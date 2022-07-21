State News
Virginia General Fund finishes the fiscal year 2022 with surplus of nearly $2 billion
RICHMOND, VA – Only July 21, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Virginia ended the fiscal year 2022 with a $1.94 billion general fund revenue surplus. On a fiscal year-to-date basis, total revenue collections rose 16.3 percent, based on preliminary data.
“While I am pleased that our additional revenue can be reinvested in Virginia, the Commonwealth’s general fund revenue surplus confirms that Virginians have been overtaxed for way too long,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “As inflation hits another 40-year high, I’m proud that our budget provides almost $4 billion in tax relief to Virginians, the largest tax relief in the Commonwealth’s history. We have a lot of work left to do to recover from the pandemic, but Virginia’s economy is demonstrating promising economic and company growth with major companies such as Boeing, Raytheon, and LEGO moving their headquarters to Virginia.”
“Fiscal 2022 was an extraordinary year for revenues and finished strong. However, there are a number of critical economic issues that we will continue to watch very closely as we put our plan together for the future. We are encouraged by the continuing strength of payroll withholding and retail sales taxes, which increased by 9.5 percent, indicating that Virginia’s underlying economic foundation is strong,” said Secretary of Finance Stephen Cummings.
Virginia’s strong labor market has produced 79,818 jobs since January, driving growth in payroll withholding. There were 124,878 more Virginians employed in May 2022 than in May 2021, an increase of 3.5 percent year-over-year. Although recent trends are encouraging, Virginia has yet to recover more than 133,000 jobs lost during the pandemic (now at 96.9 percent of pre-pandemic levels), while our key competitor states have all exceeded pre-pandemic employment levels. While the Commonwealth underperformed the nation in jobs recovered since the pandemic, ranking 47th overall, momentum is building, and Virginia is now ranked 15th among the states in employment growth for the first four months of 2022.
Analysis of Fiscal Year 2022 Revenues – Based on Preliminary Data
• Based on preliminary data, Fiscal Year 2022 ended with a $1.94 billion general fund revenue surplus. General fund revenues, excluding transfers, rose 16.3 percent for the year compared to the fiscal year 2021, exceeding the forecast of 8.5 percent growth.
• Payroll withholding and sales tax collections, 69 percent of total revenues and the best indicator of current economic activity in the Commonwealth, finished $193.5 million or 1.0 percent ahead of the forecast.
• Payroll withholding grew by 9.5 percent, exceeding the forecast of 9.0 percent growth.
• Sales tax collections increased 9.4 percent compared to the annual forecast of 6.5 percent.
• Nonwithholding income tax collections finished the year ahead of expectations, up 30.5 percent. This was mainly due to a 40.9 percent increase in final tax payments to the Department of Taxation.
• Individual income tax refunds were positive to the forecast as the average check size decreased. Tax refunds were $280.2 million below expectations, a positive to the bottom line.
• Corporate income tax collections increased 30.5 percent for the year, behind the annual forecast of 32.6 percent.
• A complete accounting of all final revenue sources will be available after the final year-end close and will be released on August 19 when the Governor speaks at the Joint Money Committee Meeting.
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces updated COVID-19 quarantine guidance for early childhood education
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced updated guidance on quarantine procedures following exposure to COVID-19 in school, child care, and camp settings. This revised guidance outlines that quarantine is no longer routinely recommended after exposure to COVID-19 infected individuals in child care, K-12 schools, and camp settings.
Earlier in the year, individuals were encouraged to consider their own risk tolerance and determine what precautions made sense for them and their families. Today, vaccines, tests, and treatments continue to be readily available, and, at the same time, hospitalization rates are low, and the number of Virginians with natural immunity has increased. As such, it is again timely for individuals, families, and employers to re-evaluate which precautions are appropriate to them.
“From the first days of my administration, I have supported parents in making informed decisions for their own families, whom they love and know best,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “As Virginians continue to return to the office and social settings, the pandemic is disrupting workplaces and family life when entire child care facilities, camps, and classrooms shutter in response to as few as two cases. Today marks a shift in my administration’s recommendations to optional quarantine for exposure to COVID-19 in child care and school settings as the severity of the disease decreases.”
While our communities and Commonwealth are learning to live with the pandemic, we recognize that COVID-19 continues to impact many individuals. We are encouraged by our health systems’ continued advancement in both the understanding of and treatment for, the virus. We will continue to be vigilant about surges or new variants and any impact to our healthcare system. While maintaining that prudence, Virginia’s communities can, and should, continue on a path to normalcy.
View the updated COVID-19 guidance here.
Regional News
Port of Virginia sets new fiscal year volume record, processes 3.7M TEUs in fiscal 2022
The Port of Virginia® set a new June cargo volume record having handled more than 317,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), which is an increase of nearly 36,000 units when compared with last June.
June was the port’s fourth consecutive month of cargo volumes of 314,000 TEUs or more and the month’s activity helped elevate the port’s total TEU volume for fiscal year 2022 (FY22) to a record-breaking 3.7 million units. The FY22 TEU volume increased 14.7 percent when compared with FY21, which was the port’s previous best fiscal-year performance. (The port’s fiscal year runs begins July 1 and runs through June 30.)
“Our growth is being driven by the confidence our customers and the cargo owners have in our ability to process their ships and cargo swiftly, safely and efficiently,” said Stephen A. Edwards, the port’s CEO and executive director. “There were some challenges, but we adapted and delivered real value to all of our port users and the result is an increasing demand for the services of The Port of Virginia. Our labor partners and the entire port team performed at a very high level and the result is a record-setting fiscal year.”
The year held a number of heavy-cargo-volume months, high-level efficiency at the terminals, an ongoing focus on safety and investments in equipment and infrastructure: in May the port processed 340,000 TEUs, an all-time record for monthly productivity; throughout FY22 turn-times for motor carriers and dwell-time for import rail cargo were better than industry standards; the port’s lost workday rate was 1.68 per 200,000 hours worked; and in the spring, the port added two new ship-to-shore cranes and 15 shuttle trucks to its operation.
“We processed a lot of cargo while making significant progress in other areas,” Edwards said. “We’re moving forward on our $1.4 billion capital investment package that includes expanding rail capacity, widening and deepening our channels to at least 55 feet deep and modernizing the North Berth at Norfolk International Terminals. In addition, we’re opening up new markets for cargo owners and shippers through reworked vessel services that are offering direct Asia-to-Virginia connections. And we are building the reputation as the East Coast alternative to ports that are having to address congestion issues.”
The fiscal year’s record cargo volume was driven primarily by an increase in loaded imports, followed by growth of empty export boxes. In FY22 the port worked 1,471 vessels, which is 67 fewer than in FY21. The Port of Virginia maintained its position as the US East Coast’s leading rail port having moved 32 percent of its total cargo volume, or nearly 650,000 containers, by rail in FY22.
FY22 vs FY21
- TEUs — 3,695,156 TEUs, up 14.7%
- Containers – 2,053,524, up 15.5%
- Loaded Export TEUs — 1,045,765, up 2.9%
- Loaded Import TEUs — 1,768,850, up 16.3%
- Rail Containers — 653,739 up 12.4%
- Barge Containers – 86,126 containers, up 25.7%
- Truck Containers – 1,313,659, up 16.5%
- Breakbulk Tonnage – 172,734, up 103.7%
- Ship Calls – 1,471, down 4.4%
June Cargo Highlights (vs June 2021)
- TEUs – 317,742, up 12.9%
- Containers – 176,492, up 12.5%
- Loaded Export TEUs – 86,138, up 9.2%
- Loaded Import TEUs – 152,496, up 9.9%
- Rail Containers – 56,626, up 10.1%
- Barge Containers – 9,033, up 36.6%
- Truck Containers – 110,833, up 12.2%
- Breakbulk Tonnage – 19,025, up 140.4%
- Ship Calls – 128, down 3.8%
The Virginia Port Authority (VPA) is a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia. The VPA owns and through its private operating subsidiary, Virginia International Terminals, LLC (VIT), operates four general cargo facilities Norfolk International Terminals, Portsmouth Marine Terminal, Newport News Marine Terminal and the Virginia Inland Port in Warren County. The VPA leases Virginia International Gateway and Richmond Marine Terminal. A recent economic impact study from The College of William and Mary shows that The Port of Virginia helps to create more than 400,000 jobs and generated $92 billion in total economic impact throughout the Commonwealth on an annual basis. In 2018, 2019 and 2021, CNBC ranked Virginia “Best State for Business” and the port is a significant, contributing factor in the network’s formula.
State News
Virginia companies expand into global markets with Commonwealth’s Trade Accelerator Program
RICHMOND, VA – On July 13, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that 11 companies across the Commonwealth have graduated from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s (VEDP) Virginia Leaders in Export Trade (VALET) program. VALET, which now has more than 350 graduated companies, assists Virginia exporters that have firmly established domestic operations and are committed to international exporting as a growth strategy.
“The success of Virginia businesses both at home and abroad is key to maintaining a strong and resilient economy,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The VALET program equips companies in Virginia with the resources they need to enter today’s global marketplace and increase trade opportunities for Virginia products. I congratulate these 11 graduating Virginia companies on their impressive export sales and am confident that their international success will contribute to the economic vitality of our Commonwealth in the years to come.”
“VEDP’s VALET program continues to have tremendous results helping Virginia businesses of all sizes expand into global markets,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “International trade fuels the economy and VALET is an invaluable tool that enables companies to develop increased revenues, and we are excited about the growth these graduates will experience as a result of their time in the program.”
“The VALET program positions Virginia businesses for success utilizing a proven combination of knowledge and resources to catalyze global sales,” said VEDP President and CEO Jason El Koubi. “International trade makes companies stronger, more resilient, and more competitive in the global marketplace, and VALET is a critical vehicle to facilitate connections. We look forward to many more years of global success for these VALET program graduates.”
The graduating companies are:
• Aeroprobe Corporation (Montgomery County)
• Avondale Decor, LLC (Louisa County)
• Federal Pacific (City of Bristol)
• Morooka America, LLC (Hanover County)
• Titan Systems Corporation (Loudoun County)
• TMEIC Corporation Americas (Roanoke County)
• Troika Solutions, LLC (Fairfax County)
• Phoenix Integration (Montgomery County)
• Phoenix Group (City of Chesapeake)
• Patriot3, Inc. (Spotsylvania County)
• Shockoe.com, LLC (City of Richmond)
VALET is a two-year international business acceleration program that provides participating companies with international sales plan development services, assistance from a team of experienced international service providers, international business meetings with potential partners, educational events, and customized market research. There are currently 50 companies participating in the VALET program and 404 Virginia companies have been accepted to participate in the program since its inception in 2002.
Virginia exports over $35 billion in goods and services annually. Exports of the Commonwealth’s products and services are critical to economic growth, supporting more than 257,000 jobs and generating $2 billion in annual tax revenue. VEDP offers numerous programs to assist Virginia companies with selling into the global marketplace and has a network of international market research consultants covering 85 countries around the globe.
More information on the VALET program is available here.
State News
Attorney General Miyares urges Supreme Court to protect consumers in class action settlements
RICHMOND, VA – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, as part of a coalition of 20 state attorneys general, filed an amicus brief urging the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) to grant certiorari in Lowery v. Joffe. The case stems from the settlement of a 2010 class-action lawsuit where plaintiffs alleged that Google’s Street View cars collected millions of consumers’ private data (emails, passwords, usernames, etc.) on their WiFi networks without consumers’ knowledge.
The parties settled, creating a $13 million cash fund. But the plaintiffs, the harmed consumers, received nothing from the fund. Instead, Google will pay almost $4 million to attorneys and more than $9 million to select organizations dealing with consumer protection and education which have nothing to do with the plaintiffs in the case.
“Cy-pres-only settlements like these typically benefit corporate giants and trial lawyers. They rarely deliver justice to the victims harmed by large corporations,” said Attorney General Miyares. “All too often, they are a way for big business to escape justice for injuries they inflicted on consumers. I hope the Supreme Court takes this case and reins in the abuse of this sort of settlement.”
Similar “cy pres-only” settlements, where class members receive no direct benefit, have garnered the attention of federal courts across the country, including the Supreme Court. They are designated when there are residual funds in class action lawsuits, probate matters, and other court cases that cannot be distributed to the class members or beneficiaries for a variety of reasons.
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces Virginia receives $22.7 million to reclaim abandoned mine lands
RICHMOND, VA – On July 6, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) is getting a significant increase in funding to reclaim abandoned mine land features across the Commonwealth. The agency was awarded $22,790,000 in federal funding which will significantly increase the projects and job opportunities made possible through the Abandoned Mine Land (AML) program.
“We are excited to get to work and assist in getting others back to work with this announcement of federal funds,” said Governor Youngkin. “Creating jobs in coal-impacted communities is a priority and through the reclamation and repurposing of these mined lands, we hope to see an additional economic activity for properties that can become suitable for development.”
Virginia has thousands of abandoned mine land features awaiting reclamation. Previous funding limited the number of projects that could be completed within a grant year. This grant of $22.7 million will open up work on a very long list of slated projects. Virginia Energy is seeking additional contractors and called for coal companies to apply to bid on AML work to cover the increase in projects.
“Southwest Virginia has a ready workforce to complete the numerous infrastructure projects in Virginia,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Our agency prides itself on economic development in this region and we will aid in continued job increases over the next 15 years with this specific funding.”
Since 2017, Virginia Energy’s traditional AML program has created 792 jobs, adding an average of 100 jobs every five years. The AML program typically receives around $4 million annually. Based on that funding, these additional dollars are projected to create more than one thousand jobs.
“There are thousands of features posing safety and environmental harm due to historic mining in southwest Virginia and other areas of the state where coal was once extracted,” said Virginia Energy Director John Warren. “These funds will allow us to reclaim and repurpose just over 80% of the current inventory Virginia Energy has gathered since our AML program began in 1981.”
The AML team will also review and complete a more intensive inventory to ensure its accuracy and that any features previously identified are added.
“Our AML team finally gets to complete projects and tasks that have been on our wish list for years,” said Virginia Energy Deputy Director Will Clear. “The impact this work will have on our region will be so significant for a growing economy and for community enhancement.”
Contractors and coal companies interested in bidding on AML projects can find out more details via the Virginia Energy website. All must be registered in Virginia’s procurement system eVA.
Virginia Energy’s Abandoned Mine Land program was established after the passing of the Surface Mine Control and Reclamation Act in 1977. The agency manages a federal grant to reclaim issues caused by coal mining that occurred before that date. The federal funds come from the U.S. Department of Interior’s Office of Surface Mining and Reclamation Enforcement (OSMRE).
State News
American Cider Association launching new digital Virginia Cider Trail July 6
On July 6, The American Cider Association is launching a digital Virginia Cider Trail to encourage Virginians and visitors to explore the Commonwealth’s hard cideries and celebrate Virginia’s unique apples. The American Cider Association is the official organization of cider and perry producers in the United States representing cideries across 44 states and DC. They are working closely with the Virginia Cider Association to highlight the incredible ciders and apples made in the state.
The digital Virginia Cider Trail is a free program that all Virginians or visitors of age 21 and over can sign up for. The mobile-exclusive passport is a curated collection of 29 Virginia cideries, with many offering unique deals and discounts that guests can redeem during visits. The trail is a year-long offering that will run through June 25, 2023, and more cideries are expected to join throughout the year.
Participating cideries include:
- Albemarle CiderWorks, North Garden
- Big Fish Cider Co., Monterey
- Blue Bee Cider, Richmond
- Blue Toad Hard Cider Cidery & Event Barn, Roseland
- Bold Rock Nellysford Cidery, Nellysford
- Bryant’s Cider, Richmond
- Bryant’s Cider & Brewery, Roseland
- Buskey Cider, Richmond
- Ciders From Mars, Staunton
- Corcoran Vineyards & Cidery, Waterford
- Courthouse Creeks, Maidens
- Coyote Hole Ciderworks, Mineral
- Ditchley Cider Works, Kilmarnock
- Halcyon Days Cider Co, Natural Bridge
- Henway Hard Cider, Bluemont
- Lost Boy Cider, Alexandria
- Moss Vineyards, Nortonsville
- Mt. Defiance Cidery and Distillery Cider Barn, Middleburg
- Old Town Cidery, Winchester
- Potter’s Craft Cider, Charlottesville
- Sage Bird Ciderworks, Harrisonburg
- Sly Clyde Ciderworks, Hampton
- Stable Craft Brewing, Waynesboro
- Sugar Hill Cidery, Norton
- The Winery at Kindred Pointe, Mt. Jackson
- Tumbling Creek Cider Company – Taproom, Abingdon
- Widow’s Watch Cider, Edinburg
- Wild Hare Cider Cabin, Leesburg
- Winchester Ciderworks, Winchester
“The new digital cider trail is a great opportunity for Virginians and visitors alike to experience all the wonderful cideries in the Commonwealth in an easy, mobile-friendly way,” said Michelle McGrath, executive director of the American Cider Association. “Participants don’t even need to download an app. When they sign up for the cider trail, their pass can be saved to their phone’s home screen for easy one-tap access.”
The platform will use geospatial technology that will allow users to simply check in and record visits to count towards prizes and redeem any available special discounts. The first 100 people to check in to 10 locations will win a “Virginia is for Cider Lovers” medal. Each check-in also enters users into a grand prize raffle for a chance to win a Cidery Airbnb stay at the end of the year or a Virginia Cider Trail hooded sweatshirt at the end of each quarter.
“Those who opt-in to participate in the trail have a whole year to explore all corners of this beautiful cider-rich state. We love the opportunity to get more people familiar with Virginia apples and the cider made from them – and why it’s so special,” said McGrath.
Funding for this project was made possible by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service through grant 21 SCBPVA1060-00. Its contents are solely the responsibility of the authors and do not necessarily represent the official views of the USDA.
For more on the Virginia Cider Trail and participating cideries, visit Virginia Cider Trail.
About the American Cider Association
The American Cider Association is an organization of cider and perry producers in the United States. Its mission is to grow a diverse and successful U.S. cider industry by providing valuable information, resources, and services to our members and by advocating on their behalf.
