Virginia Ginther Seymour passed away suddenly on October 26, 2022. She was born in West Virginia and was a resident of Front Royal for the last 30 years. She graduated from Marshall University and enjoyed a career in pediatric nursing.

She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses for over 50 years. She enjoyed her pioneer work, community service, and many friends.

She was the wife of Garland Seymour (deceased). She was a loving and wonderful mother to her two children, David Skinner and Holli Skinner Klein (Richard Klein). She also had two grandchildren, Ashley and Lauren, as well as two great-grandchildren, Addison and Aria.

A service to celebrate her life is being held on Sunday, October 30th at 3:00 pm at the Kingdom Hall, 121 E. 17th St., Front Royal, VA.