, and, crucially, understanding the unique challenges faced by disenfranchised communities with elevated smoking rates. To further the dialogue surrounding the ban’s potential benefits, an intriguing study by Quit Now Virginia cites compelling data suggesting that a nationwide menthol cigarette ban might prompt between 25% to 64% of adult smokers to quit.
As Virginia and the nation wait in anticipation for the FDA’s final guidelines on the menthol ban, the ongoing discussions underscore the complex intersection of health, policy, and social equity. Only time will tell if the proposed ban can strike the delicate balance between improving public health and ensuring justice for all communities.
