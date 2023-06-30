State News
Virginia GOP leaders praise affirmative action ruling, schools vow to keep pursuing diversity
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin Thursday praised the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision striking down affirmative action at higher education institutions.
“Today, after the Supreme Court’s ruling, we are closer than ever before to ensuring that an individual’s future opportunities are unlocked based on the trajectory of their potential, their aspirations and the quality of their capabilities as opposed to simply on their race,” Youngkin said on Twitter shortly after the country’s highest court struck down race-conscious admissions in a case involving Harvard University and the University of North Carolina.
Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, who in 2021 became the first Black woman to hold statewide office in Virginia, also applauded the outcome, saying it will “ensure college admissions are based on a student’s merits, not the color of their skin.” Earle-Sears noted she had joined a legal brief supporting the plaintiffs who challenged affirmative action policies.
Attorney General Jason Miyares, who did not comment on the ruling, also signed onto a brief supporting the plaintiffs.
Virginia Democrats had sharply different reactions to the 6-3 decision ruling that consideration of race violates the equal protection clause of the U.S. Constitution.
In a statement, U.S. Rep. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, said the decision “undermines an important effort to address racial inequality caused by our nation’s history with racism,” adding, “The impact of 246 years of slavery and 100 years of Jim Crow on our communities and institutions did not go away with a magic wand.”
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., who began his career as a lawyer fighting housing discrimination in Richmond, said the “strength of Virginia’s—and America’s—higher education system lies in its diversity.”
“Today’s sad ruling means we have even more work to do to address our nation’s ugly history of racism and root out the system inequities that unfairly burden diverse communities, like Black and Latino Americans,” Kaine said. “Not only are those system inequities plain wrong; they hurt all of us and hold our economy back.”
What the court ruled
The majority opinion penned by Chief Justice John Roberts found Harvard and UNC “fail to operate their race-based admissions programs in a manner that is ‘sufficiently measurable to permit judicial [review],’” haven’t sufficiently proved a connection between those programs and goals like increasing diversity and training future leaders and haven’t identified an endpoint by which the programs would no longer be considered necessary.
Additionally, the court ruled that the universities’ programs “fail to comply with Equal Protection Clause’s twin commands that race may never be used as a ‘negative’ and that it may not operate as a stereotype,” pointing to a lower court finding that Harvard’s process resulted in fewer admissions of Asian American students.
The “assertion that race is never a negative factor in their admissions programs cannot withstand scrutiny,” the majority wrote. “College admissions are zero-sum, and a benefit provided to some applicants but not to others necessarily advantages the former at the expense of the latter.”
In a dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor argued that the ruling will result in “further entrenching racial inequality in education” and will end progress toward more inclusive schools begun in Brown v. Board of Education.
“For 45 years, the Court extended Brown’s transformative legacy to the context of higher education, allowing colleges and universities to consider race in a limited way and for the limited purpose of promoting the important benefits of racial diversity,” she wrote. “This limited use of race has helped equalize educational opportunities for all students of every race and background and has improved racial diversity on college campuses.”
Thursday’s ruling, she concluded, “cements a superficial rule of colorblindness as a constitutional principle in an endemically segregated society where race has always mattered and continues to matter.”
Impact on Virginia schools
Virginia universities reacted cautiously Thursday to the ruling.
Erin Jay, a spokesperson for William & Mary, said, “The university will take time thoughtfully to review (the ruling) and understand if there are implications to William & Mary’s comprehensive review process for admissions.”
The university reported that 32% of its students “identify as people of color” and, on its website, has said it is “committed to affirmative action, equal opportunity/equity, and diversity.”
In a statement, Virginia Commonwealth University President Michael Rao said the school “has been preparing for some time by evaluating admissions procedures and considering the impact of this ruling.”
While he acknowledged that “we won’t know all of those answers right away,” he said that “many of VCU’s admissions procedures are unlikely to be affected.”
Rao noted that a third of VCU’s incoming freshman class are first-generation students, while a third of undergraduate students are eligible for Pell Grants.
George Mason University said flatly the decision will have no impact on the school because it doesn’t consider race in its admissions process and admits more than 90% of undergraduate applicants. In August, GMU said, the school will “once again welcome the largest and most diverse student body in the history of the Commonwealth of Virginia.”
“This diversity of origin, identity, circumstance, and thought is what drives our quality and defines our character,” GMU said. “When walking across one of our campuses, the rich diversity everyone sees is not artificially curated by an admissions process primarily defined by keeping students out.”
Virginia Tech said its administration is reviewing the ruling but will continue to live up to its motto “Ut Prosim (That I May Serve)” and its goal of providing a “practical education to all members of the commonwealth, nation, and beyond.”
“To accomplish this mission, we will continue to work hard to expand access to underserved and underrepresented populations,” Virginia Tech said in a statement from its communications office.
Dr. Eric Claville, a political and legal analyst and professor of politics and law at Norfolk State University, characterized the Supreme Court’s Thursday ruling as both expected and regressive.
“Higher education leaders have known for a long time that this challenge [to affirmative action] would come,” he said. “We need these policies to advance diversity and equity on campuses, and the law is the incentive to make and enforce those changes. Without that, we will not have the same protections for promoting diverse, inclusive, equitable student bodies in Virginia and elsewhere.”
Claville said the high court’s decision “will have far-reaching implications beyond limiting race-based admissions in colleges.”
“I believe that here in Virginia, we will see ripple effects – perhaps in the way we hire for jobs, in the ways we support our communities, in the work across many sectors – that could basically roll back advancement opportunities for non-white people,” he said.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information is available.
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
Ahead of new age verification law, Pornhub blocks access in Virginia
Virginians will no longer be able to access Pornhub, one of the internet’s most popular pornography websites, after the company disabled access to the site in the commonwealth in response to a new law going into effect this Saturday.
The law requires pornography websites to use age verification technology to more stringently determine whether a person is 18 or older to gain access to the site. The legislation passed the General Assembly on a nearly unanimous vote this March. Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, the patron of the bill, told the Mercury this March his legislation aims to address the “epidemic” of childhood exposure to pornography.
Under the law, websites must verify users’ age and identity but can select the specific method of verification, such as uploading copies of government-issued identification or other unspecified commercial technology.
Bill to require additional proof of age for porn sites in Virginia heads to Youngkin’s desk
However, Pornhub, in a message posted to its site Thursday, is arguing the law is not the most effective solution for protecting people visiting its site, and puts children and user privacy at risk.
“Until a real solution is offered, we have made the difficult decision to completely disable access to our website in Virginia,” wrote Pornhub.
Virginia now joins Utah, which has a similar age verification law, as states where Pornhub has blocked residents’ access to content due to legislation.
In Virginia, the law applies to any website where 33.3% or more of the content is “material harmful to minors,” such as websites exclusively containing pornography. Social media sites like Twitter and Reddit, which allow adult content on their platforms but are not predominantly made up of adult content, would not be subject to the law.
In Virginia, the law will allow people to sue pornographic websites that don’t use proper age and identity verification methods “for damages resulting from a minor’s access to such material.”
However, Beth Waller, attorney and chair of the cybersecurity and data privacy practice at Woods Rogers Vandeventer Black law firm, said technology limitations could make it difficult for pornography websites to follow the requirements. She also questioned Virginia’s ability to enforce the law in the first place.
Waller said Louisiana, which has a similar law, allows adult content websites to access the state’s central driver’s license online database to verify age and identity. Virginia, she said, doesn’t have a similar system.
That means websites will have to use third-party verification methods from other companies that don’t have access to a central state database, she said, raising questions about how identification will be processed and verified.
“It’s not like walking into a bar where somebody can take the ID and use an ID reader to see if it’s valid,” Waller said.
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office did not respond to multiple requests from the Mercury for information about how officials plan to enforce the new law.
Free Speech Coalition Executive Director Alison Boden said the laws in Louisiana and Utah haven’t been enforced despite going into effect months ago.
“Because the laws are so poorly written, it’s impossible to know whether a site could be held liable for violating the law even when it’s made a good-faith effort to comply,” she said. “Website owners certainly worry that even though they’re following the law as they understand it, they could still end up being sued because young people understand technology like VPNs much better than politicians do.”
VPNs, or virtual private networks, are encryption methods that allow easy access to websites regardless of what state they live in.
Uploading personal information through non-state verification methods also runs the risk of the information being exposed in a cybersecurity data breach, said Waller.
“The intention behind the law is good,” Waller said. However, she added, “I do think that anyone who wants to bypass a law like that, they are properly motivated and tech savvy and will find a way to do so.”
The message shown on Pornhub.com as of June 29:
“Dear user,
As you may know, your elected officials in Virginia are requiring us to verify your age before allowing you access to our website. While safety and compliance are at the forefront of our mission, giving your ID card every time you want to visit an adult platform is not the most effective solution for protecting our users, and in fact, will put children and your privacy at risk.
In addition, mandating age verification without proper enforcement gives platforms the opportunity to choose whether or not to comply. As we’ve seen in other states, this just drives traffic to sites with far fewer safety measures in place. Very few sites are able to compare to the robust Trust and Safety measures we currently have in place. To protect children and user privacy, any legislation must be enforced against all platforms offering adult content.
The safety of our users is one of our biggest concerns. We believe that the best and most effective solution for protecting children and adults alike is to identify users by their devices and allow access to age-restricted materials and websites based on that identification. Until a real solution is offered, we have made the difficult decision to completely disable access to our website in Virginia.
Please contact your representatives before it is too late and demand device-based verification solutions that make the internet safer while also respecting your privacy.”
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
Celebrate Independence Day Responsibly: Virginia State Police urges citizens to drive safely this long July 4th weekend
As the Fourth of July weekend fast approaches, with many Virginians gearing up for a long weekend of celebrations, Virginia State Police urges the public to add one critical component to their holiday plans: safe, responsible, and sober driving.
According to Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent, preliminary data from the first six months of 2023 show a grim picture, with traffic crashes across the Commonwealth claiming approximately 400 lives. “Virginia is averaging roughly two traffic deaths every day, and that’s unacceptable. Let’s make this extended July 4th holiday weekend Virginia’s safest ever and drive to save lives,” Settle said.
In the light of these alarming statistics, and considering the fact that ten lives were lost on Virginia’s highways during the 2022 July 4th weekend, and a dozen during the same period in 2021, there’s a pressing need for citizens to exercise due caution.
To combat the issue of drunk driving, Virginia State Police encourages those planning to drink alcohol at July 4 celebrations to arrange for a designated driver, use a rideshare service, taxi, or public transportation. They also urge party hosts to provide non-alcoholic beverages and help prevent guests from drinking and driving home.
Furthering its efforts to reduce traffic fatalities, Virginia State Police is set to ramp up patrols starting from 12:01 a.m. Monday, July 3, 2023, until midnight Tuesday, July 4, 2023, under the Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E.). This initiative, sponsored at the state level and recognized nationally, is aimed at reducing crashes, fatalities, and injuries caused by impaired driving, speeding, and failure to use seat belts.
The 2022 edition of the Operation C.A.R.E initiative saw Virginia troopers arrest 69 drivers for DUI, cite 4,262 speeders and 1,585 reckless drivers, issue 429 citations for seatbelt violations, 131 for failing to secure children in vehicles properly, and 165 for violating the state’s hands-free law.
As Independence Day beckons, the spotlight is on everyone to make this July 4th weekend the safest ever. Changes have also been made to Virginia’s “Move Over” law, effective from July 1, 2023, extending protection to any stationary vehicle displaying hazard lights, warning signs, or flares. Virginians are urged to change lanes and proceed with caution when passing any of these vehicles, in addition to emergency and law enforcement vehicles displaying flashing lights. Remember, the key to a great holiday is a safe one.
What caused Virginia’s budget breakdown? Accounts differ.
Virginia’s budget negotiators don’t agree on whether they did or didn’t agree to a preliminary deal months ago.
House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, and Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, emerged this week from their budget talks — which the General Assembly conducts mostly in private until a deal is reached — with two starkly different accounts of how negotiations progressed this year before falling apart on Tuesday.
Knight has sketched out the details of a proposed compromise that makes several concessions to Democrats, such as dropping Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s plan to lower the corporate tax rate and adjusting the state’s income tax brackets, which haven’t changed since 1990, in a way that benefits lower-income filers instead of the highest earners.
In Knight’s telling, Senate negotiators had already agreed to those terms but wanted to delay moving forward on the deal until after last week’s primaries.
“They said they were fine with it,” Knight said.
When meetings in Richmond restarted this week, Knight said, Barker — who lost his primary last Tuesday — insisted there was no deal and would not let Knight explain his proposal to other senators working on the budget.
Senate negotiators, in turn, have said there was never a firm deal struck in February, and it’s Knight and the House that tanked an evolving deal by insisting any agreement had to involve longer-term tax cuts rather than accepting an offer of nearly $900 million in one-time rebates.
“We were in the middle of negotiations, and they actually walked away from the table,” said Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton.
Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville, characterized the breakdown in talks as stemming from “a basic disagreement about a conversation that occurred between the chairs.”
“Barry Knight has one version of what happened in that conversation. George Barker has another,” he said.
Because Virginia operates on a two-year budget cycle, the state can continue operating past the June 30 end of the current fiscal year without disruption. But the lack of a new budget bill has caused uncertainty for other public bodies that make decisions based on how much money they can expect from the state. The extended budgetary limbo also means roughly $3.6 billion in surplus funds still cannot be allocated to bipartisan priorities like teacher pay raises and more funding for the struggling mental health system.
As Virginia budget negotiations drag on, here’s what hangs in the balance
Tax policy has been the main area of friction between Democrats and Republicans. The Democratic-controlled Senate has balked at many of Youngkin’s proposed tax cuts, characterizing them as overly generous to the wealthy and corporations and potentially hazardous to the state’s long-term fiscal health. Republicans have argued state revenues are strong enough that the government can afford to give all taxpayers a break while spending significantly more in key areas.
The impasse is a long-running one, but it broke into the public this week in dramatic fashion when Knight announced Democrats had “decided to abandon” a deal he said the parties had reached in February but put off announcing due to a stiff primary challenge Barker was facing. On Tuesday, according to The Washington Post, Youngkin said he believed the stalemate was “a massive failure from the leadership in the Democrat party in the Senate.”
Republicans say uncertainty over who’s in charge of the Senate Democratic Caucus has contributed to the budget confusion, with both Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, and Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, who co-chairs the chamber’s budget committee, heading into retirement. Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, just campaigned heavily on the idea that she’s next in line to run the budget committee, and the odds moved in her favor last week when she won her primary, and Barker lost.
Knight said he feels more progress could be made if other Senate Democrats could be involved since Barker is now a “lame duck.”
“The only thing that’s changed is Janet was not there Monday because she’s in Japan on a trip she’s had planned for a year,” Knight said. “And George lost his election.”
Knight suggested Howell could verify there was an initial agreement. In remarks reported by the Washington Post, Barker indicated Howell was “a little more open” to the GOP’s offer than he was. Howell’s office did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
It’s unclear how many other Democrats are fully in the loop on what Knight was offering. Deeds said other Senate negotiators didn’t see the tax bracket proposal until Tuesday.
“Barry Knight says he told George and Janet about it in February, but it was not communicated to us,” he said.
In an interview, Barker said the Senate conferees are “operating as a team” just like their House counterparts.
“I don’t think it’s necessarily appropriate to have him come in and try to say things that are not necessarily completely true,” Barker said in response to Knight’s attempt to present his plan to more senators.
Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, said the caucus as a whole has not been briefed on any proposed deal.
“I think tax cuts would be a hard sell to my caucus,” Surovell said. “It sounds like George has made that clear in multiple rounds. But the Republicans have continued to cater to the governor’s demand for tax cuts.”
A closed-door process
The varied accounts highlight the opaqueness of Virginia’s budget process, much of which is conducted behind closed doors by an inner circle of negotiators.
“They don’t brief members outside of the Appropriations Committee about this at all,” said Del. Danica Roem, D-Manassas. “We find out about stuff like this through news reports.”
Many lawmakers in Richmond say the complexity of budget negotiations and the requirement that the state balance its books make it necessary for smaller groups of legislators to hammer out the final details of an agreement.
“It’s logically infeasible to imagine all 140 members casting line item votes on every budget item,” said Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, who recently lost a tight primary against Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville, one of the Senate’s budget conferees. “At some point you do need a set of people to sit down and close the gap between the House and the Senate versions.”
In Virginia’s system — which Roem says was “originally designed to be done in a smoke-filled back room” — those negotiations unfold almost entirely in private. Once the chambers choose the conferees who will participate in talks, no formal public meetings are typically held until the chief negotiators announce a deal and the House and Senate vote on the completed version.
That can lead to conflicts like the one that has emerged in Richmond this week, where there’s little ability to verify what was agreed to and when.
The House proposal
The three major components of the roughly $900 million tax relief plan sketched out by Knight are another increase to the state’s standard deduction for income taxes, tax rebate checks of $100 for single filers and $200 for joint filers and changes to the state’s income tax brackets that closely mirror a recommendation from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission.
Youngkin had proposed dropping the state’s top tax bracket, which kicks in at $17,000 of taxable income, from 5.75% to 5%. Knight’s proposal wouldn’t lower the top rate but instead adjusts all the brackets to have the top rate apply to income over $30,000.
The proposed bracket structure aligns with a JLARC recommendation to tweak the brackets to account for inflation since 1990. Leaving the brackets the same creates so-called “bracket creep,” where the tax burden for low- and middle-income filers grows faster than their income because more of the money they make is taxed at the highest rate.
Knight said the numbers crunched on his plan show it “helps lower-income people a whole lot better than what we have today.”
“It was a recommendation of JLARC to do that,” Knight said. Documents outlining the proposal suggest the bracket changes were seen as a way to make the tax code “more progressive” without raising taxes on the rich.
By fiscal year 2025, the bracket adjustments would make up $655 million of the roughly $911 million impact on the budget. The standard deduction increase would cost $200 million, with smaller tax breaks for military retirement pay and business interest making up the rest.
Knight said he’s ready to meet with any other Senate Democratic leaders to discuss the proposal.
“I want a budget deal,” he said. “I am operating with them in good faith.”
What the Senate wants
Senate negotiators have instead pushed for one-time tax relief, largely in the form of rebates, while rejecting structural tax cuts that many say could imperil Virginia’s financial stability as federal COVID-era funds are spent down.
“We’re fortunate that we do have additional revenue,” said Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta. “But the thing that I’ll continue to cite is you have to look at where that came from.”
Instead, Senate negotiators say they are prioritizing one-time investments in services like education and behavioral health, pointing to shortfalls like the estimated $25 billion needed to modernize and construct school buildings around Virginia and the state’s troubled mental health system, which in 2021 was forced to temporarily close admissions at five facilities. Youngkin has made the overhaul of that system a signature priority, rolling out an ambitious $230 million “Right Help, Right Now” proposal this December that has garnered bipartisan support.
“The reality from my perspective is we have starved some of our services for far too long,” said Deeds.
Barker’s counter-proposal was a bigger round of one-time tax rebates without structural tax cuts. Senate negotiators said they put forward two proposals this week: an initial $670 million tax relief plan that was rejected, followed by an $890 million plan that would have included a $200 rebate payment for single filers and $400 for couples as well as other tax changes.
“It gets money in the hands of the people of Virginia at a time where we have the resources to be able to do it,” Barker said, without “locking” the state into structural cuts that could cause budgetary damage if a recession occurs.
The proposal to alter the tax brackets has sparked tentative interest. Deeds said it “probably makes sense, but I think in order to make sure it’s revenue-neutral, you have to add another bracket at the top.” Hanger said while he’s in favor of changing the brackets, the policy needs to be evaluated more broadly.
“If you’re going to have a progressive tax code structure, the people who can afford it need to pay more than those who can afford it,” he said.
Both Hanger and Deeds emphasized the need to resume talks, although Deeds said the situation was not unprecedented, pointing to a 2001 standoff between then-Gov. Jim Gilmore and the Senate ultimately kept the General Assembly from amending its biennial budget.
“It’s totally unacceptable not to produce a budget,” said Hanger. “That is totally inadequate to the needs of the Commonwealth.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Commonwealth secures top spot in Business Facilities 2023 State Rankings Report for Virginia Talent Accelerator Program
In a notable triumph for the state of Virginia, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on June 26, 2023, that the Commonwealth has been ranked as the number one state in the United States for Customized Workforce Training, according to the 19th annual Business Facilities State Rankings Report. This ascension marks a significant achievement for the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, which held the second spot in the same category in 2021 and 2022.
Business Facilities, a leading national publication that has been guiding corporate site selectors and economic development professionals for over half a century, recognized the accomplishments of the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program in this latest report.
Governor Youngkin acknowledged the vital role the program plays in driving economic development in the state. “The Virginia Talent Accelerator Program enhances our competitiveness to win major projects and prepares Virginians with in-demand, marketable skills,” he commented.
Secretary of Commerce and Trade, Caren Merrick echoed these sentiments, emphasizing how this recognition reinforces the program’s crucial role in attracting and retaining businesses in diverse industries and regions across the state.
Launched in 2019, the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program is a workforce initiative designed by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP), in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System and other higher education partners. The program, which provides fully customized recruitment and training services to new and expanding companies, has been instrumental in securing over 11,000 jobs across Virginia.
Anne Cosgrove, Business Facilities Editorial Director, praised Virginia’s progress: “Virginia takes the lead this year, based on continued notable successes to attract and retain business.”
Jason El Koubi, VEDP President and CEO, confirmed that the Program’s mission was to become the leading customized workforce solutions program in the nation within four years of its launch. Today’s recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Virginia Talent Accelerator team. The team is committed to further expanding the program’s impact, ensuring that Virginia continues to lead in attracting and training the talent essential to the success of new operations.
More information on the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program is available here.
Virginia hails new era of offshore wind power as Fugro commits to expanded presence in Norfolk
In a move signaling the growth of renewable energy in the US, Fugro, a world-leading geo-data specialist, has announced the expansion of its Americas Center of Expertise for Offshore Wind in Norfolk, Virginia. This development comes as a result of increasing demands in offshore wind projects, which have surged on the U.S. East Coast in recent years.
The Netherlands-based company’s Virginia operations have experienced considerable growth over the past decade, aligning with the rise in offshore wind projects on the East Coast. The announced expansion is set to create 15 additional jobs in the state. Fugro’s core operation involves conducting site characterization of offshore wind developments. By providing critical data about the seafloor and environmental conditions, Fugro informs the safe and efficient planning, design, and construction of these crucial projects.
Governor Glenn Youngkin hailed the expansion, emphasizing Virginia’s potential as a market leader in offshore wind technology, development, and deployment. “We are committed to a strategy to ensure a reliable, affordable, and clean energy economy of tomorrow for Virginians, and Fugro’s research on offshore wind development aids our efforts while also creating new, high-quality jobs,” he said.
Caren Merrick, Secretary of Commerce and Trade, echoed Youngkin’s sentiments, stressing the vital role Fugro’s offshore wind projects play in meeting the future power generation needs of businesses and citizens in Virginia and beyond.
Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander and Douglas L. Smith, President & CEO of the Hampton Roads Alliance, joined the chorus of officials commending Fugro’s decision. Mayor Alexander highlighted the company’s significant role in the advancement of offshore research and technology. Meanwhile, Smith applauded Fugro’s continued commitment to the City of Norfolk.
The expansion underscores Norfolk’s position as a regional leader in offshore wind energy and an ideal location for renewable energy businesses. This sentiment was reinforced by Delegate Jackie Hope Glass, who praised Fugro’s positive impact on the community and the broader offshore wind industry.
Fugro’s expansion is a clear sign that Virginia is poised to become a major player in the offshore wind industry. As the state’s economy grows, so too will its commitment to a clean energy future. Fugro, with its newly expanded Center of Expertise for Offshore Wind, will undoubtedly play a significant role in this energy transition.
After primaries, Va. political leaders fire opening shots of 2023 general election fight
As the Virginia political world pivoted from the primary season to November’s general elections, Republican leaders sought to portray the opposition as a battered party drifting further left while Democrats argued nothing can hide the extremism at the GOP’s core.
Tuesday’s packed slate of General Assembly primaries gave both parties a chance to preview their messages as they head deeper into an election year with full control of the legislature up for grabs. Establishment-backed candidates mostly prevailed on the Republican side. Democrats saw more mixed results, with multiple big-name incumbent senators falling to progressive challengers as others narrowly held onto their seats.
Aird tops Morrissey, Sturtevant beats Chase in wild Virginia primaries
That outcome gave Democrats a more complicated picture to explain, even as party leaders said they continue to feel momentum is on their side in the first cycle of full legislative elections since the fall of Roe v. Wade. Republicans, meanwhile, highlighted the fact that Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s endorsees won big in contested primaries and sought to portray the state GOP as the more unified party.
Republicans had a 52-48 majority earlier this year in the House of Delegates, which now has several vacancies on both sides of the aisle due to resignations and people running for higher office. In the Senate, Democrats have a 22-18 majority, enabling them to block the most contentious Republican policy proposals.
All 140 General Assembly seats are on the ballot in November. Depending on what voters decide, Republicans could take full legislative control, Democrats could further restrain Youngkin’s power by keeping the Senate and flipping the House, or a mixed result could continue the current dynamic of divided government.
In a post-primary memo released Wednesday, Youngkin political advisor Dave Rexrode said Virginia Democrats are emerging from the primary season “scattered and fighting amongst themselves” and under the control of “the radical progressive left.”
“Gone are the reasonable Democrats who would put Virginia first,” Rexrode wrote. “They have been replaced with new nominees who would find like-minded comrades in the most liberal legislatures in the country.”
Democratic leaders scoffed at the notion that Tuesday’s results were a positive sign for Youngkin, whom they said continues to play to the GOP’s Trump base as he considers a run for president.
“That’s big talk coming from somebody who’s in Paris,” said Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, referring to Youngkin’s absence from Virginia during Tuesday’s elections to attend the Paris Air Show, a high-profile aviation and space business conference.
Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, said polls on abortion consistently show it’s Republicans leaning into extreme positions unsupported by most Virginians and Democrats working to protect fundamental rights.
“The reason that Glenn Youngkin is claiming to have an accomplishment is because he doesn’t have any accomplishments,” Surovell said. “He hasn’t accomplished anything in the last two years because he refuses to work with Democrats because he’s in the middle of a presidential beauty pageant.”
House Minority Leader Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, pointed out Youngkin-backed contenders didn’t do nearly as well last year when the governor traveled the country to stump for GOP gubernatorial candidates. The fact that a governor can potentially sway races in his own state, Scott said, is “no surprise.”
“He’s the dang leader of the party, allegedly,” Scott said.
Both Surovell and Locke are considered contenders to lead the Senate Democratic Caucus heading into 2024 after a retirement surge that included Sen. Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, the longtime leader of the Senate Democrats.
Who might — and who won’t — be returning to the General Assembly next year
The coming departures for Senate Democrats rose significantly Tuesday after Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, lost to Fairfax County School Board member Stella Pekarsky and Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, was defeated by progressive challenger Saddam Azlan Salim.
In another marquee contest in the Richmond and Petersburg regions, Sen. Joe Morrissey lost to former delegate Lashrecse Aird in a race that Aird made a referendum on Morrissey’s self-described “pro-life” abortion views. Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, defeated Sen. Lionell Spruill, D-Chesapeake, in a closely watched Hampton Roads primary.
Those results meant at least four incumbent Senate Democrats went down in defeat, with Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, hanging on to a thin lead in his race against Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, as ballot counting continued Wednesday.
Republicans have been quick to note the Democratic incumbents who lost fell to opponents running to their left. That trend didn’t hold up across the board, with Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville, and Sen. Dave Mardsen, D-Fairfax, both withstanding well-funded progressive opponents.
In GOP contests, candidates challenging the status quo didn’t fare well.
In a statement late Tuesday night, Senate GOP leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, pointedly noted that every Senate GOP incumbent on the ballot — a group that technically didn’t include defeated Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, due to her resignation from the caucus — prevailed on Tuesday.
“I am especially gratified that – in stark contrast to our Democrat colleagues – every member of the Virginia Senate Republican Caucus seeking reelection this year has been renominated,” Norment said. “Our senators are devoted to representing the needs of their respective districts and to advancing a positive conservative agenda.”
Chase lost a three-way race in the Richmond suburbs to former senator Glen Sturtevant, who was backed by Norment and others in the Senate GOP, but not Youngkin.
Surovell pointed to Youngkin’s lack of involvement in Chase’s race to push back on claims the governor is boldly remaking the Virginia GOP in his own winning image.
“This was a state senator who openly carried a firearm into our chamber on a regular basis and thought that was normal behavior. Who got censured by our caucus,” Surovell said. “And he couldn’t even bring himself to endorse against her for another senator who beat her handily last night.”
In other hotly contested GOP races, Youngkin-backed Dels. Emily Brewer, R-Isle of Wight, and Tara Durant, R-Fredericksburg, defeated outsider candidates Hermie Sadler and Matt Strickland, respectively.
In a sign of potential cracking in the GOP’s unity message, hard-right Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, took to Facebook to blast Youngkin and other party leaders after she lost a primary to Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick. March said she, Chase, Sadler, and Strickland were the “4 actual conservatives” running Tuesday and mocked Youngkin and his allies as beholden to “lobbyist money.”
“One big happy family of sell-outs, pretending they care about you and messaging you they are good, kind and concerned,” March wrote.
Democrats emphasized the diversity of their nominees as a sign of strength.
Former Democratic state delegate Jay Jones, widely thought to be a future contender for statewide office, said the theme of the contests in his party was “generational change,” as opposed to a power struggle between the party’s progressive and moderate factions. The results, he said, show healthy evolution.
“It’s a transformational election,” Jones said. “This election ushers in a new generation of leaders. Diverse leaders. Women of color. Younger folks. And that’s really, really good for Virginia.”
In addition to abortion, Democrats indicated their other priorities in the 2023 elections will include protecting voting rights, pushing for stronger restrictions on guns, and continued resistance to Youngkin’s proposal to cut Virginia’s corporate tax rate.
Rexrode, who chairs Youngkin’s Spirit of Virginia PAC, laid out a far different set of policy issues in his memo.
“Four Democratic incumbents lost election last night and were replaced by far-left progressives who want to ban gas stoves, prevent the sale of gas-powered cars and trucks in the state, limit parents’ involvement in their children’s education, repeal our Right to Work laws, allow Californians to have a say in our daily lives, support a soft on crime and criminals policy that puts our safety at risk, and force everyone to adopt their radical woke worldview,” Rexrode wrote.
In a post-primary discussion Wednesday on the conservative John Fredericks Radio Show, former Republican delegate turned political commentator Chris Saxman pointed to the success of the left-leaning advocacy group Clean Virginia, which supports campaign finance reform and seeks to counter the monetary influence of Dominion Energy at the statehouse. The group, funded by Charlottesville investor Michael Bills, helped propel candidates to victory in nearly all the 25 races it was involved in. But, as it has in past election cycles, Saxman noted, Clean Virginia vs. Dominion debate stirred up some bitter conflict among Democrats.
“The Republicans, on the other hand, have really shown me their ability to get their team together,” Saxman said.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
