State News
Virginia has issued 5,600 nonbinary driver’s licenses and IDs since 2020
Virginia’s Department of Motor Vehicles has issued approximately 5,600 driver’s licenses and other forms of ID with a nonbinary gender designation since a 2020 law that allowed people to choose that option rather than male or female.
The number includes “driver’s licenses, identification cards, driver privilege cards, and identification privilege cards,” said Jessica Cowardin, a spokesperson for the DMV.
The bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, said he was surprised to hear so many people had taken advantage of the option since the law went into effect July 1, 2020, but said the number indicated “how important it is to so many people.”
“There’s thousands of Virginians that have a very strong and sincere belief that they ought to be able to express their gender identity that way in government records,” he said. “There’s probably other government records we ought to be thinking about as well.”
Virginia isn’t alone in offering a nonbinary designation on driver’s licenses. According to the nonprofit Movement Advancement Project, which tracks LGBTQ+ legislation nationwide, 22 states and Washington, D.C. now allow residents to list themselves as “X,” or nonbinary, on the identification. The U.S. Department of State also began allowing people to use X as a gender marker on U.S. passports in April.
Surovell said it was “important that the government meet people where they are and recognize who they are.”
“For decades, the government put lots of people in boxes in lots of ways,” he said. “And going forward, I don’t think a lot of young people see themselves that way.”
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
More than 90 school walkouts against transgender policies and more Va. headlines
• It remains unclear how the Virginia High School League, which currently allows transgender students to play on sports teams that match their gender identity under certain conditions, will react to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposal to overturn that rule.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Students at more than 90 Virginia schools walked out in protest of Youngkin’s proposed policies on transgender teens.—Washington Post, Associated Press
• Body camera footage shows a Wytheville police officer muttering “this is teenage stuff” after interviewing two Republican lawmakers about an alleged shove that happened at a GOP fundraiser. The footage also reveals Del. Wren Williams was initially uncooperative when police asked him about Del. Marie March’s claim he had pushed her.—Cardinal News
• Youngkin is hosting a two-day “red vest retreat” with big GOP donors at a luxury resort near Charlottesville. The event will feature a speech by former House speaker Newt Gingrich, who called the governor “a national star with a great future.”—Washington Post
• Newly revealed video shows the two suspects who vandalized a Richmond mural dedicated to Black tennis legend Arthur Ashe with white supremacist graffiti.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• A new project from VPM explores how Richmond is trying to handle a wave of gun violence that’s been particularly harmful to young people.—VPM
• Hurricane Ian could bring heavy rain to parts of Virginia this weekend.—13News Now
• Prosecutors decided not to charge Joshua Yabut, the former National Guard soldier who famously commandeered an armored vehicle in 2018 and drove it to Richmond, after he was accused of interfering with first responders in an unrelated incident earlier this year.—WTVR
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
State News
Federal proposal requiring Mountain Valley Pipeline completion halted
WASHINGTON — A permitting reform proposal by West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin that would have required completion of the controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline was halted Tuesday.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer removed the measure from a catchall spending package late in the afternoon after Manchin released a statement calling on him to do so.
The U.S. Senate then voted 72-23 to advance the spending bill, which would provide billions to aid Ukraine’s war effort, help communities throughout the country recover from natural disasters and keep the federal government funded through mid-December.
The Manchin plan had drawn a widespread rebuke from most Republicans, a few Senate Democrats, including Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, and a large group of progressive U.S. House members, all of which could have put passage of the government funding package at risk before the current law expires on Friday at midnight.
Federal climate deal could force completion of Mountain Valley Pipeline
Schumer said in his floor speech that he’d work with Manchin and others “to have conversations about the best way to ensure responsible permitting reform is passed before the end of the year.” West Virginia Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said language could be attached to the National Defense Authorization Act, the annual policy bill for the Pentagon.
Oregon Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley said in a statement removing Manchin’s permitting reform bill from the government spending package was the “right move” and urged leaders to keep it off “any future ‘must-pass’ legislation.”
“Many would agree that our permitting system could be improved,” Merkley said. “If the Senate is going to take up these questions in the future, it must be with a deliberative committee process and a robust, stand-alone floor debate that gives the American people, and especially those most impacted by this legislation, a full opportunity to weigh in.”
Kaine issued a statement shortly after the vote saying that “like so many Virginians, I’m relieved we defeated the attempt to greenlight the Mountain Valley Pipeline without normal administrative and judicial review. Now we can move on and fulfill our responsibility to fund the government.”
Virginia Sen. Mark Warner said in a statement that the U.S. “still need(s) to take sensible steps to reduce European dependence on Russian energy while maintaining an affordable and resilient supply here at home” and said he intends to continue work on reforms “that protect our national and economic security, but also respect concerns voiced by those communities most impacted by these projects.”
Kaine pipeline objections
Many lawmakers had urged the removal of Manchin’s permitting reform bill from the must-pass government funding package for weeks. Earlier this month, more than 70 progressive Democrats signed onto a letter that asked party leaders to keep Manchin’s bill out of the funding package that must become law before Oct. 1.
Kaine has repeatedly rebuked the bill, saying its requirement of approval for the Mountain Valley Pipeline “could open the door to serious abuse and even corruption.”
The 303-mile Mountain Valley Pipeline, which is intended to carry natural gas from the Marcellus shale fields of West Virginia to southern Virginia, has been a major point of contention in Virginia for years. Facing numerous court challenges from opponents, Mountain Valley has repeatedly lost federal approvals and remains unfinished, with most of the incomplete portions of the line lying in Virginia’s Giles, Craig and Montgomery counties.
“The pipeline runs through Virginia for 100 miles and takes property from landowners, but I was not consulted as a deal was struck to approve it and thus not given an opportunity to share my constituents’ deep concerns,” Kaine said in a statement earlier in the day announcing he’d vote against the package.
Kaine then urged Senate leaders to pass a funding package “free of the unprecedented and dangerous MVP deal.”
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, also rejected the permitting reform part of the package, saying from the Senate floor Tuesday afternoon before Schumer removed the bill that it was a “poison pill.”
“What our Democratic colleagues have produced is a phony fig leaf that would actually set back the cause of real permitting reform,” McConnell said.
Meanwhile, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and 17 other Republican attorneys general including Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares sent a letter to U.S. Senate leaders Tuesday opposing Manchin’s energy permitting bill on the grounds that it “would effectively create a backdoor Clean Power Plan,” overrule “states’ traditional authority to set their own resource and utility policies, and upset the careful balance of state and federal authority that has been a cornerstone of the Federal Power Act for nearly a century.”
Government funding
The overall spending package, if approved by the U.S. Senate and U.S. House this week, would fund the government through Dec. 16. The measure must become law before Friday at midnight, when current federal spending authority expires, to avoid a funding lapse or a partial government shutdown.
That is a scenario Democratic leaders wanted to avoid, especially with just weeks to go before the November midterm elections.
The spending package, released just before midnight Monday night, would provide billions in funding to ease home heating and cooling costs for low-income households, pay for community block disaster grants, and continue recovery efforts related to the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire that damaged much of New Mexico this spring.
It includes $12 billion in Ukraine aid, the third installment this year, bringing the total U.S. investment in the country’s war effort to about $66 billion.
Congress approved a $13.6 billion relief package in March, just weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, and another $40 billion package in May with broad bipartisan support.
The Biden administration requested this tranche of Ukraine assistance, funding a total of $11.7 billion.
U.S. lawmakers also opted to include $35 million “to respond to potential nuclear and radiological incidents in Ukraine, assist Ukrainian partners with the security of nuclear and radiological materials, and prevent the illicit smuggling of nuclear and radiological material.”
The package does not include $22.4 billion in COVID-19 funding or $4.5 billion for the monkeypox outbreak, both of which were requested by the White House and broadly rejected by Republicans.
Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick Leahy, a Vermont Democrat, said Tuesday he believes leaving out that public health funding is “shortsighted.”
Leahy said he would “revisit” the issue in December, when Congress is supposed to agree on a full-year funding package.
Avoiding a shutdown
The short-term spending bill, sometimes referred to as a continuing resolution, or CR is needed to prevent a government shutdown when the current spending law expires at the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30.
The stopgap is intended to give lawmakers and the Biden administration more time to agree on how much the federal government should spend during the fiscal year 2023, which begins on October 1, and where any increases in funding should be directed.
Bipartisan agreement on total discretionary spending levels, $1.512 trillion for the current fiscal year, would allow the 12 panels in charge of an annual government spending bill to begin drafting legislation to fund dozens of departments and agencies.
President Joe Biden’s budget request for the upcoming fiscal year asked Congress to approve $795 billion for defense programs and $915 billion for nondefense programs, which includes spending on the Homeland Security, Justice, and Veterans Affairs departments.
Current law provides for $782 billion for defense spending and $730 billion for nondefense funding.
If Congress and the White House cannot agree on the bills before their new December deadline, they can pass another short-term spending bill extending into 2023.
However, that type of funding strategy poses problems for many federal departments, including the Pentagon. Since the short-term stopgap spending bills continue current spending levels and policies into the new fiscal year, federal departments typically can’t start new programs or boost spending in areas they targeted for additional funding in the budget request.
by Jennifer Shutt, Virginia Mercury
State News
IperionX selects Virginia for first U.S. 100% recycled titanium metal powder facility
On September 27, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that IperionX Limited (“IperionX”) (NASDAQ: IPX), a U.S. critical minerals company, plans to make a capital investment totaling $82.1 million to establish Virginia’s first titanium demonstration facility in Halifax County. The company’s project will develop over two phases, with phase one consisting of a $12.5 million investment in building construction and production-related machinery and tools and a further $69.6 million investment anticipated under a Phase 2 expansion within three years of the initial development.
The company will initially occupy the 50,000-square-foot Halifax Shell Building in the Southern Virginia Technology Park and plans to expand the facility to 100,000 square feet in the coming years. IperionX intends to source 100% renewable energy to produce 100% recycled titanium to supply advanced industries, including automotive, defense, aerospace, electric vehicles, and 3D printing. IperionX plans to develop the titanium demonstration facility as a showcase for the intersection of titanium powder production with additive manufacturing and other powder metallurgy applications. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina, South Carolina, and West Virginia for the project, creating 108 new jobs over the three-year Phase 1 and Phase 2 development period.
“We are thrilled to welcome IperionX to the Commonwealth. The new Halifax County operation will represent the first titanium metal powder facility in the U.S. using 100% recycled titanium scrap as feedstock, putting Virginia on the map for providing a critical material essential for our advanced industries,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We look forward to supporting this forward-thinking company that will develop a new supply chain of titanium right here in the Commonwealth while creating high-quality jobs.”
“IperionX selecting Virginia for this multi-phase investment beginning with its inaugural titanium demonstration facility is a huge win for the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “We are proud to welcome this visionary and innovative company to Virginia’s corporate roster.”
Anastasios Arima, Founder, and CEO of IperionX, said, “We are delighted to have chosen South Boston and Halifax County as the site for our inaugural titanium demonstration facility, which is a critical step in advancing IperionX’s ambition to re-shore an all-American source of titanium metal. We highly appreciate the support and welcome from our partners and stakeholders in Virginia and look forward to establishing IperionX as a leader in advanced manufacturing in our new home.”
Rick Harrell, Chair of the Halifax County Industrial Development Authority, stated, “I am thrilled to welcome IperionX to Halifax County. Their decision to locate in Halifax County will have a lasting impact on our community and region.”
“This is an impressive project for Halifax County,” said Rick Short, Chairman of the Halifax County Board of Supervisors. “Their decision to locate here and create 108 new jobs is a testament to the community’s legacy in manufacturing. IperionX will make a wonderful addition to our industrial base, and we welcome them.”
“IperionX Limited provides innovative solutions to the critical materials supply chain of our nation, and we applaud their selection of Halifax County as the location to match their technology with the strong skill sets of the existing workforce,” said Linda Green, Executive Director of the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance. “Their work in diverse emerging industry sectors promises opportunity for Halifax workers for generations to come.”
Tobacco Commission member Senator Frank Ruff said, “IperionX is an exciting addition to the Southern Virginia Technology Park, and it is great to see them locate in and expand the shell building that the Commission also supported several years ago. We are fortunate to have a company that provides more than 100 high-paying jobs and contributes over $80 million to the county’s tax base come region. I wish them great success in Halifax County.”
“Dominion Energy welcomes IperionX to Virginia. We are excited for the opportunity to meet their energy needs while also helping to support its sustainability goals,” said Felicia Howard, Vice President of Economic Development Strategy, Dominion Energy.
“I am proud that Virginia will be home to a state-of-the-art titanium demonstration facility that will shore up domestic supply chains for emerging technology in a forward-thinking, sustainable way while creating jobs and opportunities in Halifax County,” said U.S. Senator Mark Warner.
“IperionX Limited’s expansion in Halifax County will create over 100 new jobs and help boost economic development in Southside,” said U.S. Senator Tim Kaine. “My office was glad to be involved with interfacing with the Department of Defense to identify opportunities to expand this business in Virginia. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this move in the future.”
“I am grateful to IperionX Limited for investing in Southside Virginia by locating their new facility in Halifax County,” said Congressman Bob Good. “Virginians will benefit from this partnership with over 100 new jobs and a greater manufacturing base for the Commonwealth. I look forward to continuing to work with Governor Youngkin on ways we can help bring more jobs and prosperity to communities across the 5th District.”
“I want to personally thank IperionX Limited for taking a chance on Halifax County for this exciting project,” said Delegate James Edmunds. “Their commitment to this area will not only help young people stay in the area but also bring some who may have left to work elsewhere back home!”
IperionX was founded in 2020 with plans to be the leading developer of a low-carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chain. The company’s titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce sustainable titanium products, 100% recyclable, low-carbon, and product qualities that exceed current industry standards. IperionX can produce its titanium from recycled scrap and mineral feedstock. The company is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange and began publicly trading on Nasdaq in June 2022. The company counts major international institutions as shareholders, including Fidelity Management and Research, Fidelity International, and B. Riley Principal Investments, and has submitted three key defense-related funding requests to the federal government as part of the FY 2023 appropriations process.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Halifax County, the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, and the Virginia Department of Energy to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $300,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Halifax County with the project. The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved a grant for the project for $573,000 from the Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund. The company is also eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. The Virginia Jobs Investment Program will provide funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities.
State News
Miyares joins AGs in letter criticizing credit card tracking of gun purchases
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares joined a group of attorneys general in criticizing a handful of financial institutions for a new policy that would track and monitor firearm purchases.
At the center of the coalition’s ire is recent action taken by the International Organization for Standardization — a worldwide federation of national standards bodies — that would create a merchant category code for gun stores to use when processing credit and debit card transactions.
The attorneys general outlined their concerns about the new policy in a letter dated Sept. 20 addressed to the CEOs of American Express, Mastercard, and Visa. The letter was authored by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen and Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti and signed by 22 other attorneys general, including Miyares.
“When Virginians lawfully purchase firearms with credit cards, it should be no one’s business but their own,” said Miyares in a statement. “Big government and big business already collect and track enough of our private data. This new policy will do little more than put Virginians’ privacy at risk and discourage law-abiding citizens from exercising their constitutional right to purchase a firearm.”
While it’s unclear if any financial institutions have started using the new categorization, the attorneys generally say it goes against the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment and public safety.
“The new code will not protect public safety. Categorizing the constitutionally protected right to purchase firearms unfairly singles out law-abiding merchants and consumers alike,” the letter reads.
Among the criticisms raised by the letter are concerned about “vague and misleading information” and possible misuse of the data collected.
“Creating and tracking this data only matters if your institutions are considering using that information to take further, harmful action — like infringing upon consumer privacy, inhibiting constitutionally protected purchases by selectively restricting the use of your payment systems, or otherwise withholding your financial services from targeted ‘disfavored’ merchants,” the letter reads.
Miyares and the other attorneys general also characterized the new policy as corporate overreach and a way to further the companies’ social values.
“The new code for gun stores is the result of transnational collusion between large corporations leveraging their market power to further their owners’ desired social outcomes,” the letter states. “Social policy should be debated and determined within our political institutions. Americans are tired of seeing corporate leverage used to advance political goals that cannot muster basic democratic support.”
The letter threatens the companies with legal action if they decide to implement the new categorization, saying the attorneys general “will marshal the full scope of our lawful authority to protect our citizens and consumers from unlawful attempts to undermine their constitutional rights.”
This story was first published by the Daily Montanan, a sister publication of the Virginia Mercury within the States Newsroom network. Mercury editor Sarah Vogelsong contributed reporting.
by Keith Schubert, Virginia Mercury
State News
Student walkouts to protest new transgender policies and more Va. headlines
• Students across Virginia are planning to walk out of class today to protest Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed rollback of transgender-inclusive K-12 policies.—WUSA9, Washington Post
• Surveillance video from a Republican fundraiser doesn’t show a clear view of the altercation that led Del. Marie March to pursue an assault charge against Del. Wren Williams, her likely opponent next year in a deep-red Southwest Virginia district.—Cardinal News
• Anti-Trump Republican Liz Cheney gave Youngkin mixed reviews. He’s doing a good job overall, she said, but it’s “dangerous” for him to campaign with Republicans who deny the legitimacy of the 2020 election.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Republican challenger Yesli Vega declined an invitation to debate Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger in Fredericksburg, but a different plan is in the works for the two to debate next month in Prince William County.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• With the help of Republican Del. Tim Anderson, a Norfolk nightclub is fighting the city’s decision to rescind its permit in an effort to reduce gun violence.—Virginian-Pilot
• Two Virginia congressional representatives say they’ll push for stronger federal oversight of a drug program Bon Secours is reportedly using to make big profits from a Richmond hospital meant to serve a low-income community.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Arlington high schools are limiting attendance at football games due to a shortage of police officers available to provide security.—ARLNow
• Gas prices are still going down in Virginia even as the national average ticks up.—WSET
• Linda Skeens, a Southwest Virginia woman who achieved viral fame for dominating baking and canning competitions at a local fair, has officially joined TikTok. “You will be getting some good recipes in the near future,” she told her fans.—NPR
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
State News
As maternal mortality rates rise in Virginia, health officials launch interviews into deaths
Preliminary data show Virginia’s maternal mortality rate more than doubled between 2018 and 2020, a sharp increase encouraging state officials to start doing ground-level interviews to figure out what’s driving pregnancy-related deaths.
According to early numbers from Virginia’s Maternal Mortality Review Team, the state’s maternal mortality rate in 2018 was 37.1 deaths per 100,000 cases. In 2020, that figure rose to 86.6 deaths per 100,000 cases, said Dr. Ryan Diduk-Smith, director of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Division of Death Prevention.
Not all of those deaths are necessarily due to pregnancy problems since the review team looks at every death that occurs within 365 days of pregnancy. But the jump indicates a sharp upward trend in maternal mortality, as seen in federal data.
While Diduk-Smith said researchers have “no clue” yet why the rate rose so sharply in 2020, Shannon Pursell, director of operations for the Virginia Neonatal Perinatal Collaborative, said increases in intimate partner violence and the isolation posed by the COVID-19 pandemic could have contributed to the jump. However, both emphasized the data are preliminary, and until the review team has a chance to investigate each case, no final conclusions can be drawn.
Virginia’s Maternal Mortality Review Team currently reviews maternal deaths using data such as which providers a patient saw, when appointments were made or canceled, and patient information like height, weight, and preexisting conditions.
“When we do the reviews, we look specifically at medical records or death reports. So what we have is only what’s been written by a third party,” said Pursell. “We have to make assumptions on whether the patient felt that they were being listened to or heard.”
Over the next two years, however, Virginia health officials will be expanding those investigations to include interviews with people who may have insight into a specific individual’s death, such as their doctor, family member, or doula.
The interviews will help state health officials get a more detailed picture of the factors that might have contributed to the death, said Diduk-Smith.
While medical records might note only “noncompliance with appointment” if a pregnant person failed to show up for a checkup, for example, interviews with people could reveal difficulties the mother had in accessing transportation to a doctor’s office or scheduling appointments outside work hours.
“We feel that having that extra layer or that voice to really kind of put the emotions and the reality of that life will provide us that additional detail so we can then advocate or develop policy or recommendations to combat this. … Instead of just the outline, it gives the full picture,” said Pursell.
Funding for the expansion of the mortality reviews to include interviews, an approach Diduk-Smith and Pursell said other states have adopted, comes from a two-year grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In both 2023 and 2024, the Division of Death Prevention will receive $450,000 to work with the Virginia Neonatal Perinatal Collaborative to address maternal mortality on multiple fronts.
While maternal mortality rates can vary depending on how they are calculated (the March of Dimes puts Virginia’s average rate between 2018 and 2020 at 22.3), data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show rising trends in maternal deaths nationwide.
Those risks also vary significantly by race, with Black women suffering a maternal mortality rate more than twice that of white women.
Between 1999 and 2014, “the overall pregnancy-associated mortality ratio … was 79.3 per 100,000 live births among Black women and 34.2 per 100,000 live births among white women,” found one Virginia Department of Health report in 2017.
Former Gov. Ralph Northam in 2019 announced a goal of eliminating racial disparities in Virginia’s maternal mortality rate by 2025, a target he said was “perfectly within reach.”
“There’s a lot of information circulating, and hopefully, this grant will allow us to hone in a little more,” said Diduk-Smith.
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
